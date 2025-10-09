Exchange MEXC
SWIFT partners with ETH to challenge Ripple, while XRP investors turn to COME Mining cloud mining for stable returns.
The post SWIFT partners with ETH to challenge Ripple, while XRP investors turn to COME Mining cloud mining for stable returns. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. [Blockchain News] SWIFT has partnered with Ethereum ecosystem company ConsenSys to jointly promote global cross-border payment testing. This move is seen as a direct challenge to Ripple’s long-standing dominance in the international settlement field. As a representative of traditional financial networks, SWIFT uses Ethereum’s smart contracts and decentralized technology to try to catch up in the efficiency and transparency of cross-border payments. Analysts point out that the “cross-border payment war” between SWIFT, Ethereum and Ripple is redefining the global crypto payment landscape. While XRP remains ahead in terms of speed and compliance, regulatory wrangling and increased competition have investors more focused on achieving stable asset growth during uncertain cycles. Under this trend, cloud mining is becoming a new growth direction. In particular, COME Mining cloud mining provides XRP holders with a stable income channel through innovative computing power contracts and flexible multi-currency support mechanisms. Compared to relying on market fluctuations or holding coins for a long time waiting for appreciation, COME Mining allows digital assets to automatically participate in block production on the chain, forming a real, continuous and predictable cash flow. COME Mining Cloud Mining: Turning XRP from Static Holding to Dynamic Income COME Mining does not generate XRP directly on XRPL. Instead, it uses computing power contracts settled in mainstream currencies such as XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, and USDT, allowing users to participate in block production remotely without the need for mining machines and electricity. The platform’s system automatically settles earnings daily, truly realizing the concept of “earning interest on holding currency”. The core of this model is that it not only allows XRP to obtain extended application value on the chain, but also helps investors avoid the risk of short-term market fluctuations. Some high-yield computing power contracts can generate a daily net income of up to 6,000…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 01:42
UK Lifts Retail Ban on Crypto ETNs, Allowing Tax-Free Access via Pensions and ISAs
The post UK Lifts Retail Ban on Crypto ETNs, Allowing Tax-Free Access via Pensions and ISAs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.K. officially lifted its multi-year retail ban on crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs), saying the digital asset market has matured enough for individuals to invest through regulated products, even if investors will have to wait a little longer to add them to their portfolios. In a policy update Wednesday, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) confirmed that retail investors can now buy crypto ETNs (cETNs) listed on FCA-recognized exchanges, such as the London Stock Exchange (LSE). Crypto ETNs are exchange-traded debt notes that track bitcoin or ether prices without giving investors direct coin ownership. They fall under the umbrella of exchange-traded products (ETPs) that also includes exchange-traded funds (ETFs.) While global ETNs typically do not require physical backing, on the London Stock Exchange, crypto ETNs must be fully physically backed by underlying assets held by regulated custodians and cannot use leverage. While the ban officially lifted on Wednesday, there is a delay before retail investors will be able to add cETNs to their portfolios, which reports say is down to the FCA only starting to accept prospectuses for prospective products on Sept. 25. Crypto ETNs in ISAs and pensions The U.K. tax authority, HM Revenue & Customs, said in a policy paper published Wednesday that crypto ETNs can be held in stocks and shares Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs) and registered pension schemes — allowing investors to earn tax-free returns within those accounts. From April 6, 2026, cETNs will be reclassified as Innovative Finance ISA (IFISA) investments, though their tax advantages will remain unchanged. Officials said the shift reflects the government’s commitment to diversifying long-term savings options and integrating digital finance into mainstream investment structures. London Stock Exchange already lists crypto ETNs The London Stock Exchange already lists several crypto ETNs from issuers such as 21Shares, WisdomTree and ETC Group, previously available…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 01:32
Ozak AI at $500M Market Cap Means $20 Token Price from $0.012—Realistic Bull Market Target
The post Ozak AI at $500M Market Cap Means $20 Token Price from $0.012—Realistic Bull Market Target appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ozak AI is quickly emerging as one of the most exciting blockchain projects of 2025, blending artificial intelligence (AI) with decentralized automation to create a self-learning crypto ecosystem. Priced at just $0.012 in its presale, Ozak AI is offering early investors an early opportunity that could mirror the kind of exponential growth once seen in …
CoinPedia
2025/10/10 01:26
UK to Name Digital Markets Champion to Lead Financial Tokenization Push
TLDR The United Kingdom is set to appoint a Digital Markets Champion to lead its financial market tokenization strategy. The role will support the UK’s Wholesale Financial Markets Digital Strategy, which was launched in July 2025. The Champion will work closely with regulators, financial institutions, and fintechs to build a secure digital infrastructure. The appointment [...] The post UK to Name Digital Markets Champion to Lead Financial Tokenization Push appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/10 01:21
