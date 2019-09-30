2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Bitcoin Hyper Nears $23M Raised

Bitcoin Hyper Nears $23M Raised

The post Bitcoin Hyper Nears $23M Raised appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ➡️ Bitcoin’s limitations — Slow transaction speeds (3–7 TPS) and lack of smart contracts restrict its role in modern blockchain innovation. ➡️ Bitcoin Hyper solution — A Layer-2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine, enabling fast payments, DeFi, NFTs, and interoperable apps on Bitcoin. ➡️ Presale momentum — Nearly $23M raised with staged pricing; strong tokenomics allocate funds to growth, marketing, and liquidity. ➡️ Upside potential — With staking yields at 51% and listings planned, $HYPER could reach $0.2 by end of 2025 and as high as $1.20 by 2030. Bitcoin is the world’s leading cryptocurrency. With a market cap in the trillions and unmatched global brand recognition, it remains the undisputed leader of the digital asset revolution. Yet, despite its dominance, Bitcoin faces significant challenges that hinder its ability to advance into the next phase of blockchain innovation. These issues have shifted from minor annoyances to serious limitations, highlighting the need for a solution. Transaction Speed and Scalability At the base layer, Bitcoin processes only 3-7 transactions per second (TPS). This is significantly lower than modern blockchains like Solana or Avalanche, which handle thousands. During periods of high demand, Bitcoin’s network often slows further, with confirmation times stretching and fees surging to painful levels. For everyday users, this makes sending small transactions or micro-payments impractical. Lack of Smart Contract Flexibility Bitcoin was created as a peer-to-peer electronic cash and a store of value. Its scripting language is intentionally limited to ensure network security simplicity. However, this constraint means developers cannot deploy decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, gaming applications, or NFT ecosystems directly on Bitcoin, as the original Layer 1 doesn’t fully support the complex smart contracts required for those applications. Instead, they migrate to Ethereum ($92B DeFi TVL), Solana ($12.5B DeFi TVL), or other chains, taking innovation and…
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.20926+10.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+25.44%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003763+3.89%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 00:41
Compartilhar
KyberSwap launches on-chain price service for spotting arbitrage opportunities

KyberSwap launches on-chain price service for spotting arbitrage opportunities

The post KyberSwap launches on-chain price service for spotting arbitrage opportunities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways KyberSwap has launched an on-chain price service to help users spot arbitrage opportunities across decentralized exchanges. The new tool enhances KyberSwap’s role as a decentralized liquidity aggregator, optimizing trade routing for better swap rates. KyberSwap, a multi-chain decentralized liquidity hub, today launched an on-chain price service designed to help users identify arbitrage opportunities and assess buy–sell spreads across decentralized markets. The new service builds on KyberSwap’s existing aggregation capabilities, which route trades through various liquidity sources to optimize swap rates. KyberSwap has expanded its platform by integrating with protocols like Curve Finance and Uniswap V3, enhancing access to diverse liquidity pools for improved trade execution. KyberSwap recently integrated with Etherlink to support seamless token swaps by combining liquidity from multiple DeFi protocols. The platform’s parent organization, KyberNetwork, also partnered with Ionex Trade to incorporate decentralized trading features aimed at delivering better swap rates through multi-chain routing. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/kyberswap-on-chain-price-service-arbitrage/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+25.44%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.0904+7.77%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.06469+0.29%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 00:39
Compartilhar
Is Inspire International ETF (WWJD) a strong ETF right now?

Is Inspire International ETF (WWJD) a strong ETF right now?

