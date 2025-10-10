Exchange MEXC
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
2025-10-13
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Gold drops under $4,000 as DXY surges
The post Gold drops under $4,000 as DXY surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold price retreated during the North American session on Thursday after hitting a record high of $4,058, plunges below $4,000 as the Greenback posts solid gains.. XAU/USD trades at $3,978, down 1.5%. Safe haven demand eases amid Israel–Hamas ceasefire hopes The Gold market mood turned negative on Thursday. Bullion prices fell as traders booked profits, sending prices toward a daily low of $3,944 as China’s traders got back from holidays. Upbeat news regarding a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas added to relief sentiment by market players. Despite this, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war extends despite efforts by the White House. Nevertheless, Gold is set to continue rallying as the US government shutdown extended to its ninth day, while the latest Minutes by the Federal Reserve (Fed) showed that policymakers agreed to support a weakening labor market. Fed Governor Michael Barr said that he does not think that there is a generalized spillover of tariffs onto services inflation. He added that uncertainty about inflation and the jobs market warrants a cautious approach to additional rate cuts. Echoing his comments was the Minneapolis Fed’s Neel Kashkari, who said that he “basically agrees” with everything that Barr said. Daily digest market movers: Gold slumps amid rising US Treasury yields Bullion is pressured as the US Dollar strengthens sharply across the board. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, is up 0.62% at 99.42. US Treasury yields rise as the 10-year Treasury note is up two basis points at 4.148%. US real yields — which correlate inversely to Gold prices — also climbed to 1.798%. Further comments by Fed Governor Michael Bar revealed that the current monetary policy is appropriate and rates are modestly restrictive. He sees the Fed’s inflation goal facing…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 04:43
Square Reveals Zero-Fee Bitcoin Payments Program as $HYPER Scales Bitcoin for the Future
The post Square Reveals Zero-Fee Bitcoin Payments Program as $HYPER Scales Bitcoin for the Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Square Reveals Zero-Fee Bitcoin Payments Program as $HYPER Scales Bitcoin for the Future Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ben is a freelance writer specializing in crypto developments (mainly altcoins) and the intricate ways global economics shape the digital asset space. His B.Ed. in Education provides a unique foundation for his writing, enabling him to distill complex crypto concepts and market shifts into clear, digestible insights. This skill is key to helping readers adapt and apply their understanding to the ever-evolving world of crypto investment. Passionate about making crypto accessible, Ben crafts content designed to educate a broad audience, from current market events to the essential foundational knowledge that underpins them. His goal is to empower readers through understanding. When he’s not immersed in crypto analysis and breaking down complex topics, Ben is an avid Pokémon fan and enjoys all things Disney. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/square-reveals-zero-fee-bitcoin-payments-program-hyper-cales-btc/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 04:41
S&P Launches Digital Asset Index With Tokenized Access On The Way
The post S&P Launches Digital Asset Index With Tokenized Access On The Way appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News S&P Dow Jones debuts the Digital Markets 50, combining cryptocurrencies and blockchain stocks. Tokenized access via Dinari aims to broaden global investor reach. MAGACOIN FINANCE continues to break record after record, attracting fresh capital as more investors look for early-stage growth while traditional finance opens new doors to crypto exposure. S&P Dow Jones Indices, the group behind the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average, has launched the S&P Digital Markets 50, a new benchmark that blends crypto assets with publicly listed blockchain companies. The idea is simple: give investors one clear view of the digital asset economy across tokens, exchanges, mining firms, infrastructure providers, and tokenization ventures. What the new index tracks The S&P Digital Markets 50 brings together 15 leading cryptocurrencies and 35 crypto-focused stocks inside a single, rules-based framework. By mixing coins and equities, the index shows how the sector is growing beyond pure token prices and into real, revenue-generating businesses. For investors who already use index products in stocks, this approach feels familiar. It also helps reduce the single-asset risk that comes with picking one coin at a time. Built with tokenization in mind S&P created the index with Dinari, a blockchain company that focuses on tokenized securities. Dinari plans to issue a tokenized version of the S&P Digital Markets 50 on its dShares platform by year-end. If delivered on schedule, investors will be able to hold or trade the index directly on-chain, without waiting for a traditional ETF listing in every region. This matters because many funds and high-net-worth investors want index-like exposure to crypto but need cleaner access, better auditing trails, and simple custody. Tokenized access for a global audience Dinari says the tokenized index is designed to work across borders and time zones. Instead of dealing with local market hours, clearing…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 04:40
