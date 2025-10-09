2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Gloria AI launches on Wasabi Protocol with 3x leverage trading

Gloria AI launches on Wasabi Protocol with 3x leverage trading

The post Gloria AI launches on Wasabi Protocol with 3x leverage trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Gloria AI’s GLORIA token is now available on Wasabi Protocol with up to 3x leverage trading. The launch expands GLORIA’s utility, allowing users to trade with leverage or earn yields through on-chain activities. Gloria AI’s token GLORIA launched today on Wasabi Protocol, introducing leveraged trading capabilities of up to 3x for users on the platform. The protocol enables traders to either engage in leveraged trading or generate yields through on-chain activities, expanding the token’s utility within the Wasabi ecosystem. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/gloria-ai-trading-wasabi/
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0823+8.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+25.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00917+5.88%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 23:39
Compartilhar
Kerrisdale Capital Targets BitMine with Short Position

Kerrisdale Capital Targets BitMine with Short Position

The post Kerrisdale Capital Targets BitMine with Short Position appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Kerrisdale Capital’s short position targets BitMine’s DAT model. Ethereum’s market performance remains strong despite criticisms. Potential regulatory focus shift on crypto-financial strategies. On October 9, Kerrisdale Capital announced a short position against Bitmine, citing a breakdown of its Digital Asset Treasury model due to oversaturation and diminishing premiums. This could challenge the viability of Ethereum-centric treasury strategies, as Bitmine’s position as a leading ETH holder faces scrutiny, influencing investor sentiment and market dynamics. Kerrisdale Challenges BitMine’s DAT Model Amid ETH Market Changes Kerrisdale Capital, an activist short-selling firm, announced on October 9, 2025, that it has taken a short position against BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), questioning the viability of its Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) model. Kerrisdale’s actions cast doubt on BitMine’s strategy of massive share issuance to acquire Ethereum, as excessive competition erodes its premium advantage. “We’re not short ETH. If you want ETH, just go buy ETH. It has never been easier. $BMNR’s whole pitch is to get investors to overpay for copying a playbook that no longer works. No Strategy, no scarcity, no reason this company deserves a premium.” — Kerrisdale Capital Ethereum Price and Market Activity in Focus Did you know? The perceived scarcity driving DAT premiums eroded rapidly, mirroring the collapse of closed-end fund premiums in traditional finance. As of October 9, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) is priced at $4,352.46, with a market cap of $525.36 billion and a market dominance of 12.66%, based on data from CoinMarketCap. Despite a 3% drop in the past 24 hours, Ethereum still shows a notable 45.20% increase over the last 90 days. Its 24-hour trading volume was $44.80 billion, marking a 14.54% decrease in activity. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:26 UTC on October 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu researchers note that the criticisms of the…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+25.44%
Ethereum
ETH$4,145.66+9.26%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000959+6.67%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 23:21
Compartilhar
Ripple partners with Bahrain Fintech Bay to boost digital asset innovation

Ripple partners with Bahrain Fintech Bay to boost digital asset innovation

The post Ripple partners with Bahrain Fintech Bay to boost digital asset innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple has entered a strategic partnership with Bahrain Fintech Bay, the Kingdom’s leading fintech hub, marking a significant expansion of its Middle East presence. Announced Thursday, the collaboration will focus on strengthening Bahrain’s digital asset and blockchain ecosystem through pilot projects, educational initiatives, and ecosystem events.  Ripple’s Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa, Reece Merrick, said the company aims to help Bahrain advance its blockchain infrastructure while preparing to offer Ripple’s digital asset custody solution and Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin to local institutions once approved. Bahrain Fintech Bay Chief Operating Officer Suzy Al Zeerah emphasized the Kingdom’s growing role as a digital finance hub, noting that the partnership aligns with Bahrain’s long-standing position as a regional financial center. Ripple’s involvement includes showcasing blockchain use cases such as cross-border payments, stablecoins, and tokenization, underscoring its focus on institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure. Ripple’s renewed momentum comes on the heels of major regulatory and strategic wins — notably securing a DFSA licence in Dubai to offer regulated crypto payments from the DIFC, the acquisition of prime broker Hidden Road for $1.25 billion, and fresh institutional tie-ups tied to its RLUSD stablecoin, such as the DBS / Franklin Templeton integration. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/ripple-bahrain-fintech-bay
Boost
BOOST$0.08425-0.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+25.44%
ArchLoot
AL$0.0449+9.24%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 23:12
Compartilhar
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Based Eggman ($GGs) Shows Strong Utility in Top Presale Crypto List

