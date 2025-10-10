2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Grayscale selects Figment to power staking in Ethereum and Solana funds

Grayscale selects Figment to power staking in Ethereum and Solana funds

The post Grayscale selects Figment to power staking in Ethereum and Solana funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Grayscale has partnered with Figment to introduce staking features for its Ethereum and Solana investment products. The partnership enables Grayscale’s clients to earn staking rewards through technical infrastructure provided by Figment. Grayscale, a digital asset manager, has partnered with Figment, an institutional staking services provider, to enable staking features for its Ethereum and Solana investment products. The collaboration supports Grayscale’s launch of staking-enabled exchange-traded products and trusts in the US market. Figment will provide the technical infrastructure to allow investors in Grayscale’s products to earn staking rewards from both blockchain networks. Ethereum transitioned to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in 2022, while Solana has operated on a staking-based system since its launch. The partnership reflects growing institutional adoption of staking services in regulated US crypto investment products. Grayscale’s integration of staking capabilities marks an expansion beyond traditional spot crypto holdings, allowing investors to generate additional returns through network validation rewards. Staking allows token holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus and validation processes. For institutional products, this feature provides an additional revenue stream while maintaining exposure to the underlying digital assets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/grayscale-figment-ethereum-solana-staking/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,012552+%25,43
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,00918+%6,37
Streamflow
STREAM$0,05979+%5,37
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 03:30
Compartilhar
Israeli Crypto Trader Stabbed, Robbed of $600K in Violent Home Invasion Indictment

Israeli Crypto Trader Stabbed, Robbed of $600K in Violent Home Invasion Indictment

The Tel Aviv District Attorney’s Office filed an indictment this week against Murad Mahajna, 46, for a violent home invasion robbery that netted approximately $600,000 in crypto and luxury items from a Herzliya resident. The September 7 attack involved Mahajna and two accomplices who tied up the victim, stabbed him twice in the legs, and spent over an hour extracting digital wallet codes while threatening his family. Hour-Long Ordeal Nets $600K in Digital Assets and Valuables According to a local source, the attackers waited in the building’s stairwell at 8:10 a.m. before forcing their way into the apartment when the victim opened his door. Two accomplices wore black face masks while Mahajna remained unmasked, claiming to represent the Karaja family and initially demanding 500 Bitcoin worth approximately $55 million. When the victim refused to surrender his digital wallet credentials, one attacker retrieved a kitchen knife and held it to his neck. The assailants stabbed the victim twice after he continued resisting, once in each leg above the knee. Under threat and in pain, he surrendered codes allowing the robbers to transfer $547,260 in Bitcoin and approximately $42,248 in USDT. The group also stole a Rolex watch valued at around $50,000, a laptop, a Trezor crypto wallet, approximately $5,300 in euros, and several thousand shekels in cash. Before leaving, the attackers cleaned the apartment with disinfectant to obscure evidence and left the victim tied up, bleeding, and bruised. Mahajna threatened, “If the police are contacted, the family will be harmed.“ Two days later, he allegedly called the victim again, demanding additional wallet codes and coins within 24 hours, warning, “wherever you took the wife and children, we will find them,” when refused. Repeat Offender Faces Multiple Charges After Victim Reports The victim initially remained too afraid to contact authorities but eventually told his family, who persuaded him to file a complaint. Police arrested Mahajna on September 10 after collecting evidence, including recorded phone calls, voice identification, technological data, and security camera footage. Mahajna also has 10 prior convictions for violent, drug, and weapons offenses. The indictment charges Mahajna with breaking and entering a residence, aggravated robbery, extortion by threats, obstruction of justice, and making threats. The defendant has denied the allegations against him. The case adds to Israel’s growing list of violent crypto-related crimes as criminals increasingly target visible cryptocurrency wealth. The Israeli incident joins an alarming global surge in crypto kidnappings and robberies. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis reported 35 wrench attacks globally in July 2025, surpassing nearly all previous years. The spike correlates directly with Bitcoin’s rise to over $122,000 in early July, which has now broken a new ATH above $126K.Source: Chainalysis France Leads Global Crisis With 10 Kidnappings Since January France has emerged as the global hotspot for crypto-related violent crime, documenting at least 10 separate kidnapping cases since January. The pattern escalated dramatically when Ledger co-founder David Balland was kidnapped and had his finger severed by ransom-seeking attackers. May brought coordinated attacks targeting crypto executives and their families, with prosecutors ultimately charging 25 suspects linked to multiple abduction plots. Criminal networks are increasingly using sophisticated tactics, disguising themselves as delivery workers with stolen branded vans from services like UPS and Chronopost. One brutal case involved attackers kidnapping a poker player’s father in Paris, severing his finger, and filming the mutilation to coerce his son into transferring €5-7 million. French elite forces freed a Swiss hostage in August after he was held captive near Valence-TGV station, with kidnappers demanding cryptocurrency for his release. The violence extends globally. Back in September, two Texas brothers faced federal kidnapping charges after holding a Minnesota family at gunpoint for nine hours while stealing $8 million in crypto, forcing local schools to cancel their homecoming football game. Belgian authorities also recently sentenced three men to 12 years for kidnapping crypto investor Stephane Winkel’s wife, while Australian billionaire Tim Heath narrowly escaped kidnapping in Estonia. Similarly, a UK gang received lengthy prison sentences in January for kidnapping and torturing a cryptocurrency investor over several months, forcing him to transfer approximately $124,000. Manchester Crown Court handed down sentences ranging from 13 to 20 years after police found the victim with burn marks, bruises, and wounds from being beaten with weapons
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0,0000753-%9,71
Compartilhar
CryptoNews2025/10/10 03:29
Compartilhar
Flares Airdrop Opens Path to $SLX Token Rewards on Solana

