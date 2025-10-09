2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$609 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$609 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on October 9th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $609 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $187 million in long positions and $422 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $150 million, and for ETH, $175 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,850.72+3.54%
Ethereum
ETH$4,145.13+9.24%
Compartilhar
PANews2025/10/09 23:30
Compartilhar
Predictable Crypto Profits, Scalable Contracts: Why Institutions Are Turning to RockToken for Cloud Mining Returns

Predictable Crypto Profits, Scalable Contracts: Why Institutions Are Turning to RockToken for Cloud Mining Returns

In the past 2 years, institutional interest in Bitcoin and similar digital assets has grown consistently. Notably, 2025 has recorded further integration of cryptocurrency into the broader finance sector, which fuels even faster adoption and accumulation.  First through ETFs and then through cloud mining, institutions have their claws digging deeper into cryptocurrency income. However, ETFs […] The post Predictable Crypto Profits, Scalable Contracts: Why Institutions Are Turning to RockToken for Cloud Mining Returns appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002216-6.45%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.15476+23.41%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000947+21.41%
Compartilhar
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/09 23:09
Compartilhar
Capo Predicts Bold Futures for Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin

Capo Predicts Bold Futures for Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin

Capo predicts continued rise in gold and silver due to Fed rate cuts. Capo warns of potential bull trap in Bitcoin despite recent gains. Continue Reading:Capo Predicts Bold Futures for Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin The post Capo Predicts Bold Futures for Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009601+4.05%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002075+9.09%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02364+13.43%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:09
Compartilhar
Apex Fusion and Layerzero Unite Cardano, Solana, and EVM Ecosystems

Apex Fusion and Layerzero Unite Cardano, Solana, and EVM Ecosystems

Apex Fusion announced the launch of its NEXUS chain integration with Layerzero, enabling connections to more than 145 blockchain networks, including Solana and Ethereum-compatible ecosystems. Apex Fusion Simplifies Omnichain Development With Layerzero The collaboration positions Apex Fusion as the first ecosystem to unite Cardano’s UTxO liquidity with Ethereum’s EVM framework via Layerzero, forging a new […]
ApeX Protocol
APEX$1.2148+15.82%
Unite
UNITE$0.0002958+0.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0252+0.31%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:02
Compartilhar
Smartphone Mining: XRP Mining App Sparks Global Conversation on Exploring Crypto Like Never Before

Smartphone Mining: XRP Mining App Sparks Global Conversation on Exploring Crypto Like Never Before

With its ease of use, global reach, and growing popularity, the XRP Mining app is capturing attention and empowering people to explore crypto like never before.
XRP
XRP$2.5558+8.70%
RWAX
APP$0.00138-11.42%
Wink
LIKE$0.006993+0.41%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:02
Compartilhar
Charles Hoskinson: Cardano in High Spirits

Charles Hoskinson: Cardano in High Spirits

Cardano founder breaks silence on ecosystem outlook
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:02
Compartilhar
MicroStrategy Executive’s Reported Stock Sale Discrepancy Uncovered

MicroStrategy Executive’s Reported Stock Sale Discrepancy Uncovered

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/microstrategy-executive-stock-sale-discrepancy/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+25.44%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:01
Compartilhar
Why Citi Ventures’ BVNK Investment Could Be the Turning Point for Stablecoins

