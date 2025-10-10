2025-10-13 Monday

Bitcoin Needs Only A Minor Push To Reach $175K: Analyst

Bitcoin Needs Only A Minor Push To Reach $175K: Analyst

The post Bitcoin Needs Only A Minor Push To Reach $175K: Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 06:05
Polymarket Founder Teases POLY: Crypto’s Biggest Airdrop?

Polymarket Founder Teases POLY: Crypto’s Biggest Airdrop?

The post Polymarket Founder Teases POLY: Crypto’s Biggest Airdrop? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket Founder Teases POLY: Crypto’s Biggest Airdrop? Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/polymarket-poly-crypto-biggest-airdrop/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 05:35
BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Rockets Past 800,000 BTC Milestone In Record-Breaking Run ⋆ ZyCrypto

BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Rockets Past 800,000 BTC Milestone In Record-Breaking Run ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Rockets Past 800,000 BTC Milestone In Record-Breaking Run ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) now holds a staggering 800,000 Bitcoin (BTC), according to Glassnode data, and has accumulated $98 billion in assets under management in less than two years since its debut in January 2024. IBIT Breaks 800,000 BTC Barrier BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, now holds 802,200 BTC in its IBIT ETF, according to Apollo co-founder Thomas Fahrer. The fund had amassed 798,747 BTC as of Oct. 7, per BlackRock’s own iShares website. IBIT’s purchase of 3,510 BTC (worth $426.2 million) yesterday was enough to push its total holdings above the 800K milestone. The market-leading ETF now holds roughly 3.804% of Bitcoin’s total 21 million supply. IBIT accounts for over 55% of the total BTC held in US spot Bitcoin ETFs, data from Bitbo shows. Additionally, the BlackRock ETF holds more than Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, which boasts a 640,031 BTC stockpile (valued at roughly $78 billion). The recent Bitcoin milestone comes amid reports that IBIT has become BlackRock’s most profitable ETF, surpassing the revenue of its flagship S&P 500 fund, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, which debuted in 2000. IBIT Leads Weekly Inflows Meanwhile, IBIT has led the charge in weekly inflows among all U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs, as pointed out by Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas. Advertisement &nbsp “IBIT is #1 in weekly flows among all ETFs with $3.5 billion, which is 10% of all net flows into ETFs,” Balchunas wrote in a Wednesday X post. “Also notable is the rest of the 11 OG spot BTC ETFs all took in cash in the past week, even GBTC, somehow; that’s how hungry the fish are. Two steps forward mode. Enjoy while it lasts.” On Monday, the dozen BTC ETFs pulled in their biggest…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 05:32
Can money buy Ethereum? On power and protocol politics

Can money buy Ethereum? On power and protocol politics

The post Can money buy Ethereum? On power and protocol politics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the past few months, a new class of public companies has raced to amass billions in crypto. The largest, after Michael Saylor’s bitcoin-focused Strategy, is BitMine Immersion (BMNR) chaired by Wall Street strategist Tom Lee, which now holds about 3.75% of ETH’s supply, according to Blockworks Research data.  That begs the question: will digital-asset treasuries (DATs) turn their balance sheets into protocol leverage? In principle, DATs can garner real sway, suggests Ryan Watkins of Syncracy Capital, while skeptics counter that Ethereum’s governance process, client diversity and stubborn validator “social layer” make outright capture unlikely. While the issue quickly enters the speculative realm, one thing that is clear is BitMine is in a privileged position among DATs, according to Watkins, because of its trading volume.  “BitMine’s doing, on average, well over 10x the amount of volume [compared to SBET] every day,” Watkins told Blockworks. “So it can raise money the fastest to buy ETH, and it’s just going to continue to scale.” At this scale, other ETH DATs barely register | Source: Blockworks Research Where a DAT could matter It’s early days and DATs are still focused primarily on how to grow their treasuries. Watkins sketched a plausible arc for a well-financed DAT if the easy capital flywheel slows. “At a certain point, I do think that the mNAV alchemy will stop working as well, and then you’ll start to see BitMine getting more creative and aggressive, like deploying the ETH onchain and starting to be a bigger player in the Ethereum economy,” he said. Influence would accumulate indirectly, most likely affecting application governance first; if a DAT parks a nine-figure balance on Aave or a major liquid staking protocol, its views would carry weight.  “If you’re Aave and Tom Lee is 10–20% of your deposits, you might want his…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 05:03
What If Satoshi Came Back Tomorrow? Three Possible Outcomes

