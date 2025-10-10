2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Delta premium travel set to overtake coach cabin sales next year

Delta premium travel set to overtake coach cabin sales next year

The post Delta premium travel set to overtake coach cabin sales next year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A view from the Delta Sky Club at Los Angeles International Airport, Sept. 2, 2022. AaronP | Bauer-Griffin | GC Images | Getty Images Delta Air Lines customers are getting used to first class. Revenue from the pricier, roomier seats toward the front of the plane could eclipse sales from standard coach seats for at least a quarter or two next year, Delta executives said Thursday. In the last quarter, Delta said ticket revenue from its premium cabin rose 9% from last year to nearly $5.8 billion, while main-cabin ticket revenue fell 4% from a year earlier to just over $6 billion. CEO Ed Bastian said he’s seen no sign of premium-travel demand slowing down, a trend that helped drive the carrier’s upbeat forecast, released Thursday, for the rest of 2025 and next year. Airlines from Delta to Frontier have been working to court travelers willing to pay more for seats on board. During an investor day last year, Delta said that just 43% of its 2024 revenue was coming from main cabin tickets, down from a 60% share from in 2010. Meanwhile, Delta said that close to 60% of revenue last year was generated by premium seats and its lucrative loyalty program. Delta, the most profitable U.S. airline, has benefited from its customers shelling out more for premium seats. Carriers have raced to add more of those seats to their fleets, some of them so elaborate — with lie-flat beds, ottomans and big entertainment screens — that they have delayed deliveries of new planes as regulators evaluate their design. Read more CNBC airline news Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/09/delta-premium-travel-set-to-overtake-coach-cabin-sales-2026.html
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012548+25.41%
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.06224+6.03%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.00831-9.99%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 04:34
Compartilhar
Russia Is Shutting Down Its Own Internet To Stop Ukrainian Drones

Russia Is Shutting Down Its Own Internet To Stop Ukrainian Drones

The post Russia Is Shutting Down Its Own Internet To Stop Ukrainian Drones appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A man holds flowers standing in front of the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in downtown Moscow on September 3, 2025. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images As Ukrainian drones strike deeper into Russia, targeting oil refineries, the Kremlin’s response has been to flip the switch, shutting down mobile networks across dozens of regions. Drone alerts are grounding flights, while internet shutdowns freeze payments and halt digital commerce. Shops revert to cash. The war is increasingly being felt at home. Russian regional authorities are now racing to expand public Wi-Fi networks as mobile internet shutdowns become routine, publishing interactive maps of new access points across major cities. The Moscow Times reported that Russian officials said the networks are meant to “ensure citizen safety.” Still, the move highlights how deeply connectivity disruptions have seeped into daily life, forcing the government to offer workarounds for its own restrictions. Jason Jay Smart, a security analyst, told me in an interview that “regional authorities now shut or throttle mobile data during raids across dozens of oblasts, producing rolling blackouts and higher latency as traffic is forced through fewer routes. June–July saw near-countrywide outages after Operation Spiderweb.” Russian lawmakers have begun publicly defending the outages as a matter of national security. Vladimir Gutenev, head of the State Duma’s industry committee, told Life.ru that internet restrictions are a “necessary measure” during drone threats. “Don’t turn into a ‘hipster’ who lives only in central Moscow; life isn’t limited to comfort,” said Gutenev. But some experts say Moscow’s blackout logic has as much to do with controlling information as with defending against drones. Heiner Philipp, an engineer with Technology United for Ukraine, told me in an interview, “When Russia shuts down the internet during drone alerts, it’s likely…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.06901+12.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012548+25.41%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00582+5.05%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 04:31
Compartilhar
‘A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms’ Looks Even Better Than ‘Game Of Thrones’ In Its Incredible First Trailer

‘A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms’ Looks Even Better Than ‘Game Of Thrones’ In Its Incredible First Trailer

