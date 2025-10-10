2025-10-13 Monday

USA Lead the Bitcoin Mining Space as Small Investors Look for Big Profits

The United States remains the undisputed heavyweight, but a wave of new nations is quietly rising = challenging assumptions about […] The post USA Lead the Bitcoin Mining Space as Small Investors Look for Big Profits appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/10 05:30
Turning Point USA Producing Its Own Halftime Show During Super Bowl After Bad Bunny Announcement

The post Turning Point USA Producing Its Own Halftime Show During Super Bowl After Bad Bunny Announcement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Conservative campus activist organization Turning Point USA announced it would host an alternate halftime show during the Super Bowl, after Bad Bunny’s selection as performer for the official halftime show riled conservatives. The conservative group has released few details about the upcoming performance timed to coincide with Super Bowl LX. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts In a social media announcement, TPUSA announced it would host “The All American Halftime Show” on Feb. 8, 2026—the same date as Super Bowl LX. The announcement also teases “Performers and event details coming soon.” TPUSA was founded by assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed on a Utah college campus in September and mourned at an arena-filling memorial service at the home stadium of the Arizona Cardinals. An online form asks potential viewers which genres they would like to hear at the show, leading with the choice “Anything in English”—a shot directly at Bad Bunny, who performs in Spanish. Other choices include “Americana,” “classic rock,” “country,” “hip hop,” “pop” and “worship.” Key Background When Bad Bunny was announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show, the pick was swiftly met with backlash from conservative influencers and content creators. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, is a frequent critic of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, and has recently refused to play shows in the continental United States over concerns that his concerts would be targeted by immigration authorities. Corey Lewandowski, a Homeland Security adviser in the Trump administration, told right wing podcaster Benny Johnson days after the announcement that Immigration and Customs Enforcement would “do enforcement everywhere,” including potentially at the Super Bowl. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem later told the podcaster ICE would be “all over” the Super Bowl. Bad Bunny, who is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 05:25
Is Shiba Inu at Risk of More Sell-off? Key Metrics in Freefall

The post Is Shiba Inu at Risk of More Sell-off? Key Metrics in Freefall appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB), the dog-themed meme coin, is overcoming bearish pressures on the cryptocurrency market. The asset, which has been on a downward decline, has faced a reversal after it hit $0.00001193. It looks likely that Shiba Inu might post a recovery if ecosystem bulls show support and core metrics like volume improve. Shiba Inu faces weak trading volume and exchange inflows As per CoinMarketCap data, Shiba Inu’s trading volume is currently down by 22.55% at $181.27 million. The meme coin has faced an immense sell-off as there has been market-wide offloading amid profit-taking in the sector. This has impacted the outlook as the price has not been able to climb like investors anticipated it would. As of press time, Shiba Inu was changing hands at $0.00001212, which represents a 0.28% decline in the last 24 hours. The asset previously climbed to a peak of $0.00001245 during the day’s trading before it suffered a correction. The meme coin is currently trading sideways and might recover if ecosystem bulls engage it. Notably, if large holders increase their buying power, it could halt the freefall that SHIB is at risk of slipping into. However, technical indicators show that ecosystem whales might be preparing to sell as there has been a large inflow into the exchange recently. There have been over 504.4 billion SHIB worth $6.1 million transferred to different exchanges that signal possible sales. The asset’s turnover ratio suggests that Shiba Inu’s downside could be amplified if these whales decide to dump on the market. Shibarium activity nosedives, raising concerns over network utility Meanwhile, Shibarium, the layer-2 scaling solution of the ecosystem, has also faced a massive decline as transactions hit near zero. Amid the current price setup, the Shiba Inu ecosystem needs to step up and prevent a free fall. Primarily, the ecosystem…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 05:05
IPO Genie Presale Launching Soon.

The post IPO Genie Presale Launching Soon. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Get ready for the IPO Genie presale; your gateway to the $3 trillion private market with $IPO tokens coming soon. The private equity market is worth $3 trillion globally, yet most investors never see these deals. While Bitcoin hovers around $112,000 and retail traders chase meme coins. A new crypto project promises to change everything. IPO Genie ($IPO) is preparing to launch its presale, opening access to private market deal flow that was once limited to Silicon Valley insiders. Market analysts are calling this upcoming presale one of the most significant opportunities in tokenized finance. The timing couldn’t be better for investors seeking the best upcoming crypto token with real utility beyond speculation. Coming Soon: IPO Genie Presale The IPO Genie presale represents a rare opportunity to enter tokenized private markets at ground level. Traditional venture capital requires minimum investments of $1 million or more, plus insider connections. IPO Genie eliminates these barriers by tokenizing access through its regulated hedge fund structure. Investors purchasing $IPO tokens at the lowest presale price gain immediate access to curated startup deals. These aren’t random projects; every opportunity is vetted by former executives from Uber, Coinbase, and Sequoia-backed funds. The platform has already secured partnerships with top-tier hedge funds managing regulated assets. Why This Presale Matters in October 2025 The October 2025 launch coincides with growing institutional adoption of tokenized securities. Security Token Offerings are projected to reach $10 trillion by 2030, making early positioning crucial. Current market conditions favor alternative investments as traditional assets face volatility. IPO Genie addresses a fundamental problem: wealth inequality in startup investing. While crypto markets democratized trading, private equity remained exclusive. This upcoming presale bridges that gap through blockchain transparency and compliance infrastructure. Smart investors recognize that tokenized private markets represent the next major evolution in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 05:04
Behind XRP’s 440 mln dump – Is the $2.72 support zone cracking?

