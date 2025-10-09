Exchange MEXC
The Old Bitcoin Rules No Longer Apply, Arthur Hayes Warns
The post The Old Bitcoin Rules No Longer Apply, Arthur Hayes Warns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
Nation’s Wealth Fund To Buy Bitcoin For The First Time
The post Nation's Wealth Fund To Buy Bitcoin For The First Time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luxembourg is officially joining the ranks of governments investing in Bitcoin. The country's Intergenerational Sovereign Wealth Fund (FSIL) will allocate 1% of its total portfolio — over €7 million — to Bitcoin and other crypto, Finance Minister Gilles Roth announced Wednesday during his 2026 budget presentation in the Chamber of Deputies. "This is really great news for crypto-assets because this is the first investment of a public fund in bitcoin in Luxembourg," said CSV lawmaker Laurent Mosar following the announcement. The move positions Luxembourg as the first Eurozone nation to allocate sovereign wealth into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, marking a significant symbolic step for Europe's financial landscape. Bitcoin as a strategic financial allocation As of June 30, 2025, the FSIL held $887 million in assets, primarily in investment-grade bonds (53%) and index funds (46%), with less than 1% in cash. The planned allocation, if implemented at current asset levels, would translate to roughly $9.5 million in Bitcoin exposure through ETFs. Bob Kieffer, Luxembourg's Director of the Treasury, confirmed the details in a Wednesday post, explaining that the decision follows the government's July 2025 approval of a revised investment policy allowing up to 15% of FSIL assets to be placed in "alternative investments," including private equity, real estate, and cryptocurrencies. He acknowledged the debate surrounding the move: "Some might argue that we're committing too little too late; others will point out the volatility and speculative nature of the investment. Yet, given the FSIL's particular profile and mission, the fund's management board concluded that a 1% allocation strikes the right balance, while sending a clear message about bitcoin's long-term…
Entrupy Is Now Protecting Streetwear From Counterfeiting
The post Entrupy Is Now Protecting Streetwear From Counterfeiting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Entrupy is now protecting apparel from counterfeiting. Entrupy, the leading AI-powered authentication platform for luxury handbags and sneakers, is like a Gemological Institute of America for high-value products. Just as the GIA appraises diamond engagement rings, Entrupy is designed to sniff out fakes in the luxury goods landscape. The company has had a solution for handbags and sneakers, which it's been implementing for the last 15 to 20 years. Now, Entrupy is turning its attention to apparel. "We work largely in the secondhand and retail world protecting businesses from counterfeit luxury products because it's been a huge scourge over the last 15 to 20 years," said Vidyuth Srinivasan, CEO of Entrupy. "It's probably peaked in the last five years since the COVID-19 pandemic. We work with thousands of businesses that are really large and really small. We have a huge breadth of customers in 90 different countries." The secondhand streetwear market is booming with clothing from top brands such as Chrome Hearts, Off-White, Palace, Fear of God, Supreme and Bape, and Entrupy plans to expand into more luxury apparel brands later this year. "With resale shopping surging – particularly among Gen Z and young Millennials – counterfeit streetwear has become a growing concern," said Srinivasan. "Entropy's AI-powered solution, already trusted by retailers worldwide and verified on TikTok Shop, provides 99.86% accuracy for authentication, giving buyers and sellers added confidence in their transactions." A good example of a large platform is a TikTok shop, said Srinivasan, adding that a "tiny little pawn shop somewhere in Wyoming is an example of a small Entrupy customer. "We have a huge breadth of customers in 90 different countries," he added. "All we do is help them verify products that they have in front of them. So far, we've focused on luxury…
A New Era for Cryptocurrencies: Strategic Shifts in Investment Approaches
The post A New Era for Cryptocurrencies: Strategic Shifts in Investment Approaches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The landscape of cryptocurrencies is undergoing significant changes, marking a shift from a niche interest to a critical component of the financial sector. While market capitalization has traditionally been the primary metric for evaluating digital currencies, there is now a growing emphasis on understanding the diverse applications these currencies offer.