The post ‘A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms’ Looks Even Better Than ‘Game Of Thrones’ In Its Incredible First Trailer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Credit: HBO The first trailer for A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, the new Game Of Thrones prequel/spinoff, just dropped. It looks fantastic. It looks better than the original show, though I suppose I’m saying that partly because the ending of the original show left such a bitter taste in my mouth. A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is based on the Dunk & Egg novellas by George R.R. Martin. Unlike House Of The Dragon, which was based on Martin’s “history” book, Fire & Blood, these novellas are narrative tales about Ser Duncan the Tall and his diminutive squire, Egg. Fire & Blood was written as a history book, with little dialogue and lots of narrative gaps to fill in for the adaptation. A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms will presumably be closer to the actual text – as evidenced by Martin’s enthusiasm over the series. Here’s the trailer: Compare this to the absolutely dreadful first trailer for Netflix’s The Witcher Season 4 and you can see just how badly other streamers have dropped the ball when it comes to recapturing the magic of Game Of Thrones. I have not been this excited about a new show in a very, very long time. I certainly haven’t been this excited for a fantasy series, or for anything related to Westeros and the Game Of Thrones universe. A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Release Date And Cast A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms debuts on January 18th on HBO Max and will consist of just six episodes in its first season. I love these novellas because they’re more contained than A Song Of Ice And Fire, and because they’re smaller-scale adventures rather than epic fantasy. This is a story of knight errantry about a hedge knight…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.010734+15.33%
SQUID MEME
GAME$38.113-3.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012548+25.41%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 04:19
Compartilhar
ShapeShift May Resume Support for Zcash (ZEC) Shielded Transactions After Becoming DEX Aggregator

ShapeShift May Resume Support for Zcash (ZEC) Shielded Transactions After Becoming DEX Aggregator

The post ShapeShift May Resume Support for Zcash (ZEC) Shielded Transactions After Becoming DEX Aggregator appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → ShapeShift now supports Zcash shielded transactions, enabling users to send and receive ZEC privately on-chain. The update restores privacy tooling to ShapeShift’s self-custodial DEX aggregator and wallet, backed by a $50,000 Zcash Community Grants allocation to fund integration and outreach. ShapeShift adds shielded ZEC support Integration enables private on‑chain swaps and self‑custodial shielded transactions. Zcash Community Grants committed $50,000 to ShapeShift’s technical and marketing work. ShapeShift Zcash shielded transactions: ShapeShift adds ZEC shielded support for private on‑chain swaps. Learn how to use shielded ZEC and what this means for crypto privacy. What are ShapeShift’s Zcash shielded transactions and why do they matter? ShapeShift’s support for Zcash shielded transactions enables private transfers of ZEC where sender, receiver and amounts can be obscured using zero‑knowledge proofs. This brings optional on‑chain privacy to ShapeShift’s self‑custodial DEX aggregator and wallet, restoring access to shielded ZEC without centralized custody. How did ShapeShift reintroduce shielded ZEC support? ShapeShift, now organized as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), announced support for shielded ZEC in a Thursday statement. The DAO integrated shielded ZEC using a node network provided…
MAY
MAY$0.03039+4.86%
Zcash
ZEC$275.23-0.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012548+25.41%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 04:12
Compartilhar
Gala Games Launches ‘Circle of Shadows’ Cross-Game Halloween Event

Gala Games Launches ‘Circle of Shadows’ Cross-Game Halloween Event

The post Gala Games Launches ‘Circle of Shadows’ Cross-Game Halloween Event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Terrill Dicki Oct 08, 2025 18:19 Gala Games announces the ‘Circle of Shadows’ event, a cross-game Halloween celebration spanning Town Star, Vexi, and Mirandus, offering exclusive NFTs and rewards. Gala Games is set to unveil its highly anticipated ‘Circle of Shadows’ event, a thrilling cross-game Halloween celebration. The event will encompass popular titles such as Town Star, Vexi, and Mirandus, providing players with a unique opportunity to earn exclusive rewards and NFTs that enhance gameplay across these interconnected worlds. Event Overview The ‘Circle of Shadows’ event is structured as a four-part saga, with each segment offering distinct rewards. According to Gala News, the event kicks off on October 14, 2025, and concludes on November 7, 2025. Participants can earn $GALA tokens and unique NFTs that will bolster their performance in subsequent events. Event Schedule and Rewards The Halloween event is meticulously scheduled as follows: Town Star: Begins October 14, 2025, at 9 AM PST, ending on October 17, 2025. Rewards include $GALA for 1200 places and 225 Vexi NFTs for the top 225 participants. Vexi: Starts October 23, 2025, at 2 PM PST, concluding on October 27, 2025. Participants can win $GALA for 450 places and 235 Mirandus NFTs for the top 235 players. Mirandus: Commences October 30, 2025, at 7 PM UTC, ending on November 3, 2025. The rewards feature $GALA for 150 places and 250 Town Star NFTs for the top 250 participants. Town Star: The final event runs from November 4, 2025, at 9 AM PST to November 7, 2025. Participants can earn $GALA for 1200 places. Exclusive NFTs and Their Utility Each event offers exclusive NFTs designed to give players an advantage in the subsequent games: VEXI Scaremel (Epic): Available during the first event, this NFT enhances performance…
Gala
GALA$0.01182+9.85%
CROSS
CROSS$0.13904+2.60%
SQUID MEME
GAME$38.113-3.40%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 04:02
Compartilhar
Amazon October Prime Day Underwhelms Shoppers, Signaling Caution For Holiday 2025

