Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Extend Inflow Streak to 8 Days

The post Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Extend Inflow Streak to 8 Days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin and ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) notched their eighth consecutive day of inflows, bringing in $441 million and $69 million, respectively. The sustained buying streak highlights deepening institutional conviction as both markets maintain a powerful run into mid-October. Crypto ETFs Stay Hot: Bitcoin Brings in $441 Million and Ether Logs $69 Million The rally in […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-and-ether-etfs-extend-inflow-streak-to-8-days/
Dogecoin ETF, explained: How TDOG lets you invest without holding DOGE

A breakdown of 21Shares’ TDOG Dogecoin ETF — how it works, how it differs from DOJE and what to know before it starts trading. 21Shares’ Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), TDOG, recently appeared on the DTCC’s Active and Pre-Launch list under the ticker TDOG. The listing connects brokers and clearing institutions in preparation for potential trading, but it does not indicate regulatory approval.The proposed TDOG/21Shares Dogecoin (DOGE) trust is intended to be physically backed (i.e., holding Dogecoin directly) and to issue shares designed to track DOGE’s price (less fees).Read more
Ethereum’s network cooldown – Why caution doesn’t mean crisis!

The post Ethereum’s network cooldown – Why caution doesn’t mean crisis! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways  Why has Ethereum’s activity slowed recently? Internal Contract Calls slipped from 9.5 million, while Transaction Count and Network Growth declined sharply. Does this cooldown weaken Ethereum’s outlook? Not yet, as long as daily transactions stay above 1 million, Ethereum may hold structural strength before another upswing. Ethereum’s [ETH] on-chain momentum has slowed after months of elevated activity, with Internal Contract Calls falling from a sustained 9.5 million daily average.  The metric, which measures complex DeFi and RWA interactions, had reached new highs in September but now signals moderation. Despite continued optimism around ETF inflows and corporate accumulation, transactional depth has weakened, hinting that investors shifted from active accumulation to cautious observation as prior gains settled. Network growth and transactions retreat Santiment data highlighted a clear pullback in Ethereum’s Transaction Count, which dropped from around 1.6 million to 412K at press time. Likewise, Network Growth slipped from 150K to 37K, showing fewer new addresses joining the ecosystem.  The slowdown suggested lighter user onboarding after months of heavy engagement. Even so, such pullbacks often precede stabilization phases if core utility metrics remain steady. If sustained above 1 million daily transactions, Ethereum could maintain its structural strength despite current short-term fatigue among users. Source: Santiment Muted sentiment hints at quiet accumulation  At the time of writing, Ethereum’s Weighted Sentiment turned negative at –0.35 as Social Dominance hovered near 6.6%. The muted crowd response reflected cautious investor behavior following weeks of lower on-chain engagement.  Historically, negative sentiment often aligns with consolidation periods, allowing smart money to reposition during uncertainty.  However, the absence of a positive rebound suggests investors remain watchful, waiting for stronger fundamental or price catalysts before reentering the market with conviction. Source: Santiment Volatility clusters around key liquidation zones CoinGlass data revealed dense liquidation bands between $4,400 and $4,600 on…
Short-selling firm Kerrisdale Capital announced a short position in the stock of Ethereum treasury company BitMine.

PANews reported on October 9th that Kerrisdale Capital, a prominent short-selling firm, announced it has shorted Bitmine, the Ethereum treasury reserve company. The firm believes the DAT (Digital Asset Treasury) model has become mediocre, with the market flooded with copycat projects, resulting in a collapse in premiums and a loss of the ability to increase ETH per share by issuing shares above net asset value. Companies pursuing this "crypto-asset treasury strategy" originally planned to raise over $100 billion, but the scarcity that underpinned the high premiums has been shattered. Today, many of these companies' shares are trading near or below net asset value, stalling their self-circulating mechanism and beginning to collapse. MSTR, one of the earliest DATs, has seen its premium decline from 2-2.5 times its net asset value to approximately 1.4 times. BMNR's premium has also continued to decline, with expectations of parity with or even lower than its net asset value. Currently, BMNR's MNAV is approximately 1.4 times, leaving over 40% room for further decline.
Expert Says When XRP Starts Moving, You Won’t Have Time to Build— Build Now or Regret Late

