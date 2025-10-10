2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Esma crypto supervision: France urges Paris-based ESMA

Esma crypto supervision: France urges Paris-based ESMA

The post Esma crypto supervision: France urges Paris-based ESMA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Esma crypto supervision is again in focus after French officials urged the European Securities and Markets Authority to take direct oversight of major crypto firms and stablecoins, citing rising cross-border risks and multi-issuer complexity. What does European crypto supervision by a Paris-based ESMA mean? Placing oversight with a Paris-based ESMA would centralize EU supervision of major crypto players and stablecoin arrangements. Proponents say this could reduce fragmented rules and curb regulatory arbitrage. However, some national authorities worry centralization could slow local enforcement or miss market specifics. Short summary Short summary: French authorities, led by the Bank of France, have called for stronger EU-level oversight to manage systemic risks from large stablecoins and cross-border crypto services. The ESRB has urged restrictions on multi-issuance models, while the AMF highlighted passporting gaps. How would MICA stablecoin rules affect multi issuance stablecoins? Under the MICA stablecoin rules, issuers face stricter transparency and reserve requirements. Yet French officials argue MICA may not fully cover risks tied to multi issuance stablecoins—where several entities issue the same pegged token. Consequently, regulators worry liability and recovery paths could become unclear during stress. The ESRB has recommended limiting or prohibiting multi-issuance structures that diffuse responsibility and hide concentration risks. Why this matters for traders, exchanges and institutional investors Multi-issuance setups can spread operations across jurisdictions, increasing counterparty opacity. As a result, traders and exchanges may face sudden liquidity shocks. Institutional investors need clear legal recourse and audited reserves. Therefore, harmonized supervision aims to preserve market integrity and investor confidence. Could passporting crypto firms create regulatory arbitrage crypto? Passporting crypto firms—the EU system allowing authorization in one member state to apply across the bloc—was flagged as a potential loophole. French authorities warned passporting could be used to circumvent stricter national rules, increasing regulatory arbitrage. Thus, calls for ESMA oversight stress…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012552+25.45%
Overtake
TAKE$0.28164+13.46%
Major
MAJOR$0.11297+30.07%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 04:36
Compartilhar
Solana vs Cardano — Which Layer-1 Will Dominate as Altcoin Market Cap Nears $4.2 Trillion?

Solana vs Cardano — Which Layer-1 Will Dominate as Altcoin Market Cap Nears $4.2 Trillion?

The cryptocurrency market is on track to a $4.2 trillion market cap. At the center of this surge are Solana and Cardano, two of the most established Layer-1 networks. Both are aiming to redefine blockchain performance but take very different approaches. Solana prioritizes low latency and a seamless user experience. Cardano takes a slower approach [...] The post Solana vs Cardano — Which Layer-1 Will Dominate as Altcoin Market Cap Nears $4.2 Trillion? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solayer
LAYER$0.3026+8.03%
1
1$0.004012+10.76%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000282+0.71%
Compartilhar
Blockonomi2025/10/10 04:31
Compartilhar
Ook Massachusetts twijfelt over Bitcoin reserve: sparen in BTC geen zekerheid in VS

Ook Massachusetts twijfelt over Bitcoin reserve: sparen in BTC geen zekerheid in VS

