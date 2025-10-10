2025-10-13 Monday

AMINA Launches Institutional POL Staking on Polygon

The post AMINA Launches Institutional POL Staking on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AMINA becomes the first bank globally offering regulated institutional POL staking. Service provides up to 15% yields, combining base rewards and foundation bonus. Polygon hosts $3.4 billion in stablecoins and over $1 billion in tokenized assets. Swiss-regulated cryptocurrency bank AMINA has launched the first institutional staking service for POL, the native token powering the Polygon blockchain. The offering provides qualified participants, including asset managers and corporate treasuries, with regulated access to staking rewards. AMINA holds a license from Switzerland’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority and maintains regulatory approvals in Abu Dhabi and Hong Kong. The bank formerly operated as SEBA Bank before rebranding. Clients can receive up to 15% in staking rewards through the program. This rate combines AMINA’s base yield with additional incentives from the Polygon Foundation, creating a partnership structure aimed at attracting institutional capital. Service Targets Institutional Blockchain Participation Myles Harrison, AMINA’s chief product officer, stated the service bridges traditional finance with “the networks that matter.” The launch expands the bank’s existing POL custody and trading services for institutional clients. Polygon has become a primary network for tokenization efforts by major financial institutions. BlackRock, JPMorgan, and Franklin Templeton utilize Polygon infrastructure for their blockchain initiatives. The network processes transactions for less than $0.01 with settlement times under five seconds. These cost and speed characteristics have attracted institutional adoption for payment and tokenization use cases. Polygon currently hosts over $1 billion in tokenized real-world assets and nearly $3.4 billion in stablecoin value. The blockchain leads in payments under $100 across Ethereum Virtual Machine chains with more than 30% market share. POL token had a market capitalization of $2.5 billion at press time. The token serves as the upgraded successor to MATIC, with the migration process 99% complete as part of network improvements. Staking Provides Network Security Rewards Staking involves…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 03:42
The Movie’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

The post The Movie’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Laila Lockhart Kraner in “Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie.” DreamWorks/Universal Pictures Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, starring Kristen Wiig, Gloria Estefan and Laila Lockhart Kraner, is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming. A live-action/animated hybrid adaptation of the hit kids’ TV series, Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, rated G, premiered in theaters on Sept. 26. The official summary for the film reads, “Created by celebrated storytellers Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey, Gabby’s Dollhouse is a mixed media preschool series that unboxes a surprise before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside Gabby’s dollhouse. Forbes‘Freakier Friday’ Is New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers “In the new film, Gabby (Kraner, who also stars in the series) heads out on a road trip with her Grandma Gigi (Estefan) to the urban wonderland of Cat Francisco. But when Gabby’s dollhouse, her most prized possession, ends up in the hands of an eccentric cat lady named Vera (Wiig), Gabby sets off on an adventure through the real world to get the Gabby Cats back together and save the dollhouse before it’s too late.” The film’s voice cast includes Ego Nwodim, Kyle Mooney and Melissa Villaseñor, Thomas Lennon, Jason Mantzoukas and Fortune Feimster. Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is expected to be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Oct. 14, according to When to Stream. While When to Stream is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, the streaming tracker noted that Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie’s studio, DreamWorks, and its distributor, Universal Pictures, have not announced or confirmed the release date and it is subject to change. ForbesDocumentary ‘John Candy: I Like Me’ Is New On Streaming This Week – How To WatchBy Tim Lammers When Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie arrives on PVOD, it will be available…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 03:37
NEAR Intents Activity Spikes as Zcash’s Zashi Wallet Taps It for Private Swaps

