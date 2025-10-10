2025-10-13 Monday

Coinbase Adds Two New Listings to Its Futures Market

Coinbase Adds Two New Listings to Its Futures Market

The post Coinbase Adds Two New Listings to Its Futures Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Coinbase is expanding its derivatives lineup once again, preparing to launch perpetual futures tied to two emerging projects – Somnia (SOMI) and 0G (0G). Trading will open on October 9, offering new opportunities for traders seeking exposure to AI and metaverse-linked tokens. The listings will introduce SOMI-PERP and 0G-PERP contracts, giving market participants the ability to go long or short on price movements. The exchange confirmed that trading will begin once sufficient liquidity is established, with both pairs accessible only in supported regions that meet its compliance standards. While futures products have traditionally been a favorite among institutional traders for their hedging and leverage potential, Coinbase’s recent additions show an effort to bring that same sophistication to a broader audience. The company said the new instruments are part of a broader push to diversify its derivatives portfolio while staying aligned with global regulatory expectations. Somnia and 0G represent two very different corners of the digital asset world. Somnia operates within the metaverse economy, powering virtual asset networks that connect creators and users. 0G, by contrast, sits at the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain, developing infrastructure for data-intensive AI applications. A Coinbase spokesperson said the launch aims to boost market depth and strengthen the exchange’s position as a leading platform for crypto derivatives. Industry analysts believe the move could draw greater institutional participation, as interest in perpetual futures continues to accelerate across the sector. As crypto markets mature, exchanges like Coinbase are doubling down on products that bridge speculative trading and innovation. With the arrival of SOMI and 0G futures, the exchange is signaling that the next wave of growth may come from the convergence of AI, metaverse assets, and advanced derivatives. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 02:25
Bitcoin Exchange Coinbase Announces Listing of Two New Altcoins on Its Futures Platform! Here Are the Details

Bitcoin Exchange Coinbase Announces Listing of Two New Altcoins on Its Futures Platform! Here Are the Details

The post Bitcoin Exchange Coinbase Announces Listing of Two New Altcoins on Its Futures Platform! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A significant development is underway in the crypto derivatives market. Coinbase is opening perpetual futures contracts for Somnia (SOMI) and 0G (0G) on October 9, 2025. Somnia (SOMI) and 0G (0G) Perpetual Futures Begin on October 9th According to the official announcement of the platform, the SOMI-PERP and 0G-PERP markets will become operational as of 12:30 after the necessary liquidity conditions are met. The new futures contracts will allow investors to capitalize on price fluctuations by taking both long and short positions. This will allow users to create more flexible trading strategies by capitalizing on price fluctuations in SOMI and 0G tokens. Futures trading is gaining increasing popularity, particularly among institutional and professional investors, due to its hedging and leveraged trading capabilities. The platform emphasized that these markets will only be available in supported regions and will operate in full compliance with regulatory requirements. While Somnia (SOMI) is known for its metaverse-based digital asset ecosystem, 0G (0G) stands out as an innovative project combining artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Officials stated that the new products will increase liquidity depth and strengthen the platform’s competitiveness in the futures market. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitcoin-exchange-coinbase-announces-listing-of-two-new-altcoins-on-its-futures-platform-here-are-the-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 02:20
Coinmunity Cashback Revamps Structure and Schedule

