Roger Ver reaches tentative agreement with US DOJ over tax charges: Report

Roger Ver reaches tentative agreement with US DOJ over tax charges: Report

The so-called Bitcoin Jesus was charged with tax evasion in April 2024, years after he renounced his US citizenship. Bitcoin advocate Roger Ver, known to many in the crypto industry as “Bitcoin Jesus,” has reportedly reached a deal with the US Department of Justice that could allow him to avoid prison time.According to a Thursday New York Times report, Ver’s lawyers reached a tentative agreement with US authorities that would require the Bitcoin (BTC) advocate to pay $48 million in taxes he already owed from his crypto holdings. The Justice Department charged Ver with mail fraud and tax evasion in April 2024, seeking to extradite him from Spain to stand trial.The New York Times reported that Ver has maintained ties with figures connected to the administration of US President Donald Trump, including hiring lawyers who previously worked for the president. The report also said he paid $600,000 to political consultant Roger Stone to lobby for changes to US tax laws.Read more
Coinstats2025/10/10 05:09
Founding Family’s Estate For Sale For $14 Million In New York’s Catskill Mountains (Photos)

Founding Family's Estate For Sale For $14 Million In New York's Catskill Mountains (Photos)

The post Founding Family’s Estate For Sale For $14 Million In New York’s Catskill Mountains (Photos) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A sprawling private estate in New York state with ties to one of the nation’s founding families has hit the market for the first time in America’s history at $14 million. The Livingston Manor at 401-645 Lake Delaware Dr. Francisco Rosario/DDReps for Brown Harris Stevens Key Facts Called the Lake Delaware Farm, the 1,600-acre parcel spans the western Catskill towns of Delhi and Bovina and includes a 68-acre private lake, boathouse, 7,000-square-foot home and eight-car garage. The stately home has quadrupled in size since it was originally built in 1787 and now has nine bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, six fireplaces, marble fireplace mantels, a carved spiral staircase, butler’s pantry, bar and elevator. The house, designed in the Grecian style, sits at the end of a winding driveway lined with rock walls and outfitted with delicate iron gates and there are several outbuildings, including barns, stables and others that could serve as staff or guest quarters. The home has for centuries belonged to the Livingston family, whose members include signatories of the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution, and the current listing is the first time it has ever been offered for sale outside of the family. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here: joinsubtext.com/forbes. The Livingston family home in the Catskill Mountains of New York. Francisco Rosario/DDReps for Brown Harris Stevens The Livingston family home in the Catskill Mountains of New York. Francisco Rosario/DDReps for Brown Harris Stevens The Livingston family home in the Catskill Mountains of New York. Francisco Rosario/DDReps for Brown Harris Stevens Key Background The parcel is part of 2 million acres in the Catskill Mountains given to loyal subjects by England’s Queen…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 04:46
G-Knot unveils world’s first finger vein crypto wallet at KBW

G-Knot unveils world's first finger vein crypto wallet at KBW

The post G-Knot unveils world’s first finger vein crypto wallet at KBW appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wes Kaplan, CEO of G-Knot, a finger vein biometric crypto wallet, sat down with neuroscientist Dong-Seong Jang and Minyoung Hwang, CEO of SelectStar, to explore and discuss AI biometrics in regard to identity and ethics. The panel was co-hosted by Catalyst Content Haus and Eric Spivak, CEO and Founder of New Friendship Tech Seoul, during this year’s Korea Blockchain Week (KBW). Kaplan discussed G-Knot’s finger-vein authentication technology. G-Knot’s biometric security combines AI, neuroscience, and blockchain infrastructure to protect identity, secure crypto wallets, and safeguard sensitive data. The company aims to provide a secure Web3 digital authentication ecosystem. G-Knot does this by replacing passwords and integrating finger-vein biometrics, fingerprint, face, and iris recognition technologies. Sponsored Sponsored G-Knot After Dark: Networking, Pong, and Beats G-Knot hosted an after-hours event to further discuss the company’s pre-sale and technology. The night featured a five-DJ line-up, cocktails, and conversation aimed at educating the crypto community about the next frontier of security and its role in mass adoption.  G-Knot’s P2N2 AI Authentication Modules use biometric mapping to achieve a high level of security. Unlike surface biometrics, vein patterns are difficult to replicate, providing additional protection against identity theft, wallet hacks, and phishing attempts. Finger Vein Technology as the New Standard for Trust “Our mission is to make digital security frictionless and foolproof. By combining hardware-grade biometrics with lightning-fast AI authentication, we’re removing the biggest barrier to mass crypto adoption – the lack of trust,” Kaplan said.  This AI-powered verification authenticates in milliseconds without compromising user privacy and is one of G-Knot’s key features. G-Knot can integrate with existing blockchain wallets and physical access systems. It is built to connect with Web3 dApps, DAO governance tools, and enterprise systems. In a world where identity is everything, G-Knot integrates security with usability to protect users and enterprises. As…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 04:18
How Yorkshire’s Accent Shapes Modern Communication and Community

How Yorkshire's Accent Shapes Modern Communication and Community

As technology and society continue to change, the Yorkshire accent stands as a testament to the region’s resilience and adaptability.
Cryptodaily2025/10/10 04:16
Meet CryptoAppsy: Navigating the Dynamic Crypto Market with Ease

