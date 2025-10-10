2025-10-13 Monday

Analyst Says Momentum Mirrors 2017

The post Analyst Says Momentum Mirrors 2017 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 02:35
OGP wants to pair any token with any game

The post OGP wants to pair any token with any game appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Drop newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Could “Gaming Capital Markets” spur interest in crypto gaming? Zynga co-founder Justin Waldron is behind the upcoming launch of the Open Game Protocol, a chain-agnostic app layer that aims to reward players of any game in any token — and reward developers with tokens, too. “We think the most important thing for players is that they get rewarded, and even more so, that they believe in the rewards they get. And the most important thing for developers is that they get more players, and that at the end of the day, they can make a living making games,” Waldron told me in an interview. But it’s not exactly easy for game developers — who are not blockchain engineers — to reward players with any token already on the market, because that would involve buying large amounts of that token upfront and then writing smart contracts to distribute it. “For most game developers, all that stuff is a non-starter,” Waldron said. Conflicting incentives Crypto gaming has had an identity crisis for years as disparate genres like narrative games and casino games are lumped together. Many crypto game developers, investors, and influencers have touted the importance of “good games first” before all else. But perhaps they failed to realize why anyone would play a crypto game in the first place: a player can win something of real financial value. Otherwise, big-budget games like Fortnite and League of Legends — backed by multibillion-dollar studios — offer a better gaming experience overall. Some indie devs have realized that crypto gaming’s advantage is the financialization that makes it different, but we’ve yet to see any title break out into the mainstream. This year, we’ve seen casino games, hypercasual titles, and “Ponzi-esque” titles…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 02:33
How Clean Energy Just Overtook Coal — And Why It’s Under Threat

The post How Clean Energy Just Overtook Coal — And Why It’s Under Threat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Renewables overtake coal as fossil fuels fall Ember For the first time in history, renewables have generated more electricity than coal globally. But as science powers this breakthrough, it’s come under attack — and in a twist few saw coming, the Vatican is defending it. Clean energy has just made history — generating more electricity than coal for the first time ever. According to Ember’s Global Electricity Mid-Year Insights 2025, renewables supplied 34.3 percent of global electricity in the first half of 2025, overtaking coal’s 33.1 percent share — a moment that marks the beginning of the end for the fossil-fuel era. But even as science achieves what once seemed impossible, political forces are moving to undermine it, waging a new war not on technology — but on truth itself. And in a twist few could have predicted, the Vatican has emerged as one of science’s strongest defenders — rallying global faith and moral authority behind the facts that denial seeks to erase. A Historic Turning Point for Clean Power The world has crossed a historic threshold; Solar output jumped 31 percent (+306 TWh) in early 2025, meeting 83 percent of global demand growth. Wind generation rose 7.7 percent (+97 TWh). Fossil generation declined 0.3 percent, even as overall demand increased 2.6 percent. Solar generation grew faster than ever, breaking a new record in the first half of 2025 Ember China met its entire electricity demand growth with clean sources, cutting emissions 1.7 percent (–46 Mt CO₂). India’s surge in solar and wind reduced emissions 3.6 percent (–24 Mt CO₂). In the European Union, renewables surpassed all fossil fuels combined for electricity generation last year — a world first. In the United States, an extraordinary 96 percent of new power capacity added in 2024 was fossil-free. Malgorzata Wiatros-Motyka Senior Electricity…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 02:31
S&P Adds New Digital Asset Index, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Continues to Break Records

MAGACOIN FINANCE continues to break record after record, attracting fresh capital as more investors look for early-stage growth while traditional […] The post S&P Adds New Digital Asset Index, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Continues to Break Records appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/10 02:30
Dogecoin Creator Delivers Hilarious Crypto Verdict as Bitcoin Bulls Lose $363 Million

The post Dogecoin Creator Delivers Hilarious Crypto Verdict as Bitcoin Bulls Lose $363 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Whoever thought that the crypto market’s roller coaster behavior only irritates retail traders and casual speculators has been proven wrong once again, as Dogecoin creator Billy Markus, better known as “Shibetoshi Nakamoto,” demonstrated in his latest post. In his signature tongue-in-cheek manner, Markus declared that “crypto should only go up and not down.” The line, a half-joke and half-truth, echoes the long-running meme that “numbers only go up” and, at the same time, captures what so many traders secretly want from this market — a one-way elevator to riches. imo crypto should only go up and not down — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) October 9, 2025 Reality, however, keeps reminding everyone that the elevator often goes in both directions at full speed. In just the last 24 hours, $563.51 million worth of positions were liquidated across crypto derivatives. Out of that figure, $363.53 million were long positions, showing how brutal the downside can be for traders who pile in too aggressively.  Source: CoinGlass The trigger was Bitcoin’s failed attempt to smash through the $126,000 level toward a new all-time high. Bulls loaded up, markets got overcrowded and the inevitable flush came as a liquidity sweep that punished optimism in the most direct way possible. Endless upside The irony in Markus’s comment lies in its timing — traders had just watched their numbers-only-go-up dream collapse in a cascade of red candles. Yet that is why his verdict resonates. It captures the essence of crypto’s contradictory charm: everyone knows volatility will cut both ways, but most still cling to the fantasy of endless upside. In a market where humor often carries more truth than technical analysis, the DOGE creator has once again nailed the mood of millions with a single offhand remark. Source: https://u.today/dogecoin-creator-delivers-hilarious-crypto-verdict-as-bitcoin-bulls-lose-363-million
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 02:26
AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (ATCH) Stock Soars 55% as $20M Financing Fuels Growth and Expansion Plans

