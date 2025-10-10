2025-10-13 Monday

U.S. Government Shutdown Extends, Raising Concerns in Crypto Markets

U.S. Government Shutdown Extends, Raising Concerns in Crypto Markets

The post U.S. Government Shutdown Extends, Raising Concerns in Crypto Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The government shutdown has reached its ninth day with no compromise in sight. Bitcoin’s price reflects market volatility amid fiscal uncertainty. Shutdowns historically increase crypto market instability, positioning Bitcoin as a hedge. The U.S. government shutdown has entered its ninth day, with congressional leaders from both parties entrenched in a stalemate over healthcare and funding, impacting nearly 1.5 million federal employees. Historical patterns suggest that prolonged U.S. government dysfunction may lead to crypto market volatility, potentially increasing demand for Bitcoin and stablecoins as hedges against economic uncertainty. Political Standoff Intensifies with No Compromise in Sight The current shutdown, which began on October 1, stems from unresolved disagreements over healthcare subsidies and spending levels. The Republican-controlled Senate and House, under Speaker Mike Johnson, passed a temporary funding bill, though Johnson has not recalled lawmakers, facing dissent from within his party. Leading Democrats accuse Republicans of partisan maneuvering, refusing compromise. Yet, efforts to engage moderate Democratic senators are ongoing, with proposals to pass individual funding bills remaining a challenging option. Immediate consequences include furloughing roughly 800,000 federal workers, with 700,000 others working without pay. There is no resolution in sight as key leaders remain steadfast in their positions. Calls from internal GOP figures like Representatives Kevin Kelly and Marjorie Taylor Greene for a return to Capitol Hill suggest potential shifts, but the deadlock endures. “The House has done its job by passing a temporary funding bill,” remarked Speaker Mike Johnson. Crypto Market Faces Turbulence Amid Fiscal Uncertainty Did you know? The 2018–2019 U.S. government shutdown lasted 35 days, the longest in history. Though cryptocurrency markets showed minor immediate impacts, Bitcoin was increasingly viewed as a hedge against governmental instability. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $121,524.21, marking a 1.39% drop over the past 24 hours. Its market…
2025/10/10 06:27
Which Is the Top Crypto Today?

Which Is the Top Crypto Today?

The post Which Is the Top Crypto Today? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News See why traders secure their spot in BlockDAG’s presale before it expires. With $420M+ raised, it’s outpacing Cardano (ADA) price movement and Dogecoin (DOGE) price breakout. The latest Cardano (ADA) price movement has shown both strength and hesitation, with traders watching closely as it tests key support and resistance levels. At the same time, the Dogecoin (DOGE) price breakout has sparked fresh debate about whether meme-driven rallies can sustain momentum in a market that rewards utility as much as sentiment. The question is simple: which network will really define what comes next in crypto? That’s where BlockDAG (BDAG) steps in. With its GENESIS event, the project isn’t just offering early access; it’s creating a turning point, a “before and after” moment for Layer-1 innovation. Positioned alongside discussions on the top performing crypto, BlockDAG’s GENESIS gives participants the rare chance to be written into that story. BlockDAG’s Upcoming GENESIS Launch: Crypto’s Biggest Turning Point? There are certain milestones that split crypto history into clear “before” and “after” chapters. Bitcoin’s first block did it. Ethereum’s smart contracts did it. BlockDAG is preparing its own with the upcoming GENESIS launch, a milestone designed to reshape how Layer-1 networks are experienced. At the core of this launch is the TGE code. More than just a presale perk, it locks in the special entry price of $0.0012 and secures priority status for participants. With over $420 million already raised and limited positions left, BlockDAG’s GENESIS phase shows why being early matters. The timing of GENESIS is not random. It arrives after two critical achievements: the Awakening Testnet going live and the exclusive partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® Team. Together, these prove that BlockDAG is delivering technology and global visibility while still in presale mode. That combination is why many now list it…
2025/10/10 06:25
Google's Eric Schmidt warns AI could be hacked and eventually learn to kill

Google's Eric Schmidt warns AI could be hacked and eventually learn to kill

Eric Schmidt, the man who was Google’s chief executive from 2001 to 2011, warned during a fireside chat at the Sifted Summit that AI models are not just becoming too powerful but dangerously easy to hack, comparing the risks to nuclear weapons, saying AI could even be more destructive than what destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki. […]
2025/10/10 06:20
Pepe Profits Gone Early? Here’s Why MoonBull Ranks Among the Best New Meme Coins to Join Today

Pepe Profits Gone Early? Here’s Why MoonBull Ranks Among the Best New Meme Coins to Join Today

Best new meme coins to join today include MoonBull, offering a rare second chance for investors who missed past meme […] The post Pepe Profits Gone Early? Here’s Why MoonBull Ranks Among the Best New Meme Coins to Join Today appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/10/10 06:15
Crypto Funds Flip Total 2024 Inflows At $48.7 Billion YTD

