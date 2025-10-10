2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Nevada Judge Denies Crypto.com Injunction in Prediction Market Case; Legal Experts Say Ruling Could Be Overturned on Appeal

Nevada Judge Denies Crypto.com Injunction in Prediction Market Case; Legal Experts Say Ruling Could Be Overturned on Appeal

The post Nevada Judge Denies Crypto.com Injunction in Prediction Market Case; Legal Experts Say Ruling Could Be Overturned on Appeal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Crypto.com Nevada ruling denies the exchange’s request for a preliminary injunction, with Judge Andrew Gordon finding its sports prediction contracts fall outside the CEA’s definition of “swaps.” Legal experts say the decision is likely to be reversed on appeal, keeping regulatory uncertainty for U.S. prediction markets. Immediate effect: Nevada judge denied Crypto.com’s injunction, allowing state regulation challenges to proceed. Appeal outlook: Legal counsel predict the ruling will likely be overturned on appeal based on swap-definition precedent. Market context: Weekly combined prediction-market volume approached $1.5 billion; industry forecasts project long-term growth to $95.5B by 2035. Crypto.com Nevada ruling: judge denies injunction, raising state-versus-federal oversight questions for prediction markets — read the legal and market implications now. What is the Crypto.com Nevada ruling? Crypto.com Nevada ruling refers to a federal court decision in Nevada where Judge Andrew Gordon denied Crypto.com’s request for a preliminary injunction blocking state action by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. The judge concluded the exchange’s sports prediction contracts do not qualify as “swaps” under the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA), allowing the state process to continue. How does…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+25.61%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.0904+7.82%
Propy
PRO$0.6443-2.92%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 06:42
Compartilhar
Spot Gold Drops Below $4,000; Market Impact Evaluated

Spot Gold Drops Below $4,000; Market Impact Evaluated

The post Spot Gold Drops Below $4,000; Market Impact Evaluated appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Spot gold prices dropped below $4,000. Market volatility impacts potential crypto movements. Lack of authoritative market commentary. On October 10, spot gold prices dipped below $4,000 per ounce, experiencing an intraday decline over $70 from recent highs, reflecting significant market volatility. This decline’s implications remain unclear, with absent primary insights from market leaders or observable impacts on crypto markets amid fluctuating investor sentiments. Gold’s $70 Plunge: Crypto Market Faces Uncertainty On October 10, 2025, spot gold prices faced a downturn, declining by over $70, hitting a new low at $3,990 per ounce, and experiencing an over 1% intra-day decrease. This notable drop follows a recent record high, pushing investors and analysts to reconsider their market positions. The fall in gold prices has sparked discussions regarding its potential effect on correlated assets such as cryptocurrencies. However, no new data directly links this gold movement to price changes in digital currencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Community and industry reactions remain cautious. While some expect adjustments in crypto trading strategies, key figures and institutions have not issued official statements. This muted response suggests uncertainty or pending market analysis. Since no quotes or statements are available from the identified figures or organizations, I cannot generate a list of quotes as you requested. This summary highlights the current lack of executive commentary and official market statements. Future of Digital Currencies Amid Changing Regulations Did you know? Despite fluctuations, gold usually acts as a haven in financial turmoil, historically countering risk-on assets like cryptocurrencies during market volatility. Data from CoinMarketCap indicates that Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $121,644.54, with a market cap of 2.42 trillion. Its 24-hour trading volume at $72,402,684,291 marks a decrease of 1.40%. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:24 UTC on October 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team…
4
4$0.17192+68.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+25.61%
1
1$0.004+9.95%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 06:39
Compartilhar
Luxembourg Conquers New Grounds As It Becomes First Eurozone Nation To Invest In Bitcoin ⋆ ZyCrypto

