What is Snorter Token? Everything You Need to Know in 2025

The post What is Snorter Token? Everything You Need to Know in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. We’ll also guide you through how to buy Snorter Token during its presale and highlight other promising cryptocurrency projects. Read on to find out how Snorter Token simplifies finding and trading high-potential altcoins in a market flooded by pump-and-dump crypto tokens. Key Takeaways 🟣Utility — A Telegram-based trading bot for automated sniping, copy trading, and scam protection on Solana with multi-chain expansion planned.🟣Security — Audited by both SolidProof and Coinsult, confirming no minting or backdoors and a 78.86% trust rating on SolidProof TrustNet. ↘️learn more↙️🟣Tokenomics — Total supply: 500M | Product development: 25% | Marketing: 20% | Exchange liquidity: 20% | Community rewards: 10% | Airdrops: 10% | Treasury: 10% | Staking rewards 5% ↘️learn more↙️🟣Unique features — Reduced trading fees (0.85% vs 1.5%) | Copy trading | Sub-second swap execution | Limit orders & dynamic stop loss | Honeypot & scam detection | Multi-chain expansion planned ↘️learn more↙️🟣Roadmap — Currently in Phase 2: Marketing, token presale, beta testing, bot launch on Solana | Phase 3: Launch on EVM chains, blockchain expansion, user dashboard integration | Phase 4: Trading algorithms, DeFi partnership, trading API ↘️learn more↙️🟣Current price & staking — Current price: $0.1073 | Up ~15% from starting price of $0.0935 | Staking: ~111% APY | Tokens staked: 22.5M+🟣Where to buy — Buy $SNORT from the official Snorter Token presale website using crypto ($SOL, $ETH, $USDT, $USDC), or your credit card. ↘️learn more↙️🟣Learn more — Snorter Bot Whitepaper | X channel | Telegram group Always do your own research before investing in any cryptocurrency. While we have done our best to ensure all the information we provide is accurate, this is not financial advice. Check out the official Snorter Token presale site. What is Snorter Token? Aim & Origin So what is Snorter Token? $SNORT is the native token behind…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 01:44
Cosmos at $4, Stellar Flat at $0.38 — But BlockchainFX Is Redefining What a 1000x Presale Opportunity Looks Like

Cosmos and Stellar stay flat, but BlockchainFX ($BFX) dominates 2025 presales with $9M raised, audits, and daily USDT rewards, redefining 1000x potential under $1.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 01:27
ADA Eyes Critical $0.90 Resistance for Potential Rally to $1.10 Target

ADA Eyes Critical $0.90 Resistance for Potential Rally to $1.10 Target

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ada-eyes-critical-0-90-resistance-for-potential-rally-to-1-10-target/
Coinstats2025/10/10 01:15
ZORA Surges 40% on Robinhood Listing

The post ZORA Surges 40% on Robinhood Listing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The creator-focused platform rallied sharply after a surprise listing on one of the top retail trading brokerage apps. Creator-focused Ethereum Layer 2 network Zora was listed today on brokerage app Robinhood, sending the ZORA token flying. ZORA is up 37% on the day to $.073, or a $314 million market capitalization, following the listing as traders look to frontrun potential retail inflows. ZORA Chart – CoinGecko The ZORA token launched in April, and after roughly three months of muted price action, it exploded, rallying roughly 1000% in 30 days after the ecosystem’s “creator token” platform took off, offering a new spin on memecoins. The creator ecosystem pushed Zora’s revenues to new highs, generating $5.57 million in Q3 2025, compared to its highly variable previous quarterly revenues that ranged from as little as $1,500 to as much as $1.62 million. Zora Income Statement – DeFiLlama ZORA is the latest addition to Robinhood’s crypto lineup, which is expected to continue to grow after the company’s series of announcements in June, which included the launch of its own Ethereum Layer 2, perpetual derivatives, and tokenized stock trading. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/zora-surges-40-on-robinhood-listing
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 01:15
Pepe Price Prediction: Analyst Sees 13x Upside by 2026 and One Token Lets You Mine It

PepeNode has outlined a mine-to-earn strategy game and early staking with a dynamic APY, enabling passive PEPE accumulation as an analyst has projected a possible multi-cycle advance for PEPE through 2026–2027, citing broadening-wedge behavior and prior rallies.
Coinstats2025/10/10 01:12
AMINA Bank Launches Polygon POL Staking for Institutions – Compliance First, Yield Up to 15%