Crypto Funds Flip Total 2024 Inflows At $48.7 Billion YTD

The post Crypto Funds Flip Total 2024 Inflows At $48.7 Billion YTD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Update (Oct. 9, 11:15 am UTC): This article has been revised to reflect the latest CoinShares data on 2024 inflows, following discrepancies with data previously reported by CoinShares in early 2025. Cryptocurrency investment products reached a major milestone, with year-to-date (YTD) inflows surpassing the total recorded in 2024. Global crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) have attracted $48.67 billion so far this year, exceeding the full-year total for 2024, according to CoinShares head of research James Butterfill, who reported the figures in an X post on Thursday. According to the latest update by Butterfill, crypto ETPs recorded $48.557 billion in inflows in 2024. The new milestone builds on record-breaking weekly inflows of $5.95 billion posted last week, with Bitcoin (BTC) leading the gains with a record $3.6 billion. Bitcoin funds yet to reach last year’s records Bitcoin-based ETPs continued to dominate the crypto fund surge in 2025, with BTC funds drawing in about $30 billion, accounting for 62% of inflows YTD. However, Bitcoin’s dominance has noticeably waned compared to 2024, when BTC fund inflows reached $41.7 billion, accounting for about 86% of total annual inflows. Crypto ETP flows by asset YTD versus 2024 inflows. Source: James Butterfill Ether (ETH) funds, meanwhile, have massively outpaced last year’s performance, surpassing last year’s totals of $4.9 billion in July and nearly tripling since to reach $14.1 billion, according to the latest update from CoinShares’ Butterfill. The surge in Ether funds this year has significantly boosted their market share, with dominance rising from 11% in 2024 to 29% as of the latest CoinShares report. Solana and XRP among leading altcoins in ETPs Apart from Ether, Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP) have emerged as major altcoins in crypto funds in 2025, according to CoinShares. “Inflows into altcoins seem to be confined to SOL and XRP at present,”…
2025/10/10 06:02
Solana: Why SOL’s price levels might not reflect its true value

Solana: Why SOL’s price levels might not reflect its true value

Buy the dip? Solana shows on-chain resilience amid BNB FOMO.
2025/10/10 06:00
Jack Dorsey Calls for Tax Exemption on Small Bitcoin Transactions

Jack Dorsey Calls for Tax Exemption on Small Bitcoin Transactions

Bitcoin advocates and industry leaders are increasingly calling for reforms to make cryptocurrency more practical for everyday use. At the forefront is Jack Dorsey, founder of Square, who has proposed a de minimis tax exemption for small BTC transactions to facilitate its adoption as a medium of exchange. Meanwhile, U.S. policymakers and crypto industry supporters [...]
2025/10/10 05:51
IRS releases 2026 tax updates under Revenue Procedure 2025‑32, covering more than 60 provisions

IRS releases 2026 tax updates under Revenue Procedure 2025‑32, covering more than 60 provisions

The IRS is rewriting the playbook for 2026, changing tax brackets in a way that will decide how much money Americans keep and how much goes straight to Washington. The agency said new income limits are being introduced to better tackle inflation, a reset that will change the numbers on every tax return filed in the year ahead. According to the IRS’s press release, officials will apply a 2.7% inflation rate, which means workers will need to earn more before climbing into a higher bracket. In 2026, a single filer making $50,000 will be taxed at 12%, when in 2025, that same person would be taxed at 22%. The goal here is reportedly to block what the IRS calls “bracket creep,” when inflation forces taxpayers into higher categories without a real jump in purchasing power. The new figures follow back‑to‑back adjustments in 2023 and 2024, when thresholds were raised 7% and 5.4% to offset pandemic‑era price spikes, according to the IRS. IRS raises deductions and orders furlough The IRS also announced updated standard deductions for 2026. Couples filing jointly will deduct $32,200. Heads of household will deduct $24,150. Single filers and married individuals will deduct $16,100. Seniors are also included, with the president’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act allowing an extra $6,000 deduction for people aged 65 and older. That benefit is now capped at an adjusted gross income of $75,000 for single taxpayers and $150,000 for couples, and it is scheduled to end in 2028. On the same day, the IRS revealed an agency‑wide furlough beginning October 8, the direct result of the federal government shutdown. Taxpayers with an October 15 extension deadline won’t get more time. “Taxpayers should continue to file, deposit, and pay federal income taxes as they normally would; the lapse in appropriations does not change Federal Income Tax responsibilities,” a spokesperson told CBS News. IRS outlines how brackets work and impact of OBBBA The IRS reminded filers that U.S. taxes have seven brackets: 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35% and 37%, with each percentage applying to a slice of income, not the whole paycheck. For instance, a single person with $50,000 in taxable income in 2026 will pay 10% on the first $12,400, then 12% on the remaining $37,600. For instance, a married couple with $150,000 in gross income would first subtract the 2026 standard deduction of $32,200 from that amount, leaving them with $117,800 in taxable income. That would put their top marginal tax rate at 22%. However, their effective tax rate is much lower: Their first $24,800 of income will be taxed at 10%, or $2,480 in taxes Their earnings from $24,800 to $100,800 would be taxed at 12%, or $9,120 in taxes Their income from $100,800 to $117,800 would be taxed at 22%, or $3,740 in taxes The changes also connect to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed by President Donald Trump in July. That law locked in most of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, stopping hikes that were on the horizon. The Tax Foundation estimated the average filer will save $3,752 in 2026, though the size of the benefit depends on where they live and how much they earn. The differences are clear in new data. Households in the bottom fifth, earning up to $34,600, will save about $150 in 2026, equal to 0.8% of their income. Households in the top fifth, earning $217,101 or more, will save an average of $12,540, or 2.5% of their income. Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.
2025/10/10 05:45
Solana Price Prediction: $210–$204 Support Zone Must Hold for Bulls

Solana Price Prediction: $210–$204 Support Zone Must Hold for Bulls

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/solana-price-prediction-210-204/
2025/10/10 05:43
Why JPMorgan Thinks Solana ETFs Won't Hit as Hard as Bitcoin, Ethereum Funds

Why JPMorgan Thinks Solana ETFs Won't Hit as Hard as Bitcoin, Ethereum Funds

Solana ETFs won't see the same investor interest as their Bitcoin and Ethereum counterparts, JPMorgan analysts said. Here's why.
2025/10/10 05:40
