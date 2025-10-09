Shiba Inu Made Millionaires from $0.000007; Ozak AI Could Do Same from $0.012 with Real Utility

Shiba Inu’s upward push from a meme coin priced at $0.000007 to a global phenomenon became one of the most first-rate success stories in crypto history. Many early believers became millionaires as SHIB skyrocketed in value, proving that small investments in the right project at the right time can deliver life-changing profits. Now, in 2025, […] The post Shiba Inu Made Millionaires from $0.000007; Ozak AI Could Do Same from $0.012 with Real Utility appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.