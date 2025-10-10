2025-10-13 Monday

HBAR Sits at $0.22, SHIB Targets 0.000013, BlockDAG’s $420M Redefines Crypto Power

HBAR Sits at $0.22, SHIB Targets 0.000013, BlockDAG’s $420M Redefines Crypto Power

The post HBAR Sits at $0.22, SHIB Targets 0.000013, BlockDAG's $420M Redefines Crypto Power appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore Hedera's price news, Shiba Inu's price performance gains, and BlockDAG's $420M+ presale momentum, BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team deal, GENESIS Day, and verified Awakening Testnet. Hedera's recent performance has captured market attention; the token now sits around $0.2245, managing a 7.24% gain over the past week. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu's price performance is gradually improving: it trades near $0.00001258, bouncing within critical resistance levels near $0.00001307. BlockDAG's trajectory, however, operates on a different plane. With over $420 million raised, Batch 31 is priced at $0.0012 and has a global spotlight via the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partnership; it's blending branding and execution. Its Awakening Testnet and CertiK verification further substantiate its infrastructure credibility. In an era where headlines and promises dominate, BlockDAG (BDAG) is quietly delivering, making itself the strongest contender in the best crypto coin to buy in 2025. Can HBAR Hold $0.20 & Charge Toward $0.25? HBAR trades near $0.2245, down slightly in the last 24 hours, while volume fell about 5.6%. Despite the dip, its 7.24% weekly gain suggests underlying strength. Analysts now assess whether it can defend support before pushing through resistance. CryptoPulse sees HBAR forming a declining wedge pattern if it holds support, and targets from $0.27 to $0.34 become feasible. Marcus Corvinus adds that the $0.20-$0.21 zone is key; maintaining it could allow a move past $0.25. But failure to do so may drag HBAR toward $0.18. For buyers watching HBAR price action, this is a make-or-break moment: support holds, and a breakout could begin. If not, risk rises. Shiba Inu's Next Move: Can It Break the 0.000013 Barrier? Shiba Inu (SHIB) started October strong, gaining momentum that's catching traders' eyes again. The token trades near 0.00001258, showing steady accumulation rather than short-lived spikes, a sign of growing buyer confidence. Analysts…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/10 05:31
Solana Price Prediction — Firedancer Upgrade Fuels ETF Buzz and Market Confidence

Solana Price Prediction — Firedancer Upgrade Fuels ETF Buzz and Market Confidence

Solana (SOL) is currently trading at a price range of $222 – $234 which is showing some robust market support […] The post Solana Price Prediction — Firedancer Upgrade Fuels ETF Buzz and Market Confidence appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/10/10 05:30
Bonk, Inc. May Seek to Acquire 5% of BONK Circulating Supply by Year-End After Rebrand

Bonk, Inc. May Seek to Acquire 5% of BONK Circulating Supply by Year-End After Rebrand

The post Bonk, Inc. May Seek to Acquire 5% of BONK Circulating Supply by Year-End After Rebrand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bonk, Inc. (formerly Safety Shot, Inc.) plans to accumulate 5% of the BONK circulating supply by year-end, expanding its treasury from a 2.7% stake and consolidating Bonk ecosystem projects to create a publicly investable vehicle for long-term shareholder value. Rebrand and strategy shift: Safety Shot, Inc. will trade as Bonk, Inc. (ticker BNKK) to focus on BONK treasury accumulation. Current holdings stand at ~2.7% of circulating BONK (~$43M); target is 5% by year-end. Plans include consolidating Bonk ecosystem revenue streams and seeking yield alternatives since BONK lacks native staking. Bonk, Inc. aims to buy 5% of BONK circulating supply by year-end — follow the treasury move and implications for BONK investors. What is Bonk, Inc. planning to do with BONK? Bonk, Inc. is rebranding from Safety Shot, Inc. and intends to expand its BONK treasury from 2.7% toward a 5% stake of the circulating supply by the end of the year. The firm will consolidate Bonk ecosystem revenue streams and explore yield-generating strategies without exiting the token.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/10 05:30
Ripple Strengthens Middle East Presence with Bahrain FinTech Bay Collaboration

Ripple Strengthens Middle East Presence with Bahrain FinTech Bay Collaboration

Ripple has announced a strategic partnership with Bahrain FinTech Bay to accelerate blockchain and digital asset innovation in the Kingdom.
Blockchainreporter 2025/10/10 05:30
Nvidia Reaches Record $4.725 Trillion Market Cap Amid AI Boom

