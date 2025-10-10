2025-10-13 Monday

Coinbase Unlocks ETH and SOL Staking for New York Residents

Coinbase Unlocks ETH and SOL Staking for New York Residents

TLDR Coinbase has launched staking services for Ethereum and Solana in New York. New York regulators approved the service under Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration. Users in New York can now earn rewards in native tokens through Coinbase’s staking feature. Coinbase emphasized that staking does not qualify as a securities offering. Several states, including Illinois and [...] The post Coinbase Unlocks ETH and SOL Staking for New York Residents appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/10 01:10
Maestro launches the world's first open-sourced, fully audited Bitcoin indexer

Maestro launches the world’s first open-sourced, fully audited Bitcoin indexer

The post Maestro launches the world’s first open-sourced, fully audited Bitcoin indexer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Maestro has launched Symphony, the world’s first fully audited and open-sourced Bitcoin indexer. Symphony supports standards like BRC-20s, Runes, and Ordinals, powering large-scale and secure blockchain applications. Maestro, a BitcoinFi infrastructure provider, has released Symphony, the first fully audited Bitcoin indexer as an open-source solution. The software stack is designed to power large-scale applications processing billions of transactions through its modular, mempool-aware indexing mechanism. Symphony supports various metaprotocol standards, including BRC-20s, Runes, and Ordinals. The indexer, which has been audited by Thesis Defence, is currently integrated into MIDL’s validator nodes to secure their network at the consensus level. “Maestro has been a reliable partner and a great team to collaborate with throughout the MIDL’s journey. Symphony is another major step towards the adoption of Bitcoin, but the Maestro’s potential definitely goes far beyond that. And we’re excited to scale the space up together,” said MIDL CEO Iva Wisher. The platform serves multiple user groups, providing developers with a battle-tested indexer, offering startups and enterprises a high-throughput data source, and enabling L2s to implement native metaprotocol validation at the consensus node-level. “Symphony is the first audited Bitcoin indexer. We’re giving the Bitcoin developer community the same battle-tested infrastructure that powers Maestro’s platform and processes billions of API calls for our clients. Open-sourcing it is our way of giving back to the ecosystem and accelerating the adoption of Bitcoin metaprotocols,” said Marvin Bertin, CEO of Maestro. Maestro’s infrastructure currently supports more than 1,000 developers and powers over 250 applications. The Symphony codebase is available through its GitHub repository, enabling developers to build financial applications, including lending, stablecoins, and RWA tokenization. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/audited-bitcoin-indexer-symphony-launch/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 00:54
Bitcoin Flat But Smart Money Is Moving In

Bitcoin Flat But Smart Money Is Moving In

The post Bitcoin Flat But Smart Money Is Moving In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency was trading sideways on Thursday morning, three days after notching a fresh all-time high on Monday. Institutional Buying Is Heating up, Even as BTC Trades Sideways DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSEAM: DDC) or “DayDayCook” pivoted from its Asian culinary business to become a bitcoin treasury firm with a $528 million investment earlier this year. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-flat-but-smart-money-is-moving-in/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 00:47
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Could Hit $5 by End of 2025, But This Crypto Might 50x Before Then

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Could Hit $5 by End of 2025, But This Crypto Might 50x Before Then

Cardano could reach $5 by 2025, but Little Pepe (LILPEPE) at $0.0022 offers 50x potential with its Layer-2 tech, staking rewards, and strong meme-driven community momentum.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 00:13
Gold miners dominate 2025 markets with 126% rally as investors rush to safe havens

Gold miners dominate 2025 markets with 126% rally as investors rush to safe havens

Gold miners are destroying the competition in 2025. Bitcoin is down. AI stocks are lagging. But gold? It’s on fire. The S&P Global Gold Mining index has jumped 126% since January, making it the best-performing sector across all S&P categories. This insane rally in gold mining stocks is tied directly to the metal’s own boom, […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 00:10
Germany's exports to U.S. fall 20% year-on-year as tariffs and strong euro hit trade

