Capitol Gains: Crypto hearings expected to continue mid-shutdown
The post Capitol Gains: Crypto hearings expected to continue mid-shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Senate on Wednesday once again rejected both plans to fund the federal government and end the shutdown, which now enters its ninth day. Senators have so far voted six separate times on partisan measures to extend funding. Republicans, with 53 Senate seats, need eight Democrats to cross the aisle. Without a budget, the crypto policy agenda remains in limbo, but Washington insiders insist that momentum isn’t completely lost. While the House remains in a shutdown-induced recess, the Senate appears to be in session for both budgetary and crypto matters. Two people familiar with the matter told Blockworks that the Senate Banking Committee remains committed to moving crypto market structure policy along, even if that means holding a markup hearing mid-shutdown. Regardless of whether a budget is passed, Committee leadership hopes to markup the Responsible Financial Innovation Act before the end of the month, they added. To recap, the House passed the CLARITY Act in July. The Senate Banking and Agriculture Committees have since been working on their own versions of the bill, which will eventually have to merge with each other and CLARITY. Senate Banking Committee Republicans released a revamped version of their bill last month. Democrats responded with a list of principles they’d like to see in the legislation. The Agriculture Committee has yet to release its draft, which will focus mainly on the Commodity and Futures Trading Commission’s role in crypto market regulation. Pre-shutdown, a person familiar with the matter said the draft bill was “close,” but now, with federal agencies operating with limited staff, it’s going to take more time. Agency staffers working with Congressional committees on policy — like cryptocurrency market structure — are largely furloughed during the shutdown, lowering the odds that we’ll see a draft soon, according to a person familiar. With federal…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 23:45
Last Chance for 1000x Gains? Best Crypto To Buy Now You Shouldn’t Miss This October
Discover the best crypto to buy now for October 2025: Tapzi's skill-based gaming, Bitcoin Hyper's Layer-2 solution, and EscapeHub's DeFi platform offering 1000x potential returns.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/09 23:40
Crypto-Focused AMINA Bank of Switzerland Offers Regulated Staking of Polygon Token
The post Crypto-Focused AMINA Bank of Switzerland Offers Regulated Staking of Polygon Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss-regulated crypto bank AMINA has become the first bank worldwide to offer institutional clients regulated staking access to POL, the native token that powers the Polygon blockchain. The launch allows qualified participants, including asset managers and corporate treasuries, to earn staking rewards while supporting network security in compliance with financial regulations. As part of this collaboration, AMINA clients can receive up to 15% in staking rewards. This rate combines AMINA’s base yield with an additional incentive from the foundation. The move expands the bank’s existing POL custody and trading services, giving institutions a compliant path to participate in blockchain infrastructure relied on by firms like BlackRock, JPMorgan and Franklin Templeton for their tokenization efforts. Myles Harrison, AMINA’s chief product officer, said the service bridges traditional finance with “the networks that matter.” AMINA Bank (previously known as SEBA Bank) holds a license from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (“FINMA”), and also has nods to offer crypto services from regulators in Abu Dhabi and Hong Kong. Polygon Labs CEO Marc Boiron called the development a sign that institutions “aren’t just buying tokens anymore — they want to participate.” Polygon, an Ethereum overlay blockchain which processes transactions for less than a cent and settles them in under five seconds, has become one of the main networks for on-chain finance. It now hosts over $1 billion in tokenized real-world assets and nearly $3 billion in stablecoin value. The POL token had a market cap of $2.5 billion at press time. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/09/crypto-focused-amina-bank-of-switzerland-offers-regulated-staking-of-polygon-token
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 23:32
Polymarket Founder Teases POLY — Crypto’s Biggest Airdrop Incoming?
Polymarket founder Shayne Coplan—newly thrust into the broader financial spotlight after Bloomberg placed him on its Billionaires Index as the youngest self-made member—has ignited fresh speculation about a native token for the event-markets platform. In a terse post on X, Coplan simply wrote: “$BTC $ETH $BNB $SOL $POLY 🤔,” a construction that bracketed an unannounced […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/09 23:30
Wall Street backs Oracle despite stock dip, betting on AI and Japan cloud expansion
Wall Street is keeping its bets on Oracle even after the company’s stock dipped following its announcement of a major partnership with SoftBank in Japan, according to Baird. The investment firm initiated coverage of the tech giant with an “outperform” rating and set a $365 price target, a figure that signals a possible 27% rise […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/09 23:02
Best Crypto to Buy Now? XRP Tundra Presale Smart Contracts Rival Chainlink’s Architecture
Crypto markets are heating up again, but the projects drawing attention this quarter are those offering structure, not speculation. XRP Tundra, an audited dual-chain protocol designed for yield and governance, is being highlighted by analysts for its layered smart-contract framework that mirrors the modular precision of Chainlink’s early network design. What started as an XRP […]
Tronweekly
2025/10/09 23:00
How Spartans’ 10% CASHRAKE™ Turned Online Betting Into a Profit Machine for Players
Discover how Spartans’ world-first 10% CASHRAKE™ rewards you instantly on every bet. Play Spartans casino games that finally give players an edge, win or lose.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/09 23:00
Leading Crypto Coins of October 2025
The post Leading Crypto Coins of October 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto world is heating up again as whales are making bold moves. One Bitcoin wallet holding over $10B just transferred $363.9M in BTC, raising speculation about rotation into altcoins and presales. Meanwhile, Bitcoin recently broke above the supply zone at $114K–$117K, reaching a new all-time high near $126K, supported by strong ETF inflows and renewed accumulation from mid-tier holders. Thus, the crypto market is full of opportunities yet requires strategic evaluation to maximize profitable ROI. These trends suggest institutional capital is whispering where smart money may head next, and presales are back in the spotlight. Here’s exactly where retail and mid-sized investors hope to catch “the next Bitcoin” with low capital for high upside potential. Amidst plenty of new crypto coins making rounds in the crypto market, these five best altcoins to buy now showcase the possibility of becoming the next 1000x explosive investments. Best Altcoins To Buy Now in October 2025 If you are looking for excellent early-stage investments before hype takes over, then our curated list is a must-check on your list! Tapzi (TAPZI) The platform is emerging and revolutionizing the sector of Web3 gaming by breaking through the market crowded with hype and speculation. Unlike traditional “play-to-earn” projects that inflate supply and crash soon after launch, Tapzi introduces a Skill-to-Earn ecosystem where players stake TAPZI tokens and compete in real-time PvP games. Yet, based on expert analysis, it is predicted that Tapzi’s price would soar significantly with the broader adoption of Web3 gaming in the coming 10 years. The Tapzi platform will have games like Chess, Checkers, and Rock-Paper-Scissors, where the best player takes home the prize. It doesn’t have random rewards or inflationary emissions; just transparent, skill-based competition. Moreover, it has a vast potential and solid plan, owing to which Tapzi’s economy is…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 22:46
China moves to curb destructive price wars across key industries
Chinese authorities are taking fresh action to stop brutal pricing battles playing out across major industries. Officials say selling goods below cost is damaging business health and hurting the broader economy. The National Development and Reform Commission and the State Administration for Market Regulation put out a joint statement Thursday night about what they’re calling […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/09 22:37
Successful Investing Means Mitigating All Risks: Why Veteran Investors Choose Deep Cooperation with H Mining
In the ever-changing cryptocurrency market, true investment wisdom is not about chasing overnight riches, but about mitigating all risks to achieve long-term, stable wealth growth.
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/09 22:21