Meet CryptoAppsy: Navigating the Dynamic Crypto Market with Ease

The post Meet CryptoAppsy: Navigating the Dynamic Crypto Market with Ease appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The fast-paced nature of the cryptocurrency realm demands tools that efficiently manage data and market fluctuations. CryptoAppsy, an innovative mobile application for both iOS and Android, fulfills this need by offering comprehensive functionalities without the hassle of creating an account. Continue Reading:Meet CryptoAppsy: Navigating the Dynamic Crypto Market with Ease Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/meet-cryptoappsy-navigating-the-dynamic-crypto-market-with-ease
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 04:14
PUMPtober Crypto Market Dumps but Big Rebound Expected, Analysts Say

PUMPtober Crypto Market Dumps but Big Rebound Expected, Analysts Say

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/pumptober-crypto-market-dumps-but-big-rebound-expected-analysts-say/
Coinstats2025/10/10 04:13
Massachusetts Bitcoin Reserve Bill Faces Tepid Response in Hearing

Massachusetts Bitcoin Reserve Bill Faces Tepid Response in Hearing

TLDR The Massachusetts legislature held its first hearing on a bill to create a Bitcoin reserve. Senator Peter Durant proposed using up to 10 percent of the Commonwealth Stabilization Fund to invest in Bitcoin. The bill would also allow the inclusion of digital assets seized by state authorities into the Bitcoin reserve. No lawmakers on [...] The post Massachusetts Bitcoin Reserve Bill Faces Tepid Response in Hearing appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/10 04:02
XRP’s $167 Billion Market Cap Faces Test as Price Pressures Build

XRP's $167 Billion Market Cap Faces Test as Price Pressures Build

Over the last hour, XRP traded between $2.79 and $2.80 on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, with a market cap of $167 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $5.24 billion. The intraday price range fluctuated between $2.77 and $2.91, suggesting short-term consolidation amid broader bearish pressures. XRP Chart Outlook and Price Prediction On the 1-hour […]
Coinstats2025/10/10 04:02
BNB Price Prediction: $1B YZi Labs Fund Announced as BNB Meme Coins Crash 90% – Is the Party Over?

BNB Price Prediction: $1B YZi Labs Fund Announced as BNB Meme Coins Crash 90% – Is the Party Over?

BNB price prediction has assessed conflicting signals: a $1B YZi Labs fund for BNB Chain builders and sharp meme coin declines. BNB has consolidated around $1,268 after all-time highs, with technicians having mapped $1,400–$1,500 targets if key support remains intact.
Coinstats2025/10/10 04:01
Exploring Top Investment Cryptocurrencies: Chainlink, Cronos, and MoonBull Surge in Popularity

Exploring Top Investment Cryptocurrencies: Chainlink, Cronos, and MoonBull Surge in Popularity

The cryptocurrency market is seeing significant activity with Chainlink (LINK) solidifying its role in Decentralized Finance (DeFi), while Cronos (CRO) approaches a crucial price level. Meanwhile, the new entrant MoonBull ($MOBU) is creating waves with its substantial Return on Investment (ROI), potentially making it the most lucrative buy in the current market. Chainlink Leads DeFi Innovations Chainlink's price is on the verge of reaching $26, bolstered by its pivotal role in enhancing secure transactions across decentralized applications. Its commitment to reliability and continuous development within the DeFi space ensures its position as a top contender for savvy investors. The Resurgence of Cronos Following a sharp increase, Cronos (CRO) has demonstrated resilience by maintaining key support levels and is now eyeing a new target of $0.60. This recovery could be a sign of a new growth phase for CRO, making it an attractive option for those looking to diversify their crypto portfolio. MoonBull Emerges as a Promising New Crypto MoonBull ($MOBU) is capturing the attention of the crypto community with its staggering presale ROI of 11,800%, indicating a significant potential for early investors. Its innovative approach includes a robust reward system and unique staking opportunities, setting it apart from traditional offerings in the cryptocurrency market. What Sets MoonBull Apart? MoonBull's unique selling points include a transaction system that feeds liquidity, rewards its holders, and decreases token supply through strategic burns. This combination not only enhances the token's value over time but also makes it an attractive option for both seasoned and new crypto investors. Cronos and Chainlink: Steady Growth in the Market While Cronos showcases strong technical signals for future gains, Chainlink continues to dominate the DeFi development space, backed by consistent innovation and community trust. Both cryptocurrencies present viable options for investors looking to back projects with solid technical foundations and market potential. Conclusion: Making the Right Investment Choice As the crypto market evolves, Chainlink and Cronos offer promising opportunities based on their technological advancements and market positions. However, MoonBull’s exceptional presale success and innovative economic model make it an intriguing prospect for those seeking high returns. For more information on each of these cryptocurrencies and to understand why MoonBull is increasingly being recognized as the best crypto to buy now, investors should consider both market trends and individual financial goals. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats2025/10/10 03:58
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

The total stablecoin supply has risen to an all-time high of $301.5 billion

Last night, there were two whales that opened long positions: one with a floating profit of $1.561 million and one with a profit of $265,000 after closing the position.