2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
‘Salomon Brothers’ returns — with a $279B bitcoin dusting scheme

‘Salomon Brothers’ returns — with a $279B bitcoin dusting scheme

The post ‘Salomon Brothers’ returns — with a $279B bitcoin dusting scheme appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Legal notices apparently from self-proclaimed investment firm “Salomon Brothers” were sent to over 39,000 bitcoin (BTC) addresses earlier this year in an attempt to repossess 2.3 million in dormant coins worth over $279 billion.  That’s according to a report from Galaxy Research, which analyzed the campaign that involved an unknown Salomon client “dusting” notices en masse between July and August.  The tactic involves sending tiny amounts of BTC to thousands of addresses with the notice in an “OP_RETURN output.” It threatened the address owners with “constructive possession” of its BTC via legal remedies if they didn’t respond to its notice or prove the address wasn’t abandoned. Oddly, one of the OP_RETURN messages linked to a test transaction read, “Thank you for giving birth to me. Now you get real money back.” Salomon claims it’s protecting BTC Salomon is reportedly representing its client “altruistically,” and doesn’t want to “adversely impact the crypto market,” or claim ownership over wallets that aren’t actually abandoned. It claims to want to safeguard the Bitcoin network, and suggested that dormant BTC is vulnerable to “rogue states” who may seek to illegally access it by exploiting “older encryption protocols.”  However, Galaxy Research notes this claim is weak as its dusting spree only targeted “P2PKH” addresses, which aren’t as vulnerable to a quantum computing attack as P2PK addresses are. Galaxy concluded that Salomon may be trying a novel legal theory to claim the BTC, and that it might be trying “to establish notice onchain and prepare a record to support potential litigation.”  Read more: Was the largest BTC sale in history linked to a 2011 exchange hack? “While the legal viability and possible reach of the Salomon client’s potential claims on abandoned property are questionable, the dusting campaign shouldn’t be dismissed outright as a pure behavioural experiment,” it…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012552+25.43%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,845.7+3.48%
Octavia
VIA$0.0182+15.18%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 03:36
Compartilhar
Powell’s silence on rates to fuel Bitcoin’s path toward $150,000

Powell’s silence on rates to fuel Bitcoin’s path toward $150,000

The post Powell’s silence on rates to fuel Bitcoin’s path toward $150,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fed Chair Jerome Powell avoided discussing monetary policy during his Oct. 9 Community Bank Conference remarks, supporting Bitcoin’s continued advance toward $150,000. Matt Mena, Crypto Research Strategist at 21Shares, stated in a note that this was a “strategic omission” by Powell. He characterized the narrow focus as “effectively a green light for risk assets” because the US data blackout mutes the macro shocks that typically pressure Bitcoin and nudges policy expectations dovish. With the federal shutdown halting major releases, such as jobs and CPI, traders and the Fed have less hard information to justify new hikes. Additionally, Bitcoin captured over $2.5 billion in inflows from Oct. 6 through Oct. 8, including Monday’s $1.2 billion single-day haul that ranks as the second-largest on record and drove prices to $126,000. Flows moderated to $440.7 million on Oct. 8 as the dollar strengthened due to rising Japanese government bond yields, likely prompting tactical de-risking. Markets now price a 95% probability of a 25 basis point (bps) rate cut at the upcoming FOMC meeting, according to CME FedWatch Tool data. December cut odds stand at 81.5% on CME. On Polymarket, the odds of a 25 bps rate cut in December are at 71%. Meanwhile, expectations that the US government shutdown would remain in place until at least Oct. 15 reached an all-time high of 88%. Combined, the odds reflect expectations that extended data delays from the shutdown will prompt the Fed to consider additional easing. Mena stated: “The market is clearly digesting gains before its next leg higher, and structurally, it’s hard to see a top forming with liquidity building underneath. Once BTC breaks above $130,000, I expect it to move quickly toward $150,000 – almost like a magnet.” He added that the consolidation near all-time highs occurs as both the Nasdaq and gold…
Fuel
FUEL$0.00338+3.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012552+25.43%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.05773+10.06%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 03:33
Compartilhar
Market Expert Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Will Never Stop Going Up

Market Expert Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Will Never Stop Going Up

