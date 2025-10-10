Exchange MEXC
They Found $150 Billion in ‘Lost’ Bitcoin — And Want to Claim It
They Found $150 Billion in 'Lost' Bitcoin — And Want to Claim It

The post They Found $150 Billion in 'Lost' Bitcoin — And Want to Claim It appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A wild new scheme is attracting community speculation, as a firm tried to recover up to $150 billion in "abandoned" Bitcoin. It aims to establish a new legal precedent for seizing lost tokens. Investors purchased the rights to a famous, defunct Wall Street firm and began sending messages to around 40,000 wallets. These contained warnings to prove active ownership or risk a legal battle. 

Reclaiming Abandoned Bitcoin? Dusting attacks have been out of fashion for several years now, as crypto hackers have largely moved on to newer, dangerous strategies. However, a convoluted story just surfaced employing this technique. Specifically, a "resurrected" Wall Street firm tried to recover around $150 billion in "abandoned" Bitcoin. A few alleged former employees of Salomon Brothers, a famous Wall Street bank that has been defunct for over 20 years, bought the rights to the firm's name. These owners have since opened a business using the reputable name, and apparently partnered with an outside client to try and gain custody over these tokens. The bizarre incident worked like this: the firm dusted around 40,000 wallets with tiny transactions. Each transaction included an on-chain message, claiming that the owner needed to prove that the Bitcoin had not been abandoned. If the firm received no response in 90 days, it warned that it might open legal proceedings. All told, it sent these messages to wallets containing around 2.33 million BTC in total. Some of these "abandoned" Bitcoin owners were clearly rattled by the notices; one user moved tokens worth around $9.7 billion. This encouraged a lot of community interest and speculation. We have no idea how many such wallets are still under active ownership. 

A Convoluted Legal Strategy For the record, although this incident looks very strange or even shady, it isn't necessarily accurate…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 07:24
Roger Ver May Have Bitcoin Tax-Evasion Case Dropped After Tentative $48 Million Deal
Roger Ver May Have Bitcoin Tax-Evasion Case Dropped After Tentative $48 Million Deal

The post Roger Ver May Have Bitcoin Tax-Evasion Case Dropped After Tentative $48 Million Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 

Roger Ver's tax case will be dropped under a tentative deal in which he agreed to pay $48 million, according to reports. The payment, if finalized with the Justice Department, would resolve a federal tax-fraud indictment and likely end criminal prosecution. Key point 1 — Tentative $48M settlement to resolve federal tax-fraud charges. Key point 2 — Agreement reported by New York Times; Roger Ver declined comment to COINOTAG. Key point 3 — Settlement would result in criminal case being dropped pending court approval. Roger Ver tax case: tentative $48M settlement may drop charges; read latest update and implications for crypto investors — follow for updates. What is Roger Ver's tax case? Roger Ver's tax case is a federal criminal tax-fraud indictment alleging unpaid taxes tied to income from cryptocurrency-related activities. The Justice Department pursued charges that could have led to prosecution; a tentative agreement now proposes a monetary settlement to resolve the matter. How does the tentative deal resolve Roger Ver's tax evasion case? The tentative deal reportedly requires Ver to pay $48 million to resolve the government's…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 07:21
DOJ to Drop Charges Against Roger Ver in $48M Deal
DOJ to Drop Charges Against Roger Ver in $48M Deal

The post DOJ to Drop Charges Against Roger Ver in $48M Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights The U.S. Department of Justice has agreed to drop all criminal fraud and tax evasion charges against Roger Ver in a $48 million settlement This "deferred-prosecution" agreement means that the government will not go for a complex trial The government accused Ver of concealing his vast Bitcoin holdings, reportedly over 131,000 BTC in 2014 On October 9, the U.S. Department of Justice agreed to drop its criminal case against Roger Ver, who is an early Bitcoin investor famously known as "Bitcoin Jesus." JUST IN: 🇺🇸 DOJ agrees to drop fraud and tax evasion charges against Roger Ver as part of a settlement requiring a $48 million payment – NYT. pic.twitter.com/ulPtTVXM2W — Whale Insider (@WhaleInsider) October 9, 2025 According to the latest report, both sides have decided to end the legal battle with a tentative deal. The report suggests that Roger Ver will avoid a further trial and a potential prison sentence that could have reached 109 years. The resolution requires Roger Ver to pay approximately $48 million in settlement to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If he complies with all the terms mentioned in the deferred-prosecution deal, which includes making the full payment and complying with other conditions, the fraud and tax evasion charges against Roger Ver will be dropped. What the Justice Department Says Instead of prolonging the case against Ver, the Department of Justice has decided to choose a path known as a deferred-prosecution agreement. Simply put, it means that the government will not move forward with a full criminal trial for Ver, who faced 8 felony counts. This includes three for mail fraud, two for tax evasion, and three for subscribing to false tax returns. These charges were based on accusations that Ver hid his real substantial Bitcoin holdings when he gave up his U.S.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 07:16
Luxembourg Sovereign Wealth Fund May Be First Eurozone Investor to Allocate About $8M to Bitcoin ETFs
Luxembourg Sovereign Wealth Fund May Be First Eurozone Investor to Allocate About $8M to Bitcoin ETFs

