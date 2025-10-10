‘A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms’ Looks Even Better Than ‘Game Of Thrones’ In Its Incredible First Trailer

The post ‘A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms’ Looks Even Better Than ‘Game Of Thrones’ In Its Incredible First Trailer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Credit: HBO The first trailer for A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, the new Game Of Thrones prequel/spinoff, just dropped. It looks fantastic. It looks better than the original show, though I suppose I’m saying that partly because the ending of the original show left such a bitter taste in my mouth. A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is based on the Dunk & Egg novellas by George R.R. Martin. Unlike House Of The Dragon, which was based on Martin’s “history” book, Fire & Blood, these novellas are narrative tales about Ser Duncan the Tall and his diminutive squire, Egg. Fire & Blood was written as a history book, with little dialogue and lots of narrative gaps to fill in for the adaptation. A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms will presumably be closer to the actual text – as evidenced by Martin’s enthusiasm over the series. Here’s the trailer: Compare this to the absolutely dreadful first trailer for Netflix’s The Witcher Season 4 and you can see just how badly other streamers have dropped the ball when it comes to recapturing the magic of Game Of Thrones. I have not been this excited about a new show in a very, very long time. I certainly haven’t been this excited for a fantasy series, or for anything related to Westeros and the Game Of Thrones universe. A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Release Date And Cast A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms debuts on January 18th on HBO Max and will consist of just six episodes in its first season. I love these novellas because they’re more contained than A Song Of Ice And Fire, and because they’re smaller-scale adventures rather than epic fantasy. This is a story of knight errantry about a hedge knight…