Cardano (ADA) News: Hydra Node 1.0 Launch Amid Push for ZK Evolution

The post Cardano (ADA) News: Hydra Node 1.0 Launch Amid Push for ZK Evolution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent Cardano news, the blockchain has launched Hydra Node 1.0.0, the latest update aimed at improving speed and reducing transaction costs. The release comes as developers prepare for Starstream, a project that will introduce privacy-focused smart contracts next year. Hydra Node 1.0.0 Brings Faster and Cheaper Transactions Cardano (ADA) has reached a new stage in its development with the release of Hydra Node 1.0.0. The update was shared by the Cardano blockchain scaling team on GitHub, showing that the protocol is now ready for use in production environments. Hydra is designed to make transactions faster and cheaper, helping Cardano handle more activity without slowing down. The new release adds several important features. It allows partial deposits, improves the accuracy of information on the Hydra interface, and fixes issues that caused outdated data to appear. Cardano Blockchain Hydra v1.0.0 Launches | Source: Mintern Developers also updated the API to give clearer responses and added new transaction endpoints. These small but steady updates aim to make Hydra more stable and reliable for developers who build on it. According to a post from Minswap Intern, Hydra reached speeds of over one million transactions per second during testing. Potentially, if this performance is achieved on the live network, it would make Cardano one of the fastest blockchains currently in operation. The developers have also mentioned that they are still working on improving areas such as “partial fanout,” which affects how data spreads across the system. Even so, this version marks a big step forward for Cardano’s scaling plans, laying a stronger base for future updates and better user experiences. Cardano News: Blockchain Developer Shares Update on Starstream Timeline Cardano developer Sebastien Guillemot has shared new information about Starstream, another project being developed alongside Hydra. In a recent post, he said the team aims…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 05:37
Kidnapped, Tortured, Stabbed For Bitcoin

The post Kidnapped, Tortured, Stabbed For Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An attacker violently robbed a Tel Aviv resident of nearly $600,000 worth of cryptocurrencies in his home.  The victim was bound and tortured until he surrendered the passwords to his digital wallets. The perpetrator has since been arrested and charged with the crime.  Sponsored Sponsored Violent Crypto Robbery Shocks Israel Israel experienced one of its most violent crypto-related crimes last month after three suspects followed a man home, bound him, and tortured him until he surrendered his Bitcoin, stablecoins, and crypto wallets.  Murad Mahajna, a Tel Aviv resident and the main suspect, allegedly planned to rob a Herzliya resident after learning the victim owned Bitcoin. According to reports, on September 7, Mahajna and two other suspects waited at the entrance of the victim’s apartment.  When the victim arrived, the three forced him inside. The charges state that once inside, they tied his hands behind his back with a cable and beat him. When the victim refused to open his digital wallets, one of the attackers allegedly stabbed him twice.  At that moment, the victim surrendered his belongings. According to reports, the robbers stole a significant amount of cryptocurrency, totaling $547,260 in Bitcoin and about $42,248 in USDT. They also took a Rolex watch valued at approximately $50,000, a Trezor crypto wallet, a laptop, about €5,000 in Euros, and several thousand shekels in cash. Sponsored Sponsored Mahajna was arrested three days later. Wrench Attacks Rise with Bitcoin Prices With several incidents recorded, 2025 has become the worst year for cryptocurrency theft.  A recent Chainalysis report revealed that by mid-2025, the amount of cryptocurrency stolen year-to-date was 17% higher than the total stolen during 2022, which was previously the worst year on record. Analysts project that if current rates persist, total stolen funds could top $4 billion by the end of the year.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 05:36
Kā’anapali Golf Courses Are Open Despite Kapalua’s Maui Water Issues

The post Kā’anapali Golf Courses Are Open Despite Kapalua’s Maui Water Issues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Kā’anapali coast, where the golf courses at the Kā’anapali Golf Club aren’t facing the same water restrictions as nearby Kapalua that resulted in the shutdown of the Plantation course. Golf and resort operators are trying to spread the word that the water issues at Kapalua aren’t similarly affecting other parts of the island ahead of peak tourism season. Troon The images of a dry, brown and temporarily shut down Plantation Course at the Kapalua Resort on Maui are jarring, with the water-deprived resort layout looking starkly different than the usual lush visuals that grace television screens every January during the PGA Tour’s season-opening event. But while The Sentry won’t be played to kick off 2026 and Kapalua’s golf courses are in limbo due to West Maui water issues and prolonged irrigation restrictions, other resort courses in the area, like those at Kā’anapali, are still open and welcoming guests. For resorts like Kā’anapali, which is dependent on the tourism that helps drive Maui’s economy, getting that message out to prospective guests and golfers is increasingly imperative – especially as the peak season for travel to the Hawaiian Islands approaches. “Since the PGA TOUR’s announcement, it’s important for potential visitors to know that Maui’s other golf courses, hotels and recreational areas are open to everyone for fall and winter vacations,” said Kā’anapali Golf Courses General Manager Karl Reul. Given the visibility of a property like Kapalua and the legal battle over neglected infrastructure that’s created water issues for its Plantation and Bay courses, resort and golf operators on The Valley Isle find that many are inaccurately assuming that all Maui communities and golf courses are facing similar situations in terms of conditioning and playability. That’s not the case for Kā’anapali’s two 18-hole layouts, Royal and Kai, which remain open and are…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 05:34
Luxembourg sets precedent with first eurozone Bitcoin allocation in national fund

