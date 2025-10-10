2025-10-13 Monday

Former Fed Governor Larry Lindsey withdraws name for Fed chair

The post Former Fed Governor Larry Lindsey withdraws name for Fed chair appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Larry Lindsey, president and CEO of The Lindsey Group Adam Jeffery | CNBC Former U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Larry Lindsey has withdrawn his name from consideration for the position of Fed chair, CNBC’s Eamon Javers reported on Thursday. “I have a very full varied and enjoyable life right now that I don’t want to give up to go through the mill of public life,” Lindsey told Javers via text message on Thursday. Lindsey was one of the candidates being interviewed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. President Donald Trump has been considering a list of candidates to replace Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for when his term expires in May. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/09/former-fed-governor-larry-lindsey-withdraws-name-for-fed-chair.html
Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Ends Its Theater Run. How Much Did It Make?

The post Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Ends Its Theater Run. How Much Did It Make? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stitch (voice of Chris Sanders) and Lilo (Maia Kealoha) in “Lilo & Stitch.” Disney Enterprises, Inc. Disney’s live-action version of Lilo & Stitch has finished playing in North American theaters after a blockbuster run at the domestic and international box office. Lilo & Stitch, of course, is the live-action adaptation of the 2002 animated Disney classic of the same name. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, Lilo & Stitch stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo, a lonely orphaned 6-year-old girl who is being raised by her teen sister, Nani (Sydney Agudong). Lilo’s life is turned upside down when she adopts a furry blue creature from an animal pound that she believes is a dog, but it turns out to be an alien experiment gone awry. Forbes‘Freakier Friday’ Is New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers And while Lilo’s new companion, whom she names Stitch (voiced by the animated film’s voice actor and director, Chris Sanders), causes complete chaos, the girl and Nani also realize that he is helping the sisters become a family. Lilo & Stitch opened in theaters on May 23 and is currently available on video on demand and Disney+. According to The Numbers, Lilo & Stitch ended its domestic run in theaters on Oct. 2, when it earned $186 in its 133rd day of release to bring its North American box office total to $423,778,855. Combined with the film’s international ticket sales of $613,268,288, Lilo & Stitch’s worldwide box office gross was $1,037,047,143. Lilo & Stitch’s production budget was $100 million and “roughly $100 million” was spent on the film’s worldwide marketing campaign, Variety reported prior to the film’s release in theaters. ForbesJames Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Ends Its Theatrical Run. How Much Did It Make?By Tim Lammers While the percentage of earnings studios split with theater owners can vary, generally…
Sudden Bitcoin Liquidations Show Retail Traders’ Market Control

The post Sudden Bitcoin Liquidations Show Retail Traders’ Market Control appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Retail Bitcoin traders made themselves heard today, causing $700 million in crypto liquidations. The price of BTC fell by around $4,000 as on-chain activity spiked, even though institutions kept buying. Whether or not BTC keeps dropping or recovers soon, we need to pay attention to these dynamics. Corporate liquidity is very influential in the market, but it’s not the final arbiter of price. Bitcoin Causes Surprise Liquidations When Bitcoin hit two successive all-time highs earlier this week, it caused a little consternation in the community. This took place despite a lack of retail activity, with institutional investors powering the growth. Sponsored Sponsored Crucially, these corporations continued making huge purchases while BTC’s value was inflated. In other words, there have been fears that these inflows could profoundly alter market cycles. Arthur Hayes even proclaimed that the four-year cycle was dead and that global institutional liquidity would determine token prices now. Today, however, these concerns seem less serious. Bitcoin fell around $4,000 in the last 24 hours, spawning a frenzy of crypto liquidations. Over $114 million in total short positions were eradicated in one hour: Bitcoin Drops Cause Liquidations. Source: CoinGlass Retail Traders’ Impact A few key factors suggest that retail Bitcoin traders caused all these liquidations. For one thing, ETF issuers continued buying BTC at elevated rates, and the products are seeing huge inflows. Meanwhile, BTC’s on-chain trading activity has spiked between 4% and 5%, showing that activity is stirring awake. Analysts have already identified some of the most likely causes for Bitcoin’s retreat to $120,000, which triggered these liquidations. They seem like pretty standard price actions; long-term traders are taking profits, holder accumulation rates sparked low confidence, etc. Furthermore, there are even signs that BTC could rebound in the near future. This, too, presents a useful opportunity to gather valuable market data. These new structural forces…
Massachusetts Bill Could Allow State to Hold Bitcoin After Quiet Legislative Hearing