Digital Assets Go Mainstream as Institutional Investors Ramp Up Tokenization Plans
The post Digital Assets Go Mainstream as Institutional Investors Ramp Up Tokenization Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain What was once a cautious experiment for major financial institutions is rapidly turning into a large-scale transformation. A new study by State Street suggests that global asset managers are no longer testing the waters of blockchain – they’re diving in. The findings reveal a powerful shift in sentiment: institutional investors are now planning to double their exposure to digital assets within the next three years, reflecting a new level of confidence in blockchain technology. This change comes as more firms begin viewing tokenization not as a concept, but as an operational necessity for the future of investing. Unlike early experiments focused on crypto trading or custody, institutions are now targeting private equity and fixed-income markets for blockchain integration. The process – known as tokenization – turns traditional instruments into digital tokens that can be traded or fractionalized, effectively making assets that were once illiquid far easier to manage. By the end of the decade, many large firms expect as much as a quarter of their portfolios to exist in tokenized form. That transformation could reshape how asset ownership, liquidity, and transparency function across the financial system. One of the strongest drivers behind this shift is the promise of efficiency. Participants in State Street’s research highlighted faster trade execution, improved tracking of holdings, and significant reductions in compliance and administrative costs. Nearly half of those surveyed anticipate operational savings exceeding 40% once digital asset infrastructure is fully integrated into their workflows. Interestingly, the move toward blockchain is not happening in isolation. The report notes that generative AI and quantum computing are emerging as powerful complementary technologies that could help automate complex investment processes and improve portfolio modeling. State Street, which safeguards around $49 trillion in assets, says nearly half of its institutional partners have already formed dedicated teams focused on…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 04:25
BTC Slips Below Key Support as Dollar Strengthens Ahead of Powell Speech
The post BTC Slips Below Key Support as Dollar Strengthens Ahead of Powell Speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin BTC$111,480.33 dipped below a key support level Thursday, pulling the broader crypto market down as the US dollar gained strength ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech. The leading cryptocurrency fell over 1% $121,500, reversing Wednesday’s spike and penetrating the 200-hour simple moving average, CoinDesk data show. Other major tokens such as BNB and ETH dropped over 3%. The CoinDesk 20 Index fell 1% to 4,155 points. The decline followed another strong day of inflows into the U.S.-listed spot ETFs, which collectively pulled in $426 million on Wednesday, according to data source SoSoValue. This extends the streaks of robust daily inflows seen over the past week. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback’s value against major fiat currencies, rose to 99.10, the highest since Aug. 1, denting the appeal of dollar-denominated assets like bitcoin and gold. The yellow metal saw a brief drop to $4,000 per ounce. before bouncing back above $4,030 per ounce. Fed’s Powell is scheduled to speak at the Community Bank Conference in Washington at 12:30 GMT. Traders will look for cues on the monetary policy outlook against the backdrop of the U.S. government shutdown that has paused fresh economic data releases such as inflation and jobs, which the central bank takes into account while setting interest rates. The minutes of the Federal Reserve September meeting released Wednesday also expressed concerns over the shutdown. “Should the shutdown not end by the FOMC’s Oct. 28-29 meeting, policymakers essentially will be flying blind on key economic metrics,””the committee members noted, Minutes showed caution over inflation Minutes revealed that while policymakers were united in their view that rates should be cut, they disagreed on how aggressively rate cuts should proceed and were worried about sticky inflation. “Most judged that it likely would be appropriate to ease policy further…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 04:20
What Is The Insurrection Act? Here’s What Happens If Trump Invokes Law