The post Market Expert Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Will Never Stop Going Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin price rise is not going to slowing down, according to market expert Anthony Pompliano. The well-known investor and founder of Professional Capital Management believes the top cryptocurrency still has a long way to go. In a recent video post on X, Pompliano revealed that Bitcoin’s value will continue to grow as long as governments and central banks continue to print more money.  Anthony Pompliano Links Bitcoin Price Endless Rise To Global Money Printing During an interview with CNBC, Pompliano said Bitcoin’s rally is far from over. According to him, when more money enters the system, the value of paper currencies decreases, and people begin seeking more effective ways to protect their savings. Now the best approach for investors is to work hard, earn money, spend only what is necessary, and save the rest in Bitcoin. As observed by Pompliano, this is what could drive the growth in Bitcoin prices. According to the market expert, Bitcoin could quickly become the preferred choice for people looking to protect their savings from inflation, serving as a simple ‘savings technology’ that preserves the value of their hard work.  Pompliano emphasized that this idea is not about making money quickly, but about understanding how money loses value when central banks print more currency. Each dollar becomes weaker, while Bitcoin, with its fixed supply, continues to gain strength as more people use it for saving and investing. Scarcity resulting from Bitcoin’s fixed supply, combined with growing demand, could drive the Bitcoin price higher. Pompliano believes the pattern will last for many years.  Bitcoin Becomes The New Benchmark In Modern Finance Pompliano also described Bitcoin as the new “hurdle rate” in modern finance. In simple terms,  he said investors now compare all other assets to Bitcoin to judge whether they’re truly profitable. If a traditional…
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.00064+7.02%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002216-6.45%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.06901+12.92%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 03:32
Compartilhar
Afghanistan Internet Shutdown Could Spur DePIN Solutions To Strengthen Bitcoin’s Censorship Resistance

Afghanistan Internet Shutdown Could Spur DePIN Solutions To Strengthen Bitcoin’s Censorship Resistance

The post Afghanistan Internet Shutdown Could Spur DePIN Solutions To Strengthen Bitcoin’s Censorship Resistance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Decentralized internet (DePIN) reduces blockchain censorship risk by shifting connectivity from centralized ISPs to peer-to-peer and mesh networks. DePIN projects like Roam, World Mobile, and Helium provide redundant connectivity and local relay options so blockchain apps remain reachable during government-ordered or technical internet outages. Decentralized internet provides redundant, peer-to-peer connectivity to keep blockchain services reachable during national outages. DePIN networks (Roam, World Mobile, Helium) combine mesh, hotspots and eSIM routing to lower single-point-of-failure risk. Afghanistan outage affected ~13 million users; World Mobile reports 2.3M daily users and Helium reports 1.3M daily users. Decentralized internet solutions: DePIN projects like Roam, World Mobile and Helium help protect blockchain from censorship during outages. Learn how to boost resilience. Afghanistan’s internet blackout is highlighting the need for more decentralized internet infrastructure solutions to bolster blockchain’s resistance to censorship. What is decentralized internet and why does it matter for blockchain? Decentralized internet describes networks that route traffic via peer-to-peer, mesh, or locally distributed infrastructure rather than solely through centralized ISPs. This matters for blockchain because public ledgers remain inaccessible when national backbones are cut,…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012552+25.43%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09031+7.71%
Propy
PRO$0.6432-3.42%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 03:18
Compartilhar
Crypto Whales Take Profits as Bitcoin Sees Market Reversal

Crypto Whales Take Profits as Bitcoin Sees Market Reversal

The post Crypto Whales Take Profits as Bitcoin Sees Market Reversal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin After weeks of relentless gains, Bitcoin’s biggest traders appear to be stepping back. Fresh data from Glassnode shows that large market participants quietly flipped to a bearish stance just before the cryptocurrency slipped below $121,000 – a move some analysts say reflects expert timing rather than panic. Whales Shift to Defensive Positions According to the latest onchain data, major derivatives traders began shorting Bitcoin as it pushed past $126,000, marking a new all-time high. The same investors, who had been modestly long earlier in the rally, reversed direction once prices entered uncharted territory. By midweek, short exposure outweighed long positions by more than 4,400 BTC. The shift implies that whales were locking in profits and hedging against a short-term cooldown. Historically, such moves often precede consolidation phases, especially when leverage builds up in futures markets. Analysts say the data shows a more disciplined and tactical approach from institutional participants, signaling maturity in Bitcoin’s trading ecosystem. Overheating Signs Emerge on the Blockchain While big players took a step back, onchain metrics reveal just how overheated the market has become. Glassnode’s latest report shows that nearly all Bitcoin in circulation is now held at a profit – a scenario typically associated with late-stage euphoria in bull markets. When 95% or more of coins are in the green, investors often begin taking profits, introducing volatility into the market. Despite the correction, Bitcoin remains resilient near $122,000, retaining most of its recent gains. Analysts highlight the $117,000 range as a key area of potential support and note that if prices stabilize there, it could pave the way for another breakout later this quarter. For now, the focus remains on whale behavior. Their shift from aggressive buying to defensive positioning may mark the market’s attempt to cool off – not a reversal, but a…
Overtake
TAKE$0.28165+13.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012552+25.43%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02364+13.43%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 03:16
Compartilhar
Luxembourg wealth fund to allocate 1% to Bitcoin ETFs