The post Luxembourg sets precedent with first eurozone Bitcoin allocation in national fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luxembourg has become the first country in the Eurozone to invest in Bitcoin through its sovereign wealth fund, allocating 1% of its $730 million Intergenerational Sovereign Wealth Fund (FSIL) to Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Finance Minister Gilles Roth announced on Oct. 9 during the 2026 national budget presentation. The investment marks a milestone for the nation’s financial strategy, reflecting a gradual shift toward diversified, innovation-driven asset management. Roth said the move aligns with the FSIL’s revised framework approved in July 2025, which now permits up to 15% of its portfolio to be allocated to alternative assets, including private equity, real estate, and digital assets such as cryptocurrencies. A eurozone first Jonathan Westhead, head of communications at the Luxembourg Finance Agency, said the 1% allocation demonstrates the country’s confidence in the growing maturity of digital assets and sends a clear message about Bitcoin’s role in the future of finance.” He noted that the decision to invest through Bitcoin ETFs was designed to mitigate risk while maintaining regulatory compliance under Luxembourg’s investment law, especially considering the FSIL’s standards. The FSIL, established in 2014 to preserve national wealth for future generations, was traditionally limited to high-quality bonds and conservative assets. The July policy amendment marked a turning point, expanding the fund’s scope to include higher-yield, risk-adjusted investments that reflect global financial innovation. Luxembourg’s allocation makes it the first EU nation to make a deliberate, policy-backed investment in Bitcoin. While other European countries, such as Finland and the UK, hold Bitcoin seized through law enforcement, Luxembourg’s approach is strategic and planned. Globally, only a handful of countries have taken similar steps. El Salvador remains the most prominent example of a sovereign nation directly holding Bitcoin as part of its reserves. Other countries, including Bhutan, Georgia, and Norway, have also gained exposure to Bitcoin through sovereign or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 05:21
‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ Stars Talk Season 2 And Hint A Fan-Favorite Could Return

The post ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ Stars Talk Season 2 And Hint A Fan-Favorite Could Return appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DAVID HENRIE, JANICE LEANN BROWN, SELENA GOMEZ Disney/Eric McCandless Reboots can be risky, but Wizards Beyond Waverly Place found its magic. Disney brought fans back into the spellbinding world of Wizards last year, introducing a new generation to the Russo family. The revival had big shoes to fill, following the success of the original show, which ran from 2007 to 2012 on Disney Channel. In 2024, the Season 1 premiere accumulated 3.2 million views in the first 12 days of streaming on Disney+, making it Disney Channel‘s most-watched series premiere on Disney+, Deadline reported. So it was no surprise when the series was renewed for a second season in March 2025. “How do you satisfy original fans, but at the same time invite new fans to watch? Our goal was to give a big, warm hug to the original fan, but at the same time, invite in a new generation,” David Henrie, who reprises his role as Justin Russo and serves as an executive producer for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, told me in an interview. “The show was overwhelmingly positively received by nine out of 10 people. And for any reboot, that’s unbelievable,” Henrie, a father of three, said. “I knew we were good, but I didn’t know it would be that good. So I think now we have a confidence behind us. The question mark is gone.” MIMI GIANOPULOS, JANICE LEANN BROWN, DAVID HENRIE, MAX MATENKO, ALKAIO THIELE Disney/Eric McCandless In Beyond Waverly Place, Justin lives in Staten Island and has a wife and kids of his own. While he was initially committed to living a normal, mortal life, his plans changed when Justin’s sister Alex (Selena Gomez) brought Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), an extremely powerful young wizard, to his home seeking help and mentorship. (At the time, it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 05:16
Bitcoin’s Volatility Indicator Signals a Massive Move

