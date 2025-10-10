I Like Me’ Is New On Streaming This Week – How To Watch
John Candy in "John Candy: I Like Me." Prime Video John Candy: I Like Me, a documentary from Colin Hanks and Ryan Reynolds about the life and career of the late comedy legend, premieres on streaming this week. The documentary had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. The official summary for the film reads, "From director Colin Hanks and producer Ryan Reynolds comes John Candy: I Like Me. "Those who knew John best share his story, in their own words, through never-before-seen archival footage, imagery, and interviews. It's a documentary of the life, career, and loss of one of the most beloved actors of all time." In addition to archived footage featuring the actor, John Candy: I Like Me includes interviews with several of Candy's collaborators, including Steve Martin, Mel Brooks, Tom Hanks, Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Catherine O'Hara, Dave Thomas and Macaulay Culkin. The documentary also features Candy's widow, Rosemary, and his children, Chris and Jennifer. Candy, of course, was one of the cast members featured in the classic sketch comedy series SCTV from 1976-79 and SCTV Network from 1981-83. On film, Candy starred in such comedy classics as Stripes, Splash, Spaceballs, Planes, Trains & Automobiles, Uncle Buck and Home Alone. Candy died of a heart attack on March 4, 1994. He was 43 years old. John Candy: I Like Me will premiere on Prime Video on Thursday. While Prime Video did not indicate an exact release time for the documentary, most new original shows and films debut on the streaming service on the day of release at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT.
