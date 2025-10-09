How Many No. 1 Albums Has Taylor Swift Charted As Of 2025?

The post How Many No. 1 Albums Has Taylor Swift Charted As Of 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taylor Swift has scored 14 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 as of 2025, including huge winners like 1989, Fearless and The Tortured Poets Department. SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – MARCH 02: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS Taylor Swift performs during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at the National Stadium on March 02, 2024 in Singapore. (Photo by Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift has been racking up No. 1 albums for well over a decade — almost two at this point. Her track record on the Billboard 200 is one of the most impressive of all time, and she adds to it regularly, much more frequently than most stars. Some years, she’s managed to collect multiple chart-toppers, while in other cases, she’s made fans wait several years in between projects. More recently, her output has increased, with each new era seemingly arriving faster than the last. Ahead of her latest full-length The Life of a Showgirl debuting at No. 1 — which it will do with one of the largest starting sums ever — here’s a look at all of Swift’s champions on the Billboard 200, the most competitive album ranking in America. How Many No. 1 Albums Does Taylor Swift Have? As of the publishing of this article, Swift has charted 14 No. 1 albums throughout her career. That’s one of the largest collections among all artists in history, and the most impressive among women. Here is a ranking of all of Swift’s No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 by how long they’ve spent ruling the chart: The Tortured Poets Department — 17 weeks 1989 — 11 weeks Fearless — 11 weeks Folklore — 8 weeks Red — 7 weeks 1989 (Taylor’s Version) — 6 weeks Midnights…