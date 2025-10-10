2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
DapDap Launches StableFlow: Cross-Chain Stablecoin Bridge with 0.01% Fees

DapDap Launches StableFlow: Cross-Chain Stablecoin Bridge with 0.01% Fees

The post DapDap Launches StableFlow: Cross-Chain Stablecoin Bridge with 0.01% Fees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The bridge enables efficient stablecoin transfers across Ethereum, Arbitrum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Optimism, Avalanche, Solana, Near, and Tron. Competitive solver networks power the platform to secure optimal rates for users through NEAR’s chain-abstraction technology. Initial support covers USDT with plans to integrate USDC, USD1, and USDH as additional stablecoin options. DapDap, a DeFi consumer app developer firm, launched StableFlow—a low-fee stablecoin bridge, offering efficient and low-slippage swaps across nine blockchain networks—powered by NEAR NEAR $2.86 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $3.57 B Vol. 24h: $294.08 M Intents. The platform can execute large-scale swaps up to $1 million while keeping inexpensive fees and slippage, with high reliability, according to related announcements. A video shared by the NEAR protocol account on October 9 introducing the app demonstrates the low-fee, low-slippage USDT swap. It shows a list of the nine supported networks: Ethereum ETH $4 336 24h volatility: 4.3% Market cap: $523.39 B Vol. 24h: $42.90 B , Arbitrum ARB $0.42 24h volatility: 5.0% Market cap: $2.24 B Vol. 24h: $201.04 M , Polygon POL $0.24 24h volatility: 3.6% Market cap: $2.47 B Vol. 24h: $98.20 M , BNB Chain BNB $1 246 24h volatility: 5.4% Market cap: $173.39 B Vol. 24h: $6.93 B , Optimism OP $0.70 24h volatility: 5.5% Market cap: $1.24 B Vol. 24h: $162.19 M , Avalanche AVAX $28.09 24h volatility: 2.9% Market cap: $11.85 B Vol. 24h: $644.10 M , Solana SOL $219.1 24h volatility: 3.8% Market cap: $119.64 B Vol. 24h: $8.30 B , Near, and Tron TRX $0.34 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $31.85 B Vol. 24h: $855.79 M . A new standard for stablecoin trading is here. NEAR Intents now delivers best execution for large-scale swaps, giving funds, traders, and power users the most capital-efficient way to move stablecoins across chains. pic.twitter.com/ZMQ5IWnKMt —…
CROSS
CROSS$0.13909+2.72%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.05319+3.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012548+25.39%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 02:42
Compartilhar
Jupiter to Launch JupUSD Stablecoin, Powered by Ethena Labs

Jupiter to Launch JupUSD Stablecoin, Powered by Ethena Labs

Key Takeaways: Jupiter to release JupUSD stablecoin in mid-Q4 2025, with USDtb of Ethena Labs and subsequent USDe. Intention to swap up its liquidity pools of the current amounts of The post Jupiter to Launch JupUSD Stablecoin, Powered by Ethena Labs appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Ethena USDe
USDE$0.9996+0.03%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.06466+0.23%
Compartilhar
Crypto Ninjas2025/10/10 02:39
Compartilhar
XRP Investor Hit by $71K Loss Amid Ledger Live Security Questions

XRP Investor Hit by $71K Loss Amid Ledger Live Security Questions

TLDR An XRP investor lost 25,000 XRP worth over $71,000 while using Ledger Live. The victim claimed the loss occurred during a login attempt on the Ledger Live app. Community members questioned the claim since Ledger Live requires device confirmation for transactions. Some users suggested the investor may have entered the recovery phrase on a [...] The post XRP Investor Hit by $71K Loss Amid Ledger Live Security Questions appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$2.5574+8.80%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00852-0.23%
RWAX
APP$0.00138-11.42%
Compartilhar
Coincentral2025/10/10 02:39
Compartilhar
MetaMask Taps Hyperliquid To Launch Perpetual Contract Trading

MetaMask Taps Hyperliquid To Launch Perpetual Contract Trading

Web3 wallet MetaMask has introduced perpetual contract trading after launching in-wallet access to Hyperliquid’s DEX market. The feature will help MetaMask establish itself as an all-in-one self-custodial trading and investment hub for global finance.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02465+7.26%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000947+20.94%
Compartilhar
Cryptodaily2025/10/10 02:37
Compartilhar
Grayscale has opened staking for multiple products

Grayscale has opened staking for multiple products

Grayscale's attempts to stake ETH led to an immediate rise in the validator entry queue. Waiting time for new deposits rose to over 23 days.
Ethereum
ETH$4,144.16+9.22%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009595+3.98%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02047+11.18%
Compartilhar
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 02:31
Compartilhar
Charles Hoskinson: Everything Is Getting Better in Cardano Now

Charles Hoskinson: Everything Is Getting Better in Cardano Now

TLDR Charles Hoskinson confirmed that the Cardano ecosystem is experiencing substantial progress and renewed momentum. The Midnight sidechain has launched on testnet and attracted millions of users from multiple blockchains. The Midnight Foundation partnered with Google Cloud to expand its zero-knowledge proof infrastructure. The Ouroboros Leios upgrade is nearing implementation and aims to improve Cardano’s [...] The post Charles Hoskinson: Everything Is Getting Better in Cardano Now appeared first on CoinCentral.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00365-2.40%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.15485+23.55%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002851+3.97%
Compartilhar
Coincentral2025/10/10 02:19
Compartilhar
Ethereum devs unveil Kohaku for privacy, security as validator activity surges

