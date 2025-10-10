Coinmunity Cashback Revamps Structure and Schedule
The post Coinmunity Cashback Revamps Structure and Schedule appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Oct 08, 2025 17:23 Coinmunity Cashback introduces a new schedule and structure to enhance rewards for MetaMask Card users, aiming to keep the rewards pool replenished and provide up to 15% cashback. The Coinmunity Cashback program, launched in February, is undergoing significant changes to enhance its reward offerings for MetaMask Card users, according to LineaBuild. The program, which quickly gained popularity, often sees its rewards pool depleted despite regular inflows, prompting a restructuring to ensure a more consistent availability of rewards. New Cashback Structure Under the revised system, users can earn up to 15% cashback on their spending with the MetaMask Card. However, the actual reward percentage is contingent upon the size of the reward pool at the time of the transaction. To maximize rewards, users are encouraged to spend early in the Coinmunity week, which begins every Wednesday at 12pm UTC when the pool is freshly replenished. Claiming Rewards Users have a seven-day window to claim their cashback after each transaction. Unclaimed rewards are returned to the pool every Wednesday, marking the start of a new reward cycle. This means that spending at the beginning of the week increases the likelihood of receiving the full 15% cashback, while spending towards the end of the week may result in lower percentages as the pool depletes. Additional Enhancements In collaboration with DapDap, the Coinmunity Cashback program has been optimized to reward the most active users. The pool now includes additional tokens such as LPUSS, alongside existing ones like FOXY, CROAK, REX, MALDA, ZERO, LYNX, SOULS, and WETH, broadening the scope for users to benefit from the program. The program’s enhancements aim to improve user engagement and satisfaction by providing more predictable and lucrative rewards. Participants are encouraged to claim their rewards…
