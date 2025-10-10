Tesla’s Full-Self Driving Under Investigation Over Reports of Violating Traffic Laws

Topline The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a new investigation into Tesla's Full Self-Driving feature, looking into dozens of reports of some cars running red lights and driving the wrong way down lanes of opposing traffic. The probe will investigate the feature in an estimated 2.8 million vehicles. NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts The NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation opened the investigation in October, and is examining the feature in an estimated 2.8 million Tesla vehicles. The investigation centers on two versions of Tesla's full self-driving feature: FSD (Supervised) and FSD (Beta). Tesla did not immediately return a request for comment from Forbes. What Problems Is The Nhtsa Looking Into? Investigators identified 18 complaints and one media report of Tesla vehicles with FSD engaged having problems at intersections with red lights, including instances of the cars not coming to a complete stop, not remaining stopped for the full duration of the red light, and not displaying the correct traffic signals in the car's own interface. Investigators also identified six reports of crashes after FSD drove into an intersection—four of which resulted in injuries. However, a number of these crashes took place at the same intersection in the town of Joppa, Maryland, the NHTSA said, and Tesla has since taken steps to address the issue. Investigators are also examining 18 complaints, two reports to the NHTSA, and two media reports of FSD driving down the wrong lane—either after executing a turn, crossing the double yellow line, or driving down a road marked with wrong-way signs. Some cars have also reportedly driven straight through intersections through a turn-only lane, according to six complaints, four reports to the NHTSA, and two media reports. In many of these instances, the cars gave drivers little indication or notice they were turning into a…