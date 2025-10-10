Senate Democrats’ New DeFi Regulation Proposal Stalls Crypto Market Structure Talks

Senate Democrats have proposed new regulations for decentralized finance (DeFi) that they want to include in the crypto market structure bill (CLARITY Act). This has stalled bipartisan talks between Democrats and Republicans, as these provisions do not align with the Republicans' earlier draft for the bill. Democrats Propose New DeFi Regulations In Crypto Market Structure Senate Democrats are proposing that anyone who deploys a DeFi protocol is an intermediary, despite such protocols being decentralized. This could eliminate the protections that Republicans had sought for software developers. Furthermore, it would mean that developers could face the 1960 charge for operating an unlicensed transmitting business. As CoinGape reported, Senate Republicans updated the draft crypto market structure to include protections for DeFi developers. One of the protections included a section that clearly stated that a person needs control over assets for the law to consider them a money transmitting business operator. Another of the Senate Democrats' proposed DeFi regulations also forces front-end providers to KYC users. The proposal disregards whether developers have control, as it mandates that all front-end systems collect customer data and conduct surveillance to prevent illicit finance. Furthermore, the new DeFi proposal for the crypto market structure bill also allows the U.S. Treasury to regulate anyone with sufficient influence in a DeFi protocol. It grants the regulator discretion to determine what constitutes "sufficient influence." The U.S. Treasury will also have the authority to ban anything in DeFi, as a provision creates a "restricted list" of protocols and front-ends that the regulator considers too risky. It will also be a crime for anyone to interact with such DeFi protocols. "There is no limiting principle, defense, or recourse. Treasury is all-powerful," Variant Fund's Chief Legal Officer (CLO) Jake Chervinsky said. Bipartisan Talks Between Democrats And Republicans Stall The Senate Democrats' DeFi proposal for the…