2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
There’s A War Raging Around XRP” – Analyst Warns As Price Struggles To Recover

There’s A War Raging Around XRP” – Analyst Warns As Price Struggles To Recover

Crypto analyst Austin Hilton has warned that a battle is happening around XRP as the token struggles to recover. The analyst says this fight isn’t only about XRP’s price. At the center of it are Ripple, the company behind the XRP token, and SWIFT, the old network banks use for international transfers. In the video […]
XRP
XRP$2.5552+8.71%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00918+6.37%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0004145+15.45%
Compartilhar
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 03:30
Compartilhar
Kerrisdale Capital’s Tactical Move Targets Crypto Reserve Companies

Kerrisdale Capital’s Tactical Move Targets Crypto Reserve Companies

The post Kerrisdale Capital’s Tactical Move Targets Crypto Reserve Companies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Short positions, illustrated by the iconic film “The Big Short,” have historically brought extensive losses to those who underestimated their potential. While the bold tactic outlined the tumultuous 2007-2010 financial crisis, cryptocurrencies have generally been dismissed as mere bubbles despite their disruptive innovations. Continue Reading:Kerrisdale Capital’s Tactical Move Targets Crypto Reserve Companies Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/kerrisdale-capitals-tactical-move-targets-crypto-reserve-companies
Movement
MOVE$0.0845+5.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012552+25.43%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007277+1.50%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 03:20
Compartilhar
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates their July trade agreement in Mumbai

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates their July trade agreement in Mumbai

Starmer and Modi met to talk up their vision of open trade, though neither mentioned President Donald Trump’s tariffs directly. But the contrast was obvious. While Trump’s been pushing his zero-sum approach to trade talks, Modi told a fintech conference Thursday that India and the UK had shown the world how trade could work as […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09031+7.71%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0233-19.37%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0003134+11.25%
Compartilhar
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 03:17
Compartilhar
Sharps Technology (STSS) Stock: Coinbase Partnership Fuels $400M Solana Treasury Expansion

Sharps Technology (STSS) Stock: Coinbase Partnership Fuels $400M Solana Treasury Expansion

TLDR Sharps pivots from medtech to crypto giant with $400M Solana treasury. Sharps Technology bets big on Solana, partners with Coinbase for custody From syringes to Solana: Sharps unveils $400M crypto treasury strategy. Sharps joins Coinbase to manage $400M Solana trove, redefining its future. Sharps Technology transforms into a blockchain treasury powerhouse. Sharps Technology, Inc.(STSS) [...] The post Sharps Technology (STSS) Stock: Coinbase Partnership Fuels $400M Solana Treasury Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11669+3.17%
WorldAssets
INC$0.6999-3.00%
Compartilhar
Coincentral2025/10/10 03:10
Compartilhar
Top Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025: BlockDAG, HYPER, MAXI, SUBBD

Top Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025: BlockDAG, HYPER, MAXI, SUBBD

The post Top Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025: BlockDAG, HYPER, MAXI, SUBBD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover BlockDAG’s $420M+ presale, nearly 27B coins sold, & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team deal, while HYPER raises $17M, Maxidoge fuels meme energy, & SUBBD taps the creator economy. Crypto presales are gaining serious momentum in 2025, with projects pulling in millions before reaching exchanges. These early opportunities give buyers the chance to enter at discounted prices, but not every presale is worth the risk. Some stand out with strong progress, bold partnerships, and clear delivery milestones. Investors are now looking closely at projects that prove they can execute while building excitement. In this list, we cover four presales making headlines right now: BlockDAG, Bitcoin Hyper, Maxidoge, and SUBBD. Each brings something unique, from blockchain infrastructure to meme energy and creator-focused tools. For traders searching for the top crypto presales to invest in, these tokens are shaping up as the most talked-about options of 2025. 1. BlockDAG: Speed, Scale, & a $420M+ Presale BlockDAG (BDAG) is proving itself as more than a typical presale project. It has already secured a multi-year partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, linking its brand with one of the fastest sports in the world. The collaboration isn’t just for visibility. It includes fan simulators, hackathons, and Web3 activations that tie blockchain directly into the global motorsports scene. That puts BlockDAG in front of millions of fans worldwide, something most presales never achieve. Beyond marketing, BlockDAG has technical delivery to back it up. The Awakening Testnet is live, handling around 1,400 transactions per second with full EVM compatibility. Developers can already deploy contracts, mint NFTs, and use tools like an advanced explorer and built-in dApps. Gasless transactions are also on the roadmap, reducing friction for mainstream users. This progress proves the project is moving fast and building real infrastructure while the presale…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.20908+10.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012552+25.43%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 03:04
Compartilhar
Challenges Emerge for Aave as Cryptocurrency Market Faces Turbulence

