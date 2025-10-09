2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
How Many No. 1 Albums Has Taylor Swift Charted As Of 2025?

How Many No. 1 Albums Has Taylor Swift Charted As Of 2025?

The post How Many No. 1 Albums Has Taylor Swift Charted As Of 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taylor Swift has scored 14 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 as of 2025, including huge winners like 1989, Fearless and The Tortured Poets Department. SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – MARCH 02: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS Taylor Swift performs during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at the National Stadium on March 02, 2024 in Singapore. (Photo by Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift has been racking up No. 1 albums for well over a decade — almost two at this point. Her track record on the Billboard 200 is one of the most impressive of all time, and she adds to it regularly, much more frequently than most stars. Some years, she’s managed to collect multiple chart-toppers, while in other cases, she’s made fans wait several years in between projects. More recently, her output has increased, with each new era seemingly arriving faster than the last. Ahead of her latest full-length The Life of a Showgirl debuting at No. 1 — which it will do with one of the largest starting sums ever — here’s a look at all of Swift’s champions on the Billboard 200, the most competitive album ranking in America. How Many No. 1 Albums Does Taylor Swift Have? As of the publishing of this article, Swift has charted 14 No. 1 albums throughout her career. That’s one of the largest collections among all artists in history, and the most impressive among women. Here is a ranking of all of Swift’s No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 by how long they’ve spent ruling the chart: The Tortured Poets Department — 17 weeks 1989 — 11 weeks Fearless — 11 weeks Folklore — 8 weeks Red — 7 weeks 1989 (Taylor’s Version) — 6 weeks Midnights…
1
1$0.004013+10.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012548+25.39%
Wink
LIKE$0.006993+0.41%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 00:40
Compartilhar
the revolution of payments in entertainment arrives

the revolution of payments in entertainment arrives

The post the revolution of payments in entertainment arrives appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rhuna, the platform that is redefining the way payments, access, and rewards are managed in the entertainment world, has announced the closing of a $2 million seed funding round. The operation was led by Aptos Labs and saw the participation of prominent investors such as Acc Ventures, X Ventures, NewTribe Capital, Keyrock, CoinMarketCap Labs, FunFair, Lémanique and others.  This investment represents a crucial step to accelerate the development and adoption of the platform on an international level. https://t.co/tV3I0QZJcW — Rhuna (@RhunaIO) May 22, 2025 An infrastructure designed for the real world Unlike many digital solutions, Rhuna is designed to be used in physical locations where people meet and have experiences: events, venues, water parks, theme parks, and with partners in the mobility sector.  The platform offers traders a single programmable layer to manage wallet-native payments, POS, ticketing and access control, loyalty, and digital identity, all with real-time settlement via stablecoin. The goal is to ensure a user experience as smooth as in Web2, but with the security and transparency typical of Web3. The universal pass for entertainment Essentially, Rhuna presents itself as a true universal pass for entertainment, powered by stablecoin payments and on-chain identity management. Thanks to this infrastructure, every phase of the experience – from entry to the venue, to purchases during the event, to returning home – becomes verifiable, programmable, and portable. Operators can thus optimize activity management, while participants gain unprecedented control over their own experience. Sveatoslav V., co-founder and CEO of Rhuna, emphasizes:  “Entertainment is based on transactions and trust. We are building a platform that centers on payments, identity, and access, making every step verifiable and programmable.” Record Numbers: Over 2 Million Users and 90 Million Dollars Processed The results obtained so far confirm the potential of Rhuna: the platform has already supported over…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012548+25.39%
SEED
SEED$0.000777+2.50%
Threshold
T$0.01317+9.20%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 00:33
Compartilhar
Polygon Launches Rio Upgrade: Bringing Near-Instant Finality and 5,000+ TPS to On-Chain Payments

Polygon Launches Rio Upgrade: Bringing Near-Instant Finality and 5,000+ TPS to On-Chain Payments

The Polygon Rio upgrade enables up to 5,000 TPS and improves network reliability, cost efficiency, and scalability for global payments. Institutional demand for POL jumps as Swiss FINMA-regulated AMINA Bank AG becomes the first global bank to offer institutional staking services for POL token. The Polygon blockchain network has recently rolled out its Rio upgrade, [...]]]>
Realio
RIO$0.2413+9.68%
NEAR
NEAR$2.45+7.69%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.1996+6.85%
Compartilhar
Crypto News Flash2025/10/10 00:25
Compartilhar
Sharps Technology Strengthens $400M Solana Treasury with Coinbase Collaboration

Sharps Technology Strengthens $400M Solana Treasury with Coinbase Collaboration

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ: STSS) has expanded its Solana-based digital asset treasury strategy through a new collaboration with Coinbase.
Compartilhar
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 00:20
Compartilhar
Citi Ventures Invests in BVNK Amid Stablecoin Boom

