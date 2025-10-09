Exchange MEXC
Milk & Mocha: The Cutest Crypto Presale of 2025, And It Starts With the Whitelist
In a crypto landscape dominated by hype-driven tokens and pump-and-dump cycles, it’s easy to forget that utility and emotion can co-exist. That’s exactly what makes $HUGS, the upcoming token built around Milk & Mocha, one of the most exciting entries in the memecoin space, not just for its visuals and cuteness, but for its unique [...] The post Milk & Mocha: The Cutest Crypto Presale of 2025, And It Starts With the Whitelist appeared first on Blockonomi.
MILK
$0.03816
+11.64%
HYPE
$39.25
+4.44%
PUMP
$0.004191
+12.26%
EUR/USD slides below 1.1600 as French political turmoil hits Euro
The post EUR/USD slides below 1.1600 as French political turmoil hits Euro appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Euro (EUR) remains under broad selling pressure against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, extending losses below the 1.1600 mark as the abrupt resignation of French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu sparks caution among investors and dampens appetite for the common currency. Political uncertainty in France has deepened concerns over fiscal stability within the Eurozone, prompting traders to rotate out of the Euro and into the Greenback amid a broader risk-off mood. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is hovering near 1.1585 in the American session, marking its lowest level since August 27 and down about 1.30% so far this week. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the value of the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, has climbed to a two-month high near 99.20, extending its winning streak for the fourth consecutive day as investors favor the USD over its major counterparts. Technically, EUR/USD has turned decisively bearish since topping at 1.1918 on September 17, forming a clear sequence of lower highs and lower lows. The pair is trading below its 21-day, 50-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) at 1.1735, 1.1692 and 1.1633, respectively, reinforcing the downside bias. The alignment of these moving averages tilts the broader setup firmly in favor of sellers, as momentum indicators continue to point lower. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers near 38, indicating persistent selling pressure but still shy of oversold territory, while the Rate of Change (ROC) remains negative, reflecting sustained downward momentum. On the downside, the 1.1580-1.1560 region remains pivotal support from early August. A daily close below this area would likely trigger a deeper slide toward the August 5 low at 1.1527 and the August swing low near 1.1391. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen around 1.1648, the daily high, which closely aligns…
EUR
$1.1597
+1.13%
1
$0.004015
+10.15%
COM
$0.012549
+25.40%
BitMine Stock Chops After Rousing Short Seller Kerrisdale
The post BitMine Stock Chops After Rousing Short Seller Kerrisdale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shares in BitMine Immersion Technologies managed to end a choppy day of trading at a slight gain after the crypto treasury company became the latest target of short seller Kerrisdale Capital. Kerrisdale said in a report on Wednesday that Tom Lee’s BitMine is “chasing a model that is on its way to extinction,” as it took a short position on the company, a bet that its stock would fall. Kerisdale argued BitMine’s strategy of selling shares at a premium to purchase Ether (ETH) and grow its token-per-share metric is no longer effective, and the company’s value compared to its crypto holdings is narrowing. BitMine is a Bitcoin (BTC) mining company that changed its strategy earlier this year to acquire large amounts of ETH and has become the largest public holder of the token. Kerrisdale pins BitMine’s tokens-per-share at 9 Ether per 1,000 shares, with the company holding 2.83 million ETH worth over $12.5 billion. It’s one of dozens of crypto treasury companies that are buying huge amounts of crypto in the hopes of attracting investor attention. BitMine did not immediately respond to a request for comment. BitMine shares end Tuesday at a gain Investors wavered initially as the stock opened above $60 but fell by over 5% in early trading to a daily low of $57.41 after Kerrisdale’s report. However, shares in BitMine (BMNR) ended trading on Tuesday up 1.35% at $60 and continued to gain 0.4% after the bell. Kerrisdale has targeted other crypto companies, including Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms and Bitcoin-buying firm Strategy. At the time, Riot rebuffed Kerrisdale’s report, telling Cointelegraph that it made “unsound conclusions.” Strategy didn’t directly respond to its short seller report, but Chair Michael Saylor has long touted the company’s attractiveness to investors. BitMine’s share price saw significant swings on Tuesday after Kerridale’s…
COM
$0.012549
+25.40%
GAIN
$0.0174
+10.89%
TOM
$0.0002
-1.96%
COM
$0.012549
+25.40%
WELL
$0.0000871
-1.91%
LIKE
$0.007003
+0.56%
First Bitcoin-Native Wealth Platform Comes From New Merger
The post First Bitcoin-Native Wealth Platform Comes From New Merger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unchained announced today that its registered investment advisory affiliate, Sound Advisory, has merged with Gannett Trust Company to form a new entity: Gannett Wealth Advisors. The merger marks the first time an SEC-registered investment advisor has combined with a chartered bitcoin trust company, creating what the firms call a “fully integrated wealth management platform” for digital assets, according to a note shared with Bitcoin Magazine. Gannett Wealth Advisors will operate as a subsidiary of Gannett Trust Company, a public trust company chartered in Wyoming, and will focus on uniting financial planning, custody, and inheritance services under one regulated umbrella. Back in May, Wyoming officially chartered Gannett Trust Company to help individuals, families, and businesses manage and pass on their bitcoin wealth. The firm wants to prevent bitcoin loss by offering secure, compliant custody and inheritance solutions tailored to long-term holders. Bitcoin meets the fiduciary standard At its core, this merger represents a bridge between Bitcoin-native finance and the highly regulated world of traditional wealth management. Unchained has provided bitcoin custody and lending services before through its collaborative custody model, the integration of an SEC-registered advisor brings fiduciary oversight and comprehensive planning capabilities to the table. “For Unchained, working with Gannett Trust and Gannett Wealth Advisors is the next step towards proving how bitcoin-native wealth management can meet the same standards as traditional finance, while staying true to the asset’s unique nature,” said Joe Kelly, CEO and co-founder of Unchained. The new platform will solve one of Bitcoin’s enduring challenges: inheritance and estate planning. Traditional wealth firms are typically not equipped to handle private keys or custody models that ensure assets can be securely passed down. Gannett says it will offer solutions that combine regulated trust structures with Bitcoin’s self-sovereign principles. “Bringing both advisory and trust services together gives individuals, families,…
