SUI Maintains Sideways Pattern Above $3.00

The post SUI Maintains Sideways Pattern Above $3.00 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 09, 2025 at 17:53 // Price Sui’s price is declining while remaining in a sideways pattern. SUI price analysis by Coinidol.com. Sui price long-term prediction: ranging The cryptocurrency has been moving between the $3.00 support level and the $4.40 high. However, the recent price range has been confined between the $3.00 support and the $3.80 high. Today, SUI is trending upward after finding support above the moving average lines. The rising trend is encountering initial resistance at the $3.60 high. The altcoin is trading in a tight range, above the moving average lines but below the $3.60 high. The cryptocurrency price is expected to either rebound or fall. A rebound in SUI’s price will breach the $3.60 barrier and could reach highs of $3.80 and $4.40. However, if the current support fails, SUI will fall to $3.00. SUI price indicator analysis The price bars are positioned above the horizontal moving average lines. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are below the horizontal moving average lines. The decline has slowed as the cryptocurrency corrects upward. The moving average lines on the 4-hour chart are impeding the upward correction. SUI/USD daily chart – October 8, 2025 What is the next move for Sui? SUI is undergoing an upward correction but is trading within a restricted range between $3.40 and $3.70. The cryptocurrency price is locked in the middle of the price range, below the 4-hour chart’s high of $3.60. The crypto price is expected to fluctuate continuously within this range. SUI/USD 4-hours chart – October 8, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This…
USD/JPY steadies around 153.00 as Yen extends six-day losing streak

The post USD/JPY steadies around 153.00 as Yen extends six-day losing streak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. emphasized that Japan “must achieve demand-led inflation,” but noted The Japanese Yen weakens for a sixth straight day as USD/JPY holds near 153.00. Political developments in Japan and Europe drive renewed demand for the US Dollar. Prolonged US shutdown clouds growth outlook, reinforcing prospects of further interest rate cuts by the Fed. The Japanese Yen (JPY) remains under pressure against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, extending losses for a sixth consecutive day as risk flows keep the pair supported. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is consolidating around 153.00, following volatile intraday moves that briefly pushed the pair down to 152.11 before buyers stepped back in to defend the downside. The Yen’s decline comes as investors continue to favor the Greenback amid political uncertainty in Japan and Europe. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, trades near a two-month high around 99.50, up roughly 1.8% this week, reflecting safe-haven demand and FX allocation shifts away from the Euro (EUR) and the Yen. In Japan, political developments are weighing heavily on sentiment after Sanae Takaichi, the newly elected leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and poised to become the next Prime Minister, made remarks emphasizing coordination between the government and the Bank of Japan (BoJ). In her comments on Thursday, Takaichi said the BoJ is responsible for monetary policy but that “any decision it makes must align with the government’s goals.” She added that she sees no immediate need to revise the BoJ-government joint accord. Takaichi stressed there is “no intention of triggering an excessively weak Yen” and declined to comment on the possibility of a near-term BoJ rate hike. When asked about fading market expectations for an October move, she emphasized that Japan “must achieve demand-led inflation,”…
AMINA Bank launches regulated POL staking with up to 15% yield

