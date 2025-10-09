2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Fusaka Upgrade Set to Ease Ethereum Node Operation and Slash Costs

Fusaka Upgrade Set to Ease Ethereum Node Operation and Slash Costs

TLDR The Fusaka upgrade is expected to launch on Ethereum by late November or early December. Fusaka combines upgrades to both the consensus and execution layers of the network. The upgrade includes 12 Ethereum Improvement Proposals to improve efficiency and reduce transaction costs. PeerDAS or EIP-7594 allows validators to verify data availability by sampling small [...] The post Fusaka Upgrade Set to Ease Ethereum Node Operation and Slash Costs appeared first on CoinCentral.
NODE
NODE$0.07301+14.09%
Compartilhar
Coincentral2025/10/09 23:43
Compartilhar
ShapeShift integrates Zcash to enable true onchain privacy

ShapeShift integrates Zcash to enable true onchain privacy

ShapeShift, a decentralized non-custodial trading platform, is teaming up with Zcash to bring shielded transactions directly to its users. ShapeShift’s integration with the privacy-focused blockchain network is a major move that sees the trading platform join a small group of…
Major
MAJOR$0.11253+29.61%
Movement
MOVE$0.0844+5.50%
Compartilhar
Crypto.news2025/10/09 23:30
Compartilhar
XPL Drops 14% After Pump: What’s Next for Plasma?

XPL Drops 14% After Pump: What’s Next for Plasma?

XPL drops 14% in 24h, returning to key support at $0.75 as RSI hits oversold and Open Interest stays above $1B.
Plasma
XPL$0.4484+11.76%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004192+12.32%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.4484+4.05%
Compartilhar
CryptoPotato2025/10/09 23:17
Compartilhar
Silver Hits Record $50—Can XRP, the “Digital Silver” Follow Suit?

Silver Hits Record $50—Can XRP, the “Digital Silver” Follow Suit?

With many referring to XRP as “digital silver,” investors are now questioning whether the token can mirror the precious metal’s performance, especially as silver reaches a new all-time high. Recently, silver’s price per ounce surged past $50 for the first time in history, marking a major milestone for the precious metal.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$2.5554+8.82%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00366-1.34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00917+6.01%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:12
Compartilhar
Bepay Money Powers Invest Digital Assets Forum in Dubai, Showcasing Bepay Business Merchant Solutions for Global Commerce

Bepay Money Powers Invest Digital Assets Forum in Dubai, Showcasing Bepay Business Merchant Solutions for Global Commerce

The post Bepay Money Powers Invest Digital Assets Forum in Dubai, Showcasing Bepay Business Merchant Solutions for Global Commerce appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Invest Digital Assets Forum 2025 debuts at Dubai Knowledge Park, powered by bepay money, the global cross-border payment platform. Under the theme “Where Digital Finance Meets Black & White Clarity,” the summit will feature bepay business, the comprehensive merchant solution revolutionizing how businesses accept payments globally with cross-border near-instant settlements, as representatives managing over $500 billion in assets and 100+ institutional investors gather from 50+ countries. As the powered-by partner, bepay money will showcase bepay business, its cutting-edge merchant commerce stack designed to transform retail and enterprise payment acceptance worldwide through revolutionary settlement technology. bepay business: Revolutionizing Global Commerce with Near-Instant Settlements bepay business delivers a comprehensive commerce solution enabling merchants to accept crypto, fiat, and stablecoins seamlessly through QR codes, NFC technology, and digital interfaces. The platform’s breakthrough cross-border near-instant settlements eliminate traditional banking delays, while integrated on/off ramps provide seamless stablecoin-to-fiat conversion for immediate liquidity access. “Dubai’s position as a global commerce hub makes it the perfect venue to demonstrate how bepay business transforms international trade through cross-border near-instant settlements,” said Nawal Kishor, Founder & CEO of bepay money. “Our merchant solution eliminates traditional 3–5 day settlement delays, enabling businesses to receive funds instantly regardless of customer location or payment method.” Key Features of bepay business: Cross-Border Near-Instant Settlements – Revolutionary technology enabling instant international payment processing Universal Payment Acceptance – Accept crypto, fiat, and stablecoins via QR/NFC with immediate settlement On/Off Ramps – Seamless stablecoin-to-fiat conversion with competitive FX rates AI-Powered Analytics – Advanced business intelligence and customer insights for data-driven decisions Integrated CRM – Automated customer engagement and loyalty tools 3D Storefronts – Immersive digital shopping experiences with virtual product displays Multi-Currency Support – 100+ currencies and assets supported Real-Time Liquidity – Instant access to converted funds through automated settlement systems Developer & API Solutions…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012549+25.42%
CROSS
CROSS$0.13831+2.20%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000947+21.09%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 23:09
Compartilhar
Continues to underperform on RBNZ’s dovish policy