The post What Is The Insurrection Act? Here’s What Happens If Trump Invokes Law appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline As court rulings stymie President Donald Trump’s ability to send the military to Democratic-run cities, the administration is reportedly considering having the president invoke the Insurrection Act, a rarely-used law that gives presidents much more authority to use the military on U.S. soil—though that power is not absolute. President Donald Trump addresses senior military officers at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Quantico, Virginia, on September 30. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts The Trump administration is increasingly considering invoking the act, NBC News reported Wednesday, after Trump told reporters Monday he’d use the law “if it was necessary.” The move comes after Trump has repeatedly sought to deploy federal troops to Democratic-run cities—most recently Portland, Oregon, and Chicago—but had courts rule against his efforts and block the deployments, with two more courts set to consider the deployments’ legality Thursday. The Insurrection Act states that in the case of “unlawful obstructions, combinations, or assemblages” or “rebellions” against the government that make it “impracticable” to enforce the law through normal means, presidents can deploy federal troops and use them “as he considers necessary to enforce those laws or to suppress the rebellion.” The law has been invoked approximately 30 times over the course of U.S. history, and while it was most recently used in 1992 in response to riots in Los Angeles, the last time it was invoked without a state governor asking the president to use it—as would be the case here—was during the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s. While presidents are typically banned from using the military for domestic law enforcement purposes under a different law, the Posse Comitatus Act, the Insurrection Act is the primary workaround for those limitations, allowing presidents to have broader authority over the military in the U.S. by invoking it. That means Trump…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 04:07
Bitcoin Dominance Exhaustion Sparks Altcoin Rally Momentum
The post Bitcoin Dominance Exhaustion Sparks Altcoin Rally Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin dominance is nearing a rejection point, hinting at possible altcoin rotation as capital flows shift. BTC support at $120K–$118K zone stays intact, reinforcing broader market stability. Solana (SOL) eyes $400, Cardano (ADA) targets $2, and Avalanche (AVAX) builds toward $80 as traders anticipate the next altcoin season 2025. Bitcoin dominance exhaustion now signals a shift in market momentum. The BTC.D index has reached a level that, in past cycles, marked the point where Bitcoin’s lead faded and altcoins began to take flow. Analysts tracking capital movement said a break below this trendline often triggers liquidity rotation into high-beta assets such as Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Avalanche (AVAX). $BTC.D | Bitcoin Dominance Approaching the 59.5% level I called out on October 4. The fifth wave is unfolding as an ending diagonal, not an impulsive move — signaling exhaustion in BTC.D. The upside move should be nearing completion. Alts should start to outperform. 🤝 https://t.co/2RF0QIfya3 pic.twitter.com/2uc0htJEw6 — Quantum Ascend (@quantum_ascend) October 9, 2025 Altcoin market capitalization excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum has pushed to a fresh monthly high, showing that new money is entering the broader crypto market. While Bitcoin holds firm above $120K, traders see a buildup of strength beneath the surface. Each rally attempt from here could draw more capital toward the assets that move faster once Bitcoin dominance weakens. The structure remains the same: Bitcoin provides stability; altcoins chase expansion. If dominance rejects this resistance as it did in 2021, the market could enter the first true altcoin season of 2025. Bitcoin Finds Support at $120K–$118K Zone On the weekly chart, Bitcoin remains well-supported even after its latest pullback. Strong demand sits between $120,000 and $118,000, creating a solid base for the next upward phase. There are several support layers, and the higher structure remains intact. This means…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 04:06
Hyperscale Data (GPUS) Stock: Drops 10% Amid $30M Debt Reduction and AI Campus Expansion Plans
TLDR Hyperscale Data trims $30M debt, eyes 70MW AI-Bitcoin campus expansion. GPUS cuts $30M debt, strengthens balance sheet amid market volatility. Hyperscale Data slashes debt, boosts Michigan AI and crypto operations. GPUS stock dips after $30M debt cut, but growth plans stay on track. Hyperscale Data refines capital, targets 70MW AI-Bitcoin power upgrade. Hyperscale Data, [...] The post Hyperscale Data (GPUS) Stock: Drops 10% Amid $30M Debt Reduction and AI Campus Expansion Plans appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/10 03:38
$75B Seizable Crypto Exposed: Chainalysis Data Collides With US Bitcoin Reserve
Chainalysis reports $75 billion in seizable crypto on public blockchains. The estimate covers funds linked to illicit crypto activity. It arrives while US Bitcoin Reserve discussions continue. The split includes about $15 billion at illicit entities. It also includes over $60 billion held in wallets with downstream exposure. Chainalysis says the totals rely on entity […] The post $75B Seizable Crypto Exposed: Chainalysis Data Collides With US Bitcoin Reserve appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/10/10 03:09
DappRadar report shows NFT and DeFi revival amid Bitcoin spotlight
In Q3, apps were still a busy arena of activity. NFT activity picked up, as some items were used in DeFi roles, serving as collateral for minting tokens.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/10 01:45