Germany’s exports to U.S. fall 20% year-on-year as tariffs and strong euro hit trade

Germany saw a 2.5% drop in exports to the U.S. in August to 10.9 billion euros, while its year-on-year exports dropped by 20%.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 00:05
On-chain infrastructure layer Rhuna completes $2 million seed round of financing, led by Aptos Labs

On-chain infrastructure layer Rhuna completes $2 million seed round of financing, led by Aptos Labs

PANews reported on October 9 that according to Chainwire, the on-chain infrastructure layer Rhuna announced the completion of a US$2 million seed round of financing, led by Aptos Labs, with participation from Acc Ventures, X Ventures, NewTribe Capital, Keyrock, CoinMarketCap Labs, FunFair, Lémanique and others. Rhuna is a universal entertainment pass powered by stablecoin settlement and on-chain identity. It provides operators with a single programmable layer for wallet-native checkout and POS systems, ticketing and access control, membership and identity authentication, and real-time stablecoin settlement.
PANews2025/10/10 00:04
Crypto News: Polymarket Founder Hints at Upcoming POLY Token Launch

Crypto News: Polymarket Founder Hints at Upcoming POLY Token Launch

Polymarket founder Shayne Coplan teases potential POLY token launch, fueling speculation as platform surpasses $19 billion in trading volume since 2020. The founder of Polymarket, Shayne Coplan, recently hinted at a potential launch. This launch concerns the platform’s native token, which is expected to be named POLY. This news further stirs up speculation in the […] The post Crypto News: Polymarket Founder Hints at Upcoming POLY Token Launch appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 00:00
Takaichi's Election Could Prompt Refined Crypto Rules and Renew Interest in Japan as Stablecoin Hub

Takaichi’s Election Could Prompt Refined Crypto Rules and Renew Interest in Japan as Stablecoin Hub

The post Takaichi’s Election Could Prompt Refined Crypto Rules and Renew Interest in Japan as Stablecoin Hub appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Japan crypto regulation may shift under Sanae Takaichi toward clearer token classifications, stronger custody and disclosure rules, and tax adjustments—potentially making Japan a more attractive Web3 hub while preserving strict investor protections. Clearer token classifications and custody rules Potential tax and stablecoin frameworks aimed at legal certainty Market impact: stronger on‑chain inflows and renewed institutional interest (Chainalysis data noted growth) Japan crypto regulation: Takaichi’s leadership could refine token rules, strengthen custody and disclosure, and boost Web3 investment—read the implications for firms and investors. What does Takaichi’s election mean for Japan crypto regulation? Japan crypto regulation is likely to become more refined under Sanae Takaichi, focusing on clearer token classifications, custody standards and disclosure rules. Expect regulatory adjustments that aim to increase legal certainty for token issuers, platforms and institutional participants while maintaining investor protections. How might token classifications and oversight change? Experts say the Financial Services Agency (FSA) could sharpen definitions for payment tokens, securities and utility tokens. This would affect custody rules, tokenized financial instruments and platform authorization standards. Elisenda Fabrega, general counsel at tokenization platform Brickken, noted…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 00:00
Crypto Price Predictions: XLM or HYPE Eye Reversal — Digitap's Blend of Bank-Grade Security and Blockchain Speed to Drive 50× Growth

Crypto Price Predictions: XLM or HYPE Eye Reversal — Digitap’s Blend of Bank-Grade Security and Blockchain Speed to Drive 50× Growth

Timing is everything in the crypto market, and right now, the tides are turning. The once-unstoppable market leaders are losing their momentum as a new wave of investors is hunting for the next 50× breakout. It’s not just about holding the biggest names anymore, but more about finding projects with real utility, real users, and […] The post Crypto Price Predictions: XLM or HYPE Eye Reversal — Digitap’s Blend of Bank-Grade Security and Blockchain Speed to Drive 50× Growth appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 00:00