The post AMINA Bank launches regulated POL staking with up to 15% yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss-based AMINA Bank AG is the first regulated financial institution in the world to provide staking access to POL, the native token of the Polygon ecosystem. Through a partnership with the Polygon Foundation, AMINA enables institutional clients to stake under a regulated framework, with yields of up to 15%. The move broadens AMINA’s custody and trading services for POL and underscores growing institutional interest in blockchain infrastructure under compliant structures. Regulated Access to Network Security AMINA Bank is extending its offering to include institutional staking. Clients can stake POL through a compliant setup subject to standard KYC, AML, and institutional governance controls. “As institutional adoption of blockchain infrastructure accelerates, AMINA continues to bridge traditional finance with the networks that matter,” said Myles Harrison, Chief Product Officer at AMINA Bank. “Our expansion of POL services provides institutional clients with regulated access to the blockchain, enabling our clients to be rewarded for providing stability and security to a blockchain network used by some of the biggest financial institutions and brands in the world. Through our partnership with the Polygon Foundation, we’re proud to offer the most competitive rewards structure in the market for institutional POL staking.” Under the partnership, AMINA combines a base staking reward of ~4–5% with an additional boost from the Polygon Foundation, bringing total yields to up to 15%. Why it Matters for Polygon Polygon has long been a favorite among enterprises and DeFi builders, and this development helps extend its credibility into institutional corridors. The network already supports nearly USD 3 billion in stablecoin capitalization, powers micro-payments, and achieves sub-5-second settlement times with ultra-low fees. Moreover, Polygon has crossed USD 1 billion in tokenized real-world assets (RWA), and hosts institutional constructs such as BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund. By enabling regulated staking, Polygon expands its institutional on-ramp — not just…
‘Huge’: Adam Back Reacts to First EU Country Buying Bitcoin

The post ‘Huge’: Adam Back Reacts to First EU Country Buying Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Watershed moment?   Lagarde remains Bitcoin skeptic  Blockstream CEO Adam Back has reacted to Luxembourg becoming the very first eurozone country to invest in Bitcoin, describing the development as “huge.” Earlier today, the Luxembourg Times reported that the sovereign wealth fund (FSIL) of the uber-rich European country had decided to invest 1% of its total assets in Bitcoin as well as other cryptocurrencies. The fund, which is overseen by the Luxembourg government, gets funded with revenues from fuel taxes, excises, portions of VAT and so on. As of late June, the fund had a total of €764 million worth of assets.  The Bitcoin investment comes after the fund of the tiny EU nation recently opened the door to more diversification.  Even though 1% is a relatively small percentage, Back, who is famous for being cited in the Bitcoin white paper, claims that the BTC price will eventually “fix” that. Watershed moment?   The small investment is unlikely to move the price of Bitcoin, but it shows that crypto is now a maturing asset that can be viewed as a viable investment by nation-states.  You Might Also Like State funds, such as FSIL, tend to be rather conservative when it comes to their investment choices. The recent investment could further boost confidence in Bitcoin since Luxembourg is now the first eurozone country to embrace it. Finland, for instance, also holds BTC, but these are forfeited coins from criminal proceedings.   Lagarde remains Bitcoin skeptic  In the meantime, Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), remains a staunch Bitcoin skeptic, recently stating that the leading cryptocurrency has no underlying value. In January, as reported by U.Today, Lagarde stated that Bitcoin would not enter the reserves of any of the central banks of the 27 member states. Source: https://u.today/huge-adam-back-reacts-to-first-eu-country-buying-bitcoin
Ferrari Shares Tumble Toward Historic Losses As Guidance Falls Short

The post Ferrari Shares Tumble Toward Historic Losses As Guidance Falls Short appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Shares of Ferrari plummeted in European and U.S. trading on Thursday, pacing what would be the luxury automaker’s worst day yet in both markets after unveiling updated guidance for earnings that fell well below analyst expectations. The luxury automaker also scaled back expectations for its new electric vehicle business. Getty Images Key Facts Ferrari’s shares fell more than 13% to around $414 on the New York Stock Exchange as of around 11:40 a.m. EDT, marking what would be the largest single-day decline for Ferrari since trading on the stock opened in October 2015. The stock dropped more than 14% in Milan, falling about €60 to around €357.60, pacing Ferrari’s largest single-day loss since the automaker listed shares on the Italian exchange in January 2016. Ferrari said during its Capital Markets Day event on Thursday that it expected revenue of €7.1 billion this year, up from earlier forecasts of just over €7 billion, while also projecting revenue of around €9 billion in 2030 and adjusted earnings of at least €3.6 billion, up from just below €2.7 billion. RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan wrote Thursday that while the investment firm expected a “conservative” estimate for earnings in 2030, they came well below the growth rate Ferrari projected back in 2022, suggesting investors would expect a worse “downshift” for earnings than anticipated. Ferrari’s guidance reflects “conservativism” from the automaker’s management and falls below Citi’s worst-case forecasts, Narayan said. New York-based investment research firm CFRA downgraded Ferrari’s stock to a “sell” and lowered its target for shares from $475 to $350, citing concerns of slowing growth. Crucial Quote Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna, while discussing the automaker’s long-term guidance, said, “I think people were expecting a higher top line, but I think it is important that we execute what we say. We cannot commit…
Coming Soon: IPO Genie Presale Launches to Unlock Exclusive Private Market Opportunities