Coinmunity Cashback Revamps Structure and Schedule

The post Coinmunity Cashback Revamps Structure and Schedule appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Oct 08, 2025 17:23 Coinmunity Cashback introduces a new schedule and structure to enhance rewards for MetaMask Card users, aiming to keep the rewards pool replenished and provide up to 15% cashback. The Coinmunity Cashback program, launched in February, is undergoing significant changes to enhance its reward offerings for MetaMask Card users, according to LineaBuild. The program, which quickly gained popularity, often sees its rewards pool depleted despite regular inflows, prompting a restructuring to ensure a more consistent availability of rewards. New Cashback Structure Under the revised system, users can earn up to 15% cashback on their spending with the MetaMask Card. However, the actual reward percentage is contingent upon the size of the reward pool at the time of the transaction. To maximize rewards, users are encouraged to spend early in the Coinmunity week, which begins every Wednesday at 12pm UTC when the pool is freshly replenished. Claiming Rewards Users have a seven-day window to claim their cashback after each transaction. Unclaimed rewards are returned to the pool every Wednesday, marking the start of a new reward cycle. This means that spending at the beginning of the week increases the likelihood of receiving the full 15% cashback, while spending towards the end of the week may result in lower percentages as the pool depletes. Additional Enhancements In collaboration with DapDap, the Coinmunity Cashback program has been optimized to reward the most active users. The pool now includes additional tokens such as LPUSS, alongside existing ones like FOXY, CROAK, REX, MALDA, ZERO, LYNX, SOULS, and WETH, broadening the scope for users to benefit from the program. The program’s enhancements aim to improve user engagement and satisfaction by providing more predictable and lucrative rewards. Participants are encouraged to claim their rewards…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 02:11
Schumer Says 'Every Day Gets Better' For Democrats Amid Shutdown

Schumer Says ‘Every Day Gets Better’ For Democrats Amid Shutdown

The post Schumer Says ‘Every Day Gets Better’ For Democrats Amid Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Democrats are showing no signs of letting up on their healthcare demands in exchange for their votes to reopen the government, and believe Americans will increasingly blame Republicans for the shutdown, according to multiple reports—indicating the government could be closed for weeks. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill on October 8, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he believes that holding the line benefits Democrats’ image and hurts Republicans the more they threaten permanent workforce and funding cuts, telling Punchbowl in an interview published Thursday “every day gets better for us,” adding “every time they try something, it doesn’t quite work . . . even the threat of shutting things.” The Trump administration has repeatedly threatened it could implement permanent workforce cuts, refuse backpay for furloughed workers and has already rolled back billions of dollars for clean energy projects in Democratic-led states and infrastructure projects in New York and Chicago (the White House attributed the latter to the projects’ alleged association with diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives). Democrats are hopeful their argument to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies past their expiration date at the end of the year as a condition for reopening the government will strengthen once more Americans receive notices about spiking premiums in the coming weeks, CNN reported. Schumer, in speaking to Punchbowl, also pointed to data that shows Americans “blame Trump,” adding “he’s in charge. You don’t need a political science degree to understand they control everything.” Big Number 41%. That’s the share of respondents to an Economist/YouGov poll released Wednesday who said they blame Republicans in Congress and Trump for the shutdown, compared to 30% who blame Democrats. A Harvard CAPS/Harris…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 02:04
Luxembourg adds Bitcoin to its wealth fund, but what does that mean for Europe?

Luxembourg adds Bitcoin to its wealth fund, but what does that mean for Europe?

The post Luxembourg adds Bitcoin to its wealth fund, but what does that mean for Europe? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why does Luxembourg’s move matter? It’s the first Eurozone nation to include Bitcoin in a sovereign wealth fund. How does it fit into Europe’s bigger picture? The UK is opening crypto ETNs to retail investors, and the EU’s ESMA is expanding its oversight. Luxembourg has become the first Eurozone country to invest part of its sovereign wealth fund in Bitcoin. During the presentation of the 2026 Budget at the Chambre des Deputes, Finance Minister Gilles Roth confirmed that the Fonds Souverain Intergenerationnel du Luxembourg (FSIL) — the nation’s sovereign wealth fund — has allocated 1% of its portfolio to Bitcoin. Luxembourg’s Bitcoin play According to Bob Kieffer, Director of the Treasury, the decision reflects “the growing maturity of this new asset class” and “leadership in digital finance.” Under the FSIL’s revised investment policy, up to 15% of total assets can now be placed in alternative investments. This includes investments in private equity, real estate, and crypto assets. The Bitcoin exposure, roughly €8.5 million [around $9 million USD], is being made through ETFs to avoid custody and operational risks. Kieffer also acknowledged differing opinions about the move. He said,  “Some might argue that we’re committing too little too late; others will point out the volatility and speculative nature of the investment. Yet, given the FSIL’s mission, a 1% allocation strikes the right balance while sending a clear message about Bitcoin’s long-term potential.” A cautious, but symbolic shift The FSIL, created in 2014 to preserve wealth across generations, now manages roughly €850 million. The announcement also comes on the back of Luxembourg tightening its digital asset regulatory framework, while preparing to implement DAC8. This new move will expand tax and reporting standards for crypto service providers in 2026. If Bitcoin continues to gain acceptance among sovereign investors, Luxembourg’s decision could…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 02:02
Almost 80% of Bitcoin Holders Miss This Major Earning Trend