TLDR AtlasClear stock surges 55% after securing $20M to boost fintech growth. $20M financing fuels AtlasClear’s fintech expansion and tech upgrades AtlasClear gains momentum with $20M raise, eyes fintech dominance. Stock spikes as AtlasClear secures funds to scale tech and operations. AtlasClear’s $20M deal accelerates growth in fintech and banking. AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: [...] The post AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (ATCH) Stock Soars 55% as $20M Financing Fuels Growth and Expansion Plans appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/10 02:14
Fanable Gets $11.5M to Power the Future of Pokémon & Collectibles; $COLLECT Token Farming Goes Live Now

The post Fanable Gets $11.5M to Power the Future of Pokémon & Collectibles; $COLLECT Token Farming Goes Live Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, October 9th, 2025, Chainwire Fanable by Ethernal Labs, a Web3 marketplace for Pokémon, comic books, and digital collectibles, has successfully achieved $11.5 million in backing to accelerate growth and expand its ecosystem. Fanable – developed by Ethernal Labs – is backed by Michael Rubin (founder of Fanatics), Ripple, Steel Perlot, Polygon, Borderless, Morningstar, and others. Alongside this milestone, Fanable is partnering with the Collect Foundation to launch a point farming campaign for the upcoming $COLLECT token, bringing new utility and community engagement to the collectibles economy.  Fanable has quickly become a hub for collectors and enthusiasts, with the app reaching over 20,000 sales transactions, growing at a 100% monthly rate, and offering a seamless way to buy, sell, and trade both physical and digital collectibles. The capital will fuel platform development, global expansion, and the introduction of Web3-native features that deepen the connection between fans and their collections. Building the World’s Biggest Pokémon Ecosystem The capital, in particular, is being used to fuel the growth of Fanable’s Pokémon ecosystem. In partnership with Brinks, anyone across the world can buy, sell, trade, and collect the most desirable Pokémon and other collectible cards, with both crypto and fiat (credit cards). Mass availability via the Fanable iOS App Store and Google Play Store apps, or the Fanable web app, makes the platform ready for the fastest adoption record for any collectibles product to date. The $COLLECT token is designed to unlock community-driven rewards, trading incentives, and future governance opportunities within the Fanable ecosystem. With point farming going live now, early…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 02:13
Peter Brandt Sounds Alarm on Bitcoin (BTC), New XRP ETF with 3x Leverage Proposed, Cardano Founder Predicts Shift in Altcoin Season — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today: A new XRP ETF proposed by GraniteShares offers eye-popping 3X leverage; Peter Brandt has warned about Satoshi’s Bitcoin holdings; Cardano founder predicts next big thing in crypto.
Coinstats2025/10/10 02:03
Bitcoin pulls back to $120K, sparking $120M in liquidations

The post Bitcoin pulls back to $120K, sparking $120M in liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin’s brief dip to $120K triggered over $120 million in liquidations, led by Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana positions. Analysts describe the pullback as a healthy correction before potential continuation of the uptrend. Bitcoin pulled back to the $120,000 level today, triggering over $120 million in liquidations across major crypto assets within the past hour. Roughly $100 million came from long positions and $20 million from shorts, with Bitcoin leading the liquidations at $67 million. Ethereum and Solana followed with $19 million and $14 million respectively. Analysts view the recent declines as a necessary correction to cool off speculative excess and reset leverage conditions after Bitcoin’s rapid run-up. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-falls-below-120000-volatility-correction/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 02:00
BlockDAG’s Dual Audits by CertiK and Halborn Make It the Only Proven Crypto of 2025 While Solana and Pump.fun Struggle

Solana’s run this month showed strength but also cracks , high fees during peak activity and mixed validator uptime numbers hint that bold momentum can still stumble. Meanwhile, the Pump.fun (PUMP) token price has been a rollercoaster since its launch, moving on speculation more than delivery. So, what actually counts as proof in crypto , [...] The post BlockDAG’s Dual Audits by CertiK and Halborn Make It the Only Proven Crypto of 2025 While Solana and Pump.fun Struggle appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/10 01:47