Bitcoin Surpasses $126,000 Without Showing Signs of Overheating
Bitcoin has just crossed 126,000 dollars, but the market remains surprisingly quiet. This ascent without frenzy, rare in a universe where spectacular rises often precede violent drops, intrigues analysts. Unlike usual cycles, the apparent calm of the metrics fuels both confidence and curiosity. Should we see in this the beginnings of a new paradigm for the flagship crypto asset? L’article Bitcoin Surpasses $126,000 Without Showing Signs of Overheating est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/10/10 01:05
France pushes to centralize crypto rulemaking under ESMA
The post France pushes to centralize crypto rulemaking under ESMA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Banque de France is advocating for the European Securities and Markets Authority to become the sole regulator for the bloc’s crypto markets, a move that would consolidate supervisory power in Paris. Summary France’s central bank is urging the EU to grant ESMA full authority over crypto regulation, calling it key to preserving Europe’s monetary sovereignty. Governor François Villeroy de Galhau warned that dollar-backed stablecoins could erode the euro’s role in global settlements. The Banque de France is advancing projects like Pontes and Appia to develop a wholesale digital euro and integrate tokenized assets within the EU’s financial system. On Oct. 9, François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of the Banque de France, used a keynote address at the ACPR-AMF Fintech Forum to issue a direct call for the European Securities and Markets Authority to be granted full supervisory authority over crypto-asset issuers across the European Union. The proposal, framed by Villeroy de Galhau as a necessary evolution beyond the existing MiCA regulatory framework, seeks to centralize enforcement power within the Paris-based authority to combat what he described as a growing threat to “monetary sovereignty” from non-European stablecoins. “This framework would benefit from much more strictly regulating the multi-issue of the same stablecoin from and outside the European Union, to reduce the risks of arbitrage in the event of stress. I also advocate, along with the president of the AMF, for European supervision of crypto-asset issuers, carried out by ESMA,” Villeroy de Galhau said. France’s push ties monetary sovereignty to digital innovation Villeroy de Galhau’s call to consolidate crypto regulation under ESMA is only one part of a broader vision that ties Europe’s monetary future to its ability to innovate without losing control of its currency. According to Villeroy de Galhau, maintaining the “pivotal role” of central bank money is essential…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 01:03
Best Crypto Presales to Invest in: BlockDAG’s $420M+ Presale & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Put HYPER, MAXI, & SUBBD in the Shade
Crypto presales are gaining serious momentum in 2025, with projects pulling in millions before reaching exchanges. These early opportunities give […] The post Best Crypto Presales to Invest in: BlockDAG’s $420M+ Presale & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Put HYPER, MAXI, & SUBBD in the Shade appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/10 00:50
Ethereum May Be Recalibrating After On-Chain Spike as Transactions, Network Growth and Sentiment Ease
The post Ethereum May Be Recalibrating After On-Chain Spike as Transactions, Network Growth and Sentiment Ease appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Ethereum’s activity slowdown is a temporary pullback in on-chain metrics rather than structural weakness: Internal Contract Calls, Transaction Count and Network Growth have contracted recently, but sustained daily transactions above 1 million and continued ETF inflows and institutional usage support a potential stabilization and eventual recovery. Internal Contract Calls fell from a ~9.5M daily average, signaling reduced DeFi and RWA activity. Transaction Count dropped from ~1.6M to ~412K and Network Growth fell from ~150K to ~37K, showing lighter onboarding. Weighted Sentiment turned negative (–0.35) while liquidation heatmaps show dense bands at $4,400–$4,600 on ETH/USDT. Ethereum slowdown: on-chain metrics show a temporary cooldown; watch transactions and network growth for signs of stabilization. Read the latest data-driven analysis and next steps. What is causing Ethereum’s recent activity slowdown? Ethereum slowdown reflects lower user engagement on the chain driven by a drop in Internal Contract Calls, fewer daily transactions and reduced new-address growth. Market participants appear to be consolidating positions after a period of elevated DeFi and RWA interactions, producing muted sentiment and lighter network onboarding. How significant is the decline in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 00:45
Luxembourg allocates 1% of FSIL to Bitcoin ETFs
Luxembourg’s Intergenerational Sovereign Wealth Fund (FSIL) has allocated 1% of its $730 million portfolio to Bitcoin ETFs.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/10 00:37
Building with AI: How a Nigerian Engineer Is Simplifying Solar Energy Decisions
In this Building with AI interview, Nigerian engineer Princewill Onyenanu discusses his journey into artificial intelligence, the inspiration behind his ongoing project GoSolar, and how AI can simplify real-world problems like energy planning. He shares insights on Nigeria’s growing AI ecosystem, the hurdles of limited data and infrastructure, and why developers should focus on solving local challenges through accessible, practical AI tools rather than chasing hype.
Hackernoon
2025/10/09 19:27