What If Satoshi Came Back Tomorrow? Three Possible Outcomes

In April 2011, Bitcoin (BTC) developer Mike Hearn got an email from Satoshi Nakamoto, the last one known. In it, Satoshi said he had “moved on to other things.” And that was it. No goodbye, no big farewell speech. Just silence after that. More than a decade has now passed. Who was this person, really? No one knows. No name, no face, nothing. It’s wild when you think about it, the creator of the world’s first decentralized currency just disappeared. Some say he vanished on purpose. Maybe he wanted Bitcoin to survive without him. Perhaps that was the final lesson: true decentralization means no leader. Over time, his silence became part of the myth. People started treating Satoshi Nakamoto like a ghost story, half real, half legend. But it worked. Without a central figure, Bitcoin grew stronger, run by code and community instead of authority. It’s market capitalization has moved into the trillions, with much more likely to come. Still, the question never dies. What if Satoshi came back tomorrow? What if he just logged in again? Imagine a post on Bitcointalk from his old account. Or worse, what if he moved even one coin from those early wallets? The internet would go crazy. Would Bitcoin crash? Would governments panic? Would the crypto world finally get the answers it’s been chasing for over a decade? Hard to say. But one thing’s clear — that moment would change everything. So, what would actually happen if Satoshi returned? Chaos? A philosophical crisis? Or maybe, just maybe, something entirely unexpected. In this article, we’ll explore three wild possibilities. Three Possible Outcomes If Satoshi Came Back Tomorrow Three futures could unfold if Satoshi returned. One is Market Shock, a storm that could shake global markets. Another is Decentralization Broken, where Bitcoin’s idea of independence begins to fracture. The last is Altcoins Rising, a power shift that could redefine the crypto landscape. Buckle up as we explore what each could mean! Market Shock What if Satoshi Nakamoto just appeared tomorrow? Seriously, imagine it. The creator of Bitcoin, the legendary ghost, is suddenly online. Tweets would explode. News outlets would scramble. Reddit and Discord would light up like fireworks. People would stop what they’re doing just to watch.  What about Bitcoin’s price? Expect wild swings. Forget slight jitters, chaos is the only word that fits. Why the panic? It’s simple. Satoshi is believed to control about one million bitcoins. That’s tens of billions of dollars. One coin moving could spark speculation. Ten coins? People would lose their minds. Exchanges might struggle to cope with the volume. Stablecoins would spike as nervous holders scramble for safety. Some might sell immediately, others would freeze, unsure what’s real. Not everyone would panic, though. Some might actually breathe a little easier. After all, who understands Bitcoin better than Satoshi? If he said, “Relax, I’m not moving my coins,” markets could calm — slowly, cautiously. But even reassurance wouldn’t erase the shock. Traders, holders, and casual watchers would all remember this moment for months. And then there’s the symbolism. Bitcoin isn’t just code or charts. It’s a belief. If Satoshi moved even a fraction of his coins, people would read into it endlessly. Is he sending a message? A warning? A test? Analysts would treat every transaction like prophecy. Silence suddenly becomes power. Now imagine extremes. Maybe Satoshi Nakamoto burns part of his holdings to prove detachment. He may donate the money to charity, showing BTC can serve a purpose beyond wealth. Fear could flip into awe, and the price of BTC could skyrocket as one of its greatest supply overhangs disappears. Will it cause the price of Bitcoin to soar to a million dollars? Evidently, Confidence might return, but in a new, almost spiritual way. Authorities would react immediately. Central banks might hold emergency meetings. Blockchain analytics firms would scramble to trace every coin. The media would follow obsessively, each headline feeding speculation. The world would watch Bitcoin not just as an asset, but as a living story. Even after prices stabilize, the memory will stay. Bitcoin is more than algorithms or charts. It’s faith — faith that the system survives, even if its creator walks back in. Decentralization Broken Bitcoin was born from one bold idea: money without a leader. No central banks. No CEOs. Just code and community. When Satoshi disappeared, that idea was tested in real life. The project became an experiment in collective control. Decisions were made by consensus, not authority. His absence proved decentralization could work. But imagine if he suddenly came back. The myth that defined Bitcoin would start to shift. The code wouldn’t change immediately, but people’s perception would. People would seek his opinion, his validation. Would developers wait for guidance before proposing updates? Possibly. Every debate about the future might suddenly be framed as: “What would Satoshi want?” The very notion of a leaderless system could feel threatened. It’s not just philosophy. His return would raise practical dilemmas. Governments would notice. Who is he really? Where is he? Does he owe