The post Luxembourg Sovereign Wealth Fund May Be First Eurozone Investor to Allocate About $8M to Bitcoin ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 

Luxembourg's sovereign wealth fund, the FSIL, has allocated roughly $8 million (1% of its €702M portfolio) to Bitcoin ETFs, making it the first Eurozone country to buy Bitcoin-based exchange-traded products and signalling a cautious institutional embrace of BTC via regulated funds. 1% allocation equals ~ $8 million to Bitcoin ETFs, marking a first for a Eurozone sovereign investor. FSIL portfolio: ~57% bonds, 40% equities, 3% cash; 1% rebalanced into Bitcoin ETFs. Policy shift in July 2025 enabled alternative asset allocations including real estate (4%) and private equity (10%). Luxembourg Bitcoin ETF: FSIL allocates 1% (~$8M) to Bitcoin ETFs, a milestone for Eurozone investors — read implications and expert context.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 07:12
Bitcoin Jesus Is Free From The DOJ – But at a Huge Cost
Bitcoin Jesus Is Free From The DOJ – But at a Huge Cost

The post Bitcoin Jesus Is Free From The DOJ – But at a Huge Cost appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Roger Ver, more popularly known as Bitcoin Jesus, has reached a tentative deal with the US Department of Justice over fraud and tax evasion charges. The agreement stipulates that Ver must pay $48 million in taxes he owes on his digital currency holdings to drop the charges against him. 

Bitcoin Jesus Secures Provisional Deal Bitcoin Jesus, a leading cryptocurrency advocate, may be exonerated from charges of filing a false tax return and evading taxes. According to reports, Ver reached a provisional deferred-prosecution agreement with the Department of Justice. Under the deal's terms, Ver would have to pay the $48 million he owes in taxes. The agreement is still preliminary and subject to change. Yet, its finalization would join several clemency actions granted under US President Donald Trump toward the crypto industry. Ver's Arrest and the Industry's Plea for Pardon In February 2024, law enforcement arrested Ver at a crypto conference in Barcelona, Spain. He faces charges in the US for allegedly evading over $48 million in taxes and filing a false tax return. 

The charges are based on the sale of $240 million worth of cryptocurrencies and an "exit tax" linked to Ver's renunciation of US citizenship in 2014. Ver's legal team has consistently dismissed the indictment as politically motivated. Since the charges were brought against him during Joe Biden's presidency, they claimed it represented the former administration's heavy-handed approach to crypto enforcement. Over the past year, several crypto leaders have pushed for Ver's pardon. Shortly after Trump's inauguration, Elon Musk, who led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) at the time, committed himself to exploring clemency for Ver. In March, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin suggested in a social media post that authorities may target Ver because of his outspoken views on personal freedoms. He argued that the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 07:06
'Long Live the King': Bitcoin Billionaire Arthur Hayes Predicts the BTC 4-Year Cycle Is Over
Crypto entrepreneur Arthur Hayes predicts that Bitcoin's typical four-year cycle is over as an increased money supply will benefit digital assets.
Coinstats
2025/10/10 06:46
Stablecoin News: Citi Ventures Invests in BVNK to Boost Stablecoin Infrastructure
Stablecoin News: Citi Ventures Invests in BVNK to Boost Stablecoin Infrastructure

Citi Ventures invests in BVNK to strengthen enterprise stablecoin infrastructure, supporting $20B annual volume and accelerating global tokenized dollar settlements. Citi Ventures has made a key strategic investment in BVNK. This company focuses on providing essential stablecoin infrastructure. It efficiently serves big enterprises of the world. This decision indicates the increasing interest of the main […] The post Stablecoin News: Citi Ventures Invests in BVNK to Boost Stablecoin Infrastructure appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/10 06:00
Cardano Price Movement and Dogecoin Price Breakout Stall, But BlockDAG Hits $420M+: Is It a Crypto Giant in the Making?
Cardano Price Movement and Dogecoin Price Breakout Stall, But BlockDAG Hits $420M+: Is It a Crypto Giant in the Making?

The latest Cardano (ADA) price movement has shown both strength and hesitation, with traders watching closely as it tests key […] The post Cardano Price Movement and Dogecoin Price Breakout Stall, But BlockDAG Hits $420M+: Is It a Crypto Giant in the Making? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/10 06:00
Alibaba founder’s Ethereum push, whales are 91% of Korean market: Asia Express
Alibaba founder's Ethereum push, whales are 91% of Korean market: Asia Express

Alibaba founder's company backs another Ethereum-based project, South Korean whales account for 91% of the market: Asia Express. Anthea Holding Limited, a Bermuda-based crypto insurance firm, has raised $22 million in Series A financing led by Yunfeng Financial Group, a Hong Kong-listed fintech company co-founded by Alibaba founder Jack Ma. Anthea said the new capital will fund the launch of its first Ethereum-based life insurance product, alongside expansion into the Asian market.The investment comes just over a month after Yunfeng Financial purchased 10,000 ETH (about $44 million), which serves as a strategic reserve for