Crypto scammer Nicholas Truglia sentenced to 12 years in prison for failing to pay $20m restitution
Hacker Nicholas Truglia’s 18-month prison sentence has been upgraded to 12 years after he failed to pay $20 million in restitution for the victim of a SIM-swap he conducted back in 2018. According to a report by the Inner City…
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 15:04
The future of work is AI-powered. Decentralization makes it fair | Opinion
Decentralized AI isn’t a silver bullet, but it builds rights and attribution into the system, offering creators a seat at the table they’ve long been denied.
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 14:57
GMX hacker message says "funds will be returned soon"
PANews reported on July 11 that according to information shared by 23pds, Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist Technology, the GMX hacker sent a message to the GMX deployer address
PANews
2025/07/11 14:50
Pump.fun acquires Solana wallet tracker Kolscan to “gamify” trading ahead of ICO
Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun has acquired wallet-tracking platform Kolscan in its first-ever buyout, ahead of its upcoming ICO. According to a July 11 announcement, Pump.fun has already begun integrating Kolscan’s features into its platform, describing the acquisition as a move…
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 14:37
Analyst: Bitcoin continues to soar as buying confidence grows
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Jinshi, Justin Low, an analyst at the financial website Forexlive, said that as the European trading session approaches, Bitcoin continues its upward
PANews
2025/07/11 14:33
Ark Invest sold $6.5 million of Coinbase shares and $5.8 million of Robinhood shares yesterday
PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold $6.5 million worth of Coinbase shares and $5.8 million worth of Robinhood shares on July
PANews
2025/07/11 14:30
A whale who used 5x leverage to buy HYPE has a current floating profit of more than $14.78 million
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as HYPE hit an all-time high of $45.96, a whale who used 5x leverage to go long on HYPE
PANews
2025/07/11 14:25
Tasmanian police find top 15 crypto ATM users are scam victims
Tasmanian police said they found victims were being directed to crypto ATMs by scammers after regular financial institutions flagged the transactions.
PANews
2025/07/11 14:21
Caldera to launch native token ERA and conduct community airdrop
PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, Caldera, a Rollup-as-a-Service infrastructure provider, will launch its native token ERA, which will be the main asset for paying gas
PANews
2025/07/11 14:21
Breaking through the cold wave of Web3 games, what is the origin of DPS, which received US$30.5 million in financing?
Author: Zen, PANews Web3 games, which were once one of the main application directions of cryptocurrency and Web3, are now experiencing a severe winter. Not only have a number of
PANews
2025/07/11 14:20