No immediate pressure to change policy rates
The post No immediate pressure to change policy rates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The accounts of the European Central Bank's (ECB) September policy meeting showed on Thursday that policymakers felt no immediate pressure to change the policy rate, per Reuters. Key takeaways "The environment remained more uncertain than usual." "The current situation was likely to change materially at some point." "There continued to be a high option value to waiting for more information." "Monetary policy stance should not be fine-tuned in response to moderate fluctuations of inflation around the target." "Several members viewed inflation risks as tilted to the downside." "A few members viewed inflation risks as tilted to the upside." Market reaction This publication failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. At the time of press, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.1% on the day at 1.1616. Euro FAQs The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%). The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB's primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads…
Apex Fusion now omnichain with LayerZero integration
The post Apex Fusion now omnichain with LayerZero integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apex Fusion's NEXUS chain is now live with LayerZero (ZRO), connecting its ecosystem to more than 145 blockchains, including Solana (SOL) and major Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks. The integration establishes a bridge between Cardano's (ADA) UTxO-based architecture and the wider EVM landscape through Apex Fusion's VECTOR chain, marking the first live connection of its kind. Integration connects Cardano and EVM ecosystems The move allows developers building on NEXUS to access liquidity and users across over 60 LayerZero-supported ecosystems without relying on bespoke bridges. Teams can deploy omnichain applications and tokens that function seamlessly across connected networks, supported by familiar Solidity tooling, Tenderly integration, and Apex Fusion's developer onboarding programs. "This is a pivotal moment for both the Cardano and EVM communities," said Christopher Greenwood, Chief Operating Officer of Apex Fusion Foundation. "With LayerZero live on NEXUS, and VECTOR set as the default route for Cardano tokens, Apex Fusion delivers a live, production-grade liquidity fabric connecting UTxO, EVM, and Solana." The integration also benefits enterprises, offering configurable security through LayerZero's DVN framework for regulated use cases. Businesses gain access to unified liquidity spanning Cardano, EVM, and Solana from a single environment, simplifying cross-chain operations and expanding opportunities for omnichain finance. Following the LayerZero integration, Apex Fusion plans to activate a VECTOR-to-NEXUS route to bring Cardano-native assets directly into LayerZero's ecosystem. Liquidity will also flow through Stargate and OFT mechanisms to support native asset transfers, positioning Apex Fusion as a key link between previously siloed blockchain networks.
A New Era for Privacy in Decentralized Trading
The post A New Era for Privacy in Decentralized Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ShapeShift, the decentralized platform for cryptocurrency trading, returns to the spotlight with an announcement that promises to redefine privacy standards in the sector. After weeks of rumors about its alleged inactivity, ShapeShift dispels any doubts by integrating Zcash directly into its ecosystem. This strategic move not only strengthens the platform's position in the DEX (decentralized exchange) landscape, but also makes it one of the first to offer true onchain privacy to its users. An Alliance for Privacy: ShapeShift and Zcash The integration of Zcash represents a significant step for ShapeShift, which now allows users to perform trades and swaps of ZEC privately across different blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Arbitrum. All while maintaining full self-custody of assets, without having to go through centralized intermediaries or KYC (Know Your Customer) processes. In support of this initiative, the Zcash Community Grants team has allocated a funding of $50,000 to support the technical and marketing investments necessary for the integration. This contribution has accelerated the implementation of the infrastructures and allowed ShapeShift to adopt Liquify's node network, ensuring faster executions, greater reliability, and the ability to integrate new blockchains with ease. ShapeShift increases privacy level with the integration of Zcash Privacy and Freedom: A Philosophical Choice The integration of Zcash is not just a technical decision, but reflects a specific vision for the future of cryptocurrencies. ShapeShift reiterates its belief that the blockchain world should be a public, open, and accessible infrastructure, not a financial product subject to barriers and centralized controls. As Houston Morgan, head of growth and community at ShapeShift, points out: "Privacy should not be frightening, but trading ZEC on centralized exchanges often is. Their structure and legal risks negate true privacy. This partnership returns control to users. It is a perfect use case for our DAO structure and multichain…
