Russia’s central bank expects swift adoption of cryptocurrency bill

Russia’s monetary authority will permit banking operations with crypto assets but intends to impose strict limitations, a top representative of the regulator announced. The high-ranking official made it clear the Bank of Russia maintains its conservative stance regarding decentralized digital currencies like Bitcoin, but also recognizes it isn’t very wise to keep Russian banks totally […]
2025/10/10 01:18
FOMC-analyse: Fed richt zich op werkgelegenheid na renteverlaging

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord FOMC-notulen september 2025: Federal Reserve balanceert tussen inflatie en arbeidsmarkt De FOMC-notulen van september 2025 onthullen meer dan een rentebesluit. Ze geven inzicht in een Federal Reserve die balanceert tussen inflatieangst en arbeidsmarktzwakte. Wat zit er achter de cijfers, welke trends ziet de centrale bank en wat kunnen we verwachten? Een analyse. Een beleidsbeslissing in balans bij de Fed Tijdens de vergadering van 16 en 17 september 2025 koos de Federal Reserve voor een renteverlaging van 0,25 procentpunt. Het nieuwe doelbereik voor de federal funds rate ligt nu tussen 4,00% en 4,25%. Deze beslissing weerspiegelt een verschuiving in prioriteiten: van het beteugelen van inflatie naar het beschermen van de arbeidsmarkt. De notulen tonen dat “bijna alle” leden het eens waren met deze stap. Een enkeling pleitte zelfs voor een agressievere verlaging van 0,5 procentpunt, terwijl een paar anderen liever hadden gewacht. De stemverdeling toont dat de Fed niet unaniem is, maar wél eensgezind over het feit dat de risico’s zijn verschoven: inflatie lijkt beheersbaar, terwijl de werkgelegenheid wankelt. Evaluatie: drie centrale thema’s De wereld van rentes van centrale banken zijn belangrijk. Niet in de laatste plaats voor beleggingen als bitcoin. Lagere rentes betekent dat mensen meer risico kunnen nemen. Je kunt immers meer geld lenen voor hetzelfde onderpand. Dat werkt bij hypotheken zo, maar ook bij andere projecten. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan het financieren van overheidsuitgaven of andere grootste plannen. We zien drie centrale thema’s: 1. Arbeidsmarkt onder druk De Fed herkende duidelijke tekenen van zwakte in de arbeidsmarkt. De werkloosheid steeg naar 4,3%, en volgens herziene cijfers van het BLS zijn er in maart 2025 900.000 banen minder dan eerder gerapporteerd. Meerdere FOMC-leden noemden ook lage participatie, minder dynamiek (minder baanwisselingen) en stijgende werkloosheid onder gevoelige groepen zoals jongeren en Afro-Amerikanen. 2. Inflatie minder dominant, maar nog steeds een factor De inflatie (PCE) steeg licht naar 2,7%, met een kerninflatie van 2,9%. Toch werd dit grotendeels toegeschreven aan tijdelijke factoren zoals tarieven op importproducten. Veel leden geloven dat, zonder deze invloeden, de inflatie dicht bij de doelstelling van 2% ligt. Sommigen zagen zelfs dat productiviteitsgroei de prijsdruk afremt. 3. Verwachtingen en marktreacties De markten hadden de renteverlaging al ingecalculeerd. Veel investeerders verwachten zelfs nog twee renteverlagingen vóór het eind van 2025. De obligatierente daalde en aandelenkoersen stegen tot nabij recordhoogtes. Dit onderstreept het vertrouwen van beleggers dat de Fed tijdig zal ingrijpen als dat nodig is. Wat zegt dit over het bredere monetaire beleid? De vergadering toont een Fed die haar beleid wil normaliseren. De term “neutraal beleid” viel meermaals: de rente mag omlaag zolang dat nodig is om de werkgelegenheid te ondersteunen, zolang inflatie binnen de perken blijft. Opvallend is dat beleidsmakers expliciet spreken over het gevaar van te veel versoepeling. Als de Fed te vroeg te ver gaat, kan inflatieverwachting weer stijgen. Tegelijkertijd waarschuwen ze dat een te restrictief beleid de economie nodeloos kan schaden. Deze “balansbenadering” is een kernprincipe in het huidige Fed-beleid. Voorspellingen: wat brengt de rest van 2025? 1. Nog één tot twee renteverlagingen in 2025 Gezien de huidige toon van de Fed en de economische data lijkt het waarschijnlijk dat er minstens één extra renteverlaging komt vóór eind 2025. Vooral als werkloosheid blijft stijgen en inflatie stabiliseert. 2. Inflatie zakt verder in 2026 De Fed verwacht dat inflatie in 2026 verder daalt naar 2%, mede doordat het effect van tarieven wegebt en productiviteit toeneemt. 3. Arbeidsmarkt blijft zwak in Q4 2025 De afname van migratie en vergrijzing zetten druk op arbeidsaanbod. Bedrijven blijven voorzichtig met aanwerven door economische onzekerheid en AI-automatisering. We verwachten dat de Fed dit blijft monitoren bij volgende beleidskeuzes. 4. Geen abrupte koerswijzigingen De Fed benadrukt dat beleid data-afhankelijk is en dat “monetair beleid niet op automatische piloot staat”. Het tempo van renteaanpassingen blijft dus afhankelijk van nieuwe cijfers, zeker uit de arbeidsmarkt en inflatie-indicatoren. Conclusie: wat betekent dit alles voor bitcoin? De notulen van de FOMC-vergadering van september 2025 tonen een Federal Reserve die zich bewuster is geworden van de risico’s voor de arbeidsmarkt dan van aanhoudende inflatie. Het beleid draait langzaam richting stimulering, zonder de inflatiedoelstelling uit het oog te verliezen. Deze verschuiving heeft verstrekkende implicaties, ook voor alternatieve beleggingscategorieën zoals bitcoin (BTC). Historisch gezien presteert bitcoin beter in een omgeving van dalende rente en ruimer monetair beleid. Wanneer kapitaal goedkoper wordt en obligatierendementen dalen, groeit de aantrekkingskracht van risico-assets zoals aandelen, technologiebedrijven en digitale valuta. Investeerders zoeken rendement elders, en dat speelt bitcoin in de kaart. Bovendien voedt elke renteverlaging het bredere debat over de houdbaarheid van het fiat-geldsysteem. Bitcoin profiteert van dit wantrouwen, doordat het opereert buiten het bereik van centrale banken. Het feit dat de Fed zich nu gedwongen voelt de rente te verlagen ondanks inflatie boven de doelstelling, kan bij bitcoin-investeerders worden gezien als een signaal dat de Amerikaanse centrale bank slechts beperkt manoeuvreerruimte heeft. Voor bitcoin geldt: hoe langer het traditionele financiële systeem worstelt met zijn eigen evenwicht, hoe sterker het narratief wordt van een alternatief monetair stelsel zonder inflatoire geldcreatie. De ontwikkelingen binnen de Fed onderstrepen dit spanningsveld. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht FOMC-analyse: Fed richt zich op werkgelegenheid na renteverlaging is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
2025/10/10 01:16
Microsoft expands its AI strategy beyond OpenAI, partners with Havard

