Gala Games Launches ‘Circle of Shadows’ Cross-Game Halloween Event
Terrill Dicki Oct 08, 2025 18:19 Gala Games announces the 'Circle of Shadows' event, a cross-game Halloween celebration spanning Town Star, Vexi, and Mirandus, offering exclusive NFTs and rewards. Gala Games is set to unveil its highly anticipated 'Circle of Shadows' event, a thrilling cross-game Halloween celebration. The event will encompass popular titles such as Town Star, Vexi, and Mirandus, providing players with a unique opportunity to earn exclusive rewards and NFTs that enhance gameplay across these interconnected worlds. Event Overview The 'Circle of Shadows' event is structured as a four-part saga, with each segment offering distinct rewards. According to Gala News, the event kicks off on October 14, 2025, and concludes on November 7, 2025. Participants can earn $GALA tokens and unique NFTs that will bolster their performance in subsequent events. Event Schedule and Rewards The Halloween event is meticulously scheduled as follows: Town Star: Begins October 14, 2025, at 9 AM PST, ending on October 17, 2025. Rewards include $GALA for 1200 places and 225 Vexi NFTs for the top 225 participants. Vexi: Starts October 23, 2025, at 2 PM PST, concluding on October 27, 2025. Participants can win $GALA for 450 places and 235 Mirandus NFTs for the top 235 players. Mirandus: Commences October 30, 2025, at 7 PM UTC, ending on November 3, 2025. The rewards feature $GALA for 150 places and 250 Town Star NFTs for the top 250 participants. Town Star: The final event runs from November 4, 2025, at 9 AM PST to November 7, 2025. Participants can earn $GALA for 1200 places. Exclusive NFTs and Their Utility Each event offers exclusive NFTs designed to give players an advantage in the subsequent games: VEXI Scaremel (Epic): Available during the first event, this NFT enhances performance…
