Exchange MEXC
/
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
/
2025-10-13 Monday
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Shocked at Ethereum’s Multipliers? LivLive’s Early Presale Sparks Talk of the Best Crypto to Buy Before Listing
Ethereum created millionaires, and LivLive ($LIVE) could be next, rewarding real-world actions with crypto utility, AR perks, and huge early presale growth.
TALK
$0.0233
-19.37%
LIVE
$0.00857
+0.23%
REAL
$0.07146
+3.47%
Compartilhar
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/10 00:35
Compartilhar
Bitcoin Developer Luke Dashjr Urges End to One-Man Rescue Efforts
TLDR Luke Dashjr stated that Bitcoin cannot depend on one developer for its survival. He expressed frustration over repeatedly stepping in to save Bitcoin during crises. Dashjr helped fix the 2013 inflation bug that once split the Bitcoin network. He strongly opposed the SegWit2x hard fork and prevented major protocol changes. Dashjr also criticized Ordinals [...] The post Bitcoin Developer Luke Dashjr Urges End to One-Man Rescue Efforts appeared first on CoinCentral.
MAN
$0.00582
+4.67%
RESCUE
$0.1482
-1.52%
MAJOR
$0.11299
+30.14%
Compartilhar
Coincentral
2025/10/10 00:33
Compartilhar
Best Cryptos to Buy? Litecoin and Hedera ETFs Near Approval, but BlockchainFX ($BFX) Could Explode In the Next Market Shift
Litecoin and Hedera ETFs near approval, but BlockchainFX ($BFX) leads presales with real yield rewards, $9M raised, and up to 36x upside potential.
NEAR
$2.447
+7.56%
REAL
$0.07146
+3.47%
Compartilhar
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/10 00:25
Compartilhar
3 Best Crypto Presales 2025: LivLive Takes the Lead as the Next Big Crypto Project With 100x Gains
LivLive leads 2025’s best crypto presales with AR-powered rewards, real-world utility, and 100x potential, outpacing BlockDAG and Snorter Token in early growth and adoption.
GAINS
$0.02364
+13.43%
AR
$4.49
+8.11%
REAL
$0.07146
+3.47%
Compartilhar
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/10 00:23
Compartilhar
Ethereum Holders at $4,140 Are Comfortable, Ozak AI Buyers at $0.012 Are Positioned for Life-Changing Gains—The Comparison
Ethereum has reached a point where holders at $4,140 can feel secure. It just bounced from $3,700 and is in an ascending channel. Analysts confirm this move reflects the same structure seen earlier in the year when Ethereum almost doubled in value. Investors in Ethereum today are comfortable with steady growth but the scale of […] The post Ethereum Holders at $4,140 Are Comfortable, Ozak AI Buyers at $0.012 Are Positioned for Life-Changing Gains—The Comparison appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
4
$0.17007
+68.03%
AI
$0.0823
+8.28%
LIFE
$0.00003916
+4.78%
Compartilhar
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/10 00:19
Compartilhar
Stablecoin Expansion Could Drive $1.4 Trillion in Dollar Demand by 2027: JPMorgan
TLDR Stablecoins could spark $1.4T in new dollar demand by 2027, says JPMorgan Tether and USDC fuel a $2T stablecoin surge boosting global dollar power Stablecoins strengthen the dollar’s dominance, not threaten it Dollar-backed coins like Tether drive massive global USD demand growth JPMorgan: Stablecoins may deepen dollar supremacy with $1.4T boost The growing stablecoin [...] The post Stablecoin Expansion Could Drive $1.4 Trillion in Dollar Demand by 2027: JPMorgan appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
$0.004015
+10.48%
4
$0.17007
+68.03%
SPARK
$0.00501
+36.84%
Compartilhar
Coincentral
2025/10/10 00:06
Compartilhar
Flip $5,000 Bitcoin at $125K into Ozak AI at $0.012: Turn It Into $416,666 at $1—The Ultimate Bull Market Rotation
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
AI
$0.0823
+8.28%
1
$0.004015
+10.48%
BULL
$0.002075
+9.09%
Compartilhar
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/09 23:57
Compartilhar
UK Lifts Crypto ETN Ban as FCA Cites Evolving Digital Asset Market
TLDR The UK government has lifted its ban on crypto exchange-traded notes for retail investors. The Financial Conduct Authority now allows crypto ETNs on FCA-approved UK exchanges. The FCA said the market has matured and crypto products are now better understood. The ban on retail access to crypto derivatives will remain in place for now. [...] The post UK Lifts Crypto ETN Ban as FCA Cites Evolving Digital Asset Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
ETN
$0.002621
+0.84%
BAN
$0.06063
+14.63%
NOW
$0.00366
-1.61%
Compartilhar
Coincentral
2025/10/09 23:52
Compartilhar
Top Altcoins to Buy Ahead of Government Shutdown End and ETF Season
The post Top Altcoins to Buy Ahead of Government Shutdown End and ETF Season appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The ongoing U.S. government shutdown has paused many SEC operations, including the review and approval of crypto ETFs. Filings and enforcement actions remain on hold, leaving investors waiting. The Senate is expected to vote for the seventh time today to end the shutdown. Current market odds, such as those from Polymarket, say the shutdown may …
TOP
$0.000096
--%
U
$0.007678
+10.20%
MAY
$0.03023
+4.27%
Compartilhar
CoinPedia
2025/10/09 23:49
Compartilhar
Wall Street Set to Double Bitcoin Investments by 2028: Report
Over half of institutional investors plan to double their investments in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin within the next three years, according to a new report from State Street. The findings are part of the firm's 2025 Digital Assets Outlook.Visit Website
LIKE
$0.006993
+0.41%
PART
$0.2767
+4.45%
Compartilhar
Coinstats
2025/10/09 23:41
Compartilhar
Notícias em alta
Mais
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future
The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple
MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million
Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?
HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.