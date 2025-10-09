Ethereum-Based Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Records 60% Phase 6 Completion as Funding Surpasses $17M

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is increasingly emerging as one of the standout decentralized finance (DeFi) projects of 2025, not through hype alone but through steady execution and data-backed progress. As the presale advances toward its later stages, the Ethereum-based protocol has crossed another major milestone, with funding surpassing $17 million and Phase 6 now 60% complete. This marks a significant step in the project’s structured journey toward launch. Clear Price Progression and Strong Participation The presale began in early 2025 at $0.01 during Phase 1 and was structured with approximately 20% price increases at each stage. This clear, stepwise model is designed to reward early entrants while giving later participants a transparent view of upcoming price levels, a level of clarity rarely seen in early-stage crypto sales. It also introduces a natural sense of urgency, as each stage’s completion pushes the price closer to the final listing target. Currently, the token is priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, marking a 250% appreciation for those who participated in the earliest round. Phase 7 is set at $0.04, and the official listing price is fixed at $0.06. Once these targets are reached, Phase 1 investors stand to see up to 500% appreciation by launch, while those joining during the current phase could still nearly double their MUTM value upon listing. This structured trajectory has played a major role in sustaining momentum, as each stage offers clearly defined upside potential without relying on vague or speculative promises. Participation metrics further emphasize the scale of engagement. More than 750 million tokens have already been distributed, and the presale has attracted over 16,800 holders to date. This level of broad distribution is critical: instead of a few whales dominating supply, ownership is spread across a wide community base. Such dispersion reduces post-launch volatility and lays the groundwork for more stable and liquid trading once the token hits the market. Combined with the steadily rising price structure, this approach has turned the presale into one of the most closely watched funding events of 2025. Aligning Fundraising With Development Mutuum Finance is pairing capital raising with tangible product milestones. According to a recent statement from the team on X (formerly Twitter), development of the lending and borrowing protocol is already underway, with V1 scheduled for Sepolia Testnet deployment in Q4 2025. The first version will include a liquidity pool, mtToken (interest-bearing receipts), debt token, liquidator bot, and other core modules required for functional credit markets. Initial supported assets will be ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral. This roadmap signals that fundraising is matched by execution, building confidence in the project’s long-term vision. Utility-Driven Tokenomics At the core of Mutuum Finance’s appeal is its utility-centric token model. Rather than relying on speculative hype, the protocol embeds demand into every interaction. Its dual lending architecture combines Peer-to-Contract (P2C) pooled markets for mainstream assets like ETH and stablecoins with Peer-to-Peer (P2P) isolated agreements for riskier or less liquid tokens. This allows the platform to scale efficiently while isolating risk pockets, preventing volatility in niche markets from destabilizing the entire protocol. Loans are overcollateralized, governed by strict Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios, and offer both variable and stable borrowing rates. For example, at a 75% LTV, a user depositing $1,000 of ETH could borrow up to $750 in stablecoins, with liquidation triggers protecting the system from undercollateralization. On the supply side, liquidity providers earn APY from interest payments, creating a clear incentive structure. Analysts Draw Parallels Between MUTM and Early Aave A growing number of analysts have begun drawing comparisons between Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Aave during its formative years. Before becoming one of DeFi’s cornerstone protocols, Aave started as a focused lending platform with clear mechanics, strong incentives, and a well-defined roadmap. Early adopters who recognized the value of Aave’s lending model benefited tremendously as it grew from a niche protocol into a dominant liquidity layer for DeFi. Many experts now believe MUTM may be positioned in a similar way, at the intersection of early-stage accessibility and structural utility. What fuels this comparison is MUTM’s emphasis on embedding token demand directly into protocol activity. Much like Aave in its early growth phase, MUTM is not relying on hype cycles alone; it’s building mechanisms such as dual lending markets, overcollateralized loans, mtTokens, and a buy-and-redistribute fee model to create sustainable value loops. Analysts note that these elements mirror the foundational strategies that allowed Aave to compound liquidity, retain users, and scale rapidly across cycles. The difference is timing. Whereas Aave entered the market during DeFi’s early boom, MUTM is launching in a more mature environment, but one where investors actively look for projects with real utility and proven mechanics. This gives MUTM the potential to capture both hype-driven momentum and long-term user adoption. Security, Bug Bounty & Transparency Investor trust has been bolstered through deliberate security and transparency measures. Mutuum Finance successfully passed a CertiK audit with a 90/100 Token Scan score, placing it among the stronger DeFi projects undergoing independent review. The team has also introduced a $50,000 bug bounty across multiple tiers to encourage white-hat testing before mainnet launch. On the community side, a $100,000 giveaway is underway, set to reward 10 winners with $10,000 in MUTM tokens each, strengthening early engagement. Real-time dashboards and a Top 50 contributor leaderboard make presale activity fully transparent. With 60% of Phase 6 already completed, a clear pricing trajectory toward $0.06, and over $17 million in funding, Mutuum Finance is entering a decisive phase of its presale. Its blend of structured fundraising, active development, and utility-based tokenomics is positioning MUTM as one of the most credible under $0.05 DeFi tokens heading into the next market cycle. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below: Website: https://www.mutuum.com Linktree: :::tip This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. :::