taxes on his BTC? Could regulators summon him to testify about the network’s origin or global financial use? Even privacy advocates might worry. Would his presence set a precedent for accountability that chills innovation? Then there’s the social ripple. Media attention would turn him into a human symbol of Bitcoin. Suddenly, a network once defined by neutrality would have a face. Communities might split. Some could treat him as a visionary guide. Others might feel betrayed, thinking the silent order — the beauty of self-governance — has been broken. Debate forums could become divided between reverence and defiance. Could Bitcoin survive this social upheaval without fracturing? Even the culture of open-source innovation might shift. People might hesitate to propose bold ideas, fearing conflict with Satoshi’s supposed vision. The spirit of experimentation could slow. Trust would begin to shift from code to personality, even subtly. The truth? Decentralization thrives on absence, on letting systems run without reliance on individuals. If Satoshi returned, even with good intentions, the network’s identity would change. Bitcoin might remain decentralized in structure, but the spirit of a leaderless movement would no longer feel complete. Suddenly, it would have a central figure. And in human systems, central figures carry influence, expectation, and authority, whether they want it or not. The question remains: can Bitcoin maintain the same movement when its founder walks back in? That’s the real test of decentralization. Altcoins Could Rise Above Bitcoin If Satoshi returned, it wouldn’t just shake Bitcoin. The ripple would reach across the entire crypto world. For more than a decade, Bitcoin’s power came from more than code. Its real strength was in the story — a money system without a single leader. That absence made it bigger than any one person. A return could change that. Instantly, the balance of power might tilt. Ethereum, Solana, and BNB could see a huge opportunity. They’ve spent years building what Bitcoin cannot offer: smart contracts, fast networks, and vibrant ecosystems. If Bitcoin’s legend loses some shine, these projects could gain fresh attention from users and markets alike. The psychological effect is just as important. Bitcoin feels constant and unchanging. But if Satoshi speaks, that certainty might feel negotiable. Every word could be interpreted as advice or a critique. That doubt gives competitors a chance to shine. Ethereum could highlight transparency and ongoing development. Solana might showcase speed and scalability. BNB could stress accessibility and its large user base. Suddenly, they look like modern alternatives to Bitcoin, now influenced by human hands. The old hierarchy could start to shift. Even stablecoins and new Layer 1s might benefit. If people feel Bitcoin is “compromised,” liquidity may scatter across multiple ecosystems. Innovation could spike in unexpected corners of the blockchain world. The story of “Bitcoin dominance” might weaken, replaced by a more balanced multi-chain reality. This wouldn’t necessarily hurt crypto. It could spark curiosity, healthy competition, and exploration. Bitcoin would remain the foundation, but its monopoly on trust might fade. That’s what decentralization was meant to do — spread belief, not concentrate it. Think about it: altcoins could move from niche projects to mainstream players. Developers could feel more freedom to innovate. Users might explore beyond Bitcoin for new opportunities. The culture of crypto might become more flexible, more dynamic. Satoshi’s return would not be just a moment in history. It could shift how people see leadership in crypto. Altcoins might rise not by hype, but by demonstrating real progress. They could redefine what it means to lead in a decentralized world, not by myth, but by evolution. Bitcoin would still matter. But the story might change. The legend might bend. And in that change, the entire crypto landscape could grow more diverse, competitive, and exciting than ever before. Conclusion Maybe Satoshi Nakamoto didn’t disappear by accident. Perhaps it was on purpose. His absence let Bitcoin become bigger than himself. It became a system run by consensus, not personality. By staying silent, he showed that the network could survive without guidance or authority. If he returned tomorrow, that balance would shift. Some questions would be answered, but new ones would appear. Every word he spoke could affect billions in value or even influence global discussions. That’s the weight of Satoshi’s presence. Yet Bitcoin’s real strength is its independence. It no longer needs a leader to thrive. The network proves trust can exist without a single person in charge. Satoshi’s mystery became Bitcoin’s greatest power. His choice to leave showed that digital influence doesn’t always belong to the visible. Sometimes, the strongest impact comes from stepping back. Perhaps the most remarkable act of leadership Satoshi made was walking away. By leaving and never returning, he let Bitcoin grow into something larger than anyone imagined. The post What If Satoshi Came Back Tomorrow? Three Possible Outcomes appeared first on CoinTab News.
Coinstats2025/10/10 04:59
Here’s Why Railgun (RAIL) is up Over 260% Today