Flares Airdrop Opens Path to $SLX Token Rewards on Solana

Solana-based DeFi protocol Solstice has announced the Flares Airdrop, a campaign designed to reward early users with points convertible to the upcoming $SLX token. The program begins with an initial allocation for community participants and expands as the protocol’s total value locked (TVL) grows, directly linking network adoption to user rewards. How Solstice Delivers Transparent […] The post Flares Airdrop Opens Path to $SLX Token Rewards on Solana appeared first on CoinChapter.
SLIMEX
SLX$0,00794+%5,02
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,00918+%6,37
DeFi
DEFI$0,001299-%2,62
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/10 03:09
Compartilhar
ETH sells off alongside Bitcoin, but Ether adoption pace still supports rally to $10K

ETH sells off alongside Bitcoin, but Ether adoption pace still supports rally to $10K

Ethereum on-chain activity tops 9.5 billion daily contract calls while the total value locked in tokenized real world assets reached $11.7 billion. Will Ether price follow? Key takeaways:Ethereum’s onchain activity is structurally higher, signaling durable growth.Institutional inflows and RWA tokenization are major catalysts for ETH demand.Read more
Ethereum
ETH$4.141,16+%9,14
RealLink
REAL$0,07144+%3,43
Allo
RWA$0,005812+%20,40
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/10 03:04
Compartilhar
Special Comments from FED Senior Executive Barr on Interest Rate Cuts and the US Government Shutdown

Special Comments from FED Senior Executive Barr on Interest Rate Cuts and the US Government Shutdown

Fed Board Member Michael Barr spoke about the US economy in his statement. Here's what you need to know. Continue Reading: Special Comments from FED Senior Executive Barr on Interest Rate Cuts and the US Government Shutdown
SphereX
HERE$0,00021+%0,47
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/10 03:02
Compartilhar
North Dakota unveils first state-owned U.S. stablecoin: Details

North Dakota unveils first state-owned U.S. stablecoin: Details

But can a state-backed stablecoin really challenge Wall Street’s dominance?
Union
U$0,007675+%9,81
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/10 03:00
Compartilhar
GRVT Airdrop Season 2: A Simplified Points Model With 20% Token Allocation

GRVT Airdrop Season 2: A Simplified Points Model With 20% Token Allocation

GRVT is rolling out Airdrop Season 2, a streamlined campaign designed to reward consistent traders rather than speculative participants. This new phase introduces a unified points model and allocates 20% of the total GRVT token supply to early users through weekly, activity-based rewards. Here’s how the GRVT airdrop works, who can take part, and what’s […] The post GRVT Airdrop Season 2: A Simplified Points Model With 20% Token Allocation appeared first on CoinChapter.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,00918+%6,37
SphereX
HERE$0,00021+%0,47
Overtake
TAKE$0,28165+%13,44
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/10 02:59
Compartilhar
James Wynn’s memecoin play turns as YEPE insiders sell