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De Amerikaanse staat Massachusetts reageert lauw op een wetsvoorstel om een strategische Bitcoin-reserve op te bouwen. Terwijl andere staten zoals Texas en Arizona al stappen zetten richting digitale reserves, blijft Massachusetts terughoudend. Het incident onderstreept dat Bitcoin als spaarmiddel in de VS nog verre van zekerheid biedt. Massachusetts houdt afstand van Bitcoin als staatsreserve Tijdens een hoorzitting op dinsdag 7 oktober besprak de wetgevende commissie van Massachusetts een voorstel van senator Peter Durant om een deel van de staatsreserves in Bitcoin (BTC) te investeren. De wet, officieel getiteld “An Act relative to a Bitcoin strategic reserve”, zou de staatskas toestaan om tot 10% van het Stabilization Fund in Bitcoin of andere digitale activa te beleggen. Durant benadrukte dat het voorstel geen verplichting inhoudt, maar een mogelijkheid schept om “een prudente diversificatie van staatsreserves” te realiseren. Volgens de senator zou dit gebeuren met “volledige transparantie, toezicht en risicobeheer.” Toch bleef het stil in de zaal: geen enkele aanwezige wetgever stelde vragen over het voorstel. Het sparen van bitcoin is al lang niet meer alleen voor individuen. Recentelijk zagen we bijvoorbeeld ontwikkelingen in Zweden. Men onderzoekt een bitcoin reserve: het parlement spreekt van een digitale wapenwedloop. Politieke realiteit: Republikeins idee in Democratische meerderheid De koele ontvangst zegt veel over de politieke realiteit in Massachusetts. De staat kent een Democratische supermeerderheid in zowel het Huis van Afgevaardigden als de Senaat. Gouverneur Maura Healey (Democraat) zal weinig politieke motivatie hebben om een Republikeins voorstel over Bitcoin te ondersteunen. Durant verklaarde na afloop dat er “goede gesprekken” plaatsvinden met collega’s over de rol van Bitcoin, maar erkende ook dat “educatie en bewustwording” nog nodig zijn. De commissie heeft nu 60 dagen de tijd om het voorstel door te sturen of verder te herzien. Bitcoin-activisten zien kansen, maar weinig momentum Naast Durant sprak ook Dennis Porter, CEO van de Bitcoin-lobbygroep Satoshi Action Fund, tijdens de hoorzitting. Porter pleitte voor een “strategische digitale reserve” en noemde Massachusetts een logische kandidaat gezien de historische rol van Boston als financieel centrum. Toch lijkt het momentum beperkt. Terwijl staten als Texas, Arizona en New Hampshire al wetten aannamen die crypto-reserves mogelijk maken, stuiten vergelijkbare voorstellen in Wyoming, South Dakota, Pennsylvania en Montana op weerstand of vertraging. Bitcoin als spaarmiddel: politiek verdeeld Amerika Het debat over Bitcoin als staatsreserve weerspiegelt de bredere verdeeldheid in de Verenigde Staten over digitale activa. Republikeinse staten zien Bitcoin steeds vaker als bescherming tegen inflatie en fiscaal wanbeleid, terwijl Democratische staten meer nadruk leggen op risico’s, volatiliteit en milieueffecten. De lauwe ontvangst in Massachusetts toont dat Bitcoin, ondanks zijn status als ‘digitaal goud’, nog geen algemeen aanvaard spaarmiddel is binnen de Amerikaanse politiek. Vooruitblik: 60 dagen tot beslissing De komende twee maanden zullen uitwijzen of Massachusetts zich aansluit bij de groep progressieve crypto-staten of dat het voorstel in stilte verdwijnt. Voorstanders zien in Bitcoin een kans op financieel innovatiebeleid, tegenstanders vrezen speculatieve risico’s met publiek geld. Zolang er geen duidelijk politiek draagvlak is, blijft Bitcoin als staatsreserve in de VS vooral een symbolisch idee. Bitcoin wordt steeds vaker besproken in de hoogste politieke kringen. Tegelijkertijd zijn het vooral bedrijven en personen die écht werk maken van BTC als spaarmiddel. Kleinere landen als El Salvador en Bhutan spelen hier ook een rol in, maar doordat ze relatief klein zijn heeft dat weinig effect. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Ook Massachusetts twijfelt over Bitcoin reserve: sparen in BTC geen zekerheid in VS is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,794.46+3.41%
Wink
LIKE$0.006995+0.50%
OP
OP$0.4794+4.74%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/10 04:16
Compartilhar
Best Crypto to Buy Now? MoonBull ($MOBU) Drives Q4 Presale Buzz as Bonk Holds Steady and Pudgy Penguins Rise

Best Crypto to Buy Now? MoonBull ($MOBU) Drives Q4 Presale Buzz as Bonk Holds Steady and Pudgy Penguins Rise