The private equity market is worth $3 trillion globally, yet most investors never see these deals. While Bitcoin hovers around […] The post Coming Soon: IPO Genie Presale Launches to Unlock Exclusive Private Market Opportunities appeared first on Coindoo.
The flash U-Mich Consumer Sentiment grabs all the attention

The post The flash U-Mich Consumer Sentiment grabs all the attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar (USD) maintained its constructive tone on Thursday, advancing to two-month highs amid the lack of progress around the US government shutdown and always underpinned by the generalised risk-off sentiment in the FX universe. Here’s what to watch on Friday, October 10: The US Dollar Index (DXY) clinched its fourth day in a row of gains, markedly surpassing the 99.00 barrier to hit new multi-week highs against the backdrop of some widespread recovery in US Treasury yields. The preliminary U-Mich Consumer Sentiment gauge will take centre stage alongside speeches by the Fed’s Goolsbee and Musalem. EUR/USD lost further ground and tumbled to multi-week lows near 1.1550, down for the fourth straight day. Germany’s final Inflation Rate and the Economic Sentiment gauge in Germany and the Euroland are next on tap on the domestic calendar on October 14. GBP/USD extended its deep retracement, revisiting the area of two-month troughs below the 1.3300 support. The always relevant UK labour market report will be the next significant data release across the Channel on October 14. USD/JPY hit new eight-month highs past the 153.00 hurdle, up for the sixth consecutive day. Japanese Producer Prices and Bank Lending figures are due. AUD/USD followed the rest of its risk-associated peers and faded Wednesday’s uptick, retreating well south of the 0.6600 mark. The RBA’s Bullock and Kent will speak in an otherwise empty docket in Oz. WTI prices reversed four daily gains in a row, coming under fresh selling pressure and approaching the $61.00 mark per barrel as traders assessed the alleviated geopolitical concerns and the latest larger-than-expected build in US crude oil inventories. Gold prices traded on the back foot, receding sharply from their recent record highs and returning to the area below the $4,000 mark per troy ounce on the back of geopolitical…
I Like Me’ Is New On Streaming This Week – How To Watch

The post I Like Me’ Is New On Streaming This Week – How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. John Candy in “John Candy: I Like Me.” Prime Video John Candy: I Like Me, a documentary from Colin Hanks and Ryan Reynolds about the life and career of the late comedy legend, premieres on streaming this week. The documentary had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. The official summary for the film reads, “From director Colin Hanks and producer Ryan Reynolds comes John Candy: I Like Me. Forbes‘Freakier Friday’ Is New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers “Those who knew John best share his story, in their own words, through never-before-seen archival footage, imagery, and interviews. It’s a documentary of the life, career, and loss of one of the most beloved actors of all time.” In addition to archived footage featuring the actor, John Candy: I Like Me includes interviews with several of Candy’s collaborators, including Steve Martin, Mel Brooks, Tom Hanks, Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Catherine O’Hara, Dave Thomas and Macaulay Culkin. The documentary also features Candy’s widow, Rosemary, and his children, Chris and Jennifer. Candy, of course, was one of the cast members featured in the classic sketch comedy series SCTV from 1976-79 and SCTV Network from 1981-83. On film, Candy starred in such comedy classics as Stripes, Splash, Spaceballs, Planes, Trains & Automobiles, Uncle Buck and Home Alone. Candy died of a heart attack on March 4, 1994. He was 43 years old. ForbesWhat Time Does ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Finale Begin? How To WatchBy Tim Lammers John Candy: I Like Me will premiere on Prime Video on Thursday. While Prime Video did not indicate an exact release time for the documentary, most new original shows and films debut on the streaming service on the day of release at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. Prime Video is one…
Solana Treasury Holdings Near $3B as Grayscale Partners Figment for Institutional Staking