James Wynn’s memecoin play turns as YEPE insiders sell

On-chain analytics indicate that insiders are starting to sell YEPE, which prominent trader James Wynn promoted. Memecoin season, especially on BNB, seems to be coming back. But with it, there’s also an explosion of questionable projects. On Thursday, October 9,…
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0,000276+%11,69
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,0008321+%21,43
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,03399+%1,67
Compartilhar
Crypto.news2025/10/10 02:55
Compartilhar
Bitwise ‘Not Playing Around,’ Proposes Low Fee For Its Solana Staking ETF As Official Launch Nears ⋆ ZyCrypto

Bitwise ‘Not Playing Around,’ Proposes Low Fee For Its Solana Staking ETF As Official Launch Nears ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Bitwise ‘Not Playing Around,’ Proposes Low Fee For Its Solana Staking ETF As Official Launch Nears ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Crypto fund manager Bitwise designated a 0.20% fee for its Solana (SOL) exchange-traded fund, which has a staking component, as asset managers inch closer to securing a green light from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for their crypto-based ETFs. Bitwise Sets Aggressively Low Fees For Its SOL ETF In a Wednesday amendment to its registration statement, Bitwise formally renames its fund to the “Bitwise Solana Staking ETF,” while including language that enables it to “seek to provide exposure to the value of Solana held by the Trust.” By adding staking, the funds would earn small rewards from helping secure blockchains like Solana or Ethereum. Those rewards flow back into the ETF, providing investors with an opportunity to earn additional income from the same assets, rather than relying solely on price gains. The firm also stated that it would charge a 0.20% unitary management fee, a single charge that covers all fund operating costs, waived for the first three months on the first $1 billion in assets. According to Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, this incredibly low fee could be a sign of how competitive the investment vehicle could get among ETF issuers. Advertisement &nbsp “Bitwise not playing around, plans to charge just 0.20% for their spot Solana ETF,” Balchunas postulated. “Thought we’d see higher first, need war to get this low.” At that rate, the proposed fee undercuts most competing crypto ETFs, which often fall between 0.15% and 0.25%, and matches the lowest levels seen among greenlighted crypto products. “Low fees have near perfect record of attracting investors so good sign for inflow potential,” Balchunas explained. The REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF (SSK), the US’s first Solana staking ETF, ended its first day of trading with $12 million in inflows. The annual management fee…
Notcoin
NOT$0,000958+%6,80
BRC20.COM
COM$0,012552+%25,43
FUND
FUND$0,01383-%29,79
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 02:53
Compartilhar
Crypto News: Market Faces $5.6B Options Expiry Post Hawkish Jerome Powell Jitters

Crypto News: Market Faces $5.6B Options Expiry Post Hawkish Jerome Powell Jitters

The post Crypto News: Market Faces $5.6B Options Expiry Post Hawkish Jerome Powell Jitters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP traders brace for $5.6 billion in crypto options expiry. The expiry follows the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speech that gave no guidance for investors, keeping the crypto market volatile and uncertain. Crypto prices dipped as the US dollar and the 10-year Treasury yield rose amid economic growth concerns due to the prolonged U.S. government shutdown. Will the market cap slip under $4 trillion again amid massive crypto liquidations? Crypto News: $4.6 Billion Bitcoin Options Expiry More than 38K BTC options with a notional value of $4.6 billion to expire on the largest derivatives crypto exchange Deribit on October 10. The put-call ratio was 1.1. This indicated that traders were leaning bearish, placing more put options bets as compared to calls after the latest crypto market crash. Moreover, the max pain price was at $118,000, significantly lower than the current market price. This implied only a slight chance of a pullback in BTC price towards the max pain, with high calls at $120,000 and $121,000 strike prices. In addition, the 24-hour call volume was higher than the 24-hour put volume. Also, the put-call ratio of 0.87 indicated that traders were cautiously buying calls options amid neutral sentiment. Bitcoin Options Open Interest | Source: Deribit As per Greekslive, major participants were focusing on out-of-the-money call options and strike prices close to their recent historical highs. Options open interest below $120,000 are relatively scarce, and the overall market maker gamma level is still low, signaling limited impact from minor price fluctuations. Bitcoin price was trading 2% lower at around $120,800 at the time of writing. The 24-hour low and high were $120,798 and $124,167, respectively. Ethereum Options with $0.93 Billion in Notional Value to Expire In Ethereum crypto news, 215K ETH options with a notional value of almost…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,012552+%25,43
XRP
XRP$2,5552+%8,71
Oasis
ROSE$0,02042+%10,91
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 02:46
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.