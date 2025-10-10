Puffpaw Unveils the First Gamified Smart Vape
Seoul, South Korea (KBW): In a market flooded with speculative promises, PuffPaw is doing something tangible – paying users in crypto to quit nicotine. The hardware platform made its debut at Korea Blockchain Week, unveiling the world's first gamified crypto smart vape, a device that transforms nicotine reduction into a tokenized, trackable, and secure experience. Each vape embeds a patented encrypted anti-counterfeiting code and private on-chain data storage, creating the first truly data-sovereign vaping ecosystem. Users earn crypto rewards, unlock exclusive digital content, and gain access to tokenized experiences as they progress on their quitting journey, making wellness both measurable and rewarding. "The platform uses blockchain to ensure every e-liquid pod is "This is the first hardware platform that rewards healthier behavior while securing supply chain integrity. We're addressing two crises at once: counterfeit products and nicotine addiction." — Puffpaw Spokesperson Puffpaw has generated $8M in revenue, surpassed $1M in monthly recurring revenue, and achieved global distribution across more than 65 countries. Its first three Puffpaw-powered brands are already stocked in all of Korea's 3,500 smoke shops. Puffpaw hosted an event during KBW, drawing over 600 attendees, including industry partners, customers, and business owners from Korea's vape sector. Guests experienced live demos of the company's PrimeCore-powered devices and received early access to upcoming tokenized campaigns. Following KBW, Puffpaw attended TOKEN2049 Singapore, connecting with global Web3 leaders and investors as it advances its vision of gamified wellness meets blockchain integrity. Backed by Lemniscap, Volt Seed Club Ventures, Folius, Sartan, Hypersphere, Karatage, Meltem Demiros, and Santiago Santos, Puffpaw is quickly establishing itself as a player for tokenized consumer hardware, a bridge between behavioral change, authenticity and crypto utility.