The post Massachusetts Bill Could Allow State to Hold Bitcoin After Quiet Legislative Hearing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Massachusetts Senator Peter Durant proposed a bill to create a Bitcoin strategic reserve that would allow the state treasury to invest up to 10% of the Commonwealth Stabilization Fund in crypto and add seized digital assets to a reserve, aiming for fiscal diversification with oversight and risk controls. Bill allows up to 10% of Stabilization Fund for crypto investment Seized Bitcoin and digital assets may be added to the state reserve Witness testimony included Satoshi Action Fund; no committee questions were asked Massachusetts Bitcoin reserve bill: proposed state BTC reserve allowing up to 10% Stabilization Fund allocation, details and next steps explained — read more. What is the Massachusetts Bitcoin reserve bill? The Massachusetts Bitcoin reserve bill is proposed legislation sponsored by state Senator Peter Durant to authorize the Commonwealth to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve. The bill would permit the state treasury to allocate up to 10% of the Commonwealth Stabilization Fund for crypto investments and to deposit seized digital assets into a reserve for fiscal diversification and oversight. How did the bill fare at the Joint Committee…
EUR/USD crashes below 1.16 as political turmoil in France, boost USD

The post EUR/USD crashes below 1.16 as political turmoil in France, boost USD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The EUR/USD tumbles below the 1.1600 figure, losing over 0.50% as the US Dollar extended its weekly rally, posting gains of more than 1.70% against a basket of six currencies, the DXY, sponsored by a risk-off mood. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.1563 after hitting a daily high of 1.1648. Greenback extends rally as risk-off sentiment and soft German data pressure the shared currency The Euro fell to an eight-week low of 1.1542 on Thursday amid the political turmoil in France. The resignation of the French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu keeps investors worried about the country’s fiscal deficit. Meanwhile, Lecornu continues to negotiate with the opposition, while President Emmanuel Macron would name a new PM by Friday. German economic data showed that exports missed estimates and imports plunged more than expected. At the same time, the minutes of the latest European Central Bank meeting showed that officials are confident but adopted a cautious stance amid high uncertainty. Across the pond, the US government shutdown hit to its ninth day. US House Minority Leader Jeffries suggested the absence of talks between House GOP and Democrats. Meanwhile, Fed Governor Michael Barr remained slightly hawkish though said that tariffs would not spill over on services inflation and favors a cautious approach regarding further easing. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that he “basically agrees” with everything that Fed Barr said. Daily market movers: EUR/USD collapsed by the strength of the Dollar Minutes from the Fed revealed policymakers’ debate over the response to changing risks, while most officials warned about inflation, despite acknowledging job market risks. Officials were worried about protecting the labor market and favored easing policy “further over the remainder of this year.” Fed policymakers are evenly split regarding the fed funds rate, with nine of them favoring…
Luksemburg inwestuje w Bitcoina przez fundusz państwowy

The post Luksemburg inwestuje w Bitcoina przez fundusz państwowy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luksemburg inwestuje w Bitcoina przez fundusz państwowy Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Bitcoinist is the ultimate news and review site for the crypto currency community! This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/luksemburg-inwestuje-w-bitcoina-przez-fundusz/
Trump Doubles Down On Dubious Claims Tylenol Causes Autism: ‘There’s Something Going On’

The post Trump Doubles Down On Dubious Claims Tylenol Causes Autism: ‘There’s Something Going On’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reiterated the unverified and highly controversial suggestion that Tylenol usage is linked to autism in children during a press conference Thursday where Kennedy said the federal government is “doing the studies to make the proof.” US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (2L) speaks during a cabinet meeting hosted by US President Donald Trump (R) in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 9, 2025. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Kennedy, pointing to studies he claimed show “the countries that use the most [acetaminophen] have the highest level of autism,” said “it’s not proof. We’re doing the studies to make the proof.” He also said there are “two studies that show children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism, and it’s highly likely it’s because they’re given Tylenol,” to which Trump replied “there’s a tremendous amount of proof or evidence,” without giving examples. Previous studies on a potential link between autism and acetaminophen have produced inconclusive results, and major medical groups have refuted the Trump administration’s recommendations that pregnant women shouldn’t take Tylenol, reiterating that it is safe to treat fever and pain and noting untreated fevers during pregnancy carry significant health risks. This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/10/09/trump-and-rfk-jr-double-down-on-unproven-tylenol-autism-link-were-doing-the-studies-to-make-the-proof/
Black Ops 7’ Will Vastly Reduce SBMM And Have Persistent Lobbies At Launch

