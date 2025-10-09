2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Litecoin’s 2025 Comeback Sparks Investor Buzz, but BlockchainFX ($BFX) Presale Emerges as the Best Crypto to Buy Under $1

Litecoin’s 2025 Comeback Sparks Investor Buzz, but BlockchainFX ($BFX) Presale Emerges as the Best Crypto to Buy Under $1

Litecoin shows old coins can rise, but BlockchainFX ($BFX) leads 2025 presales with real yield, USDT rewards, and under-$1 entry, making it the best crypto to buy now.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.003153+15.40%
1
1$0.004015+10.15%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009601+4.05%
Compartilhar
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 00:38
Compartilhar
Missed the Biggest ICOs? Top Altcoins With 1000x Potential Are Still Out There in Q4 2025

Missed the Biggest ICOs? Top Altcoins With 1000x Potential Are Still Out There in Q4 2025

Shiba Inu proved memes can mint millionaires, but LivLive ($LIVE) brings real-world rewards and fair tokenomics, emerging as a top Q4 2025 altcoin with true 1000x potential.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000628+8.65%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00005374+0.84%
Compartilhar
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 00:30
Compartilhar
Q4 2025 Best Crypto Presale to Buy Today Is LivLive While Bonk Trades at $0.0000228 and TRUMP Eyes +171% Rally by 2026

Q4 2025 Best Crypto Presale to Buy Today Is LivLive While Bonk Trades at $0.0000228 and TRUMP Eyes +171% Rally by 2026

Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to hold key levels, altcoins keep surprising with sudden runs, and presale gems are attracting early […] The post Q4 2025 Best Crypto Presale to Buy Today Is LivLive While Bonk Trades at $0.0000228 and TRUMP Eyes +171% Rally by 2026 appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00001544+12.86%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.225+5.99%
Gems
GEMS$0.24275-0.09%
Compartilhar
Coindoo2025/10/10 00:20
Compartilhar
New Tax Protocol Grants Respite to Crypto Giants

New Tax Protocol Grants Respite to Crypto Giants

The post New Tax Protocol Grants Respite to Crypto Giants appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency businesses, especially the larger entities, have been grappling with challenges stemming from the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT) regulation introduced in 2022. This policy mandates a quarterly tax payment of 15%, aligning with the Inflation Reduction Act’s goals. Continue Reading:New Tax Protocol Grants Respite to Crypto Giants Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/new-tax-protocol-grants-respite-to-crypto-giants
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012549+25.40%
CAMELL
CAMT$0.00135+6.29%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02375+13.85%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 00:20
Compartilhar
Crypto News: BNB Mindshare Spikes 251 Percent Amid Focus on Low-Cost Chains

Crypto News: BNB Mindshare Spikes 251 Percent Amid Focus on Low-Cost Chains

BNB’s mindshare spikes 251% in a week as focus shifts to low-cost, high-throughput chains, with a price surge and growing investor interest.   BNB mindshare has surged by 251% in just a week. This rise comes as the focus on low-cost, high-throughput blockchains grows. Investors are increasingly interested in BNB Chain for its efficiency and […] The post Crypto News: BNB Mindshare Spikes 251 Percent Amid Focus on Low-Cost Chains appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,303.06+15.50%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009601+4.05%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00857+0.23%
Compartilhar
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 00:15
Compartilhar
Dogecoin Price Prediction; Pepe Coin News & Latest Updates From PayFi Giant Remittix

Dogecoin Price Prediction; Pepe Coin News & Latest Updates From PayFi Giant Remittix

The post Dogecoin Price Prediction; Pepe Coin News & Latest Updates From PayFi Giant Remittix appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin and Pepe Coin are leading discussions across social media. While Dogecoin remains the most recognised meme token globally, Pepe has shown surprising resilience after last month’s selloff.  Meanwhile, investors looking beyond hype are flocking to Remittix (RTX), a PayFi project redefining how crypto connects to global banking. Remittix has raised over $27.2 million raised in presale, and the time is no doubt one of the most reputable early-stage tokens of 2025. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Slow But Steady Gains Ahead The Dogecoin price stays stable at $0.25. If the general market trend persists, analysts predict that DOGE may hit $0.30 by November. The growing number of active wallet addresses and a high degree of community participation on websites like Reddit and X demonstrate how strong Dogecoin’s network is despite its modest pace. However, Dogecoin’s price movement is now more influenced by market-wide sentiment than any new technical progress. While it’s still the face of meme coin culture, many traders admit that the days of 100x gains are over. That’s pushing long-time DOGE holders to explore newer tokens with actual utility and early growth potential. This is where Remittix (RTX) enters the picture. It offers the same kind of community energy Dogecoin built early on, but it pairs it with a working product that solves real-world payment problems. Pepe Coin: Trading Volume Returns As Hype Stabilises Pepe Coin is experiencing a rebound in trading activity after weeks of price stagnation. PEPE currently trades near $0.0000093, up nearly 15% this month. Analysts note that while whale movements have been subdued, the market shows signs of accumulation. Community-driven burns and renewed liquidity across decentralised exchanges have helped stabilise the token’s value. Still, Pepe Coin remains speculative, mainly a coin that thrives on attention cycles rather than innovation. For investors looking for more predictable…
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000753+12.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012549+25.40%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001796+10.25%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 00:07
Compartilhar
Best Altcoin to Buy as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Crypto Funds Pull In Record $5.95 Billion

Best Altcoin to Buy as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Crypto Funds Pull In Record $5.95 Billion

While Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana crypto funds attract a record $5.95 billion as investments, market attention is once again on the crypto market giants. While these blue-chips dominate headlines and institutional capital, the most lucrative opportunities for early investors typically look like they do in Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a utility-centered altcoins in its early phase. […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002835+1.35%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07705+6.46%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.0004951+17.04%
Compartilhar
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 00:00
Compartilhar
Bitcoin experienced historic growth, with investors and beginners flocking to cloud mining to earn $3,700 a day。

Bitcoin experienced historic growth, with investors and beginners flocking to cloud mining to earn $3,700 a day。

The post Bitcoin experienced historic growth, with investors and beginners flocking to cloud mining to earn $3,700 a day。 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the second half of 2025, the cryptocurrency market experienced another explosive surge. Bitcoin (BTC) prices continued to climb, breaking multiple all-time highs, refocusing global investors on this digital gold. Against this backdrop, Topnotch Crypto’s cloud mining model has become a popular choice for a new generation of investors and beginners. According to market statistics, users of some high-computing cloud mining plans can earn up to $3,700 a day, sparking a new wave of crypto wealth creation. Topnotch Crypto, incorporated in the UK in 2020, operates mining farms in countries around the world, including Iceland, Canada, Pakistan, and Finland, and generates efficient mining profits from green solar, wind, and hydropower. Flexible contract options: From a few hundred dollars to $300,000, catering to investors with varying risk appetites. Daily profit settlement: Profits are distributed every 24 hours and can be withdrawn or reinvested. Affiliate Rewards Program: Earn up to 5% in affiliate rewards and build a long-term income stream. Green Energy Driven: Committed to environmental sustainability and reducing carbon emissions. Security and Compliance: Adheres to international security standards such as McAfee® and Cloudflare®, and utilizes cold wallet isolation technology to enhance fund security. Easily participate in Topnotch Crypto cloud mining. Mining and earning instantly with just a mobile phone. Easily start cloud mining in three steps: 1. Sign up to receive a $15 bonus. Use your email address to register a free Topnotch Crypto account and receive an instant $15 signup bonus. 2. Choose the right mining plan. From short-term trial contracts to mid- to long-term stable income plans, flexibly configure and upgrade at any time. 3. Earn money every day. Once the contract is live, earnings are automatically distributed daily and can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time. Contract Example: BTC (Canaan Creative Avalon A1466): $100 investment, total net…
Cloud
CLOUD$0.15479+23.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012549+25.40%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000086-1.14%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 23:52
Compartilhar
Ocean Protocol stapt uit AI-alliantie met Fetch.ai en SingularityNET

Ocean Protocol stapt uit AI-alliantie met Fetch.ai en SingularityNET

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Ocean Protocol heeft zich plotseling teruggetrokken uit de Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI), het samenwerkingsverband met Fetch.ai en SingularityNET. Volgens de stichting wil het project zich weer volledig richten op een zelfstandig tokenmodel en meer flexibiliteit voor OCEAN-houders. Einde aan gedeelde tokenstructuur De alliantie werd in 2024 opgericht om drie AI-projecten te verenigen onder één token. Daarbij konden houders van OCEAN en AGIX hun tokens vrijwillig omzetten naar FET, dat later werd omgedoopt tot ASI. In de praktijk bleef het vooral een rebranding: er kwam geen nieuw smart contract, en de meeste beurzen noteerden het token nog steeds als FET. Met het vertrek van Ocean Protocol wordt die koppeling nu losgelaten. Volgens de stichting is “financiering voor toekomstige ontwikkeling volledig veiliggesteld” en zal een deel van de winst uit spin-offs worden gebruikt om OCEAN terug te kopen en te verbranden. Dat moet de totale circulatie van de munt structureel verlagen. https://t.co/OHpNM7g4zF — Ocean Protocol (@oceanprotocol) October 9, 2025 OCEAN weer los te verhandelen Sinds juli 2024 heeft ongeveer 81% van de OCEAN-voorraad de overstap gemaakt naar FET, maar ruim 270 miljoen OCEAN blijft nog in omloop. De bridge naar FET blijft voorlopig open, al wordt verwacht dat beurzen het oorspronkelijke token opnieuw apart gaan noteren. Volgens Ocean is de stap nodig om “onafhankelijk te blijven in tokenomics en governance.” De stichting benadrukt dat de samenwerking met de andere projecten waardevol was, maar dat een eigen koers meer ruimte biedt voor innovatie en investeringen. Welke crypto nu kopen?Wil jij weten welke crypto nu goed is om te kopen? Lees onze handige gids! Welke crypto nu kopen? De rentes zijn officieel omlaag voor het eerst sinds 2024, heeft Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week aangekondigd, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die in 2025 écht het verschil kunnen… Continue reading Ocean Protocol stapt uit AI-alliantie met Fetch.ai en SingularityNET document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Reactie vanuit de alliantie De Artificial Superintelligence Alliance reageerde op X dat “overgangen natuurlijk zijn” en dat het vertrek van Ocean geen invloed heeft op de kern van het project. Ook Fetch.ai bevestigde dat de missie om een open, gedecentraliseerde AI-infrastructuur te bouwen ongewijzigd blijft. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Ocean Protocol stapt uit AI-alliantie met Fetch.ai en SingularityNET is geschreven door Raul Gavira en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0824+8.13%
Wink
LIKE$0.007003+0.56%
OP
OP$0.4805+4.82%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:46
Compartilhar
Trump wants aggressive rate cuts as Scott pushes structural changes

Trump wants aggressive rate cuts as Scott pushes structural changes

Donald Trump’s Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, has just finished weeks of interviews with 11 candidates for the top job at the Fed, all of them questioned about their stance on interest rates, asset unwinding, and the central bank’s future. The interviews wrapped up Tuesday, with Scott joined by Hunter McMaster from the Treasury and adviser […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.225+5.99%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.15265+11.61%
Compartilhar
Cryptopolitan2025/10/09 23:35
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.