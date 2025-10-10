What Is The Insurrection Act? Here’s What Happens If Trump Invokes Law

Topline As court rulings stymie President Donald Trump's ability to send the military to Democratic-run cities, the administration is reportedly considering having the president invoke the Insurrection Act, a rarely-used law that gives presidents much more authority to use the military on U.S. soil—though that power is not absolute. President Donald Trump addresses senior military officers at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Quantico, Virginia, on September 30. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts The Trump administration is increasingly considering invoking the act, NBC News reported Wednesday, after Trump told reporters Monday he'd use the law "if it was necessary." The move comes after Trump has repeatedly sought to deploy federal troops to Democratic-run cities—most recently Portland, Oregon, and Chicago—but had courts rule against his efforts and block the deployments, with two more courts set to consider the deployments' legality Thursday. The Insurrection Act states that in the case of "unlawful obstructions, combinations, or assemblages" or "rebellions" against the government that make it "impracticable" to enforce the law through normal means, presidents can deploy federal troops and use them "as he considers necessary to enforce those laws or to suppress the rebellion." The law has been invoked approximately 30 times over the course of U.S. history, and while it was most recently used in 1992 in response to riots in Los Angeles, the last time it was invoked without a state governor asking the president to use it—as would be the case here—was during the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s. While presidents are typically banned from using the military for domestic law enforcement purposes under a different law, the Posse Comitatus Act, the Insurrection Act is the primary workaround for those limitations, allowing presidents to have broader authority over the military in the U.S. by invoking it. That means Trump…