Ethereum devs unveil Kohaku for privacy, security as validator activity surges

Development isn't stopping as far as Ethereum is concerned.
Threshold
T$0.01318+9.37%
Farcana
FAR$0.000287+0.34%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/10 02:15
Compartilhar
Why $HUGS Might Be the Last Meme Coin That Actually Rewards You

Why $HUGS Might Be the Last Meme Coin That Actually Rewards You

The post Why $HUGS Might Be the Last Meme Coin That Actually Rewards You appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Meme coins have always been about speed and spectacle. Most go viral, pump, then vanish, leaving late buyers stuck. But what if one flipped the script and actually rewarded the earliest entries with real mechanics and not just vibes? That’s what $HUGS, a great take on the popular Milk and Mocha franchise, is doing. The whitelist is still open, but not for long. And this isn’t one of those “join and hope” launches. It’s structured. Every presale stage has its own price. Every stage that doesn’t sell gets burned. Weekly burns continue even after that. Add staking rewards, NFT perks, leaderboard bonuses, and a community-powered referral system, and you get a meme coin that doesn’t just meme. If you’ve been burned by joke tokens before, $HUGS might be the one that pays you back. Whitelist Access Is Closing, and It Changes Everything The $HUGS whitelist isn’t just early access, it’s the key to entering the best crypto presale before price jumps become unreachable. With no KYC, no wallet cap, and open global access, it’s simple to get in. But “simple” doesn’t mean “forever.” The whitelist is already filling fast as more users see what’s built underneath the branding. And once it closes, there’s no guarantee of reentry or another round at lower stages. Each stage of the presale has a fixed price. Stage 1 started at $0.00020, and Stage 40 ends at $0.04658. That’s a potential 200x gain if you entered early. But even more importantly, unsold tokens at any stage are permanently burned. They’re not reallocated. That means every stage that fills early benefits every holder across the board. And every unfilled stage tightens future supply. This system rewards quick action, not just hype. Where most meme coins flood supply and then dip, $HUGS does the opposite.…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002216-6.45%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001799+10.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012548+25.39%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 01:58
Compartilhar
Why Veteran Investors Choose Deep Cooperation with H Mining

Why Veteran Investors Choose Deep Cooperation with H Mining

The post Why Veteran Investors Choose Deep Cooperation with H Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* In the ever-changing cryptocurrency market, true investment wisdom is not about chasing overnight riches, but about mitigating all risks to achieve long-term, stable wealth growth. Experienced investors, keenly aware of market volatility, are increasingly choosing deep cooperation with H Mining amid Bitcoin’s current price resistance, seeing it as the ultimate solution for locking in profits and hedging risk. — Insist on Cooperative Mining and Earn $6,400 Daily. Bitcoin’s High-Level Consolidation: From “Chasing Profit” to “Securing Stability“ Recently, after breaking the $125,000 high, Bitcoin launched an attack on the $130,000 mark, yet the momentum has been insufficient, and the price is now trapped in a high-level consolidation range. This “loneliness at the top” scenario is causing anxiety for many investors: Limited Upside Potential: The struggle between bulls and bears is fierce, making significant further price increases difficult. Increased Pullback Risk: Technical indicators and market sentiment suggest an imminent risk of a sharp correction or profit give-back. In this environment of high uncertainty, traditional HODLing (holding) or blindly chasing highs is equivalent to exposing one’s wealth to market whims. Successful veteran investors understand that the focus must shift to risk management. They are leveraging the H Mining (Hedging Mining) strategy to convert unpredictable “high profits” into predictable, “stable income.” H Mining combines digital currency mining with financial hedging tools (such as futures short selling and options insurance), allowing partners to lock in the current high-price revenue regardless of how the coin price fluctuates, thus ensuring cash flow stability. This is a defensive investment model that “earns money whether the price goes up or down.” Register Now and Receive a $100 Random Bonus – Start Mining for Free! — Funds are available for deposit and withdrawal T+0. The Core Advantages of H Mining: Security, Stability, and Clean Energy Veteran investors choose…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002216-6.45%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.105005+11.29%
Humanity
H$0.07312+4.51%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 01:54
Compartilhar
Intel (INTC) Stock: Slips as Panther Lake Ushers in the 18A Era of U.S. Chipmaking and Arizona Fab Expansion

Intel (INTC) Stock: Slips as Panther Lake Ushers in the 18A Era of U.S. Chipmaking and Arizona Fab Expansion

TLDR Intel debuts Panther Lake, powering AI PCs with 50% faster performance. Panther Lake and Clearwater Forest define Intel’s U.S. chip future. Intel’s 18A process boosts AI, robotics, and server chip performance. Intel’s U.S. fabs lead next-gen AI chips with Panther Lake and Xeon 6+. Panther Lake drives Intel’s AI and robotics vision on 18A [...] The post Intel (INTC) Stock: Slips as Panther Lake Ushers in the 18A Era of U.S. Chipmaking and Arizona Fab Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
ERA
ERA$0.4348+13.49%
Union
U$0.007683+9.92%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0825+8.55%
Compartilhar
Coincentral2025/10/10 01:54
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.