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Based Eggman ($GGs) Shows Strong Utility in Top Presale Crypto List

As the crypto market evolves, investors increasingly look for the best crypto presale projects to maximize utility and growth potential.  Based Eggman $GGs has gained attention as a memecoin built on BASE, integrating gaming, social platforms, and streaming into a unified Web3 ecosystem. It stands out in the best crypto presales 2025 and ranks highly among the best crypto presale and presale crypto list.  For those searching for the best memecoin to buy or the best cryptos to buy now, Based Eggman provides both community engagement and functional applications.  Understanding its presale dynamics, token allocation, and gaming integration helps investors make informed decisions in the 2025 crypto presale market. Gaming and Streaming Infrastructure: Is Based Eggman the Best Crypto to Buy Now? Based Eggman $GGs is more than a memecoin. It is designed to integrate gaming infrastructure with social platforms and on-chain experiences. Players can engage with quick, fun games while earning GGs tokens, creating a dynamic Web3 hub for gaming, streaming, and trading. The ecosystem connects BASE with expansions to SOL, BSC, and ETH networks. Every game played, meme shared, and token earned contributes to the broader Based Eggman ecosystem. This makes it a standout project in the crypto presale list, combining entertainment with tangible utility. The presale has already raised $250,000, demonstrating strong community interest and early investor support. Stage 2 tokens are priced at $0.008692, with a 30% bonus available using the code “GGS-30.”  By offering both accessibility and innovative utility, Based Eggman solidifies its place among the best crypto presale projects for 2025. $GGs Token: Digital Asset with Cultural and Financial Utility The $GGs token serves as the foundation of the Based Eggman $GGs ecosystem, offering both liquidity and universal utility. Beyond being a currency, $GGs represents recognition, gaming culture, and community identity across BASE and extended networks. With a maximum supply of 389,152,000 tokens, $GGs decentralizes gaming economies and streaming communities, allowing gamers, creators, and investors equal opportunities to earn and influence the ecosystem. Each transaction, tip, or reward strengthens the network while fostering engagement and creativity. $GGs merges social interactions with financial rewards, uniting players, streamers, and meme-makers. Its presence in the best crypto presale list positions it as a top crypto ICO and one of the best memecoin to buy in October 2025.  Users can join the presale by connecting a Web3 wallet and selecting Buy $GGs, participating in a growing Web3 gaming and DeFi ecosystem. Why Based Eggman Surpasses Other Memecoins Investors seeking the best cryptos to buy now often compare $GGs to Cardano, DOGE, and SHIB. While traditional memecoins focus on community hype, Based Eggman integrates real utility through gaming, DeFi, and social interaction. Whales are actively accumulating $GGs as part of their altcoin portfolios, preparing for broader market trends and potential growth during alt season. Its presale structure ensures early participants can access tokens at favorable pricing while engaging with the expanding Web3 ecosystem. By combining cultural relevance, on-chain utility, and community-driven gaming, Based Eggman offers a comprehensive investment opportunity. It stands out not only as a top crypto presale but also as a memecoin that merges entertainment, finance, and blockchain innovation in one platform. Conclusion: Based Eggman $GGs as a Leading Presale Crypto Based Eggman $GGs demonstrates why utility-driven memecoins are gaining prominence in the 2025 crypto presale market. It integrates gaming, streaming, and social platforms on BASE and other blockchains, providing both engagement and financial opportunity. As a token listed in the best crypto presale list and recognized among the best memecoin to buy, $GGs combines culture, utility, and early access advantages. Investors looking for the best cryptos to buy now or participate in the best crypto presales 2025 will find a compelling opportunity in Based Eggman.  Joining the presale through the official dashboard allows participants to secure tokens, join an active community, and experience the growing potential of Web3 gaming and DeFi ecosystems. More Information on Based Eggman Presale Here:   Website: https://basedeggman.com/ X (Twitter): https://x.com/Based_Eggman Telegram: https://t.me/basedeggman Blog:https://basedeggman.com/blog
Nowchain
NOW$0.00366-1.61%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
LOOK
LOOK$0.03983+4.51%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:06
Compartilhar
France pushes to centralize crypto regulation under ESMA