The post Is Inspire International ETF (WWJD) a strong ETF right now? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Inspire International ETF (WWJD – Free Report) made its debut on 09/30/2019, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the World ETFs category of the market. What are smart Beta ETFs? The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market. Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency. If you’re the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies. Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance. Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns. Fund sponsor and index The fund is managed by Inspire, and has been able to amass over $394.49 million, which makes it one of the larger ETFs in the World ETFs. WWJD, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the INSPIRE INTERNATIONAL INDEX . The Inspire International Index selects foreign equity securities from a global universe of publicly traded equity securities of large capitalization foreign and emerging market companies which have an Inspire Impact Score of zero or higher. Cost and other expenses For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund’s return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive…
Nowchain
NOW$0.00366-1.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+25.44%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00010129-3.08%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 00:37
Compartilhar
Jack Dorsey Urges de minimis Bitcoin Tax Exemption as Sen. Lummis Signals She May Pursue It

Jack Dorsey Urges de minimis Bitcoin Tax Exemption as Sen. Lummis Signals She May Pursue It

The post Jack Dorsey Urges de minimis Bitcoin Tax Exemption as Sen. Lummis Signals She May Pursue It appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → A de minimis tax exemption for Bitcoin would exclude small everyday Bitcoin transactions from capital gains reporting, easing merchant and consumer paperwork and encouraging payments use. Key sponsors include Senator Cynthia Lummis and supporters such as Jack Dorsey pushing Congress to revive the proposal. De minimis exemption removes reporting for small Bitcoin purchases. IRS treats crypto as property; current rules make even small payments taxable events. Proposed change aims to reduce merchant burden and simplify merchant wallets; legislators plan to reintroduce the measure. de minimis tax exemption for Bitcoin: Learn how proposed Bitcoin tax exemption reduces reporting for small payments — read actionable updates and what to expect. What is a de minimis tax exemption for Bitcoin transactions? A de minimis tax exemption for Bitcoin is a limited rule that would exclude small everyday Bitcoin purchases from capital gains reporting and tax events. Under the proposal, transactions below a defined dollar threshold would not require cost-basis reporting, reducing paperwork for merchants and consumers. How would a de minimis exemption change Bitcoin transaction taxes? Currently the IRS treats crypto as…
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.00949+14.06%
MAY
MAY$0.03023+4.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+25.44%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 00:30
Compartilhar
Key Satoshi Feature Uncovered as Bitcoin Community Remains on Edge

Key Satoshi Feature Uncovered as Bitcoin Community Remains on Edge

The post Key Satoshi Feature Uncovered as Bitcoin Community Remains on Edge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As reported, the Bitcoin Core project announced that new core release v30.0 is available for testing. The Bitcoin Core v30 update, however, did not sit well with some members of the Bitcoin community, including Bitcoin pioneer Nick Szabo, who recommended not upgrading to the Bitcoin Core release. “As a (hopefully) temporary measure, run Knots. I strongly recommend not upgrading to Core v30,” Szabo wrote.  A few other Bitcoin community members also disagreed with the recent Core release. The bone of contention in the Bitcoin v 30.0 release is an increase in OP_RETURN beyond the limit of 80 bytes. As seen in the testing guide of the Bitcoin v30.0 release candidate, the upgrade increases “datacarriersize” to 100,000 by default, and to test this, one of the steps is for users to generate a new transaction with an OP_RETURN of greater than 83. Adam Back weighs in Bitcoin pioneer and Blockstream CEO Adam Back weighs in as the recent Bitcoin upgrade splits the community. Back made an important clarification about “OP_RETURN,” which is the main bone of contention. Op return is old 15 years. It’s a Satoshi feature — Adam Back (@adam3us) October 9, 2025 To clarify, OP_Return is a special data storage function in a blockchain transaction. While it is commonly believed that Bitcoin Core client version 0.9.0 introduced the OP_Return function to allow users to attach additional information to Bitcoin transactions, Back stated that “OP_RETURN” was a Satoshi feature, dating back to 15 years ago. “Op return is old 15 years. It’s a Satoshi feature,” Back stated in a tweet.  While the Bitcoin Core v30 update includes TRUC transaction support, among others, the fact that it removes a limit on transaction data, increasing it to 100,000 bytes, as well as the OP_Return limit of 80 bytes, might not sit well…
Edge
EDGE$0.26641+4.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+25.44%
Core DAO
CORE$0.2663+5.50%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 00:26
Compartilhar
EUR softens on weaker German trade – Scotiabank