Luxembourg Conquers New Grounds As It Becomes First Eurozone Nation To Invest In Bitcoin ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Luxembourg Conquers New Grounds As It Becomes First Eurozone Nation To Invest In Bitcoin ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp A Luxembourg sovereign wealth fund has allocated 1% of its portfolio to Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), marking the first such move by a European state-level investment fund. Luxembourg’s Bold Move Into Bitcoin ETFs Luxembourg Director of the Treasury and Secretary General, Bob Kieffer, said in a Wednesday LinkedIn post that the European nation’s Intergenerational Sovereign Wealth Fund (FSIL) has invested 1% of its reserves into Bitcoin ETF products. Kieffer stated that Finance Minister Gilles Roth had revealed the move during his presentation of the 2026 Budget at the Chambre des Députés, Luxembourg’s legislature. “Recognizing the growing maturity of this new asset class, and underlining Luxembourg’s leadership in digital finance, this investment is an application of the FSIL’s new investment policy, which was approved by the Government in July 2025,“ Kieffer posited. Luxembourg launched its Intergenerational Sovereign Fund (FSIL) in 2014, with plans to create a reserve for future generations. Given the fund holds a modest 764 million euros (roughly $888 million) in assets under management as of June 30, a 1% investment is equivalent to a placement of around $9 million into BTC ETFs. Kieffer revealed that under the revised framework, the FSIL will continue to invest in equity and debt markets, while now also being “authorized to allocate up to 15% of its assets to alternative investments,” including cryptocurrencies. Still, the exposure to Bitcoin has been limited to a selection of ETFs to avoid operational risks, he explained. Advertisement &nbsp Kieffer believes the modest allocation could be considered as too conservative by some and too speculative by others. But for him, the investment in BTC ETFs is a balanced step forward. “Some might argue that we’re committing too little too late; others will point out the volatility and speculative nature of the investment. Yet,…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+25.61%
FUND
FUND$0.01383-29.79%
1
1$0.004+9.95%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 06:23
Compartilhar
Will HBAR Price Drop Back to Its July Low?

Will HBAR Price Drop Back to Its July Low?

The post Will HBAR Price Drop Back to Its July Low? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s native token HBAR has stalled despite the recent market rebound, remaining largely sideways since September 22.  Market indicators now signal growing bearish pressure, suggesting the token could break below its support level.  Sponsored Sponsored Sideways No More? HBAR Risks Cracking $0.2089 Support  Readings from the HBAR/USD one-day chart show that the altcoin has trended sideways since September 22, facing resistance near $0.2305 and finding support at $0.2089. With the growing bearish tilt in broader market sentiment, technical indicators now point to a likelihood of a breach of that support floor in the near term. For example, HBAR’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to fall, and is currently at 43.06 at press time.  For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. HBAR RSI. Source: TradingView An asset’s RSI indicator measures its overbought and oversold market conditions. Its values range between 0 and 100. Values above 70 suggest that the asset is overbought and due for a price decline, while values under 30 indicate that the asset is oversold and may witness a rebound. At 43.06, HBAR’s RSI signals weakening momentum. It hovers below the neutral 50 level and suggests that selling pressure could continue to outweigh buying interest.  Sponsored Sponsored Furthermore, readings from HBAR’s Elder-Ray Index confirm this bearish bias. As of this writing, the indicator’s value is at -0.01051. HBAR Elder-Ray Index. Source: TradingView The Elder-Ray Index indicator measures the strength of bulls and bears in the market by comparing buying pressure (Bull Power) and selling pressure (Bear Power).  When the value is positive, the market is experiencing more buying pressure than selling, suggesting a potential uptrend. However, when the value turns negative, as it has for HBAR, it signals that bearish forces dominate the…
Hedera
HBAR$0.18359+8.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+25.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00918+6.12%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 06:21
Compartilhar
Senate Democrats’ New DeFi Regulation Proposal Stalls Crypto Market Structure Talks

Senate Democrats’ New DeFi Regulation Proposal Stalls Crypto Market Structure Talks

The post Senate Democrats’ New DeFi Regulation Proposal Stalls Crypto Market Structure Talks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Senate Democrats have proposed new regulations for decentralized finance (DeFi) that they want to include in the crypto market structure bill (CLARITY Act). This has stalled bipartisan talks between Democrats and Republicans, as these provisions do not align with the Republicans’ earlier draft for the bill. Democrats Propose New DeFi Regulations In Crypto Market Structure Senate Democrats are proposing that anyone who deploys a DeFi protocol is an intermediary, despite such protocols being decentralized. This could eliminate the protections that Republicans had sought for software developers. Furthermore, it would mean that developers could face the 1960 charge for operating an unlicensed transmitting business. As CoinGape reported, Senate Republicans updated the draft crypto market structure to include protections for DeFi developers. One of the protections included a section that clearly stated that a person needs control over assets for the law to consider them a money transmitting business operator. Another of the Senate Democrats’ proposed DeFi regulations also forces front-end providers to KYC users. The proposal disregards whether developers have control, as it mandates that all front-end systems collect customer data and conduct surveillance to prevent illicit finance. Furthermore, the new DeFi proposal for the crypto market structure bill also allows the U.S. Treasury to regulate anyone with sufficient influence in a DeFi protocol. It grants the regulator discretion to determine what constitutes “sufficient influence.” The U.S. Treasury will also have the authority to ban anything in DeFi, as a provision creates a “restricted list” of protocols and front-ends that the regulator considers too risky. It will also be a crime for anyone to interact with such DeFi protocols. “There is no limiting principle, defense, or recourse. Treasury is all-powerful,” Variant Fund’s Chief Legal Officer (CLO) Jake Chervinsky said. Bipartisan Talks Between Democrats And Republicans Stall The Senate Democrats’ DeFi proposal for the…
DeFi
DEFI$0.001299-3.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+25.61%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000948+21.69%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 06:17
Compartilhar
Crypto News Today: Top Meme Coins Surge as MoonBull Joins Dogecoin and Dogwifhat in the Spotlight

