2025-10-13 Monday

A new Chainalysis study estimates that more than $75 billion in cryptocurrency linked to criminal activity is currently identifiable on public blockchains, presenting what the firm calls an unprecedented opportunity for coordinated asset seizures. The analysis focuses on static balances rather than transaction flows, arguing that the stock of assets sitting in wallets tied to illicit activity is the clearest indicator of what can be recovered today. Illicit Balances Swell to $15B, Led by Stolen Funds As of July 2025, wallets directly attributed to illicit entities hold nearly $15 billion across Bitcoin, ether, and stablecoins—up roughly 359% since 2020. Stolen funds are the single largest category by balance, reflecting the tendency of hackers to park assets while testing laundering routes or awaiting cash-out opportunities. While the share of Bitcoin held by illegal actors has fallen in coin terms since 2020, BTC still represents about 75% of illicit entity balances by value, thanks to long-run price appreciation. Ether and stablecoins have grown as a share of holdings, with stablecoins often used tactically as short-term liquidity during laundering. The $60B Downstream Shadow Economy Beyond the first hop, Chainalysis identifies over $60 billion sitting in “downstream” wallets—addresses that received more than 10% of their inflows from illicit sources—roughly four times the balances held by the illicit entities themselves. Darknet market administrators and vendors account for over $40 billion of this total, showing how marketplace structures distribute wealth across operators and sellers and have benefited from a decade of crypto price gains. Chainalysis cautions that some laundering hubs and cross-chain bridges act primarily as transit points, so their standing balances may understate their centrality to criminal value chains. Cash-Out Routes Fragment as Seizure Windows Shrink Centralized exchanges remain the preferred off-ramp, with illicit inflows averaging more than $14 billion per year since 2020 and nearing $7 billion in the first half of 2025. But criminals are adding layers to evade compliance: direct transfers from illicit wallets to exchanges have plunged from roughly 40% of quarterly flows in 2021–2022 to around 15% in Q2 2025. Deposit address reuse is also collapsing, indicating faster turnover of exchange accounts. After operations cease, liquidation speeds diverge by asset: nearly 95% of stablecoin balances drain within 90 days, about 87% for ether, and only ~52% for Bitcoin—leaving a longer runway to interdict BTC holdings. Policy Playbook: Converting Insight into Recoveries With Washington’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and Digital Assets Stockpile indicating a more aggressive seizure policy, Chainalysis argues that speed and coordination are now decisive. Effective recovery requires expedited seizure powers, cross-border information sharing, and technical capacity to trace funds across chains. The company says its KYT and Reactor tools, along with its services arm, have already helped authorities seize more than $12.6 billion. The headline figure—$15 billion in illicit-entity balances and over $60 billion downstream—suggests that with modernized workflows and clearer legal pathways, law enforcement can translate blockchain transparency into record-level recoveries
CryptoNews2025/10/10 00:10
Crypto analyst PlanB has explained why the Bitcoin price may never drop below $100,000 again. This comes as market participants continue to speculate on whether the flagship crypto could fall below this psychological level if a full-blown bear market were to occur.  Bitcoin Price Has Likely Turned $100,000 Into Support PlanB stated in an X post that he will not be surprised if the Bitcoin price does not drop below $100,000 again as the market witnesses the $100,000 resistance turn into $100,000 support. The analyst further noted that the September close was the fifth consecutive monthly close above that psychological price level.  Related Reading: Here’s The Best Time To Buy Bitcoin As Impulse Wave Sets Path To $150,000 PlanB stated that the same thing happened when the Bitcoin price was trading at $10,000, $1,000, $100, and $10. The analyst’s remarks came as he noted that 63% of people think that Bitcoin will drop below $100,000. Notably, there were more calls for a drop below $100,000 towards the end of September when BTC dropped to as low as $108,000. Crypto influencer Ansem was among those who predicted that the flagship crypto would likely retest $90,000.  However, the Bitcoin price has since staged a remarkable comeback from the $108,000 lows, rallying to a new all-time high (ATH) above $126,000 to start the month. As a result, BTC is already up 7% to start the month, with October notably the flagship crypto’s second-best performing month after November, based on historical data.  It is worth noting that the Bitcoin price has traded above $100,000 since May 8 and has now been above this psychological level for over 150 days, its longest streak. Meanwhile, market participants are currently betting that it will likely stay this way. According to Polymarket data, there is only a 25% chance that BTC will drop below $100,000 by the end of this year.  BTC Bull Market Still On Crypto analyst Titan of Crypto declared that the crypto market is still on and questioned why market participants were in a rush to call the top. The analyst noted that the Stoch Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossovers keep aligning with strength. He added that the chart will tell them when the bull run is over, but for now, that is not the case.  Related Reading: Bitcoin’s 2021 Playbook Shows The Final Price Target For This Bull Cycle In another analysis, Titan of Crypto revealed that the Bitcoin price continues to print higher highs and higher lows. Based on this, he raised the possibility that BTC could rally to as high as $160,000 by the end of the year. This aligns with predictions by JPMorgan and Standard Chartered, which predict that BTC can reach $165,000 and $200,000, respectively, by year-end.  At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price is trading at around $122,000, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
NewsBTC2025/10/10 00:00
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/huang-licheng-crypto-losses/
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:59
BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) now holds a staggering 800,000 Bitcoin (BTC), according to Glassnode data.
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:56
IPO Genie’s $IPO AI token launches this October, giving early investors access to private market deals, AI-driven insights, and scarce high-growth opportunities.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 23:52
Luxembourg’s FSIL, a Eurozone sovereign wealth fund, has allocated 1% of its portfolio to Bitcoin ETFs, marking a regional first. With total assets of $880 million, FSIL’s 1% allocation to Bitcoin ETFs amounts to roughly $9 million.Visit Website
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:48
Sen. Cynthia Lummis said she is drafting legislation to exempt small bitcoin transactions from capital gains taxes, responding to a suggestion from tech entrepreneur Jack Dorsey. Sen. Lummis Works on De Minimis Rule for Bitcoin Transactions The Wyoming Republican, Sen. Cynthia Lummis, a vocal cryptocurrency advocate, announced the effort on Oct. 9, 2025, aiming to […]
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:45
Ethena price has been stuck in a downtrend for weeks now, but things might finally be getting interesting.  After a strong bounce off support, traders are starting to wonder, is ENA about to turn the corner? The charts are showing potential, but for a real spike to happen, a few key things need to line
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:45
Can decline of Bitcoin (BTC) lead to test of $120,000 range?
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:44
Bitcoin in spotlight amid changing sentiment and price threshold
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:42
