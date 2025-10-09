2025-10-13 Monday

Senator Lummis Seeks Tax Exemption for Small Bitcoin Purchases Nationwide

TLDR Senator Lummis introduces a tax exemption for Bitcoin purchases under $300. The exemption would be capped at $5,000 annually for everyday Bitcoin use. Opponents like Senator Warren argue it could lead to tax evasion. Proposal aims to turn Bitcoin into a practical, everyday currency. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) is proposing a tax exemption for [...] The post Senator Lummis Seeks Tax Exemption for Small Bitcoin Purchases Nationwide appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/09 23:42
Cryptocurrency hearings expected to continue during US government shutdown: Source

PANews reported on October 9th that according to Blockworks, the U.S. Senate once again rejected two plans to fund the federal government to end the nine-day shutdown on Wednesday. The cryptocurrency policy agenda has also been put on hold due to the uncertainty of the budget, but Washington insiders believe that the momentum has not completely disappeared. The House of Representatives has suspended work due to the shutdown, and the Senate is still in session on budget and cryptocurrency-related issues. Two people familiar with the matter revealed that the Senate Banking Committee is committed to advancing cryptocurrency market structure policies, even if it holds hearings during the shutdown. Leadership hopes to complete revisions to the Responsible Financial Innovation Act by the end of this month. The House of Representatives passed the Financial Transparency Act in July, and the Senate Banking and Agriculture Committees subsequently developed separate bills, which will be merged. Banking Committee Republicans released a revised version last month, and Democrats outlined a list of principles they hope the legislation will include. The Agriculture Committee's draft has not yet been released, and its completion may take even longer. During the shutdown, most staff from agencies working with Congress were laid off, and new spot cryptocurrency ETFs may not be approved before the shutdown ends. However, issuers claim that new products will be approved quickly after government resumes, and that they have not received any communication from the SEC since the shutdown.
PANews2025/10/09 23:40
Bold Claims: Capo’s Predictions for Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin

In a surprising deviation from mainstream narratives, Capo—a once-celebrated market forecaster—has resurfaced with fresh insights into the financial landscape. Despite prior scrutiny for labeling recoveries as mere bull traps, Capo persists, seeing significant potential in gold and silver markets.Continue Reading:Bold Claims: Capo’s Predictions for Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:14
SHIB's 2025 Consolidation Ends — And It's Leading DOGE In One Key Metric

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is nearing a decisive breakout after nearly a year of consolidation, with technical indicators showing the meme token may outperform Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as the next phase of the read more
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:10
Solana ETF Race Heats Up as Bitwise Unveils 0.20% Fee Plan

Bitwise Asset Management has taken a significant step into shaking the ETF crypto market. The company corrected its Solana ETF filing which it had based in the United States to staking and a low management fee of 0.20%. The filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued on Wednesday signifies an ambitious approach to […]
Tronweekly2025/10/09 22:59
2025’s Best Crypto Presale Ends This Quarter: Bitcoin Hyper Nears $23M Raised

Key Points: ➡️ Bitcoin’s limitations — Slow transaction speeds (3–7 TPS) and lack of smart contracts restrict its role in modern blockchain innovation. ➡️ Bitcoin Hyper solution — A Layer-2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine, enabling fast payments, DeFi, NFTs, and interoperable apps on Bitcoin. ➡️ Presale momentum — Nearly $23M raised with staged pricing; strong tokenomics allocate funds to growth, marketing, and liquidity. ➡️ Upside potential — With staking yields at 51% and listings planned, $HYPER could reach $0.2 by end of 2025 and as high as $1.20 by 2030.
Brave Newcoin2025/10/09 22:45
Bitcoin News Today: Luxembourg Treasury Confirms Bitcoin ETF Investment in 2026 Budget

Luxembourg’s sovereign wealth fund invests 1% in Bitcoin ETFs, marking the Eurozone’s first state-backed crypto exposure. Luxembourg made a groundbreaking financial move in the Eurozone. Its Intergenerational Sovereign Wealth Fund (FSIL) is the first state-level fund in the region to invest in Bitcoin ETFs. The fund said that it held one percent of its overall […] The post Bitcoin News Today: Luxembourg Treasury Confirms Bitcoin ETF Investment in 2026 Budget appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/09 22:45
Top 3 Altcoins to Buy This October for Major Portfolio Gains

As the crypto market regains momentum, meme coins are once again capturing attention, a sector known for sudden, explosive moves. October, historically a month of surprises in crypto, is shaping up to continue that trend. While iconic names like Pepe and Shiba Inu are seeing renewed interest, presale projects offer potentially huge upside for early […]
The Cryptonomist2025/10/09 22:16
Solana And Pepeto Should Be In Your Crypto Portfolio Today, As SUI Struggles In 2025

Solana and Pepeto are racing up the crypto trendline, and both are shaping into must-haves for a balanced, opportunity-ready portfolio.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/09 22:09
Tom Lee Under Fire As Short-Seller Slams BitMine’s “Relic” ETH Strategy

Kanpai Labs, the digital asset incubation studio behind the Kanpai Pandas non-fungible token collection, has partnered with OpenSea, one of the leading non-fungible token marketplaces, [...]
Insidebitcoins2025/10/09 20:01