EUR softens on weaker German trade – Scotiabank

The post EUR softens on weaker German trade – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Euro (EUR) is trading defensively with a marginal 0.1% decline against the US Dollar (USD), softening back toward Wednesday’s lows around 1.16, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret note. Bond market signals confidence in France’s political developments “EUR weakness was observed on the back of weaker than expected trade figures from Germany, as August data offered a surprise contraction in exports. The weaker German trade data follow Wednesday’s disappointing industrial production print, suggesting a softening in the euro area’s economic outlook. Yield spreads are steady however, and comments from the ECB remain neutral.” “France’s political situation remains uncertain and President Macron has stated his intention to name a new Prime Minister by Friday evening. The France-Germany 10Y spread is narrowing and appears to be signaling confidence in President Macron’s ability to form a new cabinet ahead of the October 13 budget deadline.” “EUR/USD continues to trade defensively as it softens back toward Wednesday’s low around 1.16. The RSI is pushing below 40 and signaling modest bearish momentum. Support appears limited between 1.16 and the early August low under 1.14. We look to a near-term range bound between support at 1.16 and resistance at 1.1650.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-softens-on-weaker-german-trade-scotiabank-202510091205
EUR
EUR$1.1598+1.15%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.0904+7.77%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+25.44%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 00:25
Compartilhar
Bepay Money Powers Bitcoin 2140 Forum in Dubai, Showcasing Bepay Business Merchant Solutions for Global Commerce

Bepay Money Powers Bitcoin 2140 Forum in Dubai, Showcasing Bepay Business Merchant Solutions for Global Commerce

The post Bepay Money Powers Bitcoin 2140 Forum in Dubai, Showcasing Bepay Business Merchant Solutions for Global Commerce appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin 2140 Forum arrives at Dubai Knowledge Park, powered by bepay money, the global cross-border payment platform. Under the theme “Pioneering the Path to Bitcoin’s Future,” the forum brings together 60+ world-class speakers, 50+ leading Bitcoin projects, 200+ global experts, and 10K+ BTC representations, including institutional and merchant participants managing over $10B+ in Bitcoin holdings. As the powered-by partner, bepay money will showcase bepay business, its cutting-edge merchant commerce stack designed to transform retail and enterprise payment acceptance worldwide through revolutionary settlement technology. bepay business: Revolutionizing Global Commerce with Near-Instant Settlements bepay business delivers a comprehensive commerce solution enabling merchants to accept crypto, fiat, and stablecoins seamlessly through QR codes, NFC technology, and digital interfaces. The platform’s breakthrough cross-border near-instant settlements eliminate traditional banking delays, while integrated on/off ramps provide seamless stablecoin-to-fiat conversion for immediate liquidity access.  “Dubai’s position as a global commerce hub makes it the perfect venue to demonstrate how bepay business transforms international trade through cross-border near-instant settlements,” said Nawal Kishor, Founder & CEO of bepay money. “Our merchant solution eliminates the traditional 3-5 day settlement delays, enabling businesses to receive funds instantly regardless of customer location or payment method.” Key features of bepay business include: Cross-Border Near-Instant Settlements: Revolutionary technology enabling instant international payment processing Universal Payment Acceptance: Accept crypto, fiat, and stablecoins via QR/NFC with immediate settlement On/Off Ramps: Seamless stablecoin-to-fiat conversion with competitive FX rates AI-Powered Analytics: Advanced business intelligence and customer insights for data-driven decisions Integrated CRM: Automated customer engagement and loyalty tools 3D Storefronts: Immersive digital shopping experiences with virtual product displays Multi-Currency Support: 100+ currencies and assets supported Real-Time Liquidity: Instant access to converted funds through automated settlement systems Developer & API Solutions – Customizable payment infrastructure, SDKs, APIs, and plugin frameworks for DeFi, NFTs, wallets, and payment integrations. Event…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+25.44%
CROSS
CROSS$0.13831+2.11%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11661+3.30%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 00:12
Compartilhar
CAD steady ahead of BoC SDG Rogers’ speech – Scotiabank