Amazon October Prime Day Underwhelms Shoppers, Signaling Caution For Holiday 2025

The post Amazon October Prime Day Underwhelms Shoppers, Signaling Caution For Holiday 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Seattle, USA – Feb 10, 2020: Amazon Prime Now Delivery van and driver downtown on 4th avenue late in the day. getty Wearied by inflation and growing economic uncertainty, shoppers used Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, running October 7 and 8, to stock up on practical everyday essentials, having waited to make purchases until they went on sale. This, according to a tracking survey among over 5,000+ Prime Big Deal Days shoppers conducted by Numerator. “With half of consumers saying tariffs are affecting what they buy and how they shop during the event, they’re focusing their purchases on everyday essentials such as apparel, shoes, household items, and home goods,” shared Numerator analyst Shawn Paustian. After Amazon reported its July four-day Prime Day 2025 sales event was the company’s biggest ever – aggregated online spending totaled more than two Black Fridays during those four days, Adobe Analytics reported – it’s hoping to pull out another win for the follow-up October two-day sales event. However, early indicators are that its October Prime Big Deal Days’ performance was more ho-hum than the jolly ho-ho-ho hoped for. Comparing October And July Prime Days The top reasons for shopping Prime Big Deal Days were to purchase something they’ve been waiting to go on sale (45%), followed by purchasing everyday essentials (28%) and stocking up on sale items (25%). This tracks closely to the reasons they shopped July Prime Day, according to Numerator, which surveyed 5,000 Prime Day shoppers during and after the event. However, while 90% of shoppers were aware of Prime Big Deal Days ahead of time, it’s surprising that only 61% of July Prime Day shoppers returned to snag additional deals this October, though 19% said they couldn’t recall. In July, 88% of shoppers had participated in previous Prime Day events. After a…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012548+25.41%
American Coin
USA$0.0000005178+13.92%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00366-2.13%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 03:58
Compartilhar
Is ‘True Haunting’ Real? The Chilling Story Of Chris Di Cesare And The Erie Hall Ghost

Is ‘True Haunting’ Real? The Chilling Story Of Chris Di Cesare And The Erie Hall Ghost

The post Is ‘True Haunting’ Real? The Chilling Story Of Chris Di Cesare And The Erie Hall Ghost appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. True Haunting. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025 Courtesy of Netflix If you thought True Haunting couldn’t get any creepier, just wait until you hear the real story behind “The Ghost Boy of Erie Hall.” The first few episodes of the Netflix series follow student Chris Di Cesare during his first year of college, when he reported witnessing full-bodied apparitions, disembodied voices, moving objects, physical attacks, eerie photographs and more. Directed by horror filmmaker James Wan (Saw), True Haunting is both a docuseries and a scripted horror series that weaves dramatized accounts of paranormal encounters with interviews featuring the real-life people who lived through these terrifying experiences. The first three episodes, titled Eerie Hall, take place at SUNY Geneseo’s Erie Hall in dorm room C2D1. Shortly after student-athlete Chris Di Cesare moves in, he begins to hear a voice calling his name. At first, he thinks someone is playing a cruel prank, but his roommate soon notices that objects in their room are moving on their own. According to Chris, the ghost of a teenage boy appeared and pleaded, “Please help me, help me, please!” Chris’ roommate fled after the ghost allegedly said, “Leave Chris alone,” prompting a priest later to perform an exorcism. The, after the ghost reportedly wounded him in the shower, the disturbances lowered in intensity and eventually stopped. Still, students at SUNY Geneseo believe Erie Hall remains haunted to this day. A boy named Tommy — who allegedly hanged himself on the Geneseo campus — is rumored to be the spirit that haunted Chris. Keep reading to uncover the frightening real-life story that inspired the first part of the horror series. Is True Haunting Based On A True Story? Yes, True Haunting is based on two true stories, according to Netflix’s Tudum. The first real-life account…
RealLink
REAL$0.0714+3.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012548+25.41%
Threshold
T$0.01315+9.31%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 03:49
Compartilhar
Plasma Struggles to Reclaim Post-TGE Momentum

