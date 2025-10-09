the revolution of payments in entertainment arrives
The post the revolution of payments in entertainment arrives appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rhuna, the platform that is redefining the way payments, access, and rewards are managed in the entertainment world, has announced the closing of a $2 million seed funding round. The operation was led by Aptos Labs and saw the participation of prominent investors such as Acc Ventures, X Ventures, NewTribe Capital, Keyrock, CoinMarketCap Labs, FunFair, Lémanique and others. This investment represents a crucial step to accelerate the development and adoption of the platform on an international level. https://t.co/tV3I0QZJcW — Rhuna (@RhunaIO) May 22, 2025 An infrastructure designed for the real world Unlike many digital solutions, Rhuna is designed to be used in physical locations where people meet and have experiences: events, venues, water parks, theme parks, and with partners in the mobility sector. The platform offers traders a single programmable layer to manage wallet-native payments, POS, ticketing and access control, loyalty, and digital identity, all with real-time settlement via stablecoin. The goal is to ensure a user experience as smooth as in Web2, but with the security and transparency typical of Web3. The universal pass for entertainment Essentially, Rhuna presents itself as a true universal pass for entertainment, powered by stablecoin payments and on-chain identity management. Thanks to this infrastructure, every phase of the experience – from entry to the venue, to purchases during the event, to returning home – becomes verifiable, programmable, and portable. Operators can thus optimize activity management, while participants gain unprecedented control over their own experience. Sveatoslav V., co-founder and CEO of Rhuna, emphasizes: “Entertainment is based on transactions and trust. We are building a platform that centers on payments, identity, and access, making every step verifiable and programmable.” Record Numbers: Over 2 Million Users and 90 Million Dollars Processed The results obtained so far confirm the potential of Rhuna: the platform has already supported over…
