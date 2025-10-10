2025-10-13 Monday

Missed Pepe? MoonBull Shines Among the best new meme coins

Missed Pepe? MoonBull Shines Among the best new meme coins

The post Missed Pepe? MoonBull Shines Among the best new meme coins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Missed Pepe coin profits? The MoonBull presale is live and stands out as one of the best new meme coins to join today, offering a 95% APY staking rate. Best new meme coins to join today include MoonBull, offering a rare second chance for investors who missed past meme coin moonshots. Did you miss Pepe coin’s meteoric early rise when the price was only a fraction of a cent? Early believers turned tiny investments into life-changing fortunes, while those who hesitated now watch with regret. The MoonBull presale is now live, offering participants the chance to enter early and secure tokens at a discounted price, capturing potential gains before the listing. Stage 4 of the presale is priced at $0.00005168, with over $ 300,000 raised and more than 1,000 active holders. The early momentum is strong, and investors are eager to participate. Those who acted early in Pepe now see gains exceeding thousands of percent, and MoonBull presents a similar path. For anyone seeking a second chance, this is the moment to position strategically and join a fast-growing community with enormous upside potential. MoonBull Features: High-Yield Staking and Referral Rewards MoonBull ($MOBU) provides multiple opportunities to maximize investor returns while promoting community growth. At Stage 10, holders can unlock high-yield staking directly from the dashboard, earning a fixed 95 percent APY. Rewards are calculated daily, and tokens can be unstaked at any time after a two-month lock-in period on earned rewards. The dedicated staking pool allocates 14.68 $MOBU, ensuring liquidity and long-term stability while allowing all holders to benefit from passive growth, regardless of the amount staked. MoonBull’s referral system incentivizes community engagement and expansion. Sharing a referral code gives invitees 15 percent more $MOBU tokens, while the referrer earns 15 percent of the purchase instantly. Top referrers…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 06:37
Solana Made Millionaires, but MoonBull Is Seen as the Best Crypto to Buy and Hold for Long-Term Growth This Year

Solana Made Millionaires, but MoonBull Is Seen as the Best Crypto to Buy and Hold for Long-Term Growth This Year

Best cryptos to buy and hold for long-term growth have been the question echoing across the market since the earliest days of digital assets. Every cycle, people scroll past opportunities, call them overrated, and then watch them explode into life-changing fortunes. October 2025 feels no different. Bitcoin is trading above $123,000, Ethereum is strengthening, and [...] The post Solana Made Millionaires, but MoonBull Is Seen as the Best Crypto to Buy and Hold for Long-Term Growth This Year appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/10 06:15
Live From The 2025 ForbesBLK Summit

Live From The 2025 ForbesBLK Summit

The post Live From The 2025 ForbesBLK Summit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Reported by Asia Alexander A ll eyes are on Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia this week as Forbes hosts the third annual ForbesBLK Summit—a powerful gathering of Black changemakers, innovators and leaders shaping the future of business and culture. “As we dive in today, just remember the Summit isn’t just about exchanging ideas. It’s about creating real and meaningful connections,” said Ayisha Mendez, community manager of ForbesBLK, welcoming the audience. “It’s about sharing those ideas and making sure we push forward as a collective in a time where collaboration and innovation are more important than ever.” Before attendees gathered for a day of panels and firesides, ForbesBLK members spent Wednesday volunteering across Atlanta, giving back to the community through local service projects that reflected the Summit’s mission of empowerment and connection. With the theme “Today’s Challenges, Tomorrow’s Opportunity: A New Path to Economic Prosperity,” the Summit challenges Black business leaders to chart what’s next as entrepreneurship and creativity continue to shape global culture. Skims Cofounder Emma Grede Built A $405M Million Empire, Starting With A Sandwich “Life has chapters,” said Emma Grede during a fireside chat with Jabari Young, senior writer at Forbes and editorial lead for ForbesBLK. Grede, now founding partner and chief product officer of Skims, shared how her career started with a moment of everyday excellence. “I got my first work experience because I made the best sandwich,” she said. “A woman who worked in fashion PR, Alex Silver, used to come in and wait for me to make hers. One day she said, ‘I’m going to wait for that girl,’ and that’s how I got my start. Whatever you do, approach it with excellence.” She added that the same mindset continues to guide her success. “I think I operate on a set of principles, and one…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 06:10
Spot Silver Surges to New Highs Amid Market Turbulence