Whale sell-offs test XRP’s strength as $2.72 support emerges as the key defense zone.
Coinstats2025/10/10 05:00
Germany is redirecting €3B from its semiconductor subsidy program to repair roads and bridges

Germany has redirected funds meant for its semiconductor industry to its infrastructure. The country’s semiconductor sector, which is already plagued by delays, uncertainty, and international competition, is now facing another setback as the government diverts funds away from the sector. Germany’s goal to reclaim a significant role in the global semiconductor industry has suffered a major setback after the government announced plans to cut €3B ($3.5B) from its chip subsidy budget.  The funds, which were originally designated to boost the production of domestic microelectronics, will instead be used to repair the country’s deteriorating streets and bridges. Germany redirects funds to infrastructure   “We are making difficult but responsible choices,” Germany’s Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil said during a press conference to announce the funds reallocation on Thursday. He added that the “necessary measure” addresses aging infrastructure and fiscal challenges that are “crucial for both economic productivity and public safety.” The German government earlier announced that it would channel €15B ($17.4B) in subsidies toward semiconductor manufacturing between 2025 and 2028. The funds were central to Berlin’s strategy for reducing its dependence on Asian chip suppliers and strengthening the European Union’s position in the global tech supply chain. Beyond this reallocation, Germany’s semiconductor push has already faced multiple obstacles. Intel Corp. earlier this year scrapped plans for a $34.7B chip plant in Magdeburg over cost pressures and uncertain funding conditions.  With Germany going back on its decision, industry concerns about Germany’s ability to compete globally in a sector dominated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), Samsung Electronics, and Intel have returned. Fund reallocation was unpopular among industry stakeholders The German government’s “difficult but responsible choices” have quickly drawn criticism from industry groups and stakeholders, who warned that the funding cuts could have lasting repercussions on industrial competitiveness and strategic autonomy. “This would send a disastrous signal not only for the economic viability of our country, but also for its strategic capacity to act,” Sarah Bäumchen, the managing director of the ZVEI electrical and digital industry association, said. She emphasized that microelectronics is a “key technology vital for survival” and essential to the country’s industrial future. Germany approved around $2.3B in semiconductor subsidies last year, but none of the funds have yet been disbursed. The Ministry for Economic Affairs previously admitted it was caught off guard by the number of funding applications, which exceeded initial expectations by nearly threefold. Frank Bösenberg, head of the Silicon Saxony industry group, said he understood the government’s financial constraints but stressed the need for “planning security and speed in the implementation of corresponding programs.” He added that uncertainty in policy and funding discourages private investment, particularly in capital-intensive sectors like chip making. A spokesperson for Infineon Technologies AG, one of Germany’s largest semiconductor firms, clarified that ongoing and approved projects would not be affected by the cuts.  Germany has been struggling to balance post-pandemic recovery spending with its constitutional “debt brake,” which is a law that limits public borrowing.  The EU launched its Chips Act with the goal of doubling its global market share in chip manufacturing from 8% to 20% by 2030. But according to a joint report by ZVEI and Strategy&, Europe’s share had already fallen to 8.1% in 2024, and is projected to decline further without substantial new investment. Meanwhile, global rivals are accelerating their chip strategies. China has dedicated $142B in public funding to boost domestic production, and the United States has allocated $52B through its own Chips Act. These massive investments have attracted private capital and manufacturing projects, creating an increasingly uneven playing field for European firms. If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
Coinstats2025/10/10 05:00
Jupiter (JUP) and Ethena Labs team up to launch Stablecoin JupUSD

Jupiter, a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator on Solana, has announced a partnership with Ethena Labs to create JupUSD, a Solana-native stablecoin. The stablecoin will launch in the Q4 of 2025, after undergoing audits and integration work. JupUSD aims to become a core liquidity engine inside Jupiter’s ecosystem—used across trading, lending, perpetuals, and more. Jupiter to […] The post Jupiter (JUP) and Ethena Labs team up to launch Stablecoin JupUSD appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/10/10 04:58
Report: DOJ and Roger Ver Strike Deferred-Prosecution Agreement

Roger Ver, a prominent cryptocurrency investor, has reportedly reached a tentative agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve a criminal tax fraud case brought against him in 2024, according to sources speaking with the New York Times. Report: Crypto Pioneer Roger Ver to Settle With DOJ Federal prosecutors had accused Ver of failing to […]
Coinstats2025/10/10 04:52
UK Lifts Ban on Crypto Exchange-Traded Notes as Market Matures

The United Kingdom has opened its doors to a new type of crypto investment product.
Brave Newcoin2025/10/10 04:45
‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Roger Ver reaches tentative deal with DOJ over $48 million tax case: NYT

Early bitcoin investor Roger Ver reached a "tentative agreement" with the U.S. Justice Department, according to reporting from NYT.
Coinstats2025/10/10 04:43
