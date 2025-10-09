Exchange MEXC
Ukraine’s Long Range FPVs Leave No Safe Space For Russia
The post Ukraine’s Long Range FPVs Leave No Safe Space For Russia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ukrainian soldier with DARTS fixed-wing attack FPV Come Back Alive Foundation Multicopter FPV drones look like the kings of the jungle in Ukraine, hitting tanks, trucks, artillery and infantry with lethal results. But fixed wing FPVs resembling small aircraft are starting to have an increasing impact at longer distances. “Range, speed and payload capacity, “ ‘Michael,’ Commander of the Typhoon drone unit of the National Guard of Ukraine told me. “These are the fundamental advantages that make fixed-wing FPVs strategically valuable despite their operational complexity.” Recent videos have shown fixed-wing FPVs hitting air defense systems, parked helicopters and other targets which the Russians probably thought were safely out of range. Except that there may no longer be any such thing. Essential Aerodynamics: Wings v Rotors In commercial aviation jet aircraft are the norm, with only a handful of helicopters. On the drone battlefield these numbers are reversed, with rotorcraft outnumbering everything else. The reasons for both are down to aerodynamics. Rotorcraft get lift from spinning rotor blades, and expend a lot of energy just saying in the air. Fuel economy is poor and aerodynamics are not favorable for high-speed flight. Fixed wings are more efficient. Aircraft are held up by air flowing under the wind, and can glide without engine power. Fuel efficiency is better, leading to longer ranges, and airliners cruise at about three times the speed of helicopters. Multicopter FPVs are agile and effective, but lack the range of fixed wings AFP via Getty Images So in commercial aviation wings rule. On the miniature scale of drones the aerodynamics are similar, but quadcopters are easy to fly, as the autopilot does most of the hard work. Hitting the target is also easier: multicopters are maneuverable, and can approach targets from any angle. The operator can slow down to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 23:40
USD consolidates recent gains as markets eye BoC – Scotiabank
The post USD consolidates recent gains as markets eye BoC – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This week’s US Dollar (USD) rally is showing signs of exhaustion and movement among most of the G10 currencies is limited as we head into Thursday’s NA session, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret note. USD is consolidating recent gains “The CNH is outperforming with a 0.3% gain as China returns from its Golden Week holiday and the broader tone is constructive as markets digest the latest FOMC minutes and dovish comments from NY Fed President Williams confirming his support for further easing. The CAD, AUD, CHF and MXN are trading flat vs. the USD while the EUR and GBP are trading somewhat defensively with marginal declines.” “The NZD is a modest underperformer, along with NOK and SEK. Wednesday’s FOMC minutes offered a mixed message as policymakers balanced concerns about downside risks to the labor market and upside risks to inflation, ultimately leaning dovish to confirm the market’s expectations for additional rate cuts this year. Equity futures remain well supported and are hitting fresh record highs while the US 10Y yield shows signs of consolidation just above 4.10%.” “Oil prices are quietly consolidating their recent OPEC-driven gains and copper is up nearly 2% as it extends its latest recovery. Gold is consolidating at record highs above $4000/oz and its rally is looking overbought with an RSI at 86. The US government shutdown continues to limit the release of key economic data, including Thursday’s jobless claims, and progress towards a deal remains limited. Thursday’s Fedspeak calendar includes welcoming remarks from Fed Chair Powell and appearances from Bowman, Goolsbee, Barr, Kashkari, and Daly.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-consolidates-recent-gains-as-markets-eye-boc-scotiabank-202510091150
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 23:37
Ethereum Privacy Cluster Unites 47 Experts to Secure the Future of Blockchain Privacy