Spot Silver Surges to New Highs Amid Market Turbulence

The post Spot Silver Surges to New Highs Amid Market Turbulence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Silver surpasses $50 per ounce, highest since 1980, amid global uncertainty. Silver demand driven by safe-haven appeal and supply shortages. Industrial use and designation as a critical mineral influence market trends. On October 9, 2025, spot silver prices surged above $50 per ounce, reaching historic highs amid increased demand for safe-haven assets due to global economic uncertainties. The surge highlights silver’s growing appeal as a risk-averse investment, driven by market supply constraints and macroeconomic instability, affecting global precious metals and financial markets. Silver Prices Hit $50: Safe Haven Demand Skyrockets The spot silver price breached $50 per ounce, the apex since 1980’s peak. Market activity is driven by institutional investors, miners, and industrial sectors like solar and tech, emphasizing the broad economic implications. The U.S. government’s recent critical mineral designation for silver indicates possible federal measures such as domestic stockpiling and expedited mining. Supply constraints on the London market have heightened silver premiums, affecting borrowing costs. The scarcity and demand for industrial applications could potentially intensify. The silver rally has not directly influenced major crypto markets like BTC and ETH, though it supports a wider trend toward risk-off assets. Despite notable market movements and the U.S. government’s acknowledgment of silver’s critical status, leading crypto figures, such as Arthur Hayes and Vitalik Buterin, have not provided explicit comments regarding the event. The designation suggests possible regulatory shifts, yet no immediate structural responses from digital markets have been observed. Historical Peaks and Economic Implications of Silver Surge Did you know? The spot silver price has not seen this level since the Hunt Brothers’ market squeeze in 1980, reaching over $50, highlighting silver’s continued role as a critical economic barometer. Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $121,486.92 with a market cap of $2.42 trillion, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Despite a 1.44% dip…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 06:03
If Solana ETFs Get Approved, Could SOL Finally Outshine Ethereum (ETH) Or Will This Sub-$1 Coin Steal the Spotlight?

If Solana ETFs Get Approved, Could SOL Finally Outshine Ethereum (ETH) Or Will This Sub-$1 Coin Steal the Spotlight?

With Solana (SOL) ETF approvals soon to come, investors are asking if the high-performance blockchain could finally begin to challenge Ethereum (ETH) for dominance in the smart contract space.  However even as investors watch these 2 market giants, analysts say the real opportunity could be in rising projects still in the development stage. Mutuum Finance […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 06:00
Coinbase and Mastercard in talks to acquire stablecoin startup BVNK for $2B: Fortune

Coinbase and Mastercard in talks to acquire stablecoin startup BVNK for $2B: Fortune

The post Coinbase and Mastercard in talks to acquire stablecoin startup BVNK for $2B: Fortune appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Coinbase and Mastercard are in discussions to acquire BVNK, a stablecoin startup, for $2 billion. BVNK specializes in providing stablecoin infrastructure for seamless cross-border payments. Coinbase and Mastercard are in talks to acquire stablecoin startup BVNK for $2 billion, according to Fortune. BVNK provides stablecoin infrastructure focused on enabling seamless cross-border payments for financial institutions. The potential acquisition reflects both companies’ strategies to expand their crypto payment capabilities. Coinbase has been actively integrating stablecoin solutions for cross-border payments and merchant onboarding. Mastercard has been incorporating stablecoins into its network as part of broader industry shifts toward blockchain-powered payments, positioning itself as a key enabler for crypto-native transactions. BVNK’s infrastructure has gained traction among major financial players. Citigroup’s venture arm recently invested in the company, joining Visa to enhance its stablecoin payments platform for broader blockchain adoption. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/coinbase-mastercard-bvnk-stablecoin-acquisition/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 05:57
Puffpaw Unveils the First Gamified Smart Vape

