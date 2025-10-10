Maestro launches the world’s first open-sourced, fully audited Bitcoin indexer

Key Takeaways Maestro has launched Symphony, the world's first fully audited and open-sourced Bitcoin indexer. Symphony supports standards like BRC-20s, Runes, and Ordinals, powering large-scale and secure blockchain applications. Maestro, a BitcoinFi infrastructure provider, has released Symphony, the first fully audited Bitcoin indexer as an open-source solution. The software stack is designed to power large-scale applications processing billions of transactions through its modular, mempool-aware indexing mechanism. Symphony supports various metaprotocol standards, including BRC-20s, Runes, and Ordinals. The indexer, which has been audited by Thesis Defence, is currently integrated into MIDL's validator nodes to secure their network at the consensus level. "Maestro has been a reliable partner and a great team to collaborate with throughout the MIDL's journey. Symphony is another major step towards the adoption of Bitcoin, but the Maestro's potential definitely goes far beyond that. And we're excited to scale the space up together," said MIDL CEO Iva Wisher. The platform serves multiple user groups, providing developers with a battle-tested indexer, offering startups and enterprises a high-throughput data source, and enabling L2s to implement native metaprotocol validation at the consensus node-level. "Symphony is the first audited Bitcoin indexer. We're giving the Bitcoin developer community the same battle-tested infrastructure that powers Maestro's platform and processes billions of API calls for our clients. Open-sourcing it is our way of giving back to the ecosystem and accelerating the adoption of Bitcoin metaprotocols," said Marvin Bertin, CEO of Maestro. Maestro's infrastructure currently supports more than 1,000 developers and powers over 250 applications. The Symphony codebase is available through its GitHub repository, enabling developers to build financial applications, including lending, stablecoins, and RWA tokenization. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/audited-bitcoin-indexer-symphony-launch/