Challenges Emerge for Aave as Cryptocurrency Market Faces Turbulence

Recent shifts in the cryptocurrency landscape have exerted pressure on Aave, a prominent entity in the decentralized finance sphere. A substantial drop in Aave’s governance token over the last 24 hours has posed new challenges for both holders and traders, as the platform strives to regain equilibrium in a volatile market environment.Continue Reading:Challenges Emerge for Aave as Cryptocurrency Market Faces Turbulence
AaveToken
AAVE$247.82+7.43%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.00095+21.32%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00918+6.37%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/10 03:04
Compartilhar
If You Bought 1,000 DOGE A Year Ago, You'd Now Be Up Over 120%

If You Bought 1,000 DOGE A Year Ago, You'd Now Be Up Over 120%

The price of meme coin pioneer Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) continues its steady climb, posting 122.7% gains over the past year, driven by optimism around the newly launched DOJread more
1
1$0.004+10.13%
DOGE
DOGE$0.20755+11.87%
DAR Open Network
D$0.02379+11.90%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/10 03:03
Compartilhar
FED Üst Düzey Yöneticisi Barr’dan Faiz İndirimleri ve ABD Hükümet Kapanması Hakkında Özel Açıklamalar!

FED Üst Düzey Yöneticisi Barr’dan Faiz İndirimleri ve ABD Hükümet Kapanması Hakkında Özel Açıklamalar!

FED Yönetim Kurulu Üyesi Michael Barr, son açıklamalarında enflasyon ve para politikası görünümüne ilişkin temkinli bir tutum sergiledi. Barr, Eylül toplantısından bu yana tüketici harcamalarının güçlü seyrettiğini, çekirdek kişisel tüketim harcamaları (PCE) enflasyonunun ise artışını sürdürdüğünü belirtti. Barr, “Eylül ayındaki faiz indirimi uygun bir karardı, ancak mevcut politika faizi hâlâ kısmen sıkı bir seviyede bulunuyor” […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012552+25.43%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/10 02:59
Compartilhar
Aave Faces Selling Pressure as Market Weakens

Aave Faces Selling Pressure as Market Weakens

Aave token has encountered selling pressure, dipping below $270 in 24 hours. Market turbulence impacted the cryptocurrency sector, affecting Aave and other tokens. Continue Reading:Aave Faces Selling Pressure as Market Weakens The post Aave Faces Selling Pressure as Market Weakens appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
AaveToken
AAVE$247.82+7.43%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00918+6.37%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/10 02:57
Compartilhar
After Ethereum’s Near-$5,000 Rally, Analysts Call Blazpay ($BLAZ) One of the Best Crypto Presales of 2025

After Ethereum’s Near-$5,000 Rally, Analysts Call Blazpay ($BLAZ) One of the Best Crypto Presales of 2025

Ethereum’s surge toward $5,000 has revived attention on early-stage projects like Blazpay ($BLAZ), now in Phase 1 of its $0.006 presale. Analysts call it one of the best crypto presales and top DeFi opportunities of 2025.
NEAR
NEAR$2.451+7.97%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000309+14.44%
Wink
LIKE$0.006999+0.54%
Compartilhar
Cryptodaily2025/10/09 16:55
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.