Microsoft has entered into a licensing deal with Harvard Health Publishing to provide its users with verified medical information. A spokesperson for Harvard confirmed the deal on Wednesday, saying that Microsoft will pay a licensing fee in exchange for access to the Ivy League school’s extensive collection of health materials. The content covers a wide range of diseases, wellness topics, and preventive health measures, and is designed to provide the public with accessible, medically verified information. With other AI products facing scrutiny over their unverified medical information, Microsoft is banking on the partnership with Harvard Medical School to provide verified and useful responses regarding health and wellness. Microsoft and Harvard partner for health data licensing deal Microsoft has acquired a license to use Harvard University’s consumer health content to strengthen its artificial intelligence offerings. The agreement was made through Harvard Health Publishing, a division of Harvard Medical School. While the exact financial terms were not disclosed, Microsoft gained the rights to incorporate Harvard’s content into Copilot, its AI-powered virtual assistant embedded across Microsoft’s software ecosystem as part of the upcoming release of a new Copilot version, expected as early as this month. The upgraded AI assistant will be capable of delivering health information that aligns with evidence-based medical standards. Harvard said the arrangement allows its content to reach a global audience through Microsoft’s products, helping to “inform healthier lives through reliable information.” Microsoft expands its AI strategy beyond OpenAI The licensing deal is part of Microsoft’s efforts to diversify its artificial intelligence portfolio and reduce its dependence on OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. For years, Microsoft has been one of OpenAI’s largest investors and technology partners. It has integrated its language models into the company’s flagship products including Word, Outlook, and Excel through Copilot. However, the company has recently started to broaden its AI network, partnering with other firms and developing its own models. Earlier this year, Microsoft began integrating Anthropic’s Claude model into select products, while continuing to build its in-house AI capabilities through the Azure cloud platform. The Harvard deal is another attempt at diversifying its AI data sources and strengthening its footing in industries where data credibility is critical, such as healthcare, finance, and education. The partnership also comes at a time when generative AI systems, especially those that offer medical or diagnostic information, are being scrutinized for their lack of clear sourcing. By licensing content directly from Harvard, Microsoft is showing a commitment to transparency and reliability that could give its AI tools an edge. The integration of Harvard Health Publishing’s materials is anticipated to enhance responses related to nutrition, chronic disease management, and preventive wellness. The company has hinted that this approach could extend to other specialized fields through future academic or industry partnerships. In recent months, Microsoft has steadily expanded its investment in AI research, healthcare partnerships, and data-driven innovation. The company’s Azure cloud unit, which hosts AI services, has also launched several new healthcare-focused initiatives, including tools for medical transcription, patient data analysis, and administrative automation. Claim your free seat in an exclusive crypto trading community - limited to 1,000 members.
2025/10/10 01:08
Ethereum Exit Queue Swells to $10.5B: DeFi Faces Pressure From Record Staking Delays