Citi Ventures Invests in BVNK Amid Stablecoin Boom

The post Citi Ventures Invests in BVNK Amid Stablecoin Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech Citigroup has taken another step into the world of digital finance. Through its venture arm, Citi Ventures, the U.S. banking giant has invested in BVNK, a fast-growing London fintech helping institutions move money across borders using stablecoins. The deal underscores how quickly the line between traditional banking and blockchain-based finance is beginning to blur. BVNK, founded in 2021, builds infrastructure that lets businesses use stablecoins for payments, settlements, and treasury operations. While the company declined to reveal the size of Citi’s investment, insiders say its valuation has climbed past $750 million, supported by earlier funding from Coinbase, Tiger Global, and Visa. A Banking Giant Bets on Blockchain Citigroup’s latest move reflects the growing confidence among major financial institutions that stablecoins will underpin the next generation of global payments. In recent months, banks have ramped up their blockchain exposure following new clarity from U.S. regulators. The recently passed GENIUS Act, which formally defines how stablecoin issuers are overseen, has given Wall Street the green light to participate in this evolving market. BVNK’s co-founder, Chris Harmse, said the U.S. has become the company’s most dynamic growth region, citing a surge in institutional interest since the new law’s passage. “We’re watching global banks position themselves at the center of the stablecoin economy,” he said, adding that demand for infrastructure to support tokenized dollars is “accelerating faster than anyone expected.” Institutional Adoption Gains Pace Citi’s involvement in BVNK follows a series of similar bets from major players eager to modernize payment systems. Earlier this year, CEO Jane Fraser confirmed that Citigroup was studying the feasibility of launching its own stablecoin and expanding crypto custody offerings. The bank also revised its long-term outlook for the sector, predicting that the stablecoin market could reach up to $4 trillion by the end of the decade –…
Boom
BOOM$0.03889+39.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012548+25.39%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000947+21.41%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 00:19
Compartilhar
$IPO Presale to Capture Part of Projected $10T STO Market

$IPO Presale to Capture Part of Projected $10T STO Market

The post $IPO Presale to Capture Part of Projected $10T STO Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. STOs Enter the Spotlight The global Security Token Offering (STO) market is projected to reach $10 trillion by 2030, according to industry analysts and multiple experts. This explosive growth highlights a fundamental shift: regulated, tokenized assets are becoming the backbone of digital finance. Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies, STOs represent ownership in real assets, ranging from equity stakes to revenue-sharing rights. This compliance-first model has caught the attention of institutions seeking regulated exposure to blockchain innovation. IPO Genie’s $IPO presale taps directly into this trend, positioning investors at the ground floor of one of finance’s biggest transformations. Why STO Growth Matters for Investors STOs combine the efficiency of blockchain with the regulatory safeguards of traditional finance. This dual structure unlocks several advantages: Liquidity: Traditionally illiquid assets, such as pre-IPO equity or private debt, become tradable in secondary markets. Transparency: Smart contracts automate dividends, voting, and reporting. Accessibility: Fractionalization lowers minimum investment thresholds from millions to just a few hundred dollars. Compliance: KYC/AML integration ensures alignment with global financial regulations. IPO Genie leverages each of these strengths, using its $IPO token as a gateway to vetted, tokenized deals across the $3 trillion private market. IPO Genie’s Edge in a Crowded Field While tokenization platforms like Securitize or Tokeny focus primarily on infrastructure, IPO Genie brings a feature-first approach designed for investors: FIX Index Funds: Diversified baskets of tokenized private assets to reduce risk. AI Deal Discovery: Proprietary systems analyze global startups for early-stage potential. DAO Governance: Token holders vote on strategies, partnerships, and allocations. Revenue Sharing: Fees and carried interest redistributed to $IPO holders. This approach creates ongoing utility for the token, differentiating it from presales reliant on hype or meme-driven attention. Institutional Adoption Signals Tailwinds Evidence of STO momentum is mounting. BlackRock piloted a tokenized money market fund in 2024. HSBC and…
Particl
PART$0.2767+4.45%
Stakestone
STO$0.17147-5.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012548+25.39%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 00:14
Compartilhar
Here’s What Southern Syria’s Future Security Situation Could Look Like

