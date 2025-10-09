Exchange MEXC
/
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
/
2025-10-13 Monday
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
What is Snorter Token? A Complete $SNORT Review For 2025
So what is Snorter Token? Well, it’s the official token of a new Telegram-based trading bot built on the Solana blockchain that automates altcoin trading and flags potential scams. We’ll look at $SNORT’s utility, tokenomics, community sentiment, security, and investment potential.
TOKEN
$0.00919
+6.12%
WELL
$0.0000871
-1.91%
BOT
$0.06579
+26.66%
Compartilhar
Brave Newcoin
2025/10/10 00:33
Compartilhar
Cardano Price Drops Below Fibonacci Level, XRP Whale Activity Stuns Market, BlockchainFX ($BFX) Emerges as Top Crypto Pick
XRP’s $561M move stirs speculation, Cardano drops to $0.81, while BlockchainFX ($BFX) surges in presale with 90% APY, real yield rewards, and 100x upside.
XRP
$2.5551
+8.67%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MOVE
$0.0845
+5.62%
Compartilhar
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/10 00:28
Compartilhar
Didn’t Stack $ADA When It Was Pennies? This New Coin Could Be the Top Token to Buy and Hold for Short Term Now
Missed early Cardano gains? LivLive ($LIVE) could be the next short-term winner, rewarding real-world actions with tokens, AR perks, and up to 10x built-in presale growth.
T
$0.01317
+9.20%
ADA
$0.7046
+10.96%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Compartilhar
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/10 00:27
Compartilhar
MetaTerra Enters Formal Discussions To Integrate Miracle Pay At Romania’s New International Airport Project
The post MetaTerra Enters Formal Discussions To Integrate Miracle Pay At Romania’s New International Airport Project appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MetaTerra Enters Formal Discussions To Integrate Miracle Pay At Romania’s New International Airport Project – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release MetaTerra Enters Formal Discussions to Integrate Miracle Pay at Romania’s New International Airport Project Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/metaterra-enters-formal-discussions-to-integrate-miracle-pay-at-romanias-new-international-airport-project/
COM
$0.012548
+25.39%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 00:27
Compartilhar
Shiba Inu Made Millionaires from $0.000007; Ozak AI Could Do Same from $0.012 with Real Utility
Shiba Inu’s upward push from a meme coin priced at $0.000007 to a global phenomenon became one of the most first-rate success stories in crypto history. Many early believers became millionaires as SHIB skyrocketed in value, proving that small investments in the right project at the right time can deliver life-changing profits. Now, in 2025, […] The post Shiba Inu Made Millionaires from $0.000007; Ozak AI Could Do Same from $0.012 with Real Utility appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SHIBA
$0.000000000628
+8.65%
AI
$0.0823
+8.28%
REAL
$0.07146
+3.47%
Compartilhar
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/10 00:25
Compartilhar
A Step-by-Step Instructions to Buy Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) Presale Tokens Safely
Little Pepe’s $LILPEPE presale is live, offering fast L2 performance, meme appeal, and giveaways. Buy safely via ETH, USDT, or card only on the official website.
PEPE
$0.00000754
+12.87%
LIVE
$0.00857
+0.23%
MEME
$0.001796
+10.31%
Compartilhar
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/10 00:08
Compartilhar
Charlie Lee: Litecoin Caused Headaches, but No Regret Involved
TLDR Charlie Lee said creating Litecoin brought him many problems, but did not say he regretted it. He advised his younger self to buy Bitcoin and remain anonymous, rather than getting involved in crypto development. Despite media claims, Lee continues to support Litecoin and attends weekly meetings of the Litecoin Foundation. He explained that selling [...] The post Charlie Lee: Litecoin Caused Headaches, but No Regret Involved appeared first on CoinCentral.
LEE
$1.477
-2.18%
NOT
$0.00096
+6.78%
Compartilhar
Coincentral
2025/10/10 00:05
Compartilhar
Only a Few Whitelist Spots Left: Why $HUGS Might Be the Last Meme Coin That Actually Rewards You
That’s what $HUGS, a great take on the popular Milk and Mocha franchise, is doing. The whitelist is still open, […] The post Only a Few Whitelist Spots Left: Why $HUGS Might Be the Last Meme Coin That Actually Rewards You appeared first on Coindoo.
WHY
$0.00000002216
-6.45%
MEME
$0.001796
+10.31%
TAKE
$0.28165
+12.45%
Compartilhar
Coindoo
2025/10/10 00:00
Compartilhar
BTC Plummets as Altcoins Brace for Turbulence
US market opening causes the BTC price to fall sharply. XRP and XPL are analyzed for potential market behavior. Continue Reading:BTC Plummets as Altcoins Brace for Turbulence The post BTC Plummets as Altcoins Brace for Turbulence appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
BTC
$114,846.84
+3.54%
XRP
$2.5551
+8.67%
XPL
$0.4495
+11.78%
Compartilhar
Coinstats
2025/10/09 23:59
Compartilhar
Fed’s John Williams Supports Further Interest Rate Cuts This Year
TLDR John Williams backs more interest rate cuts to support the U.S. labor market. Williams predicts inflation near 3% and gradual unemployment rise this year. Fed’s John Williams prioritizes inflation control with minimal labor market harm. Williams reaffirms Fed’s independence despite political pressure for cuts. Federal Reserve President John Williams has voiced his support for [...] The post Fed’s John Williams Supports Further Interest Rate Cuts This Year appeared first on CoinCentral.
JOHN
$0.01487
+0.95%
MORE
$0.0252
+0.31%
U
$0.007678
+10.20%
Compartilhar
Coincentral
2025/10/09 23:56
Compartilhar
Notícias em alta
Mais
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future
The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple
MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million
Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?
HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.