Ethereum’s staking mechanism is under the microscope as the withdrawal queue hits record levels. Reports claim that 2.4 million ETH worth almost $11 billion are waiting to exit the consensus layer. The average delay is now about 42 days. While Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin calls the Ethereum Staking Withdrawal Delay mechanism a security tool, the ecosystem is warning of cascading pressures on DeFi, liquid staking derivatives and lending collateral systems. Size of the Exit Queue and Delay Metrics The exit queue has ballooned to 2.44 million ETH (over $10.5 billion) in withdrawal limbo. Reports show 2,407,789 ETH are queued for exit with an estimated wait time of almost 42 days. The entry queue (ETH waiting to be staked) is 1,365,205 ETH with a delay of about 24 days. Ethereum Staking Withdrawal Delay The exit queue is much larger and slower than the entry queue, showing pressure on liquidity flows from staking to onchain applications. Also read: Ethereum Liquidity in Q4: Risk-Off Flows vs Long-Term Staking  Drivers and Stake Concentration Liquid staking providers like Lido, EtherFi, Coinbase and Kiln are a big chunk of the exiting $ETH. Many stakers use derivatives like stETH to keep liquidity even as validator withdrawals accumulate. Sources note this is not an anomaly: the current queue is only slightly behind the 2.6 million ETH peak on Sept 11 and the 2.48 million ETH on Oct 5. The Ethereum protocol restricts the number of validators that can exit per epoch. This throttling ensures network stability but leads to growing queues when exit demand spikes. Reports claim at current rates; users could face nearly six weeks of delay. Community Voice: “Time Bomb,” Collateral Risk and Distorted Pricing Pseudonymous analyst Robdog warned that prolonged Ethereum Staking Withdrawal Delays could trigger a “vicious unwinding loop” for DeFi and liquid staking derivatives. He said tokens like stETH, which are used as collateral, may lose parity or trade at deeper discounts if exit duration increases. Robdog said: “This will trigger a vicious unwinding loop which has massive systemic impacts on DeFi, lending markets and the use of LSTs as collateral.” He explained if the exit delay doubles the incentive to hold or trade derivatives falls, yield compresses and pegs weaken. Buterin defended the design saying the delay is a form of discipline: delayed exits discourage speculation and validator continuity. Other voices add nuance. Nicolai Sondergaard  of Nansen says; “Large withdrawals always means there is a chance to sell, but it doesn’t mean tokens are being sold.” RedStone’s Marcin Kazmierczak said some withdrawals are consolidation (e.g. merging smaller validator stakes into larger ones) rather than panic exits. DeFi, LSTs and Collateral Chains Under Strain stETH and other liquid staking tokens anchor $13 billion in total value locked across DeFi, most in leveraged positions. Delays push stETH discounts deeper. If exit timing shifts from 45 to 90 days, the yield arbitrage shrinks and holders may exit or reduce collateral usage. This puts pressure on platforms like Aave, Maker, or lending vaults using stETH as collateral; hence liquidation thresholds may tighten. A recent study  finds that stETH and wstETH show high velocity as most transfers are by large addresses, likely institutional players; while smaller users remain passive. This concentration intensifies systemic sensitivity. If a few large holders move, ecosystems feel the blow. As a result, the Ethereum staking withdrawal delays not only affect exits but echo through collateral velocity and DeFi health. Also read: Analysts See Ethereum Reaching $5K in 2025 Backed by Staking Demand and Layer-2 Innovation Institutional Offset, Market Sentiment and Liquidity Buffer Despite the exit pressure, institutional stakeholders are stepping in. Sources note Grayscale staked $150 million in ETH, and added 272,000 ETH ($1.21B) to the entry queue. Analyst Iliya Kalchev estimates that ETFs and corporate treasuries now hold over 10 % of ETH’s total supply, and October ETH ETF inflows have exceeded $620 million; a buffer absorbing some selling pressure. Ethereum Staking Withdrawal Delay Nansen’s Sondergaard also says high exit levels don’t equal forced selling as many validators may redeploy or restake internally. Conclusion Based on the latest research; the Ethereum validator exit queue has grown to 2.44 million ETH, or over $10 billion, and Ethereum Staking Withdrawal Delays are now at 42 days. While this is causing concern about liquidity stress and stETH peg risk, there’s more to the story;  consolidation, institutional staking inflows are also at play. For in-depth analysis and the latest trends in the crypto space, our platform offers expert content regularly. Summary Validators are stuck in the exit queue. 2.44M ETH ($10.5B) is waiting to be withdrawn with delays of 42 days. Some say DeFi and LSTs are at risk. Institutional staking is absorbing short-term pressure. Glossary Validator exit queue – ETH to be withdrawn but awaiting processing due to throughput limits. Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs) – Tokens like stETH that represent staked ETH and provide liquidity. stETH discount/peg gap – The divergence between stETH and ETH value due to withdrawal delays. Epoch/Churn – The periodic unit (6.4 minutes) determining how many validators can exit per cycle. Liquidity shock – Sudden rush of withdrawals or liquidations that stresses available liquidity. Frequently Asked Questions About Ethereum Staking Withdrawal Delays Why is the Ethereum staking withdrawals delay taking 42 days? Because the protocol limits the number of validators that can exit per epoch, so when exit requests exceed throughput, there’s a queue. Does queuing mean $ETH is being sold? Not necessarily. Nicolai Sondergaard notes that large withdrawals don’t always translate to sales; many are redeployed or restaked. What’s at stake for stETH and other LSTs? Long delays weaken the peg, increase discounts, reduce yield incentives and stress collateral usage in DeFi protocols. Can institutional activity offset exit pressure? Grayscale and corporate treasuries are staking large ETH amounts, which offsets exit flows. How might Ethereum fix this? Potential protocol upgrades could increase exit throughput, optimize queue handling or adjust churn parameters. Read More: Ethereum Exit Queue Swells to $10.5B: DeFi Faces Pressure From Record Staking Delays">Ethereum Exit Queue Swells to $10.5B: DeFi Faces Pressure From Record Staking Delays
2025/10/10 01:00
XRP Eyes $5 as SEC Approval Nears and $2.90 Rebound Approaches