Bitcoin Edges Higher as Fed Chair Jerome Powell Fails to Comment on Monetary Policy
The post Bitcoin Edges Higher as Fed Chair Jerome Powell Fails to Comment on Monetary Policy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin price is up today, after a significant drop in the last 24 hours. The price surge comes on the back of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's welcome remarks, in which he did not address monetary policy. Bitcoin Climbs As Powell Fails To Comment On Economy TradingView data shows that the flagship crypto has broken above the $123,000 psychological level, rising from an intraday low just below $122,000. This rise followed Fed Chair Jerome Powell's welcome remarks at the Community Bank Conference, in which he didn't comment on monetary policy. As CoinGape reported, Bitcoin and the broader crypto market had dropped earlier as market participants awaited the Fed Chair's speech. However, Powell failed to provide insights into the Fed's next steps, especially regarding interest rates. As such, market participants likely viewed this as a positive, possibly contributing to today's rebound following the overnight decline. It is worth noting that U.S. jobless claims were due today, which would also have sparked volatility in the market. However, the report has been delayed due to the U.S. government shutdown. The Labor Department also didn't release the weekly jobless claims due to the ongoing shutdown. Meanwhile, as CoinGape reported, the FOMC minutes released yesterday provided some positives for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. The minutes signaled a dovish shift for most Fed officials, who judged that it was appropriate to make further rate cuts by year-end. Notably, the market's anticipation of further Fed rate cuts is likely one of the reasons BTC has gained over 7% to start this month. The flagship crypto has, in the process, also surged to a new all-time high (ATH) just above $126,000. CME FedWatch data shows that there is currently a 94.6% chance that the Fed will lower rates by 25 basis points…
London Korean Film Festival Celebrates 20th Year With New Korean Films
The post London Korean Film Festival Celebrates 20th Year With New Korean Films appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yeon Woo-jin stars in 'Frosted Window,' which opens the London Korean Film Festival. The London Korean Film Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary this year by showing a slate of diverse Korean films. The festival opens with the world premiere of director Kim Jong-kwan's Frosted Window and closes with director Woo Min-ho's Harbin. Korean filmmaking will be honored via several of the festival's signature programs — Cinema Now, Women's Voices and a Special Screening. In collaboration with the Korean Film Archive, the festival will also present Dramas of Resistance, a special program to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Korea's Liberation. "As we celebrate the London Korean Film Festival, I am reminded of a phrase that guides my reflections on Korean aesthetics: all that is called is love," said Seunghye Sun, director of the Korean Cultural Centre, which organized the festival. "At its heart, cinema embodies this truth by offering us not only stories but a deeper understanding of the wide spectrum of the human condition. From tender lyricism to profound historical narratives, Korean film reveals how love, in its many forms, binds us to one another and to the world we share." The festival opens with the world premiere of Frosted Window (2025), an anthology film that portrays the human condition via three episodes, each set in a different season, in the Seochon neighbourhood of Seoul's Jongno District. Frosted Window is directed by Kim Jong-kwan (Come, Closer (2010), The Table (2016) and Shades of the Heart (2021)) and serves as a Rohmer-esque love letter to Seochon. Director Kim Jong-kwan and actor Yeon Woo-jin will join the festival for a special post-screening Q&A. The festival's closing film is Harbin (2024) directed by Woo Min-ho (Inside Men). Harbin is a historical drama about Korean Independence fighter, Ahn Jung-geun, lensed…
Sen. Cynthia Lummis Proposes De Minimis Tax Exemption for Bitcoin Transactions Under $300 That Could Ease Reporting
The post Sen. Cynthia Lummis Proposes De Minimis Tax Exemption for Bitcoin Transactions Under $300 That Could Ease Reporting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Senator Cynthia Lummis' Bitcoin de minimis tax exemption would exclude small BTC transactions—proposed up to $300—from capital gains reporting, letting consumers spend Bitcoin for routine purchases without creating taxable events and reducing recordkeeping burdens for everyday use. Exempts small Bitcoin payments (proposed ≈ $300) from capital gains tax reporting. Proposal aims to simplify spending and reduce IRS recordkeeping for micro-transactions. Mixed crypto community response; alternative payment coins raised fair
