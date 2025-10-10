2025-10-13 Monday

$STREAM Soars as Protocol Revenue and Staking Rewards Reach New Highs

$STREAM Soars as Protocol Revenue and Staking Rewards Reach New Highs

The post $STREAM Soars as Protocol Revenue and Staking Rewards Reach New Highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Streamflow recorded ~$279,000 in protocol revenue for September. ~$63,000 distributed to $STREAM stakers through buybacks. All-time high of 57 million $STREAM staked, representing 42% of circulating supply. 31% of protocol revenue now allocated to buybacks and staking rewards through Active Staking Rewards (ASR). $STREAM Staking APY: 28.5%, the highest level to date. Streamflow’s Utility Token Surges 30% Streamflow’s utility token, $STREAM, soared over 30% on Thursday, October 9th, as the protocol reported record-breaking on-chain performance for September. The platform generated ~$279,000 in total protocol revenue, with ~$63,000 distributed directly to stakers via automated buybacks through Streamflow’s Active Staking Rewards (ASR) mechanism — a model that ties rewards strictly to real protocol usage rather than token inflation. The amount of $STREAM staked also reached an all-time high of 57 million, representing 42% of the circulating supply. This milestone reflects rising confidence in Streamflow’s long-term sustainability and its expanding role as a key token infrastructure layer within the Solana ecosystem. Active Staking Rewards Driving Growth At the core of this surge lies Streamflow’s Active Staking Rewards (ASR) system — a self-sustaining rewards engine that scales directly with protocol revenue. In September, 31% of all platform revenue was allocated to buybacks and staking rewards, producing a 28.5% APY for active participants. The more $STREAM is staked, the larger the share of protocol revenue directed back to the community — creating a positive feedback loop between usage, revenue, and rewards. This mechanism continues to reinforce long-term alignment between Streamflow’s users, builders, and token holders, setting a benchmark for sustainable token utility models across Solana. Continued Growth in the Solana Ecosystem Streamflow’s record month coincides with strong fundamentals across the Solana ecosystem, which continues to experience growth in developer activity, DeFi adoption, and on-chain volume throughout October 2025. As Solana cements its position…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 02:45
Banxico minutes hint at more rate cuts ahead

Banxico minutes hint at more rate cuts ahead

The post Banxico minutes hint at more rate cuts ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Banco de Mexico (Banxico) released on Thursday its minutes of the September 25 meeting, in which the central bank reduced interest rates by 25 basis points to 7.50%, reaching the lowest level since May 2022. Banxico’s decision had one dissenter on Deputy Governor Heath Banxico’s decision was not unanimous, as Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath voted to hold rates unchanged at 7.75%. He “highlighted the inflationary risks that could result from Mexico’s proposed tariffs on Chinese imports, including cars, textiles and steel.” The minutes revealed that Banxico will assess further cuts, considering the USD/MXN exchange rate, the weakness of economic activity and the impact of tariffs. Most board members stated that inflation has remained below its historical average and has shown a stable behavior. Some of the policymakers said that core inflation has been affected by the shock to livestock product prices. USD/MXN Price Chart – Daily Banxico FAQs The Bank of Mexico, also known as Banxico, is the country’s central bank. Its mission is to preserve the value of Mexico’s currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN), and to set the monetary policy. To this end, its main objective is to maintain low and stable inflation within target levels – at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%. The main tool of the Banxico to guide monetary policy is by setting interest rates. When inflation is above target, the bank will attempt to tame it by raising rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money and thus cooling the economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 02:40
Bitwise Low Solana ETF Fees Shocks ETF Analyst