Luxembourg wealth fund to allocate 1% to Bitcoin ETFs

The post Luxembourg wealth fund to allocate 1% to Bitcoin ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luxembourg’s Intergenerational Sovereign Wealth Fund (FSIL) will allocate 1% of its portfolio — about €7 million — to bitcoin and other crypto assets, Finance Minister Gilles Roth announced on Thursday, during the 2026 budget presentation. The move makes Luxembourg the first Eurozone country to introduce sovereign exposure to bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a significant symbolic development for Europe’s financial landscape. According to Roth, the FSIL will gain exposure indirectly through regulated ETFs rather than direct holdings, minimizing custody and operational risks. Treasury Director Bob Kieffer confirmed that the allocation follows a July 2025 policy revision allowing up to 15% of FSIL assets to be placed in “alternative investments,” including crypto. As of mid-2025, FSIL held roughly $887 million, mostly in bonds and index funds. Kieffer described the 1% allocation as a balanced experiment reflecting Bitcoin’s “long-term potential.” The decision aligns with Luxembourg’s ongoing efforts to establish itself as a fintech and crypto hub under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regime. The country hosts numerous firms seeking MiCA licenses, reflecting its ambition to shape Europe’s digital finance infrastructure. Luxembourg joins a growing list of governments cautiously exploring bitcoin exposure. Norway’s $1.9 trillion sovereign fund indirectly holds bitcoin through corporate equities, while the Czech Republic and Finland have signaled similar interest. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/luxembourg-bitcoin-etfs
FUND
FUND$0.01383-29.79%
1
1$0.003937+8.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012552+25.43%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 03:00
Compartilhar
How Is ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Still Netflix’s #1 Movie, 111 Days Later?

How Is ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Still Netflix’s #1 Movie, 111 Days Later?

The post How Is ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Still Netflix’s #1 Movie, 111 Days Later? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. We have never seen anything like this in Netflix history before, and I’m not sure we’ve seen anything like this in the nearly 20-year history of movie streaming. I routinely keep an eye on most streaming charts to see what’s popular and what’s fallen off, particularly on Netflix, the largest service of all. I have been watching its top 10 movie list long enough where I think it’s time to check in and tell everyone that KPop Demon Hunters premiered over three months ago, 111 days today, to be exact, and it is still currently the #1 movie on Netflix. It has not always been #1. KPop Demon Hunters has been knocked down a handful of times. The lowest I ever saw it was #4, but 98% of the time, it’s inside the top 3, and has been #1 for the vast majority of the time since release. Probably two dozen movies have come and gone in that top slot, but KPop Demon Hunters remains. The only thing that has fallen off the chart is the sing-along version of the movie, though both movies were there for a long while. KPop Demon Hunters ended its three-month window that Netflix counts with a 95 million view lead over Red Notice, 325 million to 230 million, a record that stood since that film was released in 2021. That 325 million is close to double #3 and #4, Carry-On and Don’t Look Up, and more than double everything else on the list, including a number of large-scale, A-lister Netflix blockbusters. Why has KPop Demon Hunters surged to #1 yet again? Well, its big song, Golden, just went platinum, for one, but now there is starting to be a HUNTR/X “tour” going on, where in the past week or so, the girls have performed…
OFFICIAL K-POP
KPOP$0.0002696+6.39%
1
1$0.003937+8.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012552+25.43%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 02:58
Compartilhar
Fed’s inflation goal faces significant risks

Fed’s inflation goal faces significant risks

The post Fed’s inflation goal faces significant risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Michael Barr spoke about the economic outlook at the Economic Club of Minnesota in Golden Valley, and said that It’s hard to judge at this point whether federal government shutdown will leave an imprint on overall economy. He also added that 2 more years would be a long time for consumers to wait for inflation to return to 2%. Key Quotes The fact that the job market balance is coming through slowing supply and hiring suggests vulnerability to shocks. Since Fed’s September meeting consumer spending has been strong, stronger PCE inflation has been confirmed and new tariffs announced. Recent spending data suggest GDP growth remained strong in Q3. Current outlook poses challenges for judging stance of monetary policy and deciding the right path forward. Modest impact of tariffs on inflation so far likely means period of adjustment will continue longer as firms adapt. Rate cut in September was appropriate. Current policy rate still modestly restrictive. Low payroll growth could be a sign of worse to come, but sound continued growth and resilience could also lead to stronger hiring. 2 more years would be a long time for consumers to wait for inflation to return to 2%. I’m skeptical that the Fed can completely look through tariff-driven inflation. I expect Core PCE Price Index over 3% at end of this year. Fed’s inflation goal faces significant risks, but also some factors that might mitigate those risks.” US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.63% 0.83% 0.23% 0.50% 0.45% 0.81% 0.72% EUR -0.63% 0.21% -0.35% -0.14% -0.03% 0.21% -0.03% GBP -0.83% -0.21% -0.61% -0.32% -0.24% 0.04% -0.19%…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012552+25.43%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.00831-9.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02519+0.23%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 02:55
Compartilhar
Ocean Protocol Withdraws From Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Ocean Protocol Withdraws From Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