The best crypto to buy now, and the presale frenzy is already taking the market by storm. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts are scanning the charts, watching Floki crypto updates, and following Pepe coin news, but MoonBull ($MOBU) is emerging as the most talked-about meme coin of 2025. Early access to the 23-stage presale offers investors a rare opportunity to secure tokens at the lowest entry prices, while enjoying exclusive rewards, staking options, and referral bonuses that amplify gains. The excitement is palpable, with social media buzzing and communities growing every day. Traders and meme coin enthusiasts are scrambling to grab their piece of MoonBull before the early stages fill, knowing that every delay could mean missing out on massive potential returns. The combination of strategic tokenomics, passive staking rewards, and scarcity-driven presale stages makes MoonBull ($MOBU) an irresistible investment. This article will cover the developments and updates of all three coins: MoonBull ($MOBU), Bonk, and Pudgy Penguins. MoonBull ($MOBU): Best Crypto to Buy Now With Features That Ignite Massive Returns MoonBull ($MOBU) shines as the best crypto to buy now with features that make investors sit up and take notice. Stage 10 of the presale introduces the 95% APY staking program, enabling holders to earn daily rewards while retaining the flexibility to unstake at any time. With 14.6 billion $MOBU tokens allocated, the system ensures stable growth and rewards loyal investors without limiting access by minimum stakes. Are you ready to turn patience into substantial passive earnings? Adding to the excitement is MoonBull’s meticulously designed Mobunomics. MoonBull ($MOBU) has a total supply of 73.2 billion tokens strategically allocated: 50% for a 23-stage presale, 20% for 95% APY staking, 10% locked liquidity for two years, 11% referral bonuses, 5% community incentives and burns, 2% influencers, and 2% team tokens locked for 18 months. Every transaction, referral, and airdrop strengthens scarcity and value. By combining staking, reflections, burns, and referral rewards, MoonBull ($MOBU) provides a robust foundation and substantial potential, making it an ideal cryptocurrency to invest in now. MoonBull ($MOBU) Presale Ignites Investor Frenzy The MoonBull ($MOBU) presale is now live, making waves with a 23-stage roadmap designed for maximum excitement. Currently in Stage 4, tokens are priced at $0.00005168, with over $ 300,000 already raised and more than 1,000 token holders. Early buyers from Stage 4 are enjoying an ROI of over 11,800% by the time of listing at $0.00616, while the earliest investors have already achieved a 106% return. Investing $600 at this stage could secure 11,609,907.12 $MOBU tokens, which translates into a potential $71,517.03 when listed. Each stage of the MoonBull ($MOBU) presale boosts prices by 27.40% up to Stage 22, with a final 20.38% surge in Stage 23, making it a true race against time for investors. With scarcity-driven growth and soaring demand, MoonBull stands out as the best crypto to buy now before these lucrative stages sell out. Bonk: Market Buzz Sparks Investor Frenzy Bonk ($BONK) continues to turn heads with its strong performance and high liquidity. Trading at $0.00001979 with a massive 24-hour volume of $265,237,537.44, Bonk has captured the attention of meme coin investors seeking lively market action. The coin’s social media buzz and active community engagement have propelled it into the spotlight, making it a favorite for traders who enjoy fast-paced moves and viral market trends.  