2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
XRP Price Prediction: Will Ripple Go to $3.30 Or $2.65 Next? Analysts Weigh in as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Shines In 2025

XRP Price Prediction: Will Ripple Go to $3.30 Or $2.65 Next? Analysts Weigh in as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Shines In 2025

Ripple (XRP) is at the crossroads, with analysts debating whether the token will move in the direction of $3.30 or witness a pullback towards $2.65. That said, forward-thinking investors are increasingly looking towards those ventures that possess true utility, strong fundamentals, and growth potential in their early stages. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a prime example […]
XRP
XRP$2.5577+8.81%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000947+20.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00918+6.37%
Compartilhar
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 02:30
Compartilhar
Ethereum’s Kohaku May Bolster Wallet Privacy and Security With Modular SDK, Zero-Knowledge Recovery and Decentralized Transaction Handling

Ethereum’s Kohaku May Bolster Wallet Privacy and Security With Modular SDK, Zero-Knowledge Recovery and Decentralized Transaction Handling

The post Ethereum’s Kohaku May Bolster Wallet Privacy and Security With Modular SDK, Zero-Knowledge Recovery and Decentralized Transaction Handling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Kohaku is a modular Ethereum wallet privacy and security SDK plus reference wallet designed to reduce reliance on centralized services, enable private sending/receiving, and add zero-knowledge social recovery—bringing wallet security closer to the device and offering developers reusable privacy primitives. Modular SDK and reference wallet for Ethereum privacy Features: private transactions, IP address hiding, per-DApp accounts, P2P broadcasting. Collaboration between Ambire, Railgun, DeFi Wonderland, Helios, Oblivious Labs and Ethereum Foundation researchers. Meta description: Kohaku: Ethereum wallet privacy SDK that enables private transactions, zero-knowledge recovery, and P2P broadcasting — learn how to protect your wallet today. Ethereum devs have introduced Kohaku to enhance wallet privacy and security with modular tools, zero-knowledge recovery options and decentralized transaction handling. Ethereum developers have unveiled Kohaku, a new roadmap and open-source toolkit to improve wallet privacy and reduce dependence on centralized infrastructure. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clear interface, precise orders Sharp entries & exits with actionable alerts. 👉 Create free account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧠 Smarter tools. Better decisions. Depth analytics and risk features in one view. 👉 Sign…
MAY
MAY$0.03023+4.34%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02467+7.35%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002851+3.97%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 02:18
Compartilhar
Flare Network Hits $43M in Bridged XRP as FXRP Demand Accelerates

Flare Network Hits $43M in Bridged XRP as FXRP Demand Accelerates

TLDR Flare Network confirmed that $43 million worth of XRP has been bridged to its blockchain. The bridged XRP was used to mint FXRP which allows users to access decentralized finance without selling their tokens. Each FXRP minting round has reached its five million token limit within just a few hours. The first allocation was [...] The post Flare Network Hits $43M in Bridged XRP as FXRP Demand Accelerates appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$2.5577+8.81%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000947+20.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00918+6.37%
Compartilhar
Coincentral2025/10/10 02:07
Compartilhar
Dogecoin Price Outlook as $23M Leaves Exchanges—Is the Parabolic Phase Beginning?

Dogecoin Price Outlook as $23M Leaves Exchanges—Is the Parabolic Phase Beginning?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012552+25.43%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/10 02:07
Compartilhar
Solana treasury company Sharps Technology taps Coinbase for custody, liquidity, and OTC trading support

Solana treasury company Sharps Technology taps Coinbase for custody, liquidity, and OTC trading support

The firm now holds over 2 million SOL tokens, in line with other Solana DATs like Helius, DeFi Development Corp., and Upexi.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00365-2.40%
Solana
SOL$195.13+9.83%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000328-12.76%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/10 02:07
Compartilhar
Investors Take Notice as the Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Gains Steam

Investors Take Notice as the Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Gains Steam

The Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) whitelist has started to capture attention within crypto circles, signaling growing curiosity about its role […] The post Investors Take Notice as the Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Gains Steam appeared first on Coindoo.
Overtake
TAKE$0.28173+13.47%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002851+3.97%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.00812+1.12%
Compartilhar
Coindoo2025/10/10 02:00
Compartilhar
Join the Upcoming Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist and Profit From Proving, Not Predicting

Join the Upcoming Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist and Profit From Proving, Not Predicting