Continues to underperform on RBNZ’s dovish policy

The post Continues to underperform on RBNZ’s dovish policy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The NZD/USD pair trader 0.25% lower to near 0.5770 during the late European trading session on Thursday. The Kiwi pair faces selling pressure as the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) continues to underperform, following the monetary policy announcement by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). New Zealand Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies this week. New Zealand Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.91% 0.51% 2.17% -0.05% -0.18% 0.70% 0.55% EUR -0.91% -0.50% 1.17% -0.98% -1.11% -0.25% -0.39% GBP -0.51% 0.50% 1.78% -0.49% -0.62% 0.25% 0.11% JPY -2.17% -1.17% -1.78% -2.13% -2.35% -1.51% -1.63% CAD 0.05% 0.98% 0.49% 2.13% -0.07% 0.75% 0.60% AUD 0.18% 1.11% 0.62% 2.35% 0.07% 0.88% 0.72% NZD -0.70% 0.25% -0.25% 1.51% -0.75% -0.88% -0.15% CHF -0.55% 0.39% -0.11% 1.63% -0.60% -0.72% 0.15% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote). On Wednesday, the RBNZ surprised markets by announcing a bigger-than-usual interest rate cut of 50 basis points (bps) that pushed the Official Cash Rate (OCR) lower to 2.5%. Economists had already anticipated the RBNZ to loosen monetary conditions further, however, the rate cut size was expected to be 25 bps. The RBNZ has signaled that it will cut interest rates further in the near term, citing downside risks to economic growth and inflation. Meanwhile, upbeat US Dollar (USD) has also been a drag…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012549+25.42%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0000753-9.82%
NEAR
NEAR$2.446+7.51%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 23:07
Compartilhar
Ethereum (ETH) Targets $8,000 and Solana (SOL) $1,000, But Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Could 30x Quicker and Transform Portfolios

Ethereum (ETH) Targets $8,000 and Solana (SOL) $1,000, But Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Could 30x Quicker and Transform Portfolios

The post Ethereum (ETH) Targets $8,000 and Solana (SOL) $1,000, But Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Could 30x Quicker and Transform Portfolios appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutional adoption, ETF approvals, and strong developer communities promote long-term optimistic narratives for Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL).  According to analysts, Ethereum might reach $8,000 in the next cycle while Solana could reach $1,000. But for investors seeking exponential returns rather than steady growth, a new meme-driven yet utility-rich contender, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), may offer far faster upside. At first glance, LILPEPE appears to fit the cultural mold of a meme token. Yet beneath its playful branding, it is underpinned by an institutional-grade framework: a Layer 2 Ethereum-compatible chain, sniper-bot resistance, zero taxes, and a CertiK audit. With presale momentum already exceeding $26.6 million raised at Stage 13, Little Pepe has become one of the most closely watched early-stage crypto projects of 2025. Ethereum (ETH): The Institutional King Decentralized finance, NFTs, and Web3 infrastructure depend on Ethereum.  ETH has the most liquidity and the largest developer community in the cryptocurrency sector, with a market capitalization of over $545 billion and a price of approximately $4,521. Several catalysts could fuel its rally toward $8,000: Approval of multiple ETH-based ETFs. Growth of Layer 2 ecosystems such as Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base. Increasing institutional staking activity. Ethereum’s trajectory is steady and reliable, ideal for large-scale investors and funds. However, for smaller holders, ETH’s potential doubling or tripling in price may feel modest compared to the explosive gains that newer tokens can deliver. Solana (SOL): The Challenger’s Path to $1,000 Solana has proven itself as the go-to chain for speed, low fees, and meme coin virality. Now boasting a $127 billion market capitalization and trading at $233, Solana has solidified its position as Ethereum’s fiercest competitor. Several factors suggest a path to $1,000: It’s dominance in meme coin launches, including WIF and BONK. Strong DeFi adoption and rising TVL (Total Value Locked). Potential Solana…
Ethereum
ETH$4,146.04+9.31%
Solana
SOL$195.2+9.82%
1
1$0.00402+10.43%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 23:04
Compartilhar
Based Eggman ($GGs) and Deep Snitch Showcase How BASE Presale Crypto Can Integrate Gaming and DeFi