Nvidia Reaches Record $4.725 Trillion Market Cap Amid AI Boom

The post Nvidia Reaches Record $4.725 Trillion Market Cap Amid AI Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia’s market capitalization surged to $4.725 trillion on Oct. 9, 2025, solidifying its position as the world’s most valuable publicly traded company. How Nvidia Became the World’s Most Valuable Company The chipmaker’s shares closed at $194.06, marking a 2.62% increase from the prior session and pushing its valuation far ahead of competitors like Microsoft at […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/nvidia-reaches-record-4-725-trillion-market-cap-amid-ai-boom/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/10 05:26
Aave and Blockdaemon partner to unlock DeFi for institutions

Aave and Blockdaemon partner to unlock DeFi for institutions

The post Aave and Blockdaemon partner to unlock DeFi for institutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockdaemon, a leading staking provider for institutions, and Aave Labs, a key contributor to the Aave protocol, have joined forces in a strategic partnership aimed at boosting access to decentralized finance opportunities for institutions. Summary Aave Labs and Blockdaemon say the partnershio aims at expanding institutional access to DeFi. Blockdaemon Earn Stack customers can now earn further by putting staking rewards and idle balances to work. The integration includes support for Bitcoin, Ethereum and stablecoins. Aave Labs and Blockdaemon are eyeing institutional-grade access to Aave's decentralized finance markets and are tapping into Blockdaemon's Earn Stack and Aave Vaults to unlock this. Per an announcement on October 9, 2025, the integration opens new opportunities for institutions. Why is this big for Aave? According to details, Aave (AAVE) is set to be the exclusive primary lending provider for Blockdaemon Earn Stack, a non-custodial platform that offers staking services across more than 50 protocols.  The integration will leverage Aave Vaults to allow institutional clients to access staking rewards. Providing access to on-chain markets unlocks over $70 billion in liquidity and allows institutional investors to tap into secure yield opportunities. Aave is a leading DeFi lending protocol and the integration further expands this.  Aave supply growth chart. Source: Sentora on X Importantly, Blockdaemon customers can now put staking rewards and their idle balances to work across DeFi markets. Furthermore, they retain full control of their assets. ‍"With this strategic partnership, institutions can now gain direct access to Aave's DeFi markets through Blockdaemon's market-leading infrastructure, opening new avenues for growth across top crypto assets and stablecoins," said Konstantin Richter, founder and chief executive officer of Blockdaemon. Bitcoin, Ethereum support As noted, Blockdaemon has picked Aave as its primary lending provider given the DeFi protocol's long-trusted operations and robust risk controls. Blockdaemon customers and the broader…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/10 05:24
Luxembourg’s Sovereign Wealth Fund 1% Bitcoin Allocation Could Foreshadow Broader Eurozone Moves

Luxembourg’s Sovereign Wealth Fund 1% Bitcoin Allocation Could Foreshadow Broader Eurozone Moves

The post Luxembourg's Sovereign Wealth Fund 1% Bitcoin Allocation Could Foreshadow Broader Eurozone Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luxembourg has become the first Eurozone country to allocate 1% of its sovereign wealth fund (FSIL) to Bitcoin, a roughly €8.5 million exposure placed via ETFs to limit custody risk and signal institutional acceptance of crypto as a strategic alternative asset. First Eurozone sovereign fund Bitcoin allocation Allocation is 1% of FSIL, implemented via ETFs to avoid direct custody risks. FSIL totals ~€850 million; move follows tighter crypto rules and upcoming DAC8 reporting. Luxembourg Bitcoin sovereign fund: FSIL allocates 1% to Bitcoin via ETFs, signaling institutional acceptance—read implications and next steps for European crypto policy. What is Luxembourg's Bitcoin sovereign fund decision? Luxembourg's Bitcoin sovereign fund decision formally adds Bitcoin to the Fonds Souverain Intergenerationnel du Luxembourg (FSIL) investment policy with a 1% allocation. The government confirmed the position in the 2026 Budget presentation, citing maturity of the asset class and risk-managed ETF exposure. How much did FSIL invest and how is it structured? The FSIL reallocated roughly €8.5 million—about 1% of its ~€850 million portfolio—into Bitcoin exposure via regulated ETFs. Using ETFs avoids direct custody and operational risks…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/10 05:12
Critical Role’s ‘The Mighty Nein’ First Trailer Drops At New York Comic-Con