Puffpaw Unveils the First Gamified Smart Vape

The post Puffpaw Unveils the First Gamified Smart Vape appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Seoul, South Korea (KBW): In a market flooded with speculative promises, PuffPaw is doing something tangible – paying users in crypto to quit nicotine. The hardware platform made its debut at Korea Blockchain Week, unveiling the world’s first gamified crypto smart vape, a device that transforms nicotine reduction into a tokenized, trackable, and secure experience. Each vape embeds a patented encrypted anti-counterfeiting code and private on-chain data storage, creating the first truly data-sovereign vaping ecosystem. Users earn crypto rewards, unlock exclusive digital content, and gain access to tokenized experiences as they progress on their quitting journey, making wellness both measurable and rewarding. “The platform uses blockchain to ensure every e-liquid pod is “This is the first hardware platform that rewards healthier behavior while securing supply chain integrity. We’re addressing two crises at once: counterfeit products and nicotine addiction.” — Puffpaw Spokesperson  Puffpaw has generated $8M in revenue, surpassed $1M in monthly recurring revenue, and achieved global distribution across more than 65 countries. Its first three Puffpaw-powered brands are already stocked in all of Korea’s 3,500 smoke shops. Puffpaw hosted an event during KBW, drawing over 600 attendees, including industry partners, customers, and business owners from Korea’s vape sector. Guests experienced live demos of the company’s PrimeCore-powered devices and received early access to upcoming tokenized campaigns. Following KBW, Puffpaw attended TOKEN2049 Singapore, connecting with global Web3 leaders and investors as it advances its vision of gamified wellness meets blockchain integrity. Backed by Lemniscap, Volt Seed Club Ventures, Folius, Sartan, Hypersphere, Karatage, Meltem Demiros, and Santiago Santos, Puffpaw is quickly establishing itself as a player for tokenized consumer hardware, a bridge between behavioral change, authenticity and crypto utility. “This is the first hardware platform that rewards healthier behavior while securing supply chain integrity. We’re addressing two crises at once: counterfeit products and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 05:54
Roger Ver's Settlement Claims Unconfirmed Amid Ongoing Fraud Allegations

Roger Ver’s Settlement Claims Unconfirmed Amid Ongoing Fraud Allegations

The post Roger Ver’s Settlement Claims Unconfirmed Amid Ongoing Fraud Allegations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Roger Ver’s alleged settlement remains unverified, legal proceedings continue. No evidence supports a settlement over $48 million fine. Market reactions limited, with dormant Bitcoins moving unrelatedly. Recent reports claim Roger Ver, known as ‘Bitcoin Jesus,’ has settled fraud and tax evasion charges with a $48 million fine in a U.S. Department of Justice agreement. However, no credible primary sources confirm the settlement, indicating ongoing legal proceedings without verified financial outflows or market disruptions. Roger Ver’s Legal Challenges: Settlement Claims and Uncertainty Claims about the settlement between Roger Ver and the DOJ remain uncorroborated by primary sources. While BlockBeats News and The New York Times suggested an agreement, the unverified status of these assertions persists. The U.S. DOJ‘s previous indictment highlights the gravity of the charges, involving tax fraud and mail fraud, initiated in 2024. Ver, contesting extradition from Spain, maintains his legal defense in the European courts. Significant effects of a confirmed settlement could influence Ver’s legacy in the cryptocurrency industry and potentially impact Bitcoin Cash markets. Nevertheless, without official confirmation or on-chain evidence of a $48 million transaction, market participants and investors are left uncertain. Historical precedents in similar cases often resulted in sustained volatility impacting involved parties’ reputations and associated assets. According to the US Department of Justice, “Roger Ver, an early bitcoin investor and promoter, who obtained the moniker ‘Bitcoin Jesus,’ was indicted for mail fraud, tax evasion and filing false tax returns. Market and industry reactions have been mixed. Major figures like Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum’s co-founder, expressed skepticism over motives behind the U.S. charges, saying, “The US exit tax is extreme; the tax charges are politically motivated.” Elon Musk, however, in his governmental role, dismissed the potential for a pardon, suggesting Ver face the consequences of renouncing U.S. citizenship. As discussions unfold across digital…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 05:45
Market Instability: The Rollercoaster for Cryptocurrencies

Market Instability: The Rollercoaster for Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies have faced a rocky day, with BNB seeing a notable 5% dip and other prominent altcoins experiencing downtrends. While Bitcoin has climbed back to the $120,000 threshold, it still hovers below $121,000.Continue Reading:Market Instability: The Rollercoaster for Cryptocurrencies
Coinstats2025/10/10 05:37
Jack Dorsey urges tax-free status for 'everyday' Bitcoin payments

Jack Dorsey urges tax-free status for ‘everyday’ Bitcoin payments

Jack Dorsey’s payments company, Square, also announced the integration of Bitcoin payment services for businesses on Wednesday. Jack Dorsey, founder of payments company Square, has urged the introduction of a de minimis tax exemption on small Bitcoin (BTC) transactions to help make the cryptocurrency more suitable for everyday payments.“We want Bitcoin to be everyday money ASAP,” Dorsey said on Wednesday, following Square’s integration of Bitcoin payment services for merchants using the company’s checkout and point-of-sale systems.His comments drew attention from Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, who introduced a de minimis tax provision as part of a standalone crypto tax bill in July, exempting BTC transactions $300 or under from capital gains tax with an annual exemption cap of $5,000.Read more
Coinstats2025/10/10 05:31