Plasma Struggles to Reclaim Post-TGE Momentum

The post Plasma Struggles to Reclaim Post-TGE Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After a highly successful launch, the XPL token has fallen almost 50% from its opening week high. Stablecoin-focused Layer 1 blockchain Plasma debuted its XPL token two weeks ago, and following an impressive post-TGE surge to a $17 billion fully diluted valuation (FDV), the token has since been bleeding. XPL launched on Sept. 25 and doubled from its opening price of roughly $0.8 to a high of $1.67 in the following days, rewarding ICO participants with a 3300% return on their investments. However, since that peak, the token has struggled and currently trades at $0.87, or an $8.7 billion valuation, a 47% drop from its all-time high. The token has greatly underperformed the broader market, with BTC rising almost 12% between Sept. 27 and Oct. 4 while XPL plunged 49%. XPL Chart – CoinGecko It is unclear whether there is a specific catalyst for the token’s muted performance after such an explosive start, and Plasma’s representatives referred The Defiant back to founder Paul Faecks’ X post, where he denied allegations that the Plasma team sold tokens or that controversial market-making firm Wintermute was involved. While Faecks has ruled out any potential foul play, some contributing factors to the selloff could include liquidity incentive emissions, which payout more than $1 million per day in XPL, or ICO whales selling large quantities of tokens, as the sale structure controversially allowed individuals to purchase up to 10% of the initial $500 million cap. As a result, the first Plasma ICO vault filled instantly, and the team increased the deposit cap from $500 million to $1 billion while still allowing individual investors to purchase massive quantities of the token, which were completely unlocked on Sept. 25. Key Metrics Remain Strong Despite the token’s struggles over the last week, the network itself continues to grow,…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012548+25.41%
Plasma
XPL$0.4488+13.82%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00918+6.25%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 03:48
Compartilhar
Dow Jones retreats to one-week low amid prolonged government shutdown

Dow Jones retreats to one-week low amid prolonged government shutdown

The post Dow Jones retreats to one-week low amid prolonged government shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) knocked sharply lower on Thursday following a week-long meandering period. The Dow tumbled into the 46,300 region after opening the American market session near 46,600, knocking the major equity index down around 300 points at the time of writing. The US government’s ongoing shutdown has officially extended past the one-week mark, reaching its ninth day on Thursday. Investors initially showed little to no reaction to the shuttering of federal services, but market apprehension is slowly on the rise as the US Senate shows no signs of progress. Senate Republicans have rejected multiple budget bridging proposals from Democrats, as the two sides of the US government vote down party lines. US government tearing itself apart over healthcare The key hangup between the two sides is national healthcare provisions that are set to expire, which will remove millions of Americans from already-existing care programs. Democrats want a patchwork extension while the Trump administration works on its proposal to replace ‘Obamacare’, the moniker given to the Affordable Care Act (ACA), crafted and established under President Barack Obama. The Trump team has been promising a total revamping of the ACA since Donald Trump first hit the campaign trail during his first term. Fast forward to today, any semblance of an ACA replacement has yet to see daylight, but Republicans refuse to include any kind of extension to ACA coverage in the current federal budget, stating that they will only discuss it after the budget has been passed. The government shutdown has also clamped down on the release of official datasets, leaving markets to grapple with newly added emphasis on private datasets. This week’s key release will be the University of Michigan’s (UoM) Consumer Sentiment Index for October, slated for Friday. Aggregated consumer survey results are expected to ease…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012548+25.41%
NEAR
NEAR$2.448+7.69%
Major
MAJOR$0.11297+30.07%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 03:46
Compartilhar
Cantor Fitzgerald raised Nvidia’s price target to $300, predicting a 60% rally

Cantor Fitzgerald raised Nvidia’s price target to $300, predicting a 60% rally

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target price on Nvidia to $300 from $240, calling for a potential 59% rally in the stock, according to a note shared on Thursday. The firm kept an “overweight” rating on the company, arguing that demand for artificial intelligence chips and systems is far from slowing. Shares reacted immediately, pushing higher […]
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.0004951+17.04%
Farcana
FAR$0.000287+0.34%
Compartilhar
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 03:40
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

The total stablecoin supply has risen to an all-time high of $301.5 billion

Last night, there were two whales that opened long positions: one with a floating profit of $1.561 million and one with a profit of $265,000 after closing the position.