How Premier League Clubs Build Stronger Online Communities
The landscape of football fandom is changing rapidly, with digital engagement at the heart of this transformation.
Cryptodaily
2025/10/10 04:34
Ethereum Foundation’s New Privacy Cluster and Kohaku SDK Could Strengthen Privacy Tools Across the Ecosystem
The post Ethereum Foundation’s New Privacy Cluster and Kohaku SDK Could Strengthen Privacy Tools Across the Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → The Ethereum privacy cluster is a new 47-member Foundation team led by Igor Barinov to build privacy-preserving tools—collaborating across clusters and projects like Kohaku wallet SDK to enable private Ethereum transactions while meeting regulatory and technical privacy requirements. 47-member team led by Igor Barinov to develop privacy tools across Ethereum Includes coordination with the Institutional Privacy Task Force to align privacy and compliance goals Launches follow Kohaku wallet SDK news; privacy coin interest (e.g., Zcash) is rising, per market moves Meta description: Ethereum privacy cluster launches with 47 experts to build privacy tools and Kohaku wallet SDK—get timeline, expert reactions, and key takeaways. Read now. What is the Ethereum privacy cluster? The Ethereum privacy cluster is a Foundation-led effort that brings together 47 researchers, engineers, coordinators, and cryptographers to accelerate privacy work across the Ethereum ecosystem. The cluster will design privacy-preserving infrastructure, coordinate with the Institutional Privacy Task Force, and support projects like the Kohaku wallet SDK. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clear interface, precise orders Sharp entries & exits with actionable alerts. 👉 Create free account →…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 04:33
Direct Digital Holdings (DRCT) Stock: Surges 24% as Colossus SSP Launches 2025 Momentum Program Empowering Independent Creators
TLDR DRCT surges 24% as Colossus SSP launches 2025 Momentum creator program Direct Digital’s stock jumps on Colossus SSP’s push for media diversity DRCT gains big with Colossus SSP’s new Momentum initiative for creators Colossus SSP powers DRCT rise with 2025 Momentum program announcement DRCT rallies on Colossus SSP’s inclusive publisher growth program launch Direct [...] The post Direct Digital Holdings (DRCT) Stock: Surges 24% as Colossus SSP Launches 2025 Momentum Program Empowering Independent Creators appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/10 04:26
Aave and Blockdaemon Unite to Boost Institutional DeFi Participation
TLDR Aave and Blockdaemon have entered a strategic partnership to expand institutional access to decentralized finance. Aave has been chosen as the exclusive primary lending provider for Blockdaemon’s Earn Stack platform. Institutional clients can now access Aave Vaults to earn staking rewards while maintaining complete control of their assets. The integration enables institutions to access [...] The post Aave and Blockdaemon Unite to Boost Institutional DeFi Participation appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/10 04:17
The Growing Anticipation Around the Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Presale Whitelist
The Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) presale whitelist has become one of the most discussed topics among early-stage investors and blockchain […] The post The Growing Anticipation Around the Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Presale Whitelist appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/10 04:00
The Cryptocurrencies to Add to Your Portfolio Now as Ripple (XRP) Sees Major $55.8M Whale Transfer
When whales move millions in Ripple (XRP), the crypto market is all aflutter with speculation, but the wisest opportunities usually hide off the radar of hype-driven trades. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is turning out to be one such high-potential gem, currently in the middle of Phase 6 of its presale, at a mere $0.035, and already […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/10 04:00
HBAR Holds $0.22 & SHIB Eyes 0.000013, But BlockDAG’s $420M+ Raise & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Takes Over Globally
Hedera’s recent performance has captured market attention; the token now sits around $0.2245, managing a 7.24% gain over the past […] The post HBAR Holds $0.22 & SHIB Eyes 0.000013, But BlockDAG’s $420M+ Raise & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Takes Over Globally appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/10 03:55
Shayne Coplan billionaire claims: scrutiny and Polymarket