The post NEAR Intents Activity Spikes as Zcash’s Zashi Wallet Taps It for Private Swaps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Activity on NEAR’s intent-based system has picked up sharply in recent weeks, with transaction volumes nearly doubling month-on-month and user counts climbing past 120,000, according to Dune data. Nearly $800 million in swaps and payments have flowed through NEAR Intents in the past 30 days, lifting cumulative totals to about $1.8 billion since the product went live earlier this year. (Near Protocol) The jump is tied to how Intents changes the user experience. Instead of bridging assets manually or confirming multiple steps across chains, a user states an outcome — “swap USDC on Ethereum for NEAR on Solana,” for example — and the protocol handles routing in the background. Data shows both asset and chain coverage widening. USDC, WETH and newer ecosystem tokens have climbed into the top slots by volume, while Ethereum, Solana and Zcash dominate on the blockchain side. Unique active users hit 113,000 over the past week, suggesting stickier flows rather than one-off incentive spikes. (CoinDesk Data) Orders are bundled and matched by relayers, reducing failures and compressing gas costs. That structure is starting to pull traders who want cross-chain execution without the mess of juggling multiple wallets or waiting for bridges to settle. The privacy angle is giving this wave its edge. Zashi, the mobile wallet released by the Electric Coin Company for Zcash, now runs two live features on NEAR Intents after launching earlier in October. Zashi Swaps let users convert BTC, SOL, USDC and other supported assets directly into ZEC inside the app, where they can then be shielded. CrossPay allows someone to spend shielded ZEC and have the recipient receive funds in their chosen crypto on any NEAR-supported chain. That link matters because Zcash, after years in the background, has quadrupled in price in the past month and is back in market conversation.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 03:26
5 Hidden Crypto Gems for 2025: Why BullZilla Is the Best Coin to Watch for Early Investors?

Crypto investors are once again turning to presales and underpriced assets as the market prepares for another major bull run. Among hundreds of tokens fighting for visibility, five stand out for their innovation, community backing, and potential returns. BullZilla ($BZIL) leads this list as the best coin to watch, with staggering ROI potential and a […] The post 5 Hidden Crypto Gems for 2025: Why BullZilla Is the Best Coin to Watch for Early Investors? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 03:15
Stellar (XLM) Battles at $0.37, Breakout to $0.50 Ahead?

Detail: https://coincu.com/uncategorized/stellar-xlm-battles-at-0-37-breakout/
Coinstats2025/10/10 03:14
Polymarket Founder's Redemption Arc: From Broke Dropout To Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

Polymarket has taken the prediction market and sports betting market by storm and made company founder Shayne Coplan a billionaire.read more
Coinstats2025/10/10 03:06
Polymarket POLY Token Speculation Grows After ICE’s $2B Investment and CFTC Approval

