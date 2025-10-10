DapDap Launches StableFlow: Cross-Chain Stablecoin Bridge with 0.01% Fees
Key Notes The bridge enables efficient stablecoin transfers across Ethereum, Arbitrum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Optimism, Avalanche, Solana, Near, and Tron. Competitive solver networks power the platform to secure optimal rates for users through NEAR's chain-abstraction technology. Initial support covers USDT with plans to integrate USDC, USD1, and USDH as additional stablecoin options. DapDap, a DeFi consumer app developer firm, launched StableFlow—a low-fee stablecoin bridge, offering efficient and low-slippage swaps across nine blockchain networks—powered by NEAR NEAR $2.86 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $3.57 B Vol. 24h: $294.08 M Intents. The platform can execute large-scale swaps up to $1 million while keeping inexpensive fees and slippage, with high reliability, according to related announcements. A video shared by the NEAR protocol account on October 9 introducing the app demonstrates the low-fee, low-slippage USDT swap. It shows a list of the nine supported networks: Ethereum ETH $4 336 24h volatility: 4.3% Market cap: $523.39 B Vol. 24h: $42.90 B , Arbitrum ARB $0.42 24h volatility: 5.0% Market cap: $2.24 B Vol. 24h: $201.04 M , Polygon POL $0.24 24h volatility: 3.6% Market cap: $2.47 B Vol. 24h: $98.20 M , BNB Chain BNB $1 246 24h volatility: 5.4% Market cap: $173.39 B Vol. 24h: $6.93 B , Optimism OP $0.70 24h volatility: 5.5% Market cap: $1.24 B Vol. 24h: $162.19 M , Avalanche AVAX $28.09 24h volatility: 2.9% Market cap: $11.85 B Vol. 24h: $644.10 M , Solana SOL $219.1 24h volatility: 3.8% Market cap: $119.64 B Vol. 24h: $8.30 B , Near, and Tron TRX $0.34 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $31.85 B Vol. 24h: $855.79 M . A new standard for stablecoin trading is here. NEAR Intents now delivers best execution for large-scale swaps, giving funds, traders, and power users the most capital-efficient way to move stablecoins across chains. pic.twitter.com/ZMQ5IWnKMt
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 02:42