The post Bitcoin’s Volatility Indicator Signals a Massive Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin After briefly crossing $126,000 earlier this week, Bitcoin’s latest rally lost steam, slipping back toward the $121,000 zone and forcing traders to question whether momentum is fading or merely recharging. Market optimism remains high heading into October – a month often associated with major crypto upswings – yet some analysts are turning their focus to a much deeper signal forming quietly in Bitcoin’s charts. Technical strategist Tony Severino believes the cryptocurrency is entering what could be its most critical stretch in years. His research centers on the Bollinger Bands, a volatility indicator that expands and contracts depending on price movement. According to Severino, the current squeeze on Bitcoin’s weekly bands has reached historic proportions, suggesting that a massive breakout is inevitable – though its direction remains uncertain. When the bands tighten to such extremes, volatility usually erupts shortly afterward. Severino estimates that the pressure could build for as long as three more months, creating conditions for either a parabolic continuation or a sudden cycle-ending downturn. “The setup is explosive,” he noted, hinting that the recent move to $126,000 might have been a false signal rather than the beginning of a true breakout. He expects similar feints could occur again before Bitcoin reveals its real trajectory. Historically, such Bollinger Band squeezes have preceded major turning points – from the late 2016 run that led to Bitcoin’s first six-figure rally, to the mid-2020 compression that fueled its bull market surge. If this pattern holds, the next 100 days could set the tone for the rest of 2025. For now, Bitcoin remains trapped between anticipation and hesitation – caught between traders betting on another vertical move and others bracing for the market’s first deep correction since summer. Whatever comes next, the chart suggests one thing above all: a storm is brewing. Source…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 05:13
Here’s TRON (TRX) Price If SunPerp Adoption Matches Solana’s DEX Boom

TRON has been making quiet but serious moves lately, and if things keep going this way, it could be gearing up for its biggest run in years.  The network just launched SunPerp, its first-ever perpetual futures DEX, and it’s already off to a flying start. Analysts are comparing this moment to Solana’s breakout phase when
Coinstats2025/10/10 05:00
What Smart Investors Know That Most Crypto Newbies Don’t

The crypto market in 2025 continues to offer incredible potential, attracting millions of new investors eager to join the next big wave of digital wealth creation. Bitcoin and Ethereum remain the two dominant names, but emerging projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE are capturing massive attention thanks to their strong community support and growth potential. As excitement […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 05:00
Bitcoin Could Lag Stocks and Precious Metals After Slipping Below $121,400 as Gold Gains 53% YTD

The post Bitcoin Could Lag Stocks and Precious Metals After Slipping Below $121,400 as Gold Gains 53% YTD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Bitcoin price slipped below $121,400 amid record highs in U.S. stocks and precious metals, with BTC down 0.9% in 24 hours but still up 29% year-to-date. Market observers point to stronger rallies in gold and equities as primary drivers of the recent BTC underperformance. Bitcoin under $121,400 after a short pullback, trading within 3.8% of its recent all-time high. Gold has surged ~53% YTD while Bitcoin is up ~29% YTD, widening the relative performance gap. Stocks (S&P 500, Nasdaq 100) set new intraday and closing record highs, drawing investor attention away from crypto. Bitcoin price slips below $121,400 as stocks and gold reach record highs—COINOTAG reports concise analysis, expert quotes, and key takeaways. Read now today. What is causing Bitcoin to slip below $121,400? Bitcoin price has pulled back below $121,400 primarily because U.S. equities and precious metals posted fresh record highs, attracting capital and dampening crypto momentum. Short-term liquidity shifts and limited new macro cues from central bank commentary amplified BTC’s modest decline while keeping it near recent highs. How does Bitcoin compare to gold and stocks right…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 04:51
Levi Strauss (LEVI) Q3 2025 earnings

The post Levi Strauss (LEVI) Q3 2025 earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Levi Strauss‘s profits are growing more than Wall Street expected despite higher costs from tariffs, thanks to targeted price increases and a shift away from wholesalers, the company said Thursday as it reported fiscal third quarter results.  During the quarter, Levi’s gross margin grew 1.1 percentage points to 61.7%, up from 60.6% in the year-ago period and better than the 60.7% analysts had expected, according to StreetAccount.  In an interview with CNBC, CEO Michelle Gass said the company has started to raise the price of some of its jeans and clothes and will hike more prices in the U.S. and other markets next year. “As we’ve been taking these targeted actions, we’ve not seen an impact to demand. We’ll of course, stay very, very close to that but … we’re taking a surgical, thoughtful approach on any pricing,” said Gass. “We know that we’re a brand that is known for great quality and value. We don’t take that for granted. We know we have to earn that every day.”  Finance chief Harmit Singh added demand is “really strong” and most of the company’s revenue growth is not coming from price increases. Price hikes are helping Levi’s margins, but the company is also discounting less and selling more through its own website and stores instead of wholesalers, which comes at a higher margin.  The denim maker said its strong results led it to raise its full-year outlook, but added it’s still taking a “prudent” and “conservative” look at the rest of the year as it navigates ongoing macroeconomic volatility, Singh said.  Here’s how Levi’s performed during the quarter compared with what Wall Street was anticipating, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG: Earnings per share: 34 cents adjusted vs. 31 cents expected Revenue: $1.54 billion vs. $1.50 billion expected Though…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 04:49
