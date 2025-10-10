Black Ops 7’ Will Vastly Reduce SBMM And Have Persistent Lobbies At Launch

Black Ops 7 Credit: Activision Activision and Treyarch announced that following the success of the Open Beta, Black Ops 7 would launch with "Open" matchmaking as the default, vastly reducing Skill-Based Matchmaking (SBMM) and prioritizing ping. The game will also launch with "persistent lobbies" allowing players on opposing teams to continue to compete against one another from one match to another. This is good news for many in the community, though it raises questions about previous statements from Activision about player retention. "Our data shows that when lower skill players are consistently on the losing end, they are likely to quit matches in progress or stop playing altogether," Activision posted at the time. "This has an effect on the player pool. A smaller player pool means wait times for matches increase and connections may not be as strong as they should be. This can compound over time to create a spiral effect. Eventually, when only high-skilled players remain because lower skilled players have quit out of frustration, the result is an ecosystem that is worse overall for everyone." SBMM is designed to remove some of that disparity. There has been a vocal portion of the fanbase calling for SBMM to be removed (though it has been around in some form since Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in 2007). The general belief is that SBMM creates matches that are too close, making everyone constantly fight at their peak in order to just scrape by regardless of skill level. While the best players are guaranteed plenty of low-skilled opponents without SBMM, lower-skilled players will be much more likely to encounter "sweats" in lobbies with no or reduced SBMM. During the beta, I had many fun matches in both "open" and regular lobbies, but we encountered teams filled with twitchy, quick-scoping snipers…