Crypto News Today: Top Meme Coins Surge as MoonBull Joins Dogecoin and Dogwifhat in the Spotlight

The top meme coins in 2025 are capturing the attention of both investors and crypto enthusiasts. Are you watching the surge in interest across the meme coin sector? While Dogwifhat (WIF) trades at $0.7306 with nearly $200 million in 24-hour volume, and Dogecoin (DOGE) holds steady at $0.256442 with over $3.2 billion in daily trading, a new […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001795+9.92%
dogwifhat sol
WIF$0.548+14.40%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/10 06:15
Compartilhar
Square Pushes Bitcoin Adoption Further With Merchant Payment Solutions

Square Pushes Bitcoin Adoption Further With Merchant Payment Solutions

Square has rolled out a new payment and wallet package called Square Bitcoin, aimed at letting small shops accept and manage bitcoin inside the same system they already use for sales and money management. Related Reading: ‘Rugged’ By Gold? Economist Thinks Bitcoin’s Glory Days May Be Numbered According to Square, the package includes Bitcoin Payments, […]
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02464+7.22%
MAY
MAY$0.03017+4.14%
Compartilhar
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 06:00
Compartilhar
From Raid to Rich List – Polymarket Founder Shayne Caplan Becomes The Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

From Raid to Rich List – Polymarket Founder Shayne Caplan Becomes The Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

Shayne Coplan has been named the youngest self-made billionaire as Intercontinental Exchange’s $2B investment valued Polymarket at $9B. The FBI inquiry has been closed, and Coplan has said justice has prevailed, marking a new phase for the prediction-market founder.
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.0000635+10.28%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/10 05:56
Compartilhar
Senate Democrats’ DeFi legislative proposal draws fire from committee Republicans, crypto advocates

Senate Democrats’ DeFi legislative proposal draws fire from committee Republicans, crypto advocates

A new proposal from Senate Democrats aimed at preventing illicit activity through DeFi is getting heat from the crypto industry.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001299-3.92%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/10 05:55
Compartilhar
Coinbase and Mastercard Held Talks to Buy Stablecoin Fintech BVNK for Up to $2.5B: Fortune

Coinbase and Mastercard Held Talks to Buy Stablecoin Fintech BVNK for Up to $2.5B: Fortune

Crypto exchange Coinbase and payments giant Mastercard have each held advanced acquisition talks to buy BVNK, a London-based fintech that builds stablecoin payment infrastructure, according to six people familiar with the matter who spoke with Fortune.The discussions have not been finalized, but several of the sources told Fortune that the potential sale price is between $1.5 billion and $2.5 billion. The talks may still fall apart, yet Coinbase appears to be ahead of Mastercard at this stage, three of the sources told Fortune.If completed, the acquisition would be the largest stablecoin-related deal yet, signaling how mainstream financial and crypto firms are competing to control the next wave of digital payments.A year ago, Stripe acquired another stablecoin startup, Bridge, for $1.1 billion, underscoring the growing demand for blockchain-based payment networks. BVNK operates in a similar space, providing tools that help businesses send and receive funds using stablecoins, digital tokens pegged to traditional currencies like the U.S. dollar. Its technology enables instant settlement and lower fees compared to legacy systems such as SWIFT or card networks.Neither company commented on the talks, Fortune reported. If a deal is finalized, it could reshape how stablecoins flow through both crypto and traditional financial systems.Read more: Citi Joins Visa in Backing Stablecoin Payments Company BVNK
FortuneHunters
FORTUNE$0.000004--%
SIX
SIX$0.01783+5.50%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01301+12.44%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/10 05:48
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

The total stablecoin supply has risen to an all-time high of $301.5 billion

Last night, there were two whales that opened long positions: one with a floating profit of $1.561 million and one with a profit of $265,000 after closing the position.