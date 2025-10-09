Robert Plant’s Saving Grace Debuts at No. 2 on Multiple U.K. Charts

Robert Plant's new album Saving Grace debuts on five U.K. charts, hitting No. 2 on three of them and marking his highest solo placement on one tally. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 14: Robert Plant performs at the Pearl Concert Theater in the Palms Casino Resort on June 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Palms Resort & Casino) Getty Images for Palms Resort & Casino Following his time in Led Zeppelin, Robert Plant went on to create some of the best work of his career, though much of what he's produced in the decades since the band split doesn't sound much like the style that first brought him to superstardom. His solo career has not been quite as fruitful as the group's tenure, but no less impressive when examining his music creatively and critically. Plant's new album Saving Grace brings him back to the charts in the United Kingdom, where he will always be regarded as a rock god, no matter what genre he's working within at the moment. The set, a collaborative project – though one might not realize that by looking at the weekly rankings – almost sends the legendary figure back to the top spot on a number of tallies, but one of the hottest new names in pop narrowly manages to beat Plant. Robert Plant's New Album Misses No. 1 by One Spot Saving Grace launches at No. 2 on three tallies across the Atlantic: the Official Album Sales, Official Physical Albums, and Official Vinyl Albums charts. In each case, Plant misses the summit by a hair, as he is held back by Olivia Dean's The Art of Loving. That set debuts at No. 1 and gives the rising British star her first leader in the country. Robert Plant Hits…