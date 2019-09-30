Bepay Money Powers Bitcoin 2140 Forum in Dubai, Showcasing Bepay Business Merchant Solutions for Global Commerce
The post Bepay Money Powers Bitcoin 2140 Forum in Dubai, Showcasing Bepay Business Merchant Solutions for Global Commerce appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin 2140 Forum arrives at Dubai Knowledge Park, powered by bepay money, the global cross-border payment platform. Under the theme “Pioneering the Path to Bitcoin’s Future,” the forum brings together 60+ world-class speakers, 50+ leading Bitcoin projects, 200+ global experts, and 10K+ BTC representations, including institutional and merchant participants managing over $10B+ in Bitcoin holdings. As the powered-by partner, bepay money will showcase bepay business, its cutting-edge merchant commerce stack designed to transform retail and enterprise payment acceptance worldwide through revolutionary settlement technology. bepay business: Revolutionizing Global Commerce with Near-Instant Settlements bepay business delivers a comprehensive commerce solution enabling merchants to accept crypto, fiat, and stablecoins seamlessly through QR codes, NFC technology, and digital interfaces. The platform’s breakthrough cross-border near-instant settlements eliminate traditional banking delays, while integrated on/off ramps provide seamless stablecoin-to-fiat conversion for immediate liquidity access. “Dubai’s position as a global commerce hub makes it the perfect venue to demonstrate how bepay business transforms international trade through cross-border near-instant settlements,” said Nawal Kishor, Founder & CEO of bepay money. “Our merchant solution eliminates the traditional 3-5 day settlement delays, enabling businesses to receive funds instantly regardless of customer location or payment method.” Key features of bepay business include: Cross-Border Near-Instant Settlements: Revolutionary technology enabling instant international payment processing Universal Payment Acceptance: Accept crypto, fiat, and stablecoins via QR/NFC with immediate settlement On/Off Ramps: Seamless stablecoin-to-fiat conversion with competitive FX rates AI-Powered Analytics: Advanced business intelligence and customer insights for data-driven decisions Integrated CRM: Automated customer engagement and loyalty tools 3D Storefronts: Immersive digital shopping experiences with virtual product displays Multi-Currency Support: 100+ currencies and assets supported Real-Time Liquidity: Instant access to converted funds through automated settlement systems Developer & API Solutions – Customizable payment infrastructure, SDKs, APIs, and plugin frameworks for DeFi, NFTs, wallets, and payment integrations. Event…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 00:12