Critical Role’s ‘The Mighty Nein’ First Trailer Drops At New York Comic-Con

The post Critical Role's 'The Mighty Nein' First Trailer Drops At New York Comic-Con appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Mighty Nein Credit: Prime Video I'm one of the few fans of The Legend Of Vox Machina who has no interest whatsoever in watching Critical Role's actual roleplaying podcast. As someone who plays tabletop RPGs and has since I was a kid, whatever time I have to spend tabletop gaming is spent actually gaming (or designing games) rather than watching multi-hour long sessions of other people playing, even when they're talented voice actors like the cast of Critical Role. However, I absolutely fell in love with Vox Machina, which is based on the first Critical Role campaign. I love the characters – Scanlan and Pike and Grog and all the rest – and the action-packed, stories of magic and mayhem, and the humor and the heart. And Scanlan's music. I also really love the fact that episodes are about 25 minutes long, which fits my schedule a lot better than three-hour podcasts. Vox Machina, which is geared toward adult audiences with its ribald humor and occasional nudity and blood and gore, is one of the shows I point to when I argue that more fantasy should be animated rather than live-action. The First Laws novels by Joe Abercrombie, for instance, would make a perfect adult animated series. In any case, I (purposefully) know very little about The Mighty Nein, the new animated series based on Critical Role's second campaign. I've heard it described this way: If Vox Machina are The Avengers, the Mighty Nein are the Guardians of the Galaxy. I've avoided spoilers because I want to go into this series as blind as I went into Vox Machina. Amazon has just released the first trailer for the show – we're being bombarded by new trailers thanks to the New York Comic-Con, including this amazing trailer for A Knight…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/10 05:07
Roger Ver reaches tentative $48 million tax fraud settlement with DOJ

Roger Ver reaches tentative $48 million tax fraud settlement with DOJ

The post Roger Ver reaches tentative $48 million tax fraud settlement with DOJ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Roger Ver, known as "Bitcoin Jesus," agreed to a tentative $48 million settlement with the DOJ over unpaid crypto taxes. The deferred-prosecution deal would drop charges if he complies, marking a shift in U.S. enforcement under the Trump administration. Roger Ver, an early Bitcoin advocate, has reached a tentative deferred-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to settle fraud and tax evasion charges, agreeing to pay roughly $48 million in restitution, according to The New York Times. The case, filed in 2024, accused Ver of failing to pay taxes owed on his digital currency holdings after renouncing his U.S. citizenship. Under the proposed terms, Ver's charges would be dropped if he complies with the agreement's conditions. The deal has not yet been filed with the court and remains subject to change, according to people familiar with the matter. The case underscores shifting enforcement dynamics under the Trump administration, which has scaled back elements of the government's broader crypto crackdown even as it resolves longstanding cases tied to tax compliance. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/roger-ver-doj-tax-crypto-settlement-48m/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/10 05:00
Release Time, How To Watch And Episode Schedule

Release Time, How To Watch And Episode Schedule

The post Release Time, How To Watch And Episode Schedule appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 9-1-1 – "Eat the Rich" – In honor of Bobby Nash's sacrifice, the 118 comes together to dedicate the firehouse in his memory. Meanwhile, when a billionaire tech giant is involved in a life-or-death emergency, the team must race to his aid. THURSDAY, OCT. 9 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard) AISHA HINDS, ANGELA BASSETT, KENNETH CHOI, RYAN GUZMAN Disney Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) may be gone, but Station 118 isn't slowing down. ABC's hit first responder drama 9-1-1 is back following Season 8's emotional final episodes, which saw the devastating death of one of the show's most beloved characters. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, 9-1-1 follows the firefighters, paramedics and other emergency responders of the fictional Station 118 at the Los Angeles Fire Department. One of the biggest questions heading into the 9-1-1 Season 9 premiere is who will take over the reins of captain following Nash's death. (Last season, Nash sacrificed himself by giving the only available vial of a life-saving vaccine to his teammate Chimney.) The decision to kill off Nash was entirely creative, Minear later told Variety. ForbesWhy Is Peter Krause Leaving '9-1-1'? The Reason Behind His Shocking Exit As Bobby NashBy Monica Mercuri While Captain Vincent Gerrard served as Nash's temporary replacement, attention has now shifted to Chimney as a potential successor, especially after Hen revealed that she declined the position. As for Athena, she'll have to figure out how to move on without the love of her life. She decided to sell the house she and Bobby were building in the Season 8 finale. In an interview with TODAY, Oliver Stark, who portrays Buck, said he
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 04:58