Shayne Coplan, the founder of prediction market platform Polymarket, has set off a wave of speculation across the crypto community after a cryptic post on X suggested the possible launch of a native POLY token. Coplan’s Cryptic Post Sparks POLY Token Buzz In his brief but attention-grabbing message, Coplan wrote, $BTC, $ETH, $BNB, $SOL, $POLY, including the possible POLY token and some of the most valuable cryptocurrencies on the market. The announcement instantly created a conversation among traders and analysts who think Polymarket might release its very own POLY token shortly in an effort to boost its rising ecosystem. $BTC$ETH$BNB$SOL$POLY 🤔 https://t.co/HmMobU6nBh — Shayne Coplan 🦅 (@shayne_coplan) October 8, 2025 Although Coplan has not provided official confirmation or timeline, industry participants indicate that the imminent POLY token could fulfill a number of functions such as the rewarding of users. The additional function of voting governance as well as the encouragement of providing liquidity. These characteristics are typical of decentralized protocols that are aimed at increasing community involvement and control more widely distributed. Bloomberg Highlights Young Billionaire Shayne Coplan The 26-year-old entrepreneur, who was recently called by Bloomberg as the youngest self-made billionaire in the world, continues to attract attention as Polymarket grows its reach in the blockchain sphere and thus its impact in it. To further the cause, the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), recently declared it was investing up to 2 billion dollars in Polymarket, giving the company a valuation of an exorbitant 9 billion dollars. The relocation highlights the growing interest of Wall Street in decentralized finance and prediction markets, potentially boosted with a POLY token integration. CFTC Approval Strengthens Polymarket’s U.S. Presence Polymarket has raised two funding rounds totaling 205 million dollars one a $150 million financing round led by Founders Fund and a prior round of 55 million led by Blockchain Capital prior to the last U.S. election. Analysts indicate that these investments may give way to the launch of POLY coin, which may further position Polymarket as the leader in the prediction market sector. Also, I’d like to share the prior two rounds which were never announced. Earlier this year, Founders Fund led a $150m round into Polymarket, valuing us at $1.2b. Also in this round was Ribbit, Valor, Point72 Ventures, SV Angel, 1789, 1confirmation, Blockchain Capital, Coinbase,… — Shayne Coplan 🦅 (@shayne_coplan) October 7, 2025 Polymarket was founded in 2020 and has since reached some major milestones such as approval to legally operate in the United States by the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).  The data provided by DeFiLlama states that the platform currently supports more than 19 billion decentralized transactions, in which participants are able to bet on real-life events including elections, sporting activities, and world politics, which a POLY token would help to improve user compensation as well as transactional costs. Also read: CFTC Chief’s Farewell Message: The U.S. Needs Stronger Crypto Regulations New POLY Token May Transform Web3 The possible implementation of POLY token might become a significant change in the history of Polymarket making it one of the best decentralized sites to transform the Web3. Polymarket may be on the path of becoming one of the best blockchain ecosystems with deep-pocketed investors, regulatory acceptance, and increasing public interest. Regardless of whether the POLY token will come out soon, a cryptic post by Coplan has already achieved one goal, Polymarket was firmly placed on the agenda of the crypto discussion around the world. Also read: Polymarket Bets Big on Bitcoin Reserve: 64% Chance for U.S. by 2025 Conclusion Based on the latest research, Polymarket’s rapid growth, institutional backing, and regulatory progress position it as a key player in the decentralized finance space. In case the alleged POLY token is introduced, it may enhance the power of Polymarket even further and become one of the biggest milestones in the innovation of Web3. For more expert reviews and crypto insights, visit our dedicated platform for the latest news and predictions. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join our Telegram channel to be instantly informed about breaking news! Summary Polymarket founder Shayne Coplan has fueled speculation about a possible native token launch after a cryptic X post mentioning “$POLY.” The billionaire, aged 26, hints Polymarket as it has become widely traced, with ICE investing 2 billion in it, though it is valued at 9 billion. The rumored POLY token would also increase the presence of the platform in the decentralized prediction market space with CFTC approval and nearly $19 billion in trades. Glossary of Key Terms Polymarket:  Decentralized platform for betting on real-world events. POLY Token:  Rumored Polymarket token for rewards and governance. Shayne Coplan:  Polymarket founder and youngest self-made billionaire. Intercontinental Exchange (ICE):  NYSE parent investing $2B in Polymarket. CFTC:  U.S. regulator approving Polymarket’s legal operations. DeFiLlama:  Tracks Polymarket’s $19B decentralized trades. DeFi:  Finance system using blockchain, no intermediaries. Web3:  Decentralized, user-owned version of the internet. Prediction Markets:  Platforms to trade event outcomes. Frequently Asked Questions About Polymarket’s Potential Token Launch 1. What did Shayne Coplan hint at? He hinted at a possible Polymarket token (POLY) launch in a cryptic post on X. 2. What might the POLY token do? It could offer rewards, governance rights, and liquidity incentives for users. 3. How much funding has Polymarket raised? The platform raised $205 million across two major rounds. 4. Why is Polymarket gaining attention? With CFTC approval and $19B in trades, it’s now a leading prediction market platform. Read More: Polymarket POLY Token Speculation Grows After ICE’s $2B Investment and CFTC Approval">Polymarket POLY Token Speculation Grows After ICE’s $2B Investment and CFTC Approval
Coinstats2025/10/10 03:00
Killer Whales S2E3 Sparks NFT, AI, and Luxury Innovation

