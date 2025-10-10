Exchange MEXC
Canadian Dollar slips to six-month low as USD/CAD climbs past 1.4000
The post Canadian Dollar slips to six-month low as USD/CAD climbs past 1.4000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) extends its decline against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, with USD/CAD climbing above the 1.4000 psychological mark to reach its highest level since April 10. At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 1.4019 during the American session, up nearly 0.45% on the day, as the Greenback retains a firm bid across the FX board. The decline in the Loonie comes amid renewed demand for the Greenback following political upheaval in France and Japan, which has prompted traders to rotate out of the Euro (EUR) and the Japanese Yen (JPY). The USD’s advance, however, appears driven more by portfolio flows than fundamental strength, as the broader outlook for the Greenback remains tilted to the downside amid the prolonged United States (US) government shutdown and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut rates twice more this year to cushion labor market weakness despite lingering inflation pressures. Meanwhile, weaker Crude Oil prices are adding to downward pressure on the Loonie, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude hovering near $61.50 per barrel, down over 0.50% on the day. As Canada’s top export, falling Crude prices often translate into softer demand for the CAD. On the monetary policy front, markets widely expect the Bank of Canada (BoC) to cut its policy rate by another 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting on October 29, after lowering it to 2.50% last month to counter slowing growth, easing inflation pressures, and weakening labor market conditions. Economists expect the BoC’s benchmark rate to reach 2.25% by year-end, with officials keeping policy flexible and open to further cuts if growth and employment data continue to soften. Looking ahead, Friday’s Canadian labor market data will be closely watched for near-term direction. The Unemployment Rate is expected to tick higher to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 02:28
Intel tests humanoid race with Panther Lake and AI Suite
The post Intel tests humanoid race with Panther Lake and AI Suite appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Intel announced on Thursday that it is pushing deeper into robotics with a new software package called the Robotics AI Suite and a new processor named Panther Lake. The company said the combination of software and hardware is designed to support developers who are building machines ranging from robotic arms to humanoid robots. Mike Masci, vice president of product management with Intel’s Edge Computing Group, said Panther Lake delivers almost 200 trillion operations per second. “Effectively, this is a Panther Lake that has almost 200 TOPS worth of performance and can run one of these humanoid robots on a board that’s the size of your passport,” Mike said. He stressed that the chip shows the architecture can run with low power in smaller form factors. “We’re proving to the industry, effectively, the myth of x86 not being able to be low power and not being able to fit into these unique form factors; we’re just basically challenging every one of those paradigms,” Mike added. Intel tests humanoid race with Panther Lake and AI Suite The robotics push comes at a time when technology firms are racing to release humanoid robots. Tesla, Agility Robotics, Apptronik, and Boston Dynamics are among those competing to get their machines on the market first. Alongside Intel, other big technology names like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Meta are developing the artificial intelligence needed to power the systems. While robots folding laundry or walking dogs remain a future concept, Intel emphasized that its suite already fits into daily business. Matthew Formica, senior director and head of edge product marketing at Intel, pointed to real examples in food service and retail. “Just one example is order accuracy in retail stores,” Matthew said. “In fast food, you order online from Uber Eats … When that order is fulfilled, it’s humans…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 02:22
XLM Steady at $0.38, LINK Soars Past $22 as MoonBull Ignites Uptober Rally – Top Crypto to Buy Now with 11,800% ROI Potential
Stellar and Chainlink are capturing traders’ attention as Stellar continues its steady climb and Chainlink breaks out with fresh momentum across the charts. Yet amid this growing excitement, one rising star is stealing the spotlight, MoonBull ($MOBU) – the top crypto to buy now. This meme-fueled powerhouse is quickly becoming the talk of the market, with its […]
Coinstats
2025/10/10 02:15
Massachusetts Bitcoin reserve bill gets lukewarm response at hearing
State Senator Peter Durant addressed Massachusetts lawmakers on Tuesday regarding his proposed Bitcoin reserve bill, but received no questions. A bill intended to establish a Bitcoin strategic reserve for the US state of Massachusetts received a tepid response after its first legislative action in eight months.In a Tuesday hearing of the Massachusetts legislature’s Joint Committee on Revenue, state Senator Peter Durant testified regarding the bill he sponsored, “an Act relative to a Bitcoin strategic reserve.” The lawmaker largely went over the logistical details of the bill, including having the state treasury use up to 10% of the Commonwealth Stabilization Fund to invest in crypto and allowing any Bitcoin (BTC) or digital assets seized by state authorities to be added to a reserve.Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/10 02:15
Crypto.com Prediction Market Faces Regulatory Setback, But Battle Far From Over
Nevada judge rules against Crypto.com in prediction market case, but legal experts predict the decision will be overturned on appeal.
Coinstats
2025/10/10 02:10
Shiba Inu Influencer Raises Alarm About Scam Using Real SHIB Token – Here’s How
Shiba Inu influencer Susbarium has issued an alert to the SHIB Army about an ongoing phishing scam. The influencer explained how these scammers carry out the scam using real SHIB tokens. Shiba Inu Influencer Warns About Phishing Scam Involving SHIB In an X post, the Shiba Inu influencer warned that there is a phishing scam […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/10 02:00
Here’s Monero (XMR) Price If It Follows Zcash (ZEC) Breakout Path
Monero price might be about to do what Zcash just did: go on a massive run. After weeks of quiet trading, the privacy coin is suddenly alive again. At writing, XMR price is trading at $333.08, up more than 3% in the past day, with volume having increased nearly 10%. Traders are seemingly flowing back
Coinstats
2025/10/10 02:00
3 Best Crypto Presales for High ROIs: BlockchainFX Hits $9M+ With Visa Card and NFT Rewards
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/3-best-crypto-presales-for-high-rois-blockchainfx-hits-9m-with-visa-card-and-nft-rewards/
Coinstats
2025/10/10 02:00
Pump.fun Rival Zora Rallies Over 30% Following Robinhood Listing
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/10/10 01:56
Tech vs Branding: BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Outpaces ICP and Kaspa in the 2025 Investing in Crypto Arena
Internet Computer (ICP) keeps advancing Web3 infrastructure with its strong push toward decentralized AI systems. Kaspa (KAS) uses its GHOSTDAG setup to reach unmatched block production speed. Meanwhile, BlockDAG (BDAG) is taking a marketing-first route, turning heads with its official partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team. While ICP and KAS stay focused on [...] The post Tech vs Branding: BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Outpaces ICP and Kaspa in the 2025 Investing in Crypto Arena appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/10 01:48