Bitwise Low Solana ETF Fees Shocks ETF Analyst

The post Bitwise Low Solana ETF Fees Shocks ETF Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asset manager Bitwise’s decision to set a 0.20% fee on its amended US-based Solana ETF application, which now includes staking, may be a sign of how competitive the product could get among ETF issuers, according to ETF analyst Eric Balchunas. “Thought we’d see higher first, need war to get this low,” Balchunas said in an X post on Wednesday. “They prob figured it’s gonna end up there anyway, so just do it now,” he said, adding it is a “veteran Terrordome move right there.” Bitwise amended its filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, updating the proposed Solana (SOL) ETF to include an annual management fee of 0.20% and the addition of a staking feature. The fee places it in the middle of the range for most crypto ETFs, which typically fall between 0.15% and 0.25%. “Low fees have a near-perfect record of attracting investors, so it’s a good sign for inflow potential,” Balchunas explained. Crypto ETF fee speculation has been around for some time Ahead of potential crypto ETF launches, industry attention has often focused on which ETF issuers would offer the lowest fees.  Solana is up 6.11% over the past 30 days, trading at $227 at the time of publication. Source: CoinMarketCap The competition was especially fierce before the US debut of spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs in January 2024, when asset manager VanEck waived all fees and later extended the waiver through January 2026 for up to $2.5 billion in assets under management. Meanwhile, Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) set an annual sponsor fee of 0.15%. On July 2, the US’s first Solana staking ETF, the REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF (SSK), ended its debut trading day with $12 million in inflows. The annual management fee for the SSK is 0.75%. BlackRock’s silence on Solana ETF …
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 02:32
Gold steady above $4,000 as safe-haven demand and Fed bets persist

Gold steady above $4,000 as safe-haven demand and Fed bets persist

The post Gold steady above $4,000 as safe-haven demand and Fed bets persist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold (XAU/USD) trades around $4,021 on Thursday, down 0.50% on the day at the time of writing, yet comfortably holding above the key $4,000 psychological mark. The metal is consolidating after a sharp rally that sent it to a new all-time high of $4,059 on Wednesday, driven by strong safe-haven flows amid mounting political and geopolitical uncertainty. The prolonged US government shutdown, now in its ninth day, continues to fuel market concerns. The deadlock in Congress is preventing the resumption of federal operations and disrupting the release of key economic data, starting with last Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. The lack of visibility on the state of the US economy is complicating the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy outlook and reinforcing expectations of imminent rate cuts. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are now pricing in a nearly 100% chance of a rate cut in October, followed by another move in December. This prospect is putting downward pressure on US Treasury yields and the US Dollar (USD), both of which support the price of Gold. On the geopolitical front, tensions remain despite signs of short-term relief. US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a US-brokered ceasefire plan. While the announcement helped ease immediate concerns, analysts remain cautious about the sustainability of the truce, as the war in Ukraine and broader US-China tensions continue to weigh on global sentiment. The combination of US political paralysis, a dovish shift in Fed expectations, and persistent safe-haven demand keeps Gold well supported near record highs. Gold FAQs Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 02:16
ADA Eyes Critical $0.90 Resistance for Potential Rally

ADA Eyes Critical $0.90 Resistance for Potential Rally

The post ADA Eyes Critical $0.90 Resistance for Potential Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: ADA eyes $0.90 resistance; breaking it could lead to a rally toward $1.10. Analyst BullishBanter sees short bounce potential if $0.78–$0.80 support holds for ADA. Strike Finance distributes 750K ADA to stakers, on track for 1.5M in its first year. ADA Eyes Critical $0.90 Resistance for Potential Rally to $1.10 Target Cardano ($ADA) is currently testing a key resistance level at $0.90, which crypto analysts view as a critical point for potential upward movement. A successful break above this resistance could lead to a rally toward the $1.10 mark.  Cardano’s Key Support Levels: Potential for a Short Bounce Cardano recently faced rejection at the $0.86 mark, a level that represents the equilibrium high (EQH) for the asset. ADA is testing support in the $0.78–$0.80 range, with analyst BullishBanter suggesting that the support could hold, potentially triggering a short-term bounce toward the $0.82–$0.83 zone. Support Levels | Source: X The current price movement suggests that ADA is in a re-accumulation phase. The analyst believes that this consolidation could be a sign of smart money positioning before a larger price move. As ADA continues to consolidate, the expectation is that it could prepare for upward momentum once the support at $0.78–$0.80 holds. ADA Current Price and Potential Rally to $1.10 Target However, ADA is currently testing crucial resistance levels as it approaches the $0.90 mark. Crypto analyst Ali_charts pointed out that breaking above this level could trigger a rally toward a $1.10 target. As of October 6, 2025, ADA has been consolidating within a downward channel, signaling a possible shift if the resistance is breached. Ali’s chart analysis suggests that Cardano could experience upward momentum if it surpasses the $0.90 resistance level. A break above $0.90 could open the path for further price targets at $1.04 and $1.10. Potential breakout…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 02:12
Barry Silbert reenters crypto with AI-focused Yuma Asset Management