Here’s Why Railgun (RAIL) is up Over 260% Today

RAIL, the native token of the privacy-focused DeFi protocol Railgun, has surged sharply within the past 24 hours. The token’s over 260% increase has captured significant attention across the crypto market.  According to data from CoinGecko, RAIL jumped from $1.2 to a new all-time high price of $4.6, representing a nearly 270% increase in 24 hours. The token’s market capitalization has also swelled to over $260 million. Notably, the token has also recorded a spike in its trading volumes. At the time of writing, RAIL’s trading volume was sitting at over $17 million.  Why Is RAIL Surging? RAIL’s price spike was mainly catalyzed by a major new product that the Railgun team is developing. In a recent interview, Railgun’s co-founder Alan Scott mentioned that the project has developed a prototype for a multi-signature wallet for Ethereum. Scott pointed out that the product’s development was in response to Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin’s request for enhanced privacy on the network. The new feature will allow teams, DAOs, or custodial groups to manage private crypto assets collaboratively, without revealing sensitive transaction data. It is designed to combine the trust and shared control of multi-sig security with the full privacy protection of zk-SNARKs, offering users complete privacy.  Commenting on the development, Scott noted, “We’re not only the first people to do this in the Ethereum ecosystem, we’re kind of like the only people that can really do it.” The Railgun team is currently working to build an interface that allows users to create their multi-sig wallets without any coding required. They plan to demo the new wallet feature next month at the DevConnect Argentina conference in Buenos Aires.  Notably, Buterin has often commented on the importance of privacy protocols like Railgun. In fact, he has on multiple occasions sent ETH through Railgun’s privacy pools. One recent large transfer of 693.9 ETH, worth approximately $1.8 million at the time, triggered considerable market attention. Several market analysts interpreted the transfer as a form of endorsement by Buterin, which increased investor sentiment and sent RAIL surging by over 15%.  What is Railgun? Railgun is a privacy-focused smart contract protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, with support for other EVM-compatible networks. It is designed to allow users to conduct private transactions on public blockchains. Rather than operating as a standalone chain, Railgun seeks to operate as a privacy layer built directly into the existing DeFi landscape. Thus, users can conduct private transactions on decentralized applications (dApps) without exposing their wallet balances or transaction history. This level of privacy is possible thanks to Railgun’s “privacy pools” architecture and zero-knowledge proofs (zk‑SNARKs).  Additionally, Railgun also implements a novel system called Private Proofs of Innocence (Private POI). It uses cryptographic proofs to ensure that funds entering the Railgun smart contracts are not from sanctioned addresses, including those involved in hacks. However, Railgun has faced multiple scrutiny over the years with regard to its alleged connection to several sanctioned wallets. Several blockchain security analysts have claimed that the notorious North Korean Lazarus Group has used Railgun to launder their ill-gotten crypto, particularly after the 2022 Harmony bridge hack. Regardless, Railgun has continued to deny the allegations, calling them “false reporting.”  The RAIL token serves as the governance token for the protocol. Holders can vote on protocol upgrades and improvements and participate in staking mechanisms that secure the system. Interest in Privacy Protocols Soars  RAIL’s surge comes at a time when demand for privacy protocols is accelerating. With crypto mixers like Tornado Cash facing strong regulatory pressure, privacy tools that offer compliance controls are gaining increased attention.  Over the past few weeks, the broader privacy-coin sector has seen a resurgence. As a result, tokens like Monero, ZCash, and RAIL are recording noticeable price spikes. The post Here’s Why Railgun (RAIL) is up Over 260% Today appeared first on CoinTab News.
Coinstats2025/10/10 04:58
EU eyes euro stablecoins to challenge dollar monopoly

EU eyes euro stablecoins to challenge dollar monopoly

The change in rhetoric followed a US dollar-pegged stablecoin boom in 2025 due to the passage of key legislation in the United States. The European Union should foster the development of euro-denominated stablecoins to compete with US dollar-denominated tokens, according to Pierre Gramegna, the managing director of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), an economic crisis organization for the EU.“Europe should not be dependent on US dollar-denominated stablecoins, which are currently dominating markets,” Gramegna said at Thursday’s hearing about the overall economic health of the eurozone, which included commentary on digital assets. He also said:Paschal Donohoe, the president of the Eurogroup, agreed on the need for financial innovation, but also said that the digital euro, a central bank digital currency (CBDC), could still be a net positive for commerce in the region.Read more
Coinstats2025/10/10 04:55
'Bitcoin Jesus' Roger Ver Agrees to Pay $48 Million to End US Tax Fraud Case: NYT

'Bitcoin Jesus' Roger Ver Agrees to Pay $48 Million to End US Tax Fraud Case: NYT

Crypto entrepreneur Roger Ver—known as "Bitcoin Jesus"—will have his tax evasion case dropped as part of a tentative deal, the New York Times reports.
Coinstats2025/10/10 04:36
Traders Brace for Volatility as Bitcoin and Ethereum Face $5.3 Billion Options Expiry

Traders Brace for Volatility as Bitcoin and Ethereum Face $5.3 Billion Options Expiry

Over $5.3 billion in bitcoin and ethereum options will expire Friday, setting the stage for potential price swings. With BTC trading above its max pain level and ETH hovering near key resistance, traders are watching closely for volatility. Crypto Markets Eye Turbulence as Massive Options Expiry Hits on Friday More than $5.3 billion worth of […]
Coinstats2025/10/10 04:32
Kenya, COMESA launches Digital Retail Payments Platform aimed to reduce transaction costs in the 21-nation bloc

Kenya, COMESA launches Digital Retail Payments Platform aimed to reduce transaction costs in the 21-nation bloc

Kenya and COMESA launched the Digital Retail Payments Platform, which aims to reduce transaction costs in the 21-nation bloc.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 04:15