TLDR Ethereum launches Privacy Cluster to embed confidentiality in layer-1. Zero-knowledge tech drives Ethereum’s privacy-first blockchain revamp. Privacy Cluster unites 47 experts to reshape Ethereum’s core. Ethereum makes privacy scalable with zk tech and new tools. Privacy goes native: Ethereum hardwires confidentiality into protocol. The Ethereum Foundation has launched a specialized Privacy Cluster, gathering 47 [...] The post Ethereum Privacy Cluster Unites 47 Experts to Secure the Future of Blockchain Privacy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/09 23:34
Bank of France Suggests ESMA Oversight and Tighter Stablecoin Rules Could Protect the Euro
The post Bank of France Suggests ESMA Oversight and Tighter Stablecoin Rules Could Protect the Euro appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → ESMA crypto supervision should centralize oversight of major crypto firms under the Markets in Crypto‑Assets (MiCA) framework to prevent regulatory arbitrage and protect EU monetary sovereignty. Tightening MiCA rules on multi‑issuance stablecoins and assigning direct ESMA authority would ensure consistent enforcement across the bloc. Centralize supervision under ESMA to reduce regulatory arbitrage and protect the euro. Restrict multi-issuance stablecoins and require full, verifiable reserves for euro-linked tokens. ESMA oversight ensures uniform passporting enforcement and lowers systemic risk across EU markets. ESMA crypto supervision: centralize oversight under ESMA, tighten MiCA rules on multi-issuance stablecoins, and protect EU monetary sovereignty — read the full analysis. The Bank of France’s governor called for crypto oversight to be given to the European Securities and Markets Authority, and for tightening MiCA’s rules on stablecoin issuance. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clear interface, precise orders Sharp entries & exits with actionable alerts. 👉 Create free account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧠 Smarter tools. Better decisions. Depth analytics and risk features in one view. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 23:27
Robert Plant’s Saving Grace Debuts at No. 2 on Multiple U.K. Charts
The post Robert Plant’s Saving Grace Debuts at No. 2 on Multiple U.K. Charts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robert Plant’s new album Saving Grace debuts on five U.K. charts, hitting No. 2 on three of them and marking his highest solo placement on one tally. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 14: Robert Plant performs at the Pearl Concert Theater in the Palms Casino Resort on June 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Palms Resort & Casino) Getty Images for Palms Resort & Casino Following his time in Led Zeppelin, Robert Plant went on to create some of the best work of his career, though much of what he’s produced in the decades since the band split doesn’t sound much like the style that first brought him to superstardom. His solo career has not been quite as fruitful as the group’s tenure, but no less impressive when examining his music creatively and critically. Plant’s new album Saving Grace brings him back to the charts in the United Kingdom, where he will always be regarded as a rock god, no matter what genre he’s working within at the moment. The set, a collaborative project – though one might not realize that by looking at the weekly rankings – almost sends the legendary figure back to the top spot on a number of tallies, but one of the hottest new names in pop narrowly manages to beat Plant. Robert Plant’s New Album Misses No. 1 by One Spot Saving Grace launches at No. 2 on three tallies across the Atlantic: the Official Album Sales, Official Physical Albums, and Official Vinyl Albums charts. In each case, Plant misses the summit by a hair, as he is held back by Olivia Dean’s The Art of Loving. That set debuts at No. 1 and gives the rising British star her first leader in the country. Robert Plant Hits…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 23:10
Trump Set to Visit Jerusalem This Sunday, Says Israeli Office
Detail: https://coincu.com/uncategorized/trump-set-to-visit-jerusalem-this-sunday/
Coinstats
2025/10/09 23:09
Senator Lummis pushes tax break for small Bitcoin payments. Could it unlock everyday adoption?