Swiss-regulated crypto bank AMINA Bank AG announced that it has become the first regulated financial institution globally to offer staking services for POL, the native token of the Polygon blockchain ecosystem. The Zug-based bank, supervised by Switzerland’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), now provides qualified institutional participants a compliant pathway to participate in network validation while earning up to 15% in staking rewards. Through a partnership with the Polygon Foundation, AMINA’s institutional clients—including family offices, asset managers, pension funds, and corporate treasuries—can now stake POL in a regulated environment. The offering builds on AMINA’s existing crypto custody and trading services, further expanding its institutional-grade digital asset capabilities. Polygon’s Expanding Institutional Footprint The announcement shows Polygon’s growing role as a preferred blockchain infrastructure for major institutions and enterprises. The network supports nearly $3 billion in stablecoin market capitalization, dominates the micro- and small-payment segment for USDC, and is integrated with Stripe, allowing for sub-$0.01 transaction fees and near-instant settlements. Polygon’s Proof-of-Stake (PoS) chain recently surpassed $1 billion in tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) and now hosts several high-profile deployments, including BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund, a tokenized money-market fund, and integrations by JPMorgan and Franklin Templeton. These developments indicate a broader institutional shift toward on-chain finance, where efficiency, transparency, and regulatory alignment are paramount. Institutional Demand Meets Regulated Staking Myles Harrison, chief product officer at AMINA Bank, said the initiative reflects growing institutional interest in blockchain participation beyond passive investment. “Our expansion of POL services provides institutional clients with regulated access to the blockchain, enabling them to be rewarded for providing stability and security to a network used by some of the biggest financial institutions and brands in the world,” he said. The move also provides a bridge between traditional finance and decentralized infrastructure. AMINA’s staking rewards—4–5% standard, plus a Polygon Foundation boost up to 15%—are among the most competitive in the market. The bank’s risk disclosure framework addresses regulatory and market risks, including potential slashing and lockup periods. Polygon’s Market Outlook and Price Action The Polygon Ecosystem Token (POL)—formerly known as MATIC—is currently trading at $0.2369, down 0.77% over the past 24 hours, according to data from CryptoNews. The token has seen mild volatility this week, fluctuating between $0.24 and $0.23, with modest trading volume around 1.45K POL. Since its migration from MATIC earlier this year, POL has served as the upgraded native asset of the Polygon ecosystem, underpinning network security and governance as part of Polygon’s shift toward a multichain ecosystem. Despite short-term price softness, POL remains one of the top 70 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, with a total supply exceeding 10.5 billion tokens, reflecting steady investor interest as institutional use cases for Polygon continue to grow. Analysts note that institutional integrations like AMINA’s staking program could reinforce long-term confidence in POL’s utility as a core asset underpinning Polygon’s expanding role in real-world asset tokenization and DeFi infrastructure. As Marc Boiron, CEO of Polygon Labs, put it: “Institutions aren’t just buying tokens anymore—they want to participate in the networks that matter. This gives real capital a regulated, bank-grade entry point to secure the internet’s next value layer.”
CryptoNews2025/10/10 01:01
BurraPay Enters Into Agreement With Byte Federal for Crypto Exchange Services

This content is provided by a sponsor. PRESS RELEASE. BRANCHBURG, NEW JERSEY — October 9th, 2025 — BurraPay, the leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions for the regulated casino gaming industry, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Byte Federal, a pioneering FinTech company that specializes in digital currency solutions. Based in […]
Coinstats2025/10/10 01:00
Chainalysis Flags $75B in Illicit Crypto as Governments Eye Strategic Reserves

Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis reports criminal-linked wallets hold $75 billion in crypto, with darknet operators controlling $46 billion of it. The post Chainalysis Flags $75B in Illicit Crypto as Governments Eye Strategic Reserves appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/10/10 01:00
Sorare is migrating its fantasy sports platform from Ethereum’s StarkEx layer to Solana

Fantasy sports and digital collectibles platform Sorare has announced a migration of its operation from Ethereum’s StarkEx layer to Solana. The Softbank-backed platform rationalized the move based on Solana’s speed, low transaction fees, and composability. Along with its SoftBank backing, Sorare also claims partnerships with global leagues like the Premier League and NBA. It clarified […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/09 23:55
Ethereum-Based Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Records 60% Phase 6 Completion as Funding Surpasses $17M