Almost 80% of Bitcoin Holders Miss This Major Earning Trend

The post Almost 80% of Bitcoin Holders Miss This Major Earning Trend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Bitcoin reaches a new all-time high above $126,000, new data shows that most holders still haven’t explored Bitcoin Finance (BTCFi). A survey by GoMining of more than 700 respondents across North America and Europe found that 77% of Bitcoin holders have never used a BTCFi platform. Sponsored 77% of Bitcoin Holders Haven’t Tried BTCFi This finding highlights a major disconnect between the growing hype around BTCFi and its real-world adoption. The sector has attracted significant venture capital and media coverage, yet the majority of its target users remain untouched. The GoMining survey reveals that interest in BTCFi’s core offerings—yield and liquidity—is high, but trust remains the critical barrier. Bitcoin Finance Survey Results. Source: GoMining Around 73% of respondents said they want to earn yield on their Bitcoin through lending or staking, and 42% expressed interest in accessing liquidity without selling BTC. However, more than 40% of participants said they would allocate less than 20% of their holdings to BTCFi products.  This conservative stance reflects broader trust and complexity issues facing the industry. Sponsored “Although the majority of Bitcoin investors hold it in store for future valuation boost, the asset has more liquidity to power the next generation of DeFi applications. While the corporate adoption of Bitcoin as a treasury asset is growing, the coin can act as much more than a HODL asset. BTCFi will offer new potential use cases — earning, borrowing, and spending,” said Mark Zalan, CEO of GoMining. A Bitcoin Education Problem Perhaps the most revealing figure is that 65% of Bitcoin holders cannot name a single BTCFi project. Despite millions in venture funding and an increasing number of conferences, BTCFi’s message has yet to reach its core audience—Bitcoin holders themselves. Sponsored Industry experts argue this is not a user failure but a communication failure. BTCFi…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 01:57
Smart Money Eyes LivLive as the Top Crypto Presale Opportunity of the Bull Market, Outshining Chainlink and Solana

Smart Money Eyes LivLive as the Top Crypto Presale Opportunity of the Bull Market, Outshining Chainlink and Solana

That’s the vision behind LivLive ($LIVE), a new Web3-powered ecosystem that bridges the digital and physical worlds by turning real-world […] The post Smart Money Eyes LivLive as the Top Crypto Presale Opportunity of the Bull Market, Outshining Chainlink and Solana appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/10 01:20
Ethereum and Cardano Price Prediction, While BullZilla Presale Could Be the 10x Play in Altcoins to Join Now

Ethereum and Cardano Price Prediction, While BullZilla Presale Could Be the 10x Play in Altcoins to Join Now

Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) are dominating the crypto market in 2025, while altcoins to join now include BullZilla, an Ethereum-based meme-meets-DeFi presale in Stage 6, Phase 6A. ETH is trading near $4,478, down from a recent high of $4,755, with forecasts suggesting a surge to $6,925 in 2025 and a long-term potential of $15,575 by 2030. […]
Coinstats2025/10/10 01:15
Is Bitcoin season near? Decoding KEY signals after BTC's dip

Is Bitcoin season near? Decoding KEY signals after BTC’s dip

Is Bitcoin's current dip is just a textbook “healthy" reset?
Coinstats2025/10/10 01:00
Whales Move $1.7B ETH, XRP Battles $3, but BlockDAG's Awakening Testnet Rewards Users & Boasts Multiple Built-In Apps

Whales Move $1.7B ETH, XRP Battles $3, but BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet Rewards Users & Boasts Multiple Built-In Apps

Read about ETH’s $1.7B whale moves and XRP’s $3 target. Join BlockDAG’s live Testnet now to test dApps and see why BDAG is coined as the next crypto to explode.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 01:00