The post Solana Treasury Holdings Near $3B as Grayscale Partners Figment for Institutional Staking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Figment will manage staking operations for Grayscale’s Ethereum ETPs and Solana Trust products. Solana corporate treasury holdings increased significantly reaching $2.9 billion despite recent market volatility. DevvStream announced $2.7 million SOL investment exceeding its Bitcoin allocation for staking income. Digital asset manager Grayscale has selected Figment as the institutional staking partner as the US SEC approaches deadlines on altcoin ETFs in review. According to to a press release on October 9, Figment will run staking operations for Grayscale US Ethereum ETH $4 315 24h volatility: 4.5% Market cap: $520.77 B Vol. 24h: $42.39 B ETPs and a Solana SOL $217.8 24h volatility: 4.8% Market cap: $118.95 B Vol. 24h: $8.19 B Trust. “Beyond returns, staking in ETPs enables holders to participate in securing and processing transactions for the blockchain. Figment provides institutions like Grayscale the trust, transparency, and feasibility to bring staking to their customers”, said Lorien Gabel, CEO and Co-Founder of Figment. This key announcement comes just weeks after Bloomberg analyst declared Solana ETF approval odds a near certainty late in September. Grayscale aims to leverage Figment’s institutional-grade infrastructure to integrate Proof-of-Stake rewards directly into its ETPs, allowing investors to generate passive income without on-chain activity. StakingRewards data shows Figment provides staking services for 25 different PoS assets, with 39.1% of its $6.19 billion total staked assets under management deposited on Solana as of October 9, 2025. Solana Treasury Holdings hit $2.9B as Investors Anticipate Solana ETFs Solana treasuries continued to gain traction this week despite widespread profit-taking after Bitcoin BTC $120 779 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $2.41 T Vol. 24h: $69.58 B retraced from its all-time high of $126,000. CoinGecko data shows that SOL treasuries rose 22.7% to reach $2.9 billion on Thursday, October 9, signaling steady corporate demand as markets anticipate the SEC’s altcoin…
AUD/USD falls below 0.6600 as US Dollar rebounds ahead of RBA speech

The post AUD/USD falls below 0.6600 as US Dollar rebounds ahead of RBA speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Australian Dollar (AUD) weakens on Thursday, trading at 0.6550 against the US Dollar (USD), down 0.50% at the time of writing. The Aussie gives up its early gains as the Greenback recovers, supported by a rebound in the US Dollar Index (DXY), which hovers near a two-month high around 99.50. The corrective move in the US Dollar following the September Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes appears to have faded. Despite signals suggesting further rate cuts later this year, the Greenback remains underpinned by renewed risk aversion and profit-taking across equity markets. According to Bloomberg, several funds in Europe and Asia continue to bet on sustained US Dollar strength through year-end, increasing bearish option positions on the Euro and Japanese Yen. These trades reflect a defensive positioning amid recent weakness in US Equities. In Australia, attention turns to Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock, who is scheduled to speak at 22:00 GMT. Her remarks could provide fresh clues about the monetary policy outlook. The RBA recently kept its cash rate unchanged at 3.60%, while noting that disinflation remains incomplete. Data from the University of Melbourne showed that one-year Consumer Inflation Expectations rose to 4.8% in October from 4.7% in September, suggesting that price pressures persist. This could encourage the RBA to maintain a cautious or even slightly hawkish tone at its next meeting. Against this backdrop, the AUD/USD pair remains fragile in the short term, with direction likely to depend on Governor Bullock’s comments and the broader trend of the US Dollar. Australian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.62% 0.79% 0.29% 0.48% 0.41% 0.79%…