As anticipation grows around an XRP price explosion, industry leaders are now emphasizing the importance of strategic preparation. Jake Claver, CEO of Digital Ascension Group, recently outlined a blueprint for XRP holders to protect and grow their wealth ahead of any major price movement.Visit Website
Sam Bankman-Fried Parents: Their Role in the FTX Scandal

Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents are Barbara Fried and Joseph Bankman, both respected professors at Stanford Law School. They became well known not just for their academic work, but also because of their connection to the FTX scandal involving their son.Barbara Fried and Joseph Bankman supported Sam throughout his rise as a cryptocurrency entrepreneur and remained actively involved, both personally and professionally, during his legal troubles. Their roles and actions have attracted some attention from the public and the media, and raised questions about how their influence shaped Sam’s decisions and the fallout from FTX.Who Are Sam Bankman-Fried's Parents?Sam Bankman-Fried's parents, Barbara Fried and Joseph Bankman, are longtime professors at Stanford University. Both are legal scholars and played roles in Sam's early life and, later, in the FTX story.Parent Backgrounds and UpbringingJoseph Bankman is known for his work in tax law. He teaches at Stanford Law School and is regarded as a leading scholar in his field. He also has training as a clinical psychologist, which lets him approach complex topics from different angles.Barbara Fried is a professor emerita at Stanford Law School. Her expertise is in ethics, philosophy, and law. Barbara has written on issues like utilitarianism and charitable giving. Both she and Joseph have held respected careers in academia.They grew up valuing education and public service. Before joining Stanford, each built their own career in legal research and teaching. Supporting student learning and research has been central in their lives.Barbara Fried: Career and InfluenceBarbara Fried is a respected scholar and lawyer with a long career at Stanford Law School. She is known for her teaching, research, and involvement in politics as both a thinker and an activist.Academic AchievementsBarbara Fried worked for many years as a professor at Stanford Law School. She earned degrees at Harvard University, including her law degree, and began her career clerking for Judge J. Edward Lumbard.At Stanford, Fried became a full professor and later professor emerita, focusing on fields such as legal ethics, contracts, and moral philosophy. She taught both graduate and law students, helping shape the academic development of future lawyers.Her research and writing focused on the intersection of law, philosophy, and ethics, and she became known for her work on moral psychology and utilitarianism. Many students and colleagues credited her with making challenging topics clear and relatable.She helped lead discussions on ethics and philosophy at Stanford and was widely respected in the legal academic community.Philosophical and Political ViewsFried is recognized for her interest in moral philosophy. She often wrote and spoke about utilitarianism, a theory that focuses on maximizing happiness and well-being for the greatest number of people.This belief influenced not only her academic work but also conversations at home. Discussions about ethics and effective altruism, a movement based on using evidence and logic to help others, were common in her family. Fried’s views about reason, evidence, and morality were said to influence her son, Sam Bankman-Fried.She supports fact-based argument and encourages open debate about difficult social issues. Her writing addresses how personal and political decisions can be guided by rational analysis rather than emotion alone.Role in Political CampaignsBeyond her academic work, Barbara Fried has been active in American politics, especially supporting Democratic causes. She is a co-founder of Mind the Gap, a political action committee (PAC) known for funding data-driven Democratic campaigns.Fried has donated to Democratic candidates and opposed politicians like Donald Trump. Her work with Mind the Gap focused on directing financial support to political races where new research suggested donations would have the biggest impact.As a political activist, she helped guide wealthy donors on how to give more effectively. Her data-based approach in campaigns made her an influential figure in political strategy circles, especially among Democratic donors and academics involved in electoral politics.Joseph Bankman: Academic and Professional LifeJoseph Bankman is a leading expert in tax law and serves as a respected professor at Stanford Law School. His career also includes work in legal education and clinical psychology.Expertise in Tax LawJoseph Bankman is widely recognized for his expertise in tax law. He holds the position of Ralph M. Parsons Professor of Law and Business at Stanford Law School. His scholarship focuses on tax policy, tax compliance, and simplification of the tax filing process in the United States.He has written numerous articles and textbooks on tax law, which are used in academic courses across the country. Bankman has also served as an advisor on tax reform efforts at both the state and federal level. His recommendations often center on making taxes easier for ordinary people to understand and pay.Bankman’s analyses and positions are frequently cited in debates about tax policy. He is seen as a leader in efforts to modernize and improve taxation systems using legal knowledge and practical solutions.Contributions to Legal EducationJoseph Bankman has been a Stanford Law professor since the late 1980s. He teaches courses in tax law, corporate law, and business law. His teaching style is described as thorough and student-focused, often guiding students through complex legal issues with clear explanations and real-world examples.Bankman has helped design new curricula and has contributed to Stanford Law School’s reputation as a leading institution for legal studies. Many former students credit him with inspiring their careers in law and providing mentorship throughout their studies.