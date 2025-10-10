Live From The 2025 ForbesBLK Summit

Reported by Asia Alexander A ll eyes are on Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia this week as Forbes hosts the third annual ForbesBLK Summit—a powerful gathering of Black changemakers, innovators and leaders shaping the future of business and culture. "As we dive in today, just remember the Summit isn't just about exchanging ideas. It's about creating real and meaningful connections," said Ayisha Mendez, community manager of ForbesBLK, welcoming the audience. "It's about sharing those ideas and making sure we push forward as a collective in a time where collaboration and innovation are more important than ever." Before attendees gathered for a day of panels and firesides, ForbesBLK members spent Wednesday volunteering across Atlanta, giving back to the community through local service projects that reflected the Summit's mission of empowerment and connection. With the theme "Today's Challenges, Tomorrow's Opportunity: A New Path to Economic Prosperity," the Summit challenges Black business leaders to chart what's next as entrepreneurship and creativity continue to shape global culture. Skims Cofounder Emma Grede Built A $405M Million Empire, Starting With A Sandwich "Life has chapters," said Emma Grede during a fireside chat with Jabari Young, senior writer at Forbes and editorial lead for ForbesBLK. Grede, now founding partner and chief product officer of Skims, shared how her career started with a moment of everyday excellence. "I got my first work experience because I made the best sandwich," she said. "A woman who worked in fashion PR, Alex Silver, used to come in and wait for me to make hers. One day she said, 'I'm going to wait for that girl,' and that's how I got my start. Whatever you do, approach it with excellence." She added that the same mindset continues to guide her success. "I think I operate on a set of principles, and one…