The post Black Ops 7’ Will Vastly Reduce SBMM And Have Persistent Lobbies At Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Black Ops 7 Credit: Activision Activision and Treyarch announced that following the success of the Open Beta, Black Ops 7 would launch with “Open” matchmaking as the default, vastly reducing Skill-Based Matchmaking (SBMM) and prioritizing ping. The game will also launch with “persistent lobbies” allowing players on opposing teams to continue to compete against one another from one match to another. This is good news for many in the community, though it raises questions about previous statements from Activision about player retention. “Our data shows that when lower skill players are consistently on the losing end, they are likely to quit matches in progress or stop playing altogether,” Activision posted at the time. “This has an effect on the player pool. A smaller player pool means wait times for matches increase and connections may not be as strong as they should be. This can compound over time to create a spiral effect. Eventually, when only high-skilled players remain because lower skilled players have quit out of frustration, the result is an ecosystem that is worse overall for everyone.” SBMM is designed to remove some of that disparity. There has been a vocal portion of the fanbase calling for SBMM to be removed (though it has been around in some form since Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in 2007). The general belief is that SBMM creates matches that are too close, making everyone constantly fight at their peak in order to just scrape by regardless of skill level. While the best players are guaranteed plenty of low-skilled opponents without SBMM, lower-skilled players will be much more likely to encounter “sweats” in lobbies with no or reduced SBMM. During the beta, I had many fun matches in both “open” and regular lobbies, but we encountered teams filled with twitchy, quick-scoping snipers…
The Mining Merger That Could Reshape Mineral Security

The post The Mining Merger That Could Reshape Mineral Security appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Through the merger, Anglo American’s Collahuasi mine in Chile will feed into processing plants at Teck’s neighboring operation, creating value across the supply chain. Anglo American The British Anglo American and Canadian Teck Resources mining companies announced an agreement on one of the most significant mining mergers in recent history that will create a new giant with a combined market value exceeding $53 billion. The all-share deal is expected to close within 18 months, pending regulatory approval, and will establish Anglo Teck as one of the top five global copper producers. This marks a tectonic shift in global mineral supplies with major geopolitical implications. After fending off acquisition attempts from other players in the industry over the past two years, both Anglo American and Teck have sold non-core assets to focus on copper, a key component in nearly every piece of conventional and advanced technology. With concerns about an inadequate copper supply on the horizon, the consolidation of these two companies could shake up how the industry approaches the raw materials race for this key metal. A Synergetic Pairing The transaction between Anglo and Teck is being described as a merger of equals, though larger Anglo American will emerge with 62.4% of the company while only paying a 2% premium. To appease Canada, whose Investment Act requires transactions to be advantageous to the country, Anglo Teck will be headquartered in Vancouver. Not a shabby city for a global HQ, if you ask me. The newly formed mammoth would offer 70% exposure to copper, derived from six primary operations in North and South America. Press releases tout the merger’s strategic fit, which includes cost cuts that could translate into nearly $6 billion in added value once taxed and capitalized. The key synergy in the new alliance relates to two adjacent copper…
Marjorie Taylor Greene Blames Her Own Party Leaders For Shutdown

The post Marjorie Taylor Greene Blames Her Own Party Leaders For Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said she blames Republican leaders in Congress for the government shutdown, bucking her party yet again after echoing Democrats in expressing concerns about rising health insurance premiums—a debate at the core of the partisan shutdown battle. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks at a press conference alongside alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on September 3, 2025, announcing the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which calls for the release of all unclassified documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case. (Photo by BRYAN DOZIER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images) Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Greene said “I’m not putting the blame on the president,” for the shutdown, adding “I’m actually putting the blame on the speaker and Leader [John] Thune in the Senate. This should not be happening.” When asked about her comments a day earlier that Trump is “not always getting the best advice from his staff,” Greene said “I don’t think it’s good advice that a government shutdown is going to help Republicans in the midterms . . . I also don’t think it’s good advice that Republicans ignoring the health insurance crisis is gonna be good for midterms. I actually think that would be very bad for midterms.” Greene made the comments after repeatedly lamenting the expiration of Affordable Care Act subsidies at the end of the year and accusing Republicans of lacking “a plan to help Americans deal with their health insurance premiums DOUBLING!!!” she wrote on X on Monday. Insisting in her post on X she is “not towing the party line on this, or playing loyalty games,” Greene added “I’m a Republican and won’t vote for illegals to have any tax payer funded healthcare or benefits,” repeating the Republican talking point that…