(Source: Amazon.com)He has also published several legal textbooks, some co-authored with other respected academics. These texts are now widely used in law schools and have shaped how tax law is taught in the United States.Psychology BackgroundIn addition to his legal career, Joseph Bankman is also trained as a clinical psychologist. He returned to school later in his career to earn a degree in clinical psychology, which has shaped his approach to teaching and research.Bankman explores the intersection of law and psychology, focusing on how emotions and human behavior affect legal decision-making. He uses his psychological training to study issues such as stress and anxiety among law students and legal professionals.Relationship with Sam Bankman-FriedBarbara Fried and Joseph Bankman played significant roles in Sam Bankman-Fried’s upbringing and values. Their professional backgrounds and personal beliefs directly influenced how Sam approached ethics and philanthropy.Parental Guidance and Ethical PrinciplesJoseph Bankman and Barbara Fried are both professors at Stanford Law School. They have focused on legal theory, ethics, and tax law during their careers. Their work and discussions at home exposed Sam to detailed conversations about fairness, justice, and doing good.At home, the family openly debated moral puzzles and encouraged critical thinking. Sam was influenced by these attitudes and often described his parents as important guides in his decision-making. However, as Sam’s business grew, some critics questioned how much these ethical ideals shaped or conflicted with his later choices.Involvement in Effective AltruismBoth Barbara Fried and Joseph Bankman are connected to the effective altruism movement through their academic interests and their son's involvement. Effective altruism focuses on using evidence and logic to help others as much as possible.Barbara Fried co-founded the Centre for Effective Altruism, linking her work directly to the movement’s early days. Sam Bankman-Fried later became one of its most visible supporters, giving millions to effective altruism causes.Joseph Bankman supported his son’s interest in these ideas, sometimes attending events and discussions. Their home environment gave Sam space to develop his own beliefs about “doing good.” While both parents engage with effective altruism, they do so mostly through research and teaching, rather than through direct financial support.Involvement During the FTX CollapseDuring the FTX collapse, Sam Bankman-Fried's parents, Barbara Fried and Joseph Bankman, became centerpoints of attention. Their actions in Nassau, Bahamas and their support during legal troubles raised questions about their role and responsibilities.Presence in Nassau, BahamasJoseph Bankman and Barbara Fried traveled to Nassau after news of FTX’s financial trouble. They joined their son, Sam Bankman-Fried, at his home as the company unraveled.Both parents were seen supporting their son at his luxury residence in Albany, a gated community near Nassau. Witness accounts and media reports noted their active presence, helping manage household affairs and legal communications. They also attended meetings with legal teams and tried to ensure Sam's wellbeing during the growing scrutiny.During this period, authorities in the Bahamas increased monitoring of the property due to security concerns. Joseph Bankman was sometimes seen at FTX’s offices in Nassau, helping Sam navigate logistics and legal needs.Their stay in the Bahamas was extended as the legal risks escalated. The family's presence in Nassau signaled both emotional and logistical support during a time of intense public and legal pressure.Actions During the Arrest and ExtraditionWhen Bahamian police arrested Sam Bankman-Fried in December 2022, his parents were present in Nassau. They reportedly learned of the arrest late at night and quickly went to the police station to support Sam.Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried attended early court hearings in the Bahamas. They sat in the front rows, sometimes visibly emotional and at times making public statements on Sam's behalf. Their actions included arranging legal counsel and helping with logistics during Sam’s time at the Fox Hill prison in Nassau.When extradition talks began, the parents worked closely with Sam’s lawyers. They coordinated with legal teams in both the Bahamas and the United States. They also handled paperwork, media communications, and regular prison visits.The extradition process to the United States was highly stressful for the family. The parents' presence remained constant throughout, showing practical and personal involvement at each step of Sam's legal ordeal in Nassau and during his return to the US.Frequently Asked QuestionsWho are Sam Bankman-Fried's parents?Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents are Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried. Both are tenured professors at Stanford Law School. They have taught at Stanford for decades and have published academic work in the fields of law and tax policy.What is the net worth of Sam Bankman-Fried's parents?Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have earned steady incomes as Stanford law professors. Their exact net worth is not public, but there is no verified information suggesting they are extremely wealthy, apart from their academic salaries and some property holdings.Where are Sam Bankman-Fried's parents currently?They continue to reside in California, although they are no longer teaching at Stanford University.Who is Barbara Fried in relation to Sam Bankman-Fried?Barbara Fried is Sam Bankman-Fried's mother. She is a professor at Stanford Law School, specializing in law and philosophy. She has been influential in academic circles and is also known for her writings on ethics and political theory.What property do Sam Bankman-Fried's parents own?Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents own a house on the Stanford University campus where they have lived for decades. They also reportedly stayed in a luxury house in the Bahamas during visits to see their son. There have been reports of other property interests being investigated, especially after FTX's collapse.
Seeking Massive Returns Before the Year’s End – Here are 3 Altcoins to Watch for 10X Gains

