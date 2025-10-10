“Working on It”: Senator Lummis Backs Jack Dorsey’s Push for a Bitcoin Tax Exemption

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) is developing legislation to exempt small Bitcoin transactions from capital gains taxes, a move inspired by Jack Dorsey’s call to make Bitcoin usable for everyday payments. The proposal seeks to remove the tax burden on minor crypto purchases, such as buying coffee or groceries, which currently trigger taxable events under Internal Revenue Service (IRS) rules. Lummis’s upcoming bill introduces a “de minimis” exemption that would exclude crypto transactions under $300 from capital gains reporting, with an annual cap of $5,000 per taxpayer. Lummis Revives Effort to Exempt Small Bitcoin Transactions From Capital Gains Tax The initiative builds on her earlier Digital Asset Tax Fairness Act and follows a series of unsuccessful attempts to pass similar measures earlier this year during negotiations over President Donald Trump’s reconciliation bill. The effort gained new attention this week after Dorsey, founder of Block and a vocal Bitcoin advocate, urged lawmakers to create a tax exemption for small crypto payments. “We need a de minimis tax exemption for everyday Bitcoin transactions,” Dorsey wrote on X, coinciding with his company’s rollout of Bitcoin payments and a new crypto wallet for small businesses using its Square platform. Lummis responded directly to Dorsey’s post, confirming that she is “working on it” and encouraging Americans to contact their congressional representatives to support the initiative. The exchange reignited discussion around the practical use of Bitcoin in commerce and the obstacles posed by current tax policy. Under existing IRS regulations, cryptocurrencies are treated as property, meaning every transaction involving a digital asset, no matter how small, requires the calculation and reporting of capital gains or losses. This has long been cited as one of the biggest barriers preventing Bitcoin from functioning as a medium of exchange rather than a speculative asset. The proposed legislation would aim to change that by exempting small payments from taxation, effectively aligning Bitcoin transactions with how fiat currency payments are treated. Supporters argue this adjustment could simplify compliance for consumers and merchants, making it easier for digital assets to circulate in the real economy. The debate over Lummis’s proposal has drawn mixed reactions within the crypto community. Advocates view it as a practical step toward broader adoption, praising the senator for her continued support of Bitcoin-related policy, including her previous push to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. They believe the exemption could transform Bitcoin into a more functional currency for everyday use. Critics, however, argue the initiative focuses too narrowly on Bitcoin, excluding other cryptocurrencies like Litecoin, Dash, and Dogecoin, which are also used for payments. Others question whether such tax changes should prioritize one digital asset over a broader framework for all crypto transactions. Lummis has pledged to continue refining the proposal and reintroduce it in upcoming Senate sessions. Sen. Lummis Hints at Imminent Funding for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis says the federal government could soon begin funding the proposed Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR), even as legislative negotiations continue in Congress. In a post on X, Lummis credited President Trump for clearing the way for initial fund acquisition, calling it a major step toward recognizing Bitcoin as a national strategic asset. Her remarks followed renewed discussion around the SBR, which would be capitalized using Bitcoin already held by the U.S. Treasury from criminal and civil forfeitures. Additional reserves could be acquired through budget-neutral strategies, ensuring no added cost to taxpayers. Analysts, including Galaxy Digital’s Alex Thorn, believe the initiative could be formalized before the end of 2025. Lummis has also been pushing to advance digital asset market structure legislation before year-end. Speaking at the SALT Wyoming Blockchain Symposium in August, she said she expects the bill to reach the president’s desk by Thanksgiving. The proposed framework seeks to clarify the classification of digital assets as securities or commodities and strengthen consumer protections. In May, Lummis and Senator Bernie Moreno urged the Treasury to address the corporate alternative minimum tax (CAMT), warning it could penalize companies holding digital assets by taxing unrealized gains. The senators called for an adjustment excluding such holdings from taxable income, arguing the current rule risks stifling U.S. innovation and competitiveness in the global digital asset industry. Together, the initiatives underscore Lummis’s role in shaping the nation’s evolving crypto policy agenda