Based Eggman ($GGs) and Deep Snitch Showcase How BASE Presale Crypto Can Integrate Gaming and DeFi

Based Eggman ($GGs) and Deep Snitch highlight how BASE crypto presales merge gaming and DeFi, showcasing innovation, community engagement, and strong potential among the best crypto presales 2025.
DeepBook
DEEP$0.105044+11.25%
DeFi
DEFI$0.0013-2.32%
Compartilhar
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 23:01
Compartilhar
Ripple Expands in Bahrain as XRP Teeters Between $2.50–$3

Ripple Expands in Bahrain as XRP Teeters Between $2.50–$3

The post Ripple Expands in Bahrain as XRP Teeters Between $2.50–$3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple and Bahrain Fintech Bay Collaborate to Accelerate Blockchain Innovation in the Kingdom Ripple, a global leader in digital asset infrastructure, has partnered with Bahrain Fintech Bay (BFB), the Kingdom’s leading fintech hub, to drive blockchain innovation and strengthen Bahrain’s position as a regional digital finance powerhouse. Under the new agreement, Ripple and BFB will work hand-in-hand to strengthen Bahrain’s digital asset ecosystem through a series of strategic initiatives. These include the development of proofs-of-concept (PoCs) and pilot projects that explore real-world applications of blockchain across financial services and other key sectors.  The partnership also aims to showcase practical solutions in areas such as cross-border payments, tokenization, stablecoins, and digital asset management, all central to the next phase of fintech transformation. As the Middle East continues to emerge as a global hub for blockchain innovation, Bahrain stands out for its progressive regulatory environment and early embrace of digital transformation.  Bahrain Fintech Bay, supported by both private and public stakeholders, has played a critical role in nurturing fintech startups and fostering collaboration between technology providers and financial institutions.  Therefore, Ripple’s deep expertise in blockchain-based payment solutions and enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure is expected to amplify these efforts. Reece Merrick, Managing Director for Middle East and Africa at Ripple, welcomed the partnership, saying,  “We look forward to collaborating with Bahrain Fintech Bay to strengthen the local blockchain ecosystem and introduce our digital asset custody solutions and Ripple USD (RLUSD) to Bahrain’s financial institutions.” Merrick added that the Kingdom of Bahrain is a global pioneer in blockchain, standing among the first jurisdictions worldwide to regulate cryptoassets. Therefore, the move strengthens Ripple’s Middle East footprint, following the regulatory license it secured in Dubai earlier this year XRP on the Brink: $2.50 or $3 Next? XRP is grabbing market attention as traders await a key…
XRP
XRP$2.5554+8.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012549+25.42%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000947+21.09%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 22:54
Compartilhar
Polymarket Founder Shayne Coplan Teases POLY Token, Becomes Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

Polymarket Founder Shayne Coplan Teases POLY Token, Becomes Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

Kanpai Labs, the digital asset incubation studio behind the Kanpai Pandas non-fungible token collection, has partnered with OpenSea, one of the leading non-fungible token marketplaces, [...]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00917+6.01%
Compartilhar
Insidebitcoins2025/10/09 16:37
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.