XRP is showing signs of a possible rebound after a recent dip, but the key support and resistance levels are in focus. Analysts are optimistic that the SEC is expected to approve the first spot XRP soon. Recent chart patterns hint at a potential shift in momentum, keeping the market closely watched. At the time […]
2025/10/10 01:00
Best Crypto to Buy Now as FOMC Minutes Signal More Possible Rate Cuts

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now as FOMC Minutes Signal More Possible Rate Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Crypto to Buy Now as FOMC Minutes Signal More Possible Rate Cuts Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/fomc-minutes-signal-more-possible-rate-cuts-as-bitcoin-continues-to-climb/
2025/10/10 00:59
Top 3 Meme Coins to Buy as Bitcoin’s Final Act in Q4 is Set to Push It Past $130,000

The post Top 3 Meme Coins to Buy as Bitcoin’s Final Act in Q4 is Set to Push It Past $130,000 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin (BTC) continues to dominate market sentiment in 2025, with analysts suggesting its final quarter rally could push the leading cryptocurrency past the $130,000 threshold. Such a breakout is often followed by an altcoin rotation, during which meme coins typically experience amplified gains.  While projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) may benefit, newer …
2025/10/10 00:46
JPMorgan says Solana ETFs will struggle, forecasting under $1.5B in first-year inflows

JPMorgan analysts, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, have burst the bubble of the highly anticipated Spot Solana ETFs. According to them, the ETFs will attract far lower inflows than spot Bitcoin or Ethereum ETFs. JP Morgan predicts that Solana ETFs will see about $1.5 billion in first-year inflows. That estimate is based on early flows into […]
2025/10/10 00:41
Esma crypto supervision: France urges Paris-based ESMA to centralise oversight

Esma crypto supervision is again in focus after French officials urged the European Securities and Markets Authority.
2025/10/09 23:17
Citi bvnk investment signals Wall Street shift to stablecoin rails

Citi bvnk investment marks a notable step in the convergence of traditional finance and digital rails. All details.
2025/10/09 22:59