Why Citi Ventures’ BVNK Investment Could Be the Turning Point for Stablecoins

Citigroup’s venture capital arm, Citi Ventures, has made a bold bet on stable assets, investing in BVNK, a stablecoin infrastructure company. This move signals the platform’s shifting stance on crypto as it comes in contrast to Citi’s previous warnings about the risks associated with yield-bearing stablecoins. This BVNK investment also underscores the growing significance of these assets in the global financial ecosystem. Citi Ventures’ BVNK Investment According to a CNBC report, Citigroup’s Citi Ventures has made a strategic move that highlights its reversed stance on crypto, especially stablecoins. With an undisclosed BVNK investment, the platform intends to address the growing demand for fiat-backed assets. Citi Ventures Head Arvind Purushotham noted, “Stablecoins are seeing increased interest in use for settlement of on-chain and crypto asset transactions. We were impressed by BVNK’s enterprise-grade infrastructure, and their proven track record.” The exact investment amount from Citi remains undisclosed. But building on existing backing from investors like Coinbase and Tiger Global, BVNK’s valuation has reportedly exceeded $750 million, said co-founder Chris Harmse. He added, “You’re seeing an explosion of demand for building on top of stablecoin infrastructure.” Citigroup’s Reversed Stance Previously, Citigroup commented on the underlying risks of the increased adoption and use of stable assets. Executive Ronit Ghose posited that stablecoin interest payments might lead to a massive shift of funds from traditional banks, similar to the 1980s money market fund boom. Other major financial institutions like the American Bankers Association and Bank Policy Institute had also raised similar concerns. They asked Congress to close a perceived loophole in the GENIUS Act that allows crypto exchanges to offer yields on third-party stablecoins. According to Treasury estimates, this could lead to massive deposit outflows of up to $6.6 trillion from traditional banks, potentially disrupting the banking industry. The platform’s latest BVNK investment signals its more optimistic approach to cryptocurrencies and stable tokens. The team even announced in July that the bank is exploring the issuance of its own stablecoin and developing custodian services for crypto assets. CEO Jane Fraser noted that the firm aims to explore the “benefits of advancements in stablecoin and digital assets to our clients in a safe and sound manner by modernizing our own infrastructure.” Citi’s Stablecoin Prediction In September, the bank increased its stablecoin market forecast, projecting the sector to reach $4 trillion by 2030 in a bull case and $1.9 trillion in its base case, driven by rapid adoption over the past six months. This represents an upward revision from its previous estimates of $3.7 trillion and $1.6 trillion, respectively. GENIUS Act Drives Stablecoin Boom “US banks at the scale of Citi, because of the GENIUS Act, are putting their weight behind … investing in leading businesses in the space to make sure they are at the forefront of this technological shift in payments,” said Harmse. He attributes the company’s strongest momentum to the US market, which has seen improved regulatory clarity with the passage of the GENIUS Act. This clearer oversight of stablecoins has boosted institutional confidence, making the US its fastest-growing market over the past 18 months. Driven by this prevailing positive sentiment, Wall Street giants are increasingly entering the stablecoin market. JPMorgan Chase launched JPMD, a stablecoin-like token. Traditional financial institutions are accelerating their adoption of blockchain technology, with Bank of New York Mellon testing tokenized deposits and HSBC launching a similar service. Conclusion Citigroup’s BVNK investment signals a significant shift in its stance on crypto, highlighting the growing importance of stablecoins in finance. With clearer regulations and rising demand, major financial institutions are embracing blockchain technology and stablecoin innovation. Frequently Asked Questions Why did Citi Ventures invest in BVNK? Citi Ventures invested in BVNK to take advantage of growing demand for stablecoin infrastructure along with blockchain-based settlement solutions. What does Citigroup’s BVNK investment say about Citigroup’s stance on crypto? It is a signal that Citigroup has shifted from earlier apprehensiveness, towards a more optimistic mindset regarding stablecoins and digital assets. How has regulation influenced Citigroup’s entry into stablecoins? The clearer definitions of oversight defined in the GENIUS Act has created clarity and provided more confidence for institutional capital. As a result, Citigroup has now crossed the line with other banks in allocating funds toward stablecoin innovation. Glossary Stablecoin: A type of cryptocurrency pegged to a stable asset like the US dollar to minimize volatility. BVNK: A fintech company providing infrastructure for stablecoin issuance, payments, and settlements. Citi Ventures: The venture capital arm of Citigroup that invests in innovative financial and technology startups. GENIUS Act: A US regulation providing clearer oversight for stablecoins, aimed at fostering safer adoption in the financial system. Read More: Why Citi Ventures’ BVNK Investment Could Be the Turning Point for Stablecoins">Why Citi Ventures’ BVNK Investment Could Be the Turning Point for Stablecoins
WHY
WHY$0.00000002216-6.45%
Movement
MOVE$0.0845+5.62%
Wink
LIKE$0.006993+0.41%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:00
Compartilhar
Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe Coin (PEPE) May Rise 5-7x, But Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Looks Set for 100x ROI

Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe Coin (PEPE) May Rise 5-7x, But Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Looks Set for 100x ROI

Dogecoin (DOGE), the first meme coin ever, is getting a fresh wave of excitement, especially with the new DOJE ETF out there.
DOGE
DOGE$0.20773+11.75%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000628+8.65%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001063+6.30%
Compartilhar
The Cryptonomist2025/10/09 22:18
Compartilhar
Rhuna: the new on-chain infrastructure revolutionizing payments in entertainment

Rhuna: the new on-chain infrastructure revolutionizing payments in entertainment

Rhuna has announced the closing of a $2 million seed funding round led by Aptos Labs.
SEED
SEED$0.000777+2.50%
Compartilhar
The Cryptonomist2025/10/09 20:58
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.