While the broader crypto market fluctuates, Bonk has maintained consistent interest, showing resilience and potential for short-term gains. Influencers and meme communities are driving conversations around Bonk, keeping it relevant amid other high-profile projects. Investors are drawn to its accessibility, liquidity, and the excitement of joining a coin with a strong fanbase. For those monitoring the meme coin scene, Bonk provides an intriguing alternative with ample opportunities to capitalize on momentum, making it a coin to watch alongside MoonBull and other emerging projects in 2025. Pudgy Penguins ($PPG) Gains Attention With $456M Trading Volume Pudgy Penguins ($PPG) is making waves with its unique NFT-inspired meme coin appeal. Currently trading at $0.031154 with a 24-hour trading volume of $456,927,391, PPG combines digital collectibles with the excitement of crypto investment. The coin’s growing community and cultural resonance have kept it in the spotlight, as collectors and traders alike compete to participate in its ongoing demand. PPG’s focus on blending NFTs with meme coin mechanics creates a niche that appeals to both collectors and investors seeking exposure to trending assets.  The token has maintained strong liquidity and trading activity, making it a stable option within the volatile meme coin market. Community-driven events, contests, and collaborations continue to elevate its profile, giving it momentum in 2025. While MoonBull ($MOBU) steals headlines with its presale excitement, Pudgy Penguins offers a fascinating blend of collectibles and trading potential, positioning itself as an alternative for those seeking both fun and profit in the crypto space. Final Thoughts With Bonk and Pudgy Penguins making waves in the market, MoonBull ($MOBU) emerges as the best crypto to buy now, offering investors an electrifying presale opportunity. Featuring 95% APY staking, Mobunomics, referral rewards, and 23 presale stages, MoonBull’s ecosystem blends innovation with massive earning potential. While Bonk and Pudgy Penguins boast vibrant communities, MoonBull’s early access presale and strategic tokenomics set the stage for extraordinary 1000x growth potential in the evolving meme coin world. Early participants are in a prime position to leverage both scarcity and rewards as the project progresses. Investors are urged to act now, secure their tokens, and be part of a movement that could redefine the dynamics of meme coins. Don’t miss the live MoonBull ($MOBU) presale – the perfect opportunity to join a high-energy, reward-driven crypto journey before the stages fill up. MoonBull ($MOBU) shines as the best crypto to buy now and is the ultimate target for savvy investors chasing massive growth. For More Information: Website: Visit the Official MOBU Website  Telegram: Join the MOBU Telegram Channel Twitter: Follow MOBU ON X (Formerly Twitter) Frequently Asked Questions  How can you participate in the MoonBull presale? You can join through the official MoonBull dashboard during any of the 23 stages. What is the current ROI at Stage 4? Investors at Stage 4 enjoy a potential ROI of over 11,800% compared to the listing price. How does the 95% APY staking work? Tokens can be staked from the dashboard, offering daily rewards and flexible unstaking options after a 2-month lock-in period. What makes MoonBull different from other meme coins? MoonBull combines strategic tokenomics, staking, referral incentives, and presale scarcity for unmatched potential. Are there rewards for referring friends? Yes, both referrers and referees earn 15% bonus tokens, instantly boosting your $MOBU holdings. This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00366-2.13%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.003148+15.39%
Bonk
BONK$0.00001542+12.71%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/10 04:15
Compartilhar
Is Bitcoin price ready for a correction? Experts weigh in