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is increasingly emerging as one of the standout decentralized finance (DeFi) projects of 2025, not through hype alone but through steady execution and data-backed progress. As the presale advances toward its later stages, the Ethereum-based protocol has crossed another major milestone, with funding surpassing $17 million and Phase 6 now 60% complete. This marks a significant step in the project’s structured journey toward launch. Clear Price Progression and Strong Participation The presale began in early 2025 at $0.01 during Phase 1 and was structured with approximately 20% price increases at each stage. This clear, stepwise model is designed to reward early entrants while giving later participants a transparent view of upcoming price levels, a level of clarity rarely seen in early-stage crypto sales. It also introduces a natural sense of urgency, as each stage’s completion pushes the price closer to the final listing target. Currently, the token is priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, marking a 250% appreciation for those who participated in the earliest round. Phase 7 is set at $0.04, and the official listing price is fixed at $0.06. Once these targets are reached, Phase 1 investors stand to see up to 500% appreciation by launch, while those joining during the current phase could still nearly double their MUTM value upon listing. This structured trajectory has played a major role in sustaining momentum, as each stage offers clearly defined upside potential without relying on vague or speculative promises. Participation metrics further emphasize the scale of engagement. More than 750 million tokens have already been distributed, and the presale has attracted over 16,800 holders to date. This level of broad distribution is critical: instead of a few whales dominating supply, ownership is spread across a wide community base. Such dispersion reduces post-launch volatility and lays the groundwork for more stable and liquid trading once the token hits the market. Combined with the steadily rising price structure, this approach has turned the presale into one of the most closely watched funding events of 2025. Aligning Fundraising With Development Mutuum Finance is pairing capital raising with tangible product milestones. According to a recent statement from the team on X (formerly Twitter), development of the lending and borrowing protocol is already underway, with V1 scheduled for Sepolia Testnet deployment in Q4 2025. The first version will include a liquidity pool, mtToken (interest-bearing receipts), debt token, liquidator bot, and other core modules required for functional credit markets. Initial supported assets will be ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral. This roadmap signals that fundraising is matched by execution, building confidence in the project’s long-term vision. Utility-Driven Tokenomics At the core of Mutuum Finance’s appeal is its utility-centric token model. Rather than relying on speculative hype, the protocol embeds demand into every interaction. Its dual lending architecture combines Peer-to-Contract (P2C) pooled markets for mainstream assets like ETH and stablecoins with Peer-to-Peer (P2P) isolated agreements for riskier or less liquid tokens. This allows the platform to scale efficiently while isolating risk pockets, preventing volatility in niche markets from destabilizing the entire protocol. Loans are overcollateralized, governed by strict Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios, and offer both variable and stable borrowing rates. For example, at a 75% LTV, a user depositing $1,000 of ETH could borrow up to $750 in stablecoins, with liquidation triggers protecting the system from undercollateralization. On the supply side, liquidity providers earn APY from interest payments, creating a clear incentive structure. Analysts Draw Parallels Between MUTM and Early Aave A growing number of analysts have begun drawing comparisons between Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Aave during its formative years. Before becoming one of DeFi’s cornerstone protocols, Aave started as a focused lending platform with clear mechanics, strong incentives, and a well-defined roadmap. Early adopters who recognized the value of Aave’s lending model benefited tremendously as it grew from a niche protocol into a dominant liquidity layer for DeFi. Many experts now believe MUTM may be positioned in a similar way, at the intersection of early-stage accessibility and structural utility. What fuels this comparison is MUTM’s emphasis on embedding token demand directly into protocol activity. Much like Aave in its early growth phase, MUTM is not relying on hype cycles alone; it’s building mechanisms such as dual lending markets, overcollateralized loans, mtTokens, and a buy-and-redistribute fee model to create sustainable value loops. Analysts note that these elements mirror the foundational strategies that allowed Aave to compound liquidity, retain users, and scale rapidly across cycles. The difference is timing. Whereas Aave entered the market during DeFi’s early boom, MUTM is launching in a more mature environment, but one where investors actively look for projects with real utility and proven mechanics. This gives MUTM the potential to capture both hype-driven momentum and long-term user adoption. Security, Bug Bounty &amp; Transparency Investor trust has been bolstered through deliberate security and transparency measures. Mutuum Finance successfully passed a CertiK audit with a 90/100 Token Scan score, placing it among the stronger DeFi projects undergoing independent review. The team has also introduced a $50,000 bug bounty across multiple tiers to encourage white-hat testing before mainnet launch. On the community side, a $100,000 giveaway is underway, set to reward 10 winners with $10,000 in MUTM tokens each, strengthening early engagement. Real-time dashboards and a Top 50 contributor leaderboard make presale activity fully transparent. With 60% of Phase 6 already completed, a clear pricing trajectory toward $0.06, and over $17 million in funding, Mutuum Finance is entering a decisive phase of its presale. Its blend of structured fundraising, active development, and utility-based tokenomics is positioning MUTM as one of the most credible under $0.05 DeFi tokens heading into the next market cycle. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below: Website: https://www.mutuum.com Linktree: :::tip This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging&nbsp;Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. ::: \n \ \n \n
Hackernoon2025/10/09 22:44