CAD steady ahead of BoC SDG Rogers’ speech – Scotiabank

The post CAD steady ahead of BoC SDG Rogers’ speech – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is trading flat against the US Dollar (USD) and extending its recent consolidation around a cluster of key technical levels, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret note. Spreads and sentiment are neutral “Near-term risk lies with the outlook for relative central bank policy as market participants focus on BoC Senior Deputy Governor Rogers’ speech at 8:15am ET. Yield spreads are steady, and offering little in terms of direction while the options market remains neutral with risk reversals holding close to flat.” “Our FV estimate for USD/CAD is currently at 1.3744, suggesting a significant undervaluation for the CAD at the moment. USD/CAD’s latest consolidation is notable, with congestion centered around the 61.8% retracement level of the September 2024/February 2025 rally at 1.3944.” “Resistance has been observed at the 200 day MA (1.3978), just below the psychologically important 1.40 level. Weakness below 1.3900 would likely target the 50 day MA at 1.3835. We look to a near-term range bound between 1.3920 and 1.3980.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/cad-steady-ahead-of-boc-sdg-rogers-speech-scotiabank-202510091157
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+25.44%
NEAR
NEAR$2.447+7.56%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.15247+11.47%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 00:10
Compartilhar
Luxembourg’s sovereign wealth fund to invest 1% of its portfolio in Bitcoin and crypto

Luxembourg’s sovereign wealth fund to invest 1% of its portfolio in Bitcoin and crypto

The post Luxembourg’s sovereign wealth fund to invest 1% of its portfolio in Bitcoin and crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Luxembourg will be the first European country to add Bitcoin to its sovereign wealth fund. The investment will be made via Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Luxembourg will become the first European country to add Bitcoin to its sovereign wealth fund today, marking a historic milestone for crypto adoption on the continent. The Finance Ministry confirmed that the country’s sovereign wealth fund, FSIL, will allocate 1% of its portfolio to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies via ETFs. Luxembourg’s move follows global trends toward Bitcoin as a sovereign reserve asset. The decision signals a broader shift in European public investment strategies, with the nation’s approach bridging traditional finance and blockchain technology. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/luxembourg-sovereign-fund-bitcoin-purchase/
FUND
FUND$0.01383-29.79%
1
1$0.00402+10.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+25.44%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 00:09
Compartilhar
U.S. Senator Proposes Tax Relief for Everyday Bitcoin Use

U.S. Senator Proposes Tax Relief for Everyday Bitcoin Use

The post U.S. Senator Proposes Tax Relief for Everyday Bitcoin Use appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations Bitcoin may soon edge closer to becoming part of everyday commerce in the United States, thanks to a fresh initiative from Senator Cynthia Lummis. The Wyoming lawmaker is preparing legislation that would exempt small Bitcoin payments from taxation – a move that could redefine how Americans interact with cryptocurrency. For years, the IRS has treated digital assets as property rather than currency. This classification means that even trivial Bitcoin purchases, like buying lunch or tipping a barista, create taxable events subject to capital gains reporting. Lummis wants to change that by creating a threshold where minor transactions would no longer trigger paperwork or taxes. The proposal reflects her long-term ambition to normalize Bitcoin as a functioning currency instead of just a speculative store of value. Sources close to her office say she views this step as essential for expanding crypto adoption across the United States and removing one of the key barriers to its everyday use. A Divided Response in the Crypto Industry Reaction to the plan has been mixed. Bitcoin advocates have welcomed the effort, describing it as a “freedom bill” that would allow people to actually spend their coins. They argue that simplifying tax rules could make small-scale Bitcoin use viable for the first time, especially as digital payments gain mainstream traction. Others, however, have questioned why the measure centers solely on Bitcoin. Critics say a single-asset approach risks alienating communities built around other payment-focused cryptocurrencies like Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Dash. They insist that tax relief should apply broadly to all digital currencies used for small transactions, not just Bitcoin. Despite those concerns, Lummis remains one of Washington’s most vocal crypto advocates. She has previously introduced the BITCOIN Act, which outlines the creation of a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve – a proposed national holding designed to strengthen…
Union
U$0.007678+10.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+25.44%
MAY
MAY$0.03023+4.27%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 23:49
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.