Most crypto projects today ask participants to speculate. You buy early, hold long, and hope the market rewards your decision. But Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) introduces something fundamentally different: a blockchain protocol where earnings are tied not to hype, but to accuracy. On the zero knowledge proof blockchain, participants stake their tokens on knowledge claims, verifications, and challenges. Rewards flow only when precision is proven. This model turns truth into a yield asset and intellectual rigor into profit. With the whitelist opening soon, early adopters can secure their place in a system where evidence, not emotion, drives rewards.  From Speculation to Proof-Based Earnings In the world of crypto presales, most investors enter hoping to catch a wave of hype. Tokens are bought on the promise of future utility, yet often sit idle in wallets until networks mature. Success depends less on accuracy and more on timing the market. Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) flips this structure. Here, tokens have immediate utility because they are used to stake on claims and their outcomes. A claimant who confidently presents a verifiable statement must back it with Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) crypto coins. If the claim withstands scrutiny, the rewards are distributed to both the claimant and supporting verifiers. If the claim collapses under challenges, the challenger gains instead. This means participation isn’t passive. It’s not about buying and waiting. It’s about engaging in the truth economy directly. The zero knowledge proof blockchain ties economic outcomes to evidence and accountability, not hype cycles or empty promises.  What “Evidence” Means in a Blockchain Economy So what counts as evidence in Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP)? Unlike social platforms where anyone can make claims without consequence, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) requires proof to be substantiated through participation. Claimants stake tokens when making assertions, creating skin in the game. Their credibility depends on how often they back accurate statements. Verifiers review claims and put their own Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) crypto behind those they believe to be valid. Their precision comes from careful evaluation and fair judgment. Challengers take on the opposite role, staking against weak or false claims. If they are correct, they reap the greatest rewards for exposing inaccuracies. The system rewards those who act carefully, weigh the facts, and participate with precision. Being vague, careless, or impulsive is penalized. A poorly framed claim results in a token loss. A hasty verification can damage reputation. A late challenge misses the opportunity for gain. By design, zero knowledge proof crypto turns precision into a financial strategy. Participants who can deliver clear, fair, and timely evidence become the winners in this system. This makes Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) one of the first blockchain projects where intellectual honesty is not only valuable but also monetized.  Paid Precision and the End of Empty Claims One of the most radical features of Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is that it attaches cost to speech. In most online spaces, anyone can say anything without risk, which is why misinformation spreads so easily. On the zero knowledge proof blockchain, every word has weight because every claim requires a stake. This structure ends the era of empty claims. Making a statement without evidence risks losing tokens. Verifying without thought risks credibility. Only those who can show discipline, fairness, and careful reasoning thrive. This is why Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is better described as a protocol of paid precision. It doesn’t reward noise, it rewards clarity. For early whitelist participants, this is a huge advantage. Entering at the start means being part of the system when credibility scores are first being built. Your accuracy in these early stages won’t just earn tokens; it will form the foundation of your long-term reputation within the ecosystem. Over time, this reputation could carry weight across the broader Web3 landscape as trust becomes a portable asset.  Why the Whitelist Is the Gateway to the Truth Economy The upcoming whitelist isn’t just about token allocation. It’s the starting point for credibility in Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP). Whitelisted participants will be the first to: Submit claims and test the claim-resolution system. Support or challenge information to build accuracy profiles. Earn rewards by practicing intellectual discipline instead of chasing hype. This differs from most best presale crypto 2025 projects, where early access simply means buying low and selling high later. In Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP), early access means shaping the rules of engagement. It means being present when the first claims are made and the first truths are established. Whitelist members won’t just be early buyers. They’ll be early curators of fact, helping to set the precedent for what precision means in blockchain ecosystems. The chance to influence that process is as valuable as the tokens themselves.  Last Say  Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is redefining how crypto rewards are earned. In this protocol, speculation takes a back seat to precision. Every claim, verification, and challenge must be staked and defended with clarity, fairness, and timeliness. Those who succeed are rewarded not for being loud, but for being right. The whitelist is the doorway to this new economy of paid precision. Early adopters will be the first to profit from proving, not predicting. In a market where hype fades quickly, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) offers something lasting: a system where evidence is the ultimate asset, and accuracy always pays. This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002851+3.97%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.00812+1.12%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000961+7.13%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/10 02:00
Compartilhar
Prediction Markets: The Real Engine Behind DeFi’s Evolution

Prediction Markets: The Real Engine Behind DeFi’s Evolution

Prediction markets, which leverage the wisdom of the crowd to facilitate trustless wagers on all manner of topics, have seen spectacular growth in recent years, helped largely by the amount of action surrounding the last US Presidential election.  Once regarded as a lawless form of gambling, crypto-native betting platforms have become legitimized, with some even federally regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). As a consequence of one such platform, Kalshi, securing a partnership with Robinhood, over 2 billion prediction contracts were traded in Q3 alone. It is fair to say that prediction markets are only feasible inContinue reading on DailyCoin.
RealLink
REAL$0.07146+3.46%
DeFi
DEFI$0.0013-2.54%
FORM
FORM$1.0932+47.39%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/10 02:00
Compartilhar
Institutional investors double down on crypto, State Street finds

Institutional investors double down on crypto, State Street finds

A new report from State Street shows that nearly 60% of institutional investors plan to increase their crypto holdings in the next 12 months. These aren’t retail gamblers. They’re senior executives from asset management and asset ownership firms across multiple regions. The data is from the company’s 2025 global research on digital assets and tech, […]
Threshold
T$0.01316+9.21%
Compartilhar
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 01:32
Compartilhar
Coin Market Cap Prediction: XRP Tundra Presale Closure Triggers Pepe-Style Market Frenzy

Coin Market Cap Prediction: XRP Tundra Presale Closure Triggers Pepe-Style Market Frenzy

Coin Market Cap analysts highlight XRP Tundra’s presale momentum as Phase 5 closes with dual-token rewards, advanced liquidity, and 30% yield potential for XRP holders.
Capverse
CAP$0.10402-1.51%
XRP
XRP$2.5577+8.81%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000753+12.72%
Compartilhar
Cryptodaily2025/10/08 21:15
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.