The post Shayne Coplan billionaire claims: scrutiny and Polymarket appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shayne Coplan billionaire status is under scrutiny as reports link his wealth to Polymarket’s growth and regulatory questions. What was claimed about Coplan and Polymarket? Online posts have portrayed Coplan as a self-made billionaire with broad crypto holdings and ties to an exchange operation. Those claims mention assets across Bitcoin, Ethereum, DeFi and NFTs, and they imply control or major equity stakes. However, many details remain unverified. How we checked the claims We searched public registries and corporate filings. We reviewed disclosure documents and regulator databases such as the SEC. We compared established reporting, including industry coverage at Fortune, and our own archives on cryptonomist.ch. Findings: what the public record shows No reliable evidence corroborates the core billionaire claim. Searches across corporate registries, public filings and major wealth rankings did not produce documents showing Coplan controls assets at that scale. Importantly, when an individual holds controlling stakes in regulated entities, filings or public records normally exist; such traces are absent here. Polymarket valuation growth and ownership Reports about polymarket valuation growth reflect increased interest in crypto prediction platforms, but valuation headlines do not equal direct proof of personal net worth. In short, platform valuations alone cannot confirm an individual’s personal stake or liquidity. Regulatory context and settlement terms Regulators have focused on marketplace mechanics, settlement, and access. Therefore polymarket regulatory scrutiny centers on whether certain markets resemble regulated financial products and on the platform’s polymarket settlement terms. That scrutiny makes documentary evidence and filings more relevant for verification. Fact-check corrections and removals , Correction 1: Some posts conflated an advisory reference with controlling ownership; documents reviewed show advisory roles, not executive control. Correction 2: A widely shared screenshot claimed to be a private balance sheet; metadata checks indicated it was not an authentic regulatory filing. Correction 3: Certain enforcement claims…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 03:54
Brandt Identifies XRP as Top Short Candidate Amid Price Slump
XRP's daily chart looks rather precarious for the bulls following the latest price drop
Coinstats
2025/10/10 03:53
U.S. President Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Sinks – Shutdown Standoff Fuels Backlash
The approval rating of U.S. President Donald Trump is reaching new lows, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll published this week. Donald Trump Sees Steep Disapproval in New Poll Conducted between October 3 and October 7, the poll finds that 40% of Americans approve of Trump, while 58% disapprove. According to Reuters, the majority of Americans disapprove of Trump’s move to militarize law enforcement. Similarly, a recent poll from HarrisX shows that 46% of Americans approve of Trump, while half disapprove. U.S. Government Shutdown Drags on Amid Political Polarization The latest figures on Trump come as the U.S. government’s political chaos continues following the failure of Democrats and Republicans to reach an agreement on government spending bills before the October 1 deadline. During a Thursday Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump vowed to cut “only” Democratic programs in response to the shutdown. “They wanted to do this,” Trump said, adding that they will “get a little taste of their own medicine.” With mounting political gridlock, 86% of bettors on the decentralized prediction market Polymarket are predicting that the government shutdown will drag on until October 15 at the earliest. Trump, who largely ran his 2024 campaign on appeals to the blockchain sector, has frequently pushed for rolling back enforcement-based actions on the digital asset industry. However, critics argue his ventures in the crypto space could pose ethical concerns while he’s in the Oval Office. “If Congress is going to ratify a sweeping crypto regulatory regime, it is critical to shut down the president’s crypto corruption. This means prohibiting public officials, including the president, from issuing, sponsoring, or profiting from crypto tokens,” Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said in a recent hearing. “I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues to get this done—the right way.” However, with Democrats and Republicans still in a contentious standoff over government spending, it is still unclear how the two parties will find a harmonious path forward on crypto policy
CryptoNews
2025/10/10 03:48
Notícias em alta
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future
EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown
Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings
The total stablecoin supply has risen to an all-time high of $301.5 billion
Last night, there were two whales that opened long positions: one with a floating profit of $1.561 million and one with a profit of $265,000 after closing the position.