The last few months of 2025 are shaping up to be decisive for altcoins. Investors are switching their focus from large-cap companies to smaller, faster-growing projects with tangible adoption stories. It’s a familiar late-cycle trend—the hunt for undervalued coins with room to run. In this list, we’ve highlighted three low-cost tokens that stand out for
Ethereum Ha un Problema Fondamentale, Avverte il Cyberpunk Nick Szabo

Il leggendario esperto di cyberpunk Nick Szabo e Ryan Watkins, cofondatore di Syncracy Capital, hanno delineato due visioni opposte per interpretare il recente rally di Ethereum e i meccanismi che ne determinano la valutazione. Entrambi hanno pubblicato le loro analisi su X (Twitter), in cui punto per punto spiegano realmente cosa muove i prezzi delle […]
Watt Protocol's official X account was hacked and a phishing tweet was posted

PANews reported on October 9th that Scam Sniffer detected that Watt Protocol's official X account had been compromised, with attackers using the account to post phishing tweets. Users are advised to remain vigilant and avoid clicking on related links or performing any interactive actions.
Could Stellar Price Retrace More Before Its Next Big Rally To $3?

The post Could Stellar Price Retrace More Before Its Next Big Rally To $3? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Stellar price today remains in a tight consolidation phase between $0.38 and $0.40, as the market enters the early days of Q4 with cautious optimism. Currently trading around $0.38 with a $12.17 billion market cap, XLM continues to exhibit resilience following its breakout from a falling wedge pattern in the second half of the …
