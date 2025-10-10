Critical Role’s ‘The Mighty Nein’ First Trailer Drops At New York Comic-Con

The Mighty Nein Credit: Prime Video I'm one of the few fans of The Legend Of Vox Machina who has no interest whatsoever in watching Critical Role's actual roleplaying podcast. As someone who plays tabletop RPGs and has since I was a kid, whatever time I have to spend tabletop gaming is spent actually gaming (or designing games) rather than watching multi-hour long sessions of other people playing, even when they're talented voice actors like the cast of Critical Role. However, I absolutely fell in love with Vox Machina, which is based on the first Critical Role campaign. I love the characters – Scanlan and Pike and Grog and all the rest – and the action-packed, stories of magic and mayhem, and the humor and the heart. And Scanlan's music. I also really love the fact that episodes are about 25 minutes long, which fits my schedule a lot better than three-hour podcasts. Vox Machina, which is geared toward adult audiences with its ribald humor and occasional nudity and blood and gore, is one of the shows I point to when I argue that more fantasy should be animated rather than live-action. The First Laws novels by Joe Abercrombie, for instance, would make a perfect adult animated series. In any case, I (purposefully) know very little about The Mighty Nein, the new animated series based on Critical Role's second campaign. I've heard it described this way: If Vox Machina are The Avengers, the Mighty Nein are the Guardians of the Galaxy. I've avoided spoilers because I want to go into this series as blind as I went into Vox Machina. Amazon has just released the first trailer for the show – we're being bombarded by new trailers thanks to the New York Comic-Con