2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
What is Snorter Token? A Complete $SNORT Review For 2025

What is Snorter Token? A Complete $SNORT Review For 2025

So what is Snorter Token? Well, it’s the official token of a new Telegram-based trading bot built on the Solana blockchain that automates altcoin trading and flags potential scams. We’ll look at $SNORT’s utility, tokenomics, community sentiment, security, and investment potential.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00919+6.12%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000871-1.91%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.06579+26.66%
Compartilhar
Brave Newcoin2025/10/10 00:33
Compartilhar
Cardano Price Drops Below Fibonacci Level, XRP Whale Activity Stuns Market, BlockchainFX ($BFX) Emerges as Top Crypto Pick

Cardano Price Drops Below Fibonacci Level, XRP Whale Activity Stuns Market, BlockchainFX ($BFX) Emerges as Top Crypto Pick

XRP’s $561M move stirs speculation, Cardano drops to $0.81, while BlockchainFX ($BFX) surges in presale with 90% APY, real yield rewards, and 100x upside.
XRP
XRP$2.5551+8.67%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Movement
MOVE$0.0845+5.62%
Compartilhar
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 00:28
Compartilhar
Didn’t Stack $ADA When It Was Pennies? This New Coin Could Be the Top Token to Buy and Hold for Short Term Now

Didn’t Stack $ADA When It Was Pennies? This New Coin Could Be the Top Token to Buy and Hold for Short Term Now

Missed early Cardano gains? LivLive ($LIVE) could be the next short-term winner, rewarding real-world actions with tokens, AR perks, and up to 10x built-in presale growth.
Threshold
T$0.01317+9.20%
Cardano
ADA$0.7046+10.96%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Compartilhar
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 00:27
Compartilhar
MetaTerra Enters Formal Discussions To Integrate Miracle Pay At Romania’s New International Airport Project

MetaTerra Enters Formal Discussions To Integrate Miracle Pay At Romania’s New International Airport Project

The post MetaTerra Enters Formal Discussions To Integrate Miracle Pay At Romania’s New International Airport Project appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MetaTerra Enters Formal Discussions To Integrate Miracle Pay At Romania’s New International Airport Project – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release MetaTerra Enters Formal Discussions to Integrate Miracle Pay at Romania’s New International Airport Project Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/metaterra-enters-formal-discussions-to-integrate-miracle-pay-at-romanias-new-international-airport-project/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012548+25.39%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 00:27
Compartilhar
Shiba Inu Made Millionaires from $0.000007; Ozak AI Could Do Same from $0.012 with Real Utility

Shiba Inu Made Millionaires from $0.000007; Ozak AI Could Do Same from $0.012 with Real Utility

Shiba Inu’s upward push from a meme coin priced at $0.000007 to a global phenomenon became one of the most first-rate success stories in crypto history. Many early believers became millionaires as SHIB skyrocketed in value, proving that small investments in the right project at the right time can deliver life-changing profits. Now, in 2025, […] The post Shiba Inu Made Millionaires from $0.000007; Ozak AI Could Do Same from $0.012 with Real Utility appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000628+8.65%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0823+8.28%
RealLink
REAL$0.07146+3.47%
Compartilhar
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 00:25
Compartilhar
A Step-by-Step Instructions to Buy Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) Presale Tokens Safely

A Step-by-Step Instructions to Buy Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) Presale Tokens Safely

Little Pepe’s $LILPEPE presale is live, offering fast L2 performance, meme appeal, and giveaways. Buy safely via ETH, USDT, or card only on the official website.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000754+12.87%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00857+0.23%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001796+10.31%
Compartilhar
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 00:08
Compartilhar
Charlie Lee: Litecoin Caused Headaches, but No Regret Involved

Charlie Lee: Litecoin Caused Headaches, but No Regret Involved

TLDR Charlie Lee said creating Litecoin brought him many problems, but did not say he regretted it. He advised his younger self to buy Bitcoin and remain anonymous, rather than getting involved in crypto development. Despite media claims, Lee continues to support Litecoin and attends weekly meetings of the Litecoin Foundation. He explained that selling [...] The post Charlie Lee: Litecoin Caused Headaches, but No Regret Involved appeared first on CoinCentral.
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.477-2.18%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00096+6.78%
Compartilhar
Coincentral2025/10/10 00:05
Compartilhar
Only a Few Whitelist Spots Left: Why $HUGS Might Be the Last Meme Coin That Actually Rewards You

Only a Few Whitelist Spots Left: Why $HUGS Might Be the Last Meme Coin That Actually Rewards You

That’s what $HUGS, a great take on the popular Milk and Mocha franchise, is doing. The whitelist is still open, […] The post Only a Few Whitelist Spots Left: Why $HUGS Might Be the Last Meme Coin That Actually Rewards You appeared first on Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002216-6.45%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001796+10.31%
Overtake
TAKE$0.28165+12.45%
Compartilhar
Coindoo2025/10/10 00:00
Compartilhar
BTC Plummets as Altcoins Brace for Turbulence

BTC Plummets as Altcoins Brace for Turbulence

US market opening causes the BTC price to fall sharply. XRP and XPL are analyzed for potential market behavior. Continue Reading:BTC Plummets as Altcoins Brace for Turbulence The post BTC Plummets as Altcoins Brace for Turbulence appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,846.84+3.54%
XRP
XRP$2.5551+8.67%
Plasma
XPL$0.4495+11.78%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:59
Compartilhar
Fed’s John Williams Supports Further Interest Rate Cuts This Year

Fed’s John Williams Supports Further Interest Rate Cuts This Year

TLDR John Williams backs more interest rate cuts to support the U.S. labor market. Williams predicts inflation near 3% and gradual unemployment rise this year. Fed’s John Williams prioritizes inflation control with minimal labor market harm. Williams reaffirms Fed’s independence despite political pressure for cuts. Federal Reserve President John Williams has voiced his support for [...] The post Fed’s John Williams Supports Further Interest Rate Cuts This Year appeared first on CoinCentral.
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01487+0.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0252+0.31%
Union
U$0.007678+10.20%
Compartilhar
Coincentral2025/10/09 23:56
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.