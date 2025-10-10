‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ Stars Talk Season 2 And Hint A Fan-Favorite Could Return
DAVID HENRIE, JANICE LEANN BROWN, SELENA GOMEZ Disney/Eric McCandless Reboots can be risky, but Wizards Beyond Waverly Place found its magic. Disney brought fans back into the spellbinding world of Wizards last year, introducing a new generation to the Russo family. The revival had big shoes to fill, following the success of the original show, which ran from 2007 to 2012 on Disney Channel. In 2024, the Season 1 premiere accumulated 3.2 million views in the first 12 days of streaming on Disney+, making it Disney Channel's most-watched series premiere on Disney+, Deadline reported. So it was no surprise when the series was renewed for a second season in March 2025. "How do you satisfy original fans, but at the same time invite new fans to watch? Our goal was to give a big, warm hug to the original fan, but at the same time, invite in a new generation," David Henrie, who reprises his role as Justin Russo and serves as an executive producer for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, told me in an interview. "The show was overwhelmingly positively received by nine out of 10 people. And for any reboot, that's unbelievable," Henrie, a father of three, said. "I knew we were good, but I didn't know it would be that good. So I think now we have a confidence behind us. The question mark is gone." MIMI GIANOPULOS, JANICE LEANN BROWN, DAVID HENRIE, MAX MATENKO, ALKAIO THIELE Disney/Eric McCandless In Beyond Waverly Place, Justin lives in Staten Island and has a wife and kids of his own. While he was initially committed to living a normal, mortal life, his plans changed when Justin's sister Alex (Selena Gomez) brought Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), an extremely powerful young wizard, to his home seeking help and mentorship. (At the time, it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 05:16