France pushes to centralize crypto regulation under ESMA

The Banque de France is advocating for the European Securities and Markets Authority to become the sole regulator for the bloc’s crypto markets, a move that would consolidate supervisory power in Paris. On Oct. 9, François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor…
Movement
MOVE$0.0846+5.75%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.05771+9.94%
Compartilhar
Crypto.news2025/10/09 23:06
Compartilhar
BlackRock’s IBIT Surpasses 800,000 BTC, Cementing Its Lead in Institutional Bitcoin Adoption

BlackRock’s IBIT Surpasses 800,000 BTC, Cementing Its Lead in Institutional Bitcoin Adoption

BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (IBIT) has surpassed 800,000 BTC in assets under management, following an eight-day inflow streak that brought in over $4 billion. The milestone marks a significant step in institutional adoption of Bitcoin, coming less than two years after the fund’s launch in January 2024. L’article BlackRock’s IBIT Surpasses 800,000 BTC, Cementing Its Lead in Institutional Bitcoin Adoption est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,864.48+3.55%
FUND
FUND$0.01383-29.79%
4
4$0.17024+68.20%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:05
Compartilhar
Fed’s John Williams Backs More Rate Cuts This Year Amid Labor Market Concerns

Fed’s John Williams Backs More Rate Cuts This Year Amid Labor Market Concerns

Read the full article at coingape.com.
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01488+1.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0252+0.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+25.44%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:00
Compartilhar
Bitcoin vs. gold: Will 2025 mark the start of a ‘supercycle’?

Bitcoin vs. gold: Will 2025 mark the start of a ‘supercycle’?

The patterns say a big move is afoot.
Movement
MOVE$0.0846+5.75%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:00
Compartilhar
BNB has surpassed XRP. Learn about RMC mining and you can easily earn $18,500.

BNB has surpassed XRP. Learn about RMC mining and you can easily earn $18,500.

As times change, so too do people’s attitudes toward energy. They’re using BNB payments and renewable energy sources like wind power to power their new energy cloud mining operations, significantly reducing mining costs and feeding surplus energy back into the grid. This not only saves significant energy consumption but also generates high profits, opening up [...] The post BNB has surpassed XRP. Learn about RMC mining and you can easily earn $18,500. appeared first on Blockonomi.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,301.25+15.52%
XRP
XRP$2.556+8.71%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01472+3.73%
Compartilhar
Blockonomi2025/10/09 22:53
Compartilhar
XAG/USD appreciates further and looks to $50.00

XAG/USD appreciates further and looks to $50.00

The post XAG/USD appreciates further and looks to $50.00 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Silver (XAG/USD) accelerated its recovery on Thursday, with precious metals trading firmer despite the US Dollar’s strength. The pair has reached fresh long-term highs, near 49.70, drawing closer to the $50.00 psychological levels. Precious metals remain bid on Thursday, fuelled by the political uncertainty in France and Japan, while the US government shutdown enters its eighth day without a solution in sight. Earlier in the day, New York Fed President John Williams showed his support for further rate cuts, while the focus now shifts to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Governor Michelle Bowman, who are expected to talk at a banking event in Washington later today. Technical analysis: The $50.00 psychological level is attracting bulls Silver remains heading north, the pair has rallied more than 20% in the last three weeks and is looking overstretched, but the fundamental scenario remains supportive, and there are no signs of a correction other than the bearish divergence on the 4-hour RSI The white metal bounced from $48.40 in early trading on Thursday and has reached the 49.70 area, with bulls targeting the $50.00 level, where the top of the ascending channel from the mid-September lows meets the price. Further up, the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the early October rally is at $50.70. On the downside, immediate support is at Wednesday’s low of $48.40 ahead of the confluence of trendline support with the October 7 lows, at $47.50, and the September 30 and October 2 lows, at the $45.90-$46.00 area. Silver FAQs Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.010568+13.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+25.44%
NEAR
NEAR$2.447+7.56%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 22:52
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.