Here’s What Southern Syria’s Future Security Situation Could Look Like

The post Here’s What Southern Syria’s Future Security Situation Could Look Like appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A member of Syria’s security forces stands guard outside a former army base near the city of Quneitra in southern Syria, on the edge of the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on September 21, 2025. Syrian government forces have pulled heavy weapons out of the country’s south, where neighbouring Israel has demanded a demilitarised zone, a military official said on September 17. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP) (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Israel and Syria are presently negotiating a security pact rather than a full-fledged peace treaty. At the center of talks is the future security status of southern Syria. Israel wants large swathes of that region demilitarized. Syria wants Israeli troops to withdraw from areas they’ve advanced into since the collapse of the Assad regime in December. Israel made a detailed proposal for a security agreement in mid-September. It calls for a demilitarized zone extending southwest from the Syrian capital Damascus to the Israeli border on the Golan Heights. According to Axios, Israel based its proposal on its peace accord with Egypt, which similarly placed restrictions on the numbers and types of military forces Cairo could deploy in different zones of the Sinai Peninsula. Aside from demanding demilitarization in southern Syria, Israel also wants guarantees that the Syrian Druze minority of that area is protected. In July, clashes between Druze militiamen and pro-government forces resulted in horrific sectarian massacres of Druze civilians in Sweida.. Israel responded with airstrikes, including against Damascus. Since the fighting in Sweida, Israel has reportedly delivered arms and ammunition and paid the salaries of approximately 3,000 Druze fighters. In late September, Reuters reported that security pact negotiations “hit a last-minute snag” over Israel’s demand for a “humanitarian corridor” to Sweida to protect the Druze. Any corridor linking Sweida and the…
SphereX
HERE$0.00021+0.47%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11661+3.30%
LOOK
LOOK$0.03983+4.51%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 00:13
Compartilhar
Paxos Announces Wind-Down of USDL Lift Dollar Stablecoin

Paxos Announces Wind-Down of USDL Lift Dollar Stablecoin

The post Paxos Announces Wind-Down of USDL Lift Dollar Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Oct 08, 2025 16:24 Paxos plans to wind down its USDL Lift Dollar stablecoin by December 2025, with a focus on new financial initiatives. The process will be overseen by the FSRA of ADGM. Paxos, a prominent player in regulated blockchain and digital asset solutions, has announced plans to wind down its USDL Lift Dollar stablecoin by December 2025. This decision is part of a strategic shift to focus on initiatives with greater long-term impact on global financial infrastructure, according to Paxos. Key Details of the Wind-Down The minting of new USDL tokens will cease on October 8, 2025. Daily rebasing for yield accrual on outstanding USDL will stop on December 8, 2025. Paxos will facilitate redemptions of USDL to U.S. dollars through its platform until December 8, 2025, contingent upon meeting onboarding requirements. Holders not onboarded with Paxos can convert their holdings via the Curve pool. Any USDL remaining after December 8, 2025, will be converted to USDP, subject to compliance checks. Wallets with balances exceeding $1 will receive equivalent USDP value, while balances below $1 will not be recouped. Paxos will freeze and report funds associated with sanctioned entities to relevant authorities. Proven Track Record in Stablecoin Management Paxos has a history of safely managing stablecoin wind-downs, ensuring token holders can redeem assets for their dollar value under regulatory oversight. This process will be no different, conducted under the supervision of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The company emphasizes clear communication, timelines, and continued 1:1 redemptions backed by fully segregated reserves. Open dialogue with users, partners, and regulators will be maintained throughout the transition. Strategic Shift in Focus The stablecoin market has evolved since USDL’s inception, with institutions now seeking…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012548+25.39%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.05764+9.81%
Particl
PART$0.2767+4.45%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 00:08
Compartilhar
Likely to test 153.00 before a sizeable pullback – UOB Group

Likely to test 153.00 before a sizeable pullback – UOB Group

The post Likely to test 153.00 before a sizeable pullback – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There is a chance for US Dollar (USD) to test 153.00 again before a more sustained and sizeable pullback can be expected. In the longer run, further USD strength is likely; the level to watch is 153.80, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Further USD strength is likely 24-HOUR VIEW: “USD surged two days ago. Yesterday, when USD was at 152.30, we indicated that ‘while impulsive momentum is likely to outweigh the deeply overbought conditions, it remains to be seen if USD can break above 153.00 today.’ USD subsequently rose to a high of 152.99 and then pulled back to close higher for the fifth straight day (152.68, +0.51%). While conditions remain deeply overbought, there is a chance for USD to test 153.00 again before a more sustained and sizeable pullback can be expected. Support is at 152.00, followed by 151.50.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We turned positive on USD at the start of the week. Yesterday (07 Oct, spot at 150.35), we highlighted that ‘further USD strength is likely, and the level to watch is 153.80.’ We will continue to hold the same view as long as the ‘strong support’ at 150.90 (level was at 150.50 yesterday) holds.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-likely-to-test-15300-before-a-sizeable-pullback-uob-group-202510091154
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012548+25.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0252+0.31%
Secretum
SER$0.0002028+0.94%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 23:55
Compartilhar
Pi Network Price Collapses as Analyst Proposes Turnaround Tweaks

Pi Network Price Collapses as Analyst Proposes Turnaround Tweaks

The post Pi Network Price Collapses as Analyst Proposes Turnaround Tweaks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Network price continues to crash this month and is now trading at a record low. The crash happened despite Bitcoin price hitting a record high and optimism about the Uptober rally remaining. Still, one pundit believes that multiple strategies may help to prevent a Pi Coin death spiral. Pundit Identifies Strategies to Boost the  The post Pi Network Price Collapses as Analyst Proposes Turnaround Tweaks appeared first on CoinGape. Source: https://coingape.com/markets/pi-network-price-collapses-as-analyst-proposes-turnaround-tweaks/
Pi Network
PI$0.21182+5.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012548+25.39%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00366-1.61%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 23:50
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.