The move will end Ocean Protocol's partnership with Fetch.ai and SingularityNET, and restore OCEAN independence.
Movement
MOVE$0.0845+5.75%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0825+8.55%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/10 01:57
Compartilhar
“Working on It”: Senator Lummis Backs Jack Dorsey’s Push for a Bitcoin Tax Exemption

“Working on It”: Senator Lummis Backs Jack Dorsey’s Push for a Bitcoin Tax Exemption

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) is developing legislation to exempt small Bitcoin transactions from capital gains taxes, a move inspired by Jack Dorsey’s call to make Bitcoin usable for everyday payments. The proposal seeks to remove the tax burden on minor crypto purchases, such as buying coffee or groceries, which currently trigger taxable events under Internal Revenue Service (IRS) rules. Lummis’s upcoming bill introduces a “de minimis” exemption that would exclude crypto transactions under $300 from capital gains reporting, with an annual cap of $5,000 per taxpayer. Lummis Revives Effort to Exempt Small Bitcoin Transactions From Capital Gains Tax The initiative builds on her earlier Digital Asset Tax Fairness Act and follows a series of unsuccessful attempts to pass similar measures earlier this year during negotiations over President Donald Trump’s reconciliation bill. The effort gained new attention this week after Dorsey, founder of Block and a vocal Bitcoin advocate, urged lawmakers to create a tax exemption for small crypto payments. “We need a de minimis tax exemption for everyday Bitcoin transactions,” Dorsey wrote on X, coinciding with his company’s rollout of Bitcoin payments and a new crypto wallet for small businesses using its Square platform. Lummis responded directly to Dorsey’s post, confirming that she is “working on it” and encouraging Americans to contact their congressional representatives to support the initiative. The exchange reignited discussion around the practical use of Bitcoin in commerce and the obstacles posed by current tax policy. Under existing IRS regulations, cryptocurrencies are treated as property, meaning every transaction involving a digital asset, no matter how small, requires the calculation and reporting of capital gains or losses. This has long been cited as one of the biggest barriers preventing Bitcoin from functioning as a medium of exchange rather than a speculative asset. The proposed legislation would aim to change that by exempting small payments from taxation, effectively aligning Bitcoin transactions with how fiat currency payments are treated. Supporters argue this adjustment could simplify compliance for consumers and merchants, making it easier for digital assets to circulate in the real economy. The debate over Lummis’s proposal has drawn mixed reactions within the crypto community. Advocates view it as a practical step toward broader adoption, praising the senator for her continued support of Bitcoin-related policy, including her previous push to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. They believe the exemption could transform Bitcoin into a more functional currency for everyday use. Critics, however, argue the initiative focuses too narrowly on Bitcoin, excluding other cryptocurrencies like Litecoin, Dash, and Dogecoin, which are also used for payments. Others question whether such tax changes should prioritize one digital asset over a broader framework for all crypto transactions. Lummis has pledged to continue refining the proposal and reintroduce it in upcoming Senate sessions. Sen. Lummis Hints at Imminent Funding for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis says the federal government could soon begin funding the proposed Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR), even as legislative negotiations continue in Congress. In a post on X, Lummis credited President Trump for clearing the way for initial fund acquisition, calling it a major step toward recognizing Bitcoin as a national strategic asset. Her remarks followed renewed discussion around the SBR, which would be capitalized using Bitcoin already held by the U.S. Treasury from criminal and civil forfeitures. Additional reserves could be acquired through budget-neutral strategies, ensuring no added cost to taxpayers. Analysts, including Galaxy Digital’s Alex Thorn, believe the initiative could be formalized before the end of 2025. Lummis has also been pushing to advance digital asset market structure legislation before year-end. Speaking at the SALT Wyoming Blockchain Symposium in August, she said she expects the bill to reach the president’s desk by Thanksgiving. The proposed framework seeks to clarify the classification of digital assets as securities or commodities and strengthen consumer protections. In May, Lummis and Senator Bernie Moreno urged the Treasury to address the corporate alternative minimum tax (CAMT), warning it could penalize companies holding digital assets by taxing unrealized gains. The senators called for an adjustment excluding such holdings from taxable income, arguing the current rule risks stifling U.S. innovation and competitiveness in the global digital asset industry. Together, the initiatives underscore Lummis’s role in shaping the nation’s evolving crypto policy agenda
EPNS
PUSH$0.02817+7.31%
Compartilhar
CryptoNews2025/10/10 01:47
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.