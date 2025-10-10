HBAR Sits at $0.22, SHIB Targets 0.000013, BlockDAG’s $420M Redefines Crypto Power
The post HBAR Sits at $0.22, SHIB Targets 0.000013, BlockDAG’s $420M Redefines Crypto Power appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore Hedera’s price news, Shiba Inu’s price performance gains, and BlockDAG’s $420M+ presale momentum, BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team deal, GENESIS Day, and verified Awakening Testnet. Hedera’s recent performance has captured market attention; the token now sits around $0.2245, managing a 7.24% gain over the past week. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu’s price performance is gradually improving: it trades near $0.00001258, bouncing within critical resistance levels near $0.00001307. BlockDAG’s trajectory, however, operates on a different plane. With over $420 million raised, Batch 31 is priced at $0.0012 and has a global spotlight via the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partnership; it’s blending branding and execution. Its Awakening Testnet and CertiK verification further substantiate its infrastructure credibility. In an era where headlines and promises dominate, BlockDAG (BDAG) is quietly delivering, making itself the strongest contender in the best crypto coin to buy in 2025. Can HBAR Hold $0.20 & Charge Toward $0.25? HBAR trades near $0.2245, down slightly in the last 24 hours, while volume fell about 5.6%. Despite the dip, its 7.24% weekly gain suggests underlying strength. Analysts now assess whether it can defend support before pushing through resistance. CryptoPulse sees HBAR forming a declining wedge pattern if it holds support, and targets from $0.27 to $0.34 become feasible. Marcus Corvinus adds that the $0.20-$0.21 zone is key; maintaining it could allow a move past $0.25. But failure to do so may drag HBAR toward $0.18. For buyers watching HBAR price action, this is a make-or-break moment: support holds, and a breakout could begin. If not, risk rises. Shiba Inu’s Next Move: Can It Break the 0.000013 Barrier? Shiba Inu (SHIB) started October strong, gaining momentum that’s catching traders’ eyes again. The token trades near 0.00001258, showing steady accumulation rather than short-lived spikes, a sign of growing buyer confidence. Analysts…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 05:31