The post Killer Whales S2E3 Sparks NFT, AI, and Luxury Innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Episode 3 of Killer Whales TV Show throws entrepreneurs into the deep end of innovation, challenging them to redefine luxury goods, NFTs ,and AI. With 1,500,000 in prizes at stake, founders face off against the show’s formidable investor panel, the “Killer Whales,” to prove their ventures are poised to disrupt industries. From tokenizing high-end assets to pioneering next-gen data ecosystems, the pressure is palpable as each pitch could secure a game-changing ‘Swim’ vote or sink their shot at crypto glory. Reflecting on the episode’s focus, Sander Görtjes, CEO of HELLO Labs, shared: “Tonight’s episode delivers on Web3’s promise on building tangible utility for major industries. We’re moving into practical use cases like NFTs authenticating a luxury watch, utilizing AI models trained on user-owned data, and taking advantage of advanced NFT finance. This episode shows how blockchain is quietly rebuilding the infrastructure of luxury, gaming, and artificial intelligence from the ground up.” Sponsored Sponsored Episode 3 spotlights three visionary projects vying for dominance. Galileo Protocol, led by CEO Pierre Beunardeau, transforms luxury asset ownership with its B2B tokenization platform and authenticity verification tools. CARV, represented by Chief Business Officer Paul Delio, empowers gamers and AI developers through its modular data layer, backed by $20 million from heavyweights like Temasek’s Vertex and ConsenSys. Meanwhile, Sniper.xyz, helmed by founder Max Zhuang, reimagines Solana’s NFT landscape with staking, auctions, and cutting-edge trading tools. Judging the fray are titans like Anthony Scaramucci and Ran Neuner, alongside Hacken’s Yevheniia Broshevan and media entrepreneur Aaron Arnold. Tune in for a clash of ideas, razor-sharp critiques, and the quest to claim crypto’s ultimate prize. More about Killer Whales here: https://www.hello.one/killerwhales  Watch Killer Whales Season 2 Episode 3 on YouTube: https://youtu.be/xhxUE1N42sE  About Killer Whales Killer Whales is Web3’s first business reality TV show, produced by HELLO Labs, CoinMarketCap, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 02:57
Ripple may bring RLUSD stablecoin and custody services to Bahraini institutions via Fintech Bay partnership, with XRP in focus

The post Ripple may bring RLUSD stablecoin and custody services to Bahraini institutions via Fintech Bay partnership, with XRP in focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Ripple Bahrain partnership brings Ripple’s custody solution and RLUSD stablecoin to Bahrain’s financial institutions, enabling pilots in cross-border payments, tokenization and stablecoins while leveraging Bahrain Fintech Bay and the Central Bank of Bahrain regulatory framework to accelerate local digital asset adoption. Ripple Bahrain partnership enables pilots for RLUSD stablecoin and custody with Bahrain Fintech Bay Collaboration targets cross-border payments, tokenization and regulated stablecoin issuance under Central Bank of Bahrain frameworks. Ripple holds 60+ global regulatory approvals; XRP ranked fifth by market cap at time of reporting. Ripple Bahrain partnership: Ripple will pilot RLUSD stablecoin and digital custody with Bahrain Fintech Bay—discover what this means for banks and payments. What is Ripple’s partnership with Bahrain Fintech Bay? Ripple Bahrain partnership is a strategic collaboration where Ripple and Bahrain Fintech Bay (BFB) will run fintech pilots and test digital asset solutions in Bahrain, focusing on cross-border payments, tokenization, custody and the RLUSD stablecoin. The initiative aims to integrate regulated stablecoin issuance and custody services for local financial institutions. How will Ripple introduce RLUSD and custody services in Bahrain? Ripple plans to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 02:51
ECB official: No bias toward rate cuts, inflation “basically around 2%”

A senior European Central Bank official said Wednesday, the world faces uncertainty levels never seen before as policymakers try to figure out their next move on interest rates. José Luis Escrivá, who sits on the ECB’s Governing Council and runs Spain’s central bank, made the comments while speaking to Spanish senators in Madrid. “We’re in […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 02:14