Barry Silbert reenters crypto with AI-focused Yuma Asset Management

Barry Silbert is back with Yuma Asset Management, a fund built to invest in AI networks like Bittensor. After years of regulatory and market setbacks, the DCG founder is seeding the fund with $10 million in a fresh attempt to…
Crypto.news2025/10/10 02:03
Hyperscale Data Reduces Debt by $30 Million for Expansion

Hyperscale Data Reduces Debt by $30 Million for Expansion

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/hyperscale-data-30-million-debt-reduction/
Coinstats2025/10/10 02:01
Here’s How Early Whitelist Members Will Shape Zero Knowledge Proof’s (ZKP) Truth Economy

Here's How Early Whitelist Members Will Shape Zero Knowledge Proof's (ZKP) Truth Economy

Most blockchain systems are built for speed. Transactions must finalize instantly, consensus must be reached quickly, and certainty is often forced before it’s earned. But knowledge doesn’t always work that way. Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) introduces a new perspective: sometimes “not sure yet” is the healthiest response. On the zero knowledge proof blockchain, claims are [...] The post Here’s How Early Whitelist Members Will Shape Zero Knowledge Proof’s (ZKP) Truth Economy appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/10 02:00
Solana Staking ETF Moves Closer To SEC Approval With Key Filing

Solana Staking ETF Moves Closer To SEC Approval With Key Filing

The post Solana Staking ETF Moves Closer To SEC Approval With Key Filing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Staking ETF Moves Closer To SEC Approval With Key Filing Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/solana-staking-etf-closer-sec-approval/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 01:59
Tesla’s Full-Self Driving Under Investigation Over Reports of Violating Traffic Laws

Tesla's Full-Self Driving Under Investigation Over Reports of Violating Traffic Laws

The post Tesla’s Full-Self Driving Under Investigation Over Reports of Violating Traffic Laws appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a new investigation into Tesla’s Full Self-Driving feature, looking into dozens of reports of some cars running red lights and driving the wrong way down lanes of opposing traffic. The probe will investigate the feature in an estimated 2.8 million vehicles. NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts The NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation opened the investigation in October, and is examining the feature in an estimated 2.8 million Tesla vehicles. The investigation centers on two versions of Tesla’s full self-driving feature: FSD (Supervised) and FSD (Beta). Tesla did not immediately return a request for comment from Forbes. What Problems Is The Nhtsa Looking Into? Investigators identified 18 complaints and one media report of Tesla vehicles with FSD engaged having problems at intersections with red lights, including instances of the cars not coming to a complete stop, not remaining stopped for the full duration of the red light, and not displaying the correct traffic signals in the car’s own interface. Investigators also identified six reports of crashes after FSD drove into an intersection—four of which resulted in injuries. However, a number of these crashes took place at the same intersection in the town of Joppa, Maryland, the NHTSA said, and Tesla has since taken steps to address the issue. Investigators are also examining 18 complaints, two reports to the NHTSA, and two media reports of FSD driving down the wrong lane—either after executing a turn, crossing the double yellow line, or driving down a road marked with wrong-way signs. Some cars have also reportedly driven straight through intersections through a turn-only lane, according to six complaints, four reports to the NHTSA, and two media reports. In many of these instances, the cars gave drivers little indication or notice they were turning into a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 01:52
