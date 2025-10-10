$STREAM Soars as Protocol Revenue and Staking Rewards Reach New Highs
Key Points: Streamflow recorded ~$279,000 in protocol revenue for September. ~$63,000 distributed to $STREAM stakers through buybacks. All-time high of 57 million $STREAM staked, representing 42% of circulating supply. 31% of protocol revenue now allocated to buybacks and staking rewards through Active Staking Rewards (ASR). $STREAM Staking APY: 28.5%, the highest level to date. Streamflow's Utility Token Surges 30% Streamflow's utility token, $STREAM, soared over 30% on Thursday, October 9th, as the protocol reported record-breaking on-chain performance for September. The platform generated ~$279,000 in total protocol revenue, with ~$63,000 distributed directly to stakers via automated buybacks through Streamflow's Active Staking Rewards (ASR) mechanism — a model that ties rewards strictly to real protocol usage rather than token inflation. The amount of $STREAM staked also reached an all-time high of 57 million, representing 42% of the circulating supply. This milestone reflects rising confidence in Streamflow's long-term sustainability and its expanding role as a key token infrastructure layer within the Solana ecosystem. Active Staking Rewards Driving Growth At the core of this surge lies Streamflow's Active Staking Rewards (ASR) system — a self-sustaining rewards engine that scales directly with protocol revenue. In September, 31% of all platform revenue was allocated to buybacks and staking rewards, producing a 28.5% APY for active participants. The more $STREAM is staked, the larger the share of protocol revenue directed back to the community — creating a positive feedback loop between usage, revenue, and rewards. This mechanism continues to reinforce long-term alignment between Streamflow's users, builders, and token holders, setting a benchmark for sustainable token utility models across Solana. Continued Growth in the Solana Ecosystem Streamflow's record month coincides with strong fundamentals across the Solana ecosystem, which continues to experience growth in developer activity, DeFi adoption, and on-chain volume throughout October 2025. As Solana cements its position…