Is Bitcoin price ready for a correction? Experts weigh in

Despite several major catalysts, Bitcoin’s price fell from its all-time high, reaching critical support. Bitcoin’s price is slowing, despite record ETF inflows, treasury accumulation, and adoption. After reaching an all-time high of $126,198, Bitcoin dipped below its key support of…
READY
READY$0.040786+21.14%
Major
MAJOR$0.11297+30.07%
Compartilhar
Crypto.news2025/10/10 04:08
Compartilhar
Bitdeer quadruples its mining capacity, aims to become one of the top five miners

Bitdeer quadruples its mining capacity, aims to become one of the top five miners

Bitdeer Technologies Group, the Nasdaq-listed crypto mining firm founded by industry veteran Jihan Wu, is shifting its strategy from hardware supplier to major Bitcoin miner as demand for mining rigs weakens.  In a move that signals both confidence and necessity, the company has quadrupled its proprietary mining capacity over the past year and now aims to rank among the top five global miners by computing power. Bitdeer reacts to slowing demand The pivot comes amid a slowdown in global demand for mining equipment. Data shows that the largest mining companies, most of them in the United States, have pulled back on new purchases, wary of overextending as network difficulty hits record highs. “I expect large miners to remain cautious on fleet expansion for the foreseeable future,” said Wolfie Zhao, an analyst at TheMinerMag. Profitability in the Bitcoin mining space has reportedly shrunk due to a 55% rise in network difficulty over the past year. With each new block released at a fixed pace, the competition among miners has reduced potential rewards, making new hardware investments less appealing, which in turn is a headache for the providers of the hardware. Rig manufacturers such as Bitdeer are left in a bind. Its Sealminer rigs, introduced in 2024 to compete with MicroBT’s WhatsMiner and Bitmain’s Antminer, entered the market just as buyers started developing cold feet for shopping. According to reports, Bitmain still controls roughly 82% of the global mining rig market, with Bitdeer and others still trying to claw considerable share as well. However, Bitdeer is tackling its problems uniquely, as it has started deploying its own machines across a growing network of data centers, rather than waiting for demand for its hardware to recover. “Our strategy was to increase our self-mining hashrate while getting rigs into the market in smaller quantities so people could get comfortable with us as a new vendor,” said Jeff LaBerge, Bitdeer’s head of capital markets and strategic initiatives Miner bets big on infrastructure and financing Much of Bitdeer’s recent growth has been powered by international expansion. About three-quarters of the 20 EH/s added this year came from facilities in Norway and Bhutan, with new sites planned for Ohio, Alberta and Ethiopia. The company has positioned itself to leverage low-cost energy and favorable regulatory environments, aligning with a growing trend among miners seeking geographic diversification. Manufacturing chips for mining rigs requires large upfront payments to foundry partners such as TSMC, well before production begins, a model that demands substantial financing and exposes the company to execution risk. Analysts monitoring the space have pointed out that Bitdeer is managing this burden by sourcing outside capital from investors, including Tether, and refinancing debt through lower-coupon convertible bonds. The company projects that a 40 EH/s capacity could generate roughly $750 million in annualized revenue with gross margins above 50%. Bitcoin mining is entering a new phase Faced with dwindling margins and increasing competition, manufacturers are diversifying their portfolios, with some pivoting into cloud computing and other allied services, even those in the active mining business. However, others like Bitdeer are deploying their own equipment to get more bang for their buck, which in this case involves deploying their own machines. The expansion coincides with rising network hashrates, a sign that competition is intensifying even as profitability declines. “It’s likely to remain a buyer’s market for the foreseeable future,” Zhao said, noting that manufacturers flooding the market with new machines could suppress prices further. If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Major
MAJOR$0.11297+30.07%
Movement
MOVE$0.0844+5.76%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/10 03:50
Compartilhar
Bitdeer doubles down on Bitcoin self-mining as rig demand cools

Bitdeer doubles down on Bitcoin self-mining as rig demand cools

Bitdeer boosts self-mining to stay competitive amid weak demand for rigs, joining other hardware makers turning to in-house Bitcoin operations. Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR), a Bitcoin mining and infrastructure company, is ramping up its self-mining operations amid weakening demand for mining rigs — highlighting how some hardware makers are shifting strategies to stay competitive during the current Bitcoin bull market.According to an Oct. 9 Bloomberg report, Bitdeer is accelerating its pivot toward mining Bitcoin (BTC) on its own equipment, effectively competing with the same clients that purchase its rigs. The report cited Bitdeer’s latest filings showing a major year-over-year expansion of its mining capacity in August and its stated goal of becoming one of the world’s top five Bitcoin miners.Read more
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.006292+21.32%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002075+9.09%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.05775+9.70%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/10 03:50
Compartilhar
Luxembourg Sovereign Wealth Fund Invests in Bitcoin

Luxembourg Sovereign Wealth Fund Invests in Bitcoin

Luxembourg's sovereign wealth fund has allocated approximately $8 million to Bitcoin ETFs, making it the first Eurozone country to do so.
FUND
FUND$0.01383-29.79%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/10 03:49
Compartilhar
IREN Stock Hits New 52-Week High: What's Driving The Action?

IREN Stock Hits New 52-Week High: What's Driving The Action?

IREN stock rally underscores soaring investor confidence in the company's pivot from Bitcoin mining to the booming artificial intelligence sector.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.02519+0.51%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/10 03:48
Compartilhar
Aave and Blockdaemon partner to advance institutional access to DeFi

Aave and Blockdaemon partner to advance institutional access to DeFi

Blockdaemon, a leading staking provider for institutions, and Aave Labs, a key contributor to the Aave protocol, have joined forces in a strategic partnership aimed at boosting access to decentralized finance opportunities for institutions. Aave Labs and Blockdaemon are eyeing…
AaveToken
AAVE$247.69+7.38%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001299-3.34%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.00095+21.32%
Compartilhar
Crypto.news2025/10/10 03:46
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

The total stablecoin supply has risen to an all-time high of $301.5 billion

Last night, there were two whales that opened long positions: one with a floating profit of $1.561 million and one with a profit of $265,000 after closing the position.