The post Senator Lummis pushes tax break for small Bitcoin payments. Could it unlock everyday adoption? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Capitol Hill, Senator Cynthia Lummis wants to make Bitcoin “everyday money.” The Wyoming Republican is quietly drafting legislation that could do what years of evangelism never managed: make buying coffee with Bitcoin practical again. Her proposal, a de minimis tax exemption for small crypto transactions, would let Americans spend a few hundred dollars’ worth of BTC without triggering capital-gains paperwork. Lummis revealed on Oct. 9 that the exemption is part of a broader digital-asset tax framework she’s crafting. She urged constituents to press their representatives to back the measure. The subtle rule change could shift Bitcoin from an investment asset to everyday money. This would mark a significant return to Satoshi Nakamoto’s original idea of Bitcoin as a peer-to-peer currency that moves freely and efficiently among users. What is a de minimis tax exemption? In tax law, de minimis means “too small to matter.” The principle dates back to the Tariff Act of 1930, which spared importers from paying duties on low-value goods. Applied to crypto, it would spare users from calculating gains every time they spend small amounts of BTC, an administrative headache that has long made Bitcoin payments impractical in the US. Lummis had initially attempted to introduce this bill in June. Under the draft bill, transactions under roughly $300 per purchase, capped at $5,000 annually, would be tax-free. It would exclude assets sold for cash equivalents or used in business operations, but still cover most casual spending. However, this bill has faced significant opposition from detractors like Senator Elizabeth Warren, a renowned critic of the emerging industry. Warren claims that crypto holders have failed to pay at least $50 billion per year in taxes that they owe, and the proposed legislation would further that cause. Considering this, she stated: “I’m all for getting rules that are…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 23:06
DOGE Races Toward $0.31, PEPE Holders Exit, but All Eyes are on BlockDAG’s Presale $420M+ Presale as GENESIS Day Draws Closer
Recent Pepe (PEPE) whale updates show large holders reshuffling their portfolios, with billions of tokens being sold or shifted into […] The post DOGE Races Toward $0.31, PEPE Holders Exit, but All Eyes are on BlockDAG’s Presale $420M+ Presale as GENESIS Day Draws Closer appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/09 23:05
Here Are Best Crypto to Buy It Recommends
The post Here Are Best Crypto to Buy It Recommends appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ChatGPT Predicts BNB to Hit $2,500 This Year: Here Are Best Crypto to Buy It Recommends Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/chatgpt-predicts-bnb-hit-2500-this-year-recommends-best-crypto-to-buy/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 23:02
Why Non-Dilutive Yield Is Critical for Bitcoin Treasury Companies
The post Why Non-Dilutive Yield Is Critical for Bitcoin Treasury Companies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin digital asset treasuries (BTC DATs) have made their decision. They will be judged primarily by one metric: “Bitcoin per share.” This public market version of “whoever has the most Bitcoin wins” marks a new era of Bitcoin adoption and activation. As for what’s next, there remains a clear fork in the road. How will BTC DATs actually grow Bitcoin per share? Whether through dilutive financial engineering or non-dilutive yield and operations, the path forward may determine whether DATs become a zero-sum, winner-takes-all contest or a positive-sum expansion of Bitcoin utility. The Brilliance of BTC DATs When Bitcoin is put into a DAT, the holder has more tools at their disposal than if it were in a cold wallet. Specifically, public markets open the door to two major toolsets for BTC DATS: Income generation: Operations that generate income to earn or purchase more BTC. Financial engineering: Debt, leverage, and other tools to restructure balance sheets. While most public companies are known primarily for their income generation, BTC DATs have so far focused primarily on financial engineering. Strategy (MSTR) is the first and clearest example of a BTC DAT using financial tools to grow Bitcoin per share. Saylor has created a slew of synthetic Bitcoin financial products for Wall Street. STRK, STRF, STRD, and STRC are all products Strategy has carved from its Bitcoin balance sheet. Wall Street loves these products as they allow them to speculate on Bitcoin in previously unavailable ways. In return, they’ve rewarded MicroStrategy with cheap financing, which MicroStrategy has used to buy more BTC. Saylor’s successful Strategy has awoken several Bitcoin entrepreneurs who realized that putting their BTC in a DAT can be like putting Tony Stark in the Iron Man suit. At the same time, it’s important to note that wrapping Bitcoin in a stock…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 23:00