COM
$0.012549
+25.40%
FORM
$1.1009
+47.67%
PUBLIC
$0.0347
+1.13%
Unexpected Shifts in Bitcoin and Altcoin Markets Explained
The post Unexpected Shifts in Bitcoin and Altcoin Markets Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The release of the much-anticipated non-farm employment data has been postponed due to an ongoing government shutdown, leaving economic observers in suspense. In monetary news, Fed official Williams has advocated for further interest rate reductions, while Bitcoin remains firm at a valuation exceeding $123,000. Continue Reading:Unexpected Shifts in Bitcoin and Altcoin Markets Explained Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/unexpected-shifts-in-bitcoin-and-altcoin-markets-explained
ALTCOIN
$0.0002835
+1.35%
COM
$0.012549
+25.40%
FARM
$23.85
+7.62%
Euro trims losses against Swiss Franc after ECB Monetary Policy Accounts reaffirm steady stance
The post Euro trims losses against Swiss Franc after ECB Monetary Policy Accounts reaffirm steady stance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Euro (EUR) edges higher against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Thursday, erasing earlier losses after a volatile start to the day. At the time of writing, EUR/CHF is trading around 0.9320, bouncing off intraday lows near 0.9300 and attempting a modest recovery after briefly slipping to a two-month low earlier in the week. The rebound came as investors digested the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts from the September 10–11 meeting, which showed policymakers confident that interest rates are in a “good place” to guide inflation sustainably back to target. Officials noted that while inflation continues to ease, service prices remain sticky and wage growth is still elevated, though on a gradual downtrend. Several members highlighted that keeping rates restrictive for longer would ensure inflation expectations remain anchored, particularly amid fiscal uncertainty in larger Eurozone economies. Chief Economist Philip Lane proposed leaving rates unchanged, arguing that persistent uncertainty warranted caution. Meanwhile, Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel warned of the risk of “sudden and sharp” market corrections, underscoring concerns that premature policy shifts could trigger financial instability. However, political uncertainty in France continues to weigh on regional sentiment. President Emmanuel Macron’s struggle to appoint a new prime minister after Sébastien Lecornu’s abrupt resignation has deepened concerns over France’s fiscal direction and ability to pass its 2026 budget. In Switzerland, rising inflation expectations have reduced the likelihood of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) returning to negative rates. SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel recently signaled confidence that inflation could pick up in the coming quarters. The September CPI rose 0.2% YoY, marking the fourth consecutive month of growth but coming in below the 0.3% forecast. On a monthly basis, prices fell 0.2%, a slightly faster pace than August’s 0.1% decline. Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of…
COM
$0.012549
+25.40%
EUR
$1.1597
+1.13%
NEAR
$2.447
+7.60%
Whatsapp Rival Becomes Top App In India Amid U.S. Tariff Battle—What To Know About Arattai
The post Whatsapp Rival Becomes Top App In India Amid U.S. Tariff Battle—What To Know About Arattai appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Arattai, an Indian messaging app backed by the billionaire Vembu family, has seen a surge in signups and downloads over the past two weeks in its home country, boosted by the Indian government’s calls to reject foreign products and embrace home-grown alternatives as the country’s trade ties with the U.S. have been stung by President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Arattai, an Indian WhatsApp rival has seen a surge in downloads, boosted by the government’s calls for local alternatives to foreign platforms like WhatsApp. NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts Arattai, developed by Indian enterprise tech firm Zoho, is a messaging platform similar to Meta’s WhatsApp (WhatsApp has over 500 million users in India). The Indian app launched quietly in 2021 and saw fewer than 10,000 downloads in August, but has surged up the charts on both Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store since late September to become the country’s topdownloaded app. Late last month, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu said the app has seen a “100x increase” in traffic, with signups surging from 3,000 per day to 350,000 per day, with single-day signups hitting 2 million on October 1. The surge in user numbers means Arattai now has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store, prompting curiosity from the Indian media over whether the Zoho-owned platform can make a long-shot play to take on Meta’s messaging giant WhatsApp. The surge in Arattai’s popularity coincides with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government’s messaging around embracing made-in-India products and brands, while ditching foreign rivals. Both Vembu and Zoho’s leadership have embraced the “Swadeshi” (made-in-India) push with the company’s founder even arguing that his company is the only one in the world positioned to take on Microsoft’s suite of enterprise apps. What Have Indian Ministers Said About Zoho And…
TOP
$0.000096
--%
APP
$0.00138
-11.42%
U
$0.00767
+9.90%
Shayne Coplan billionaire claims: scrutiny, Polymarket and the record
Shayne Coplan billionaire status is under scrutiny as reports link his wealth to Polymarket’s growth and regulatory questions.
LINK
$19.02
+10.77%
Notícias em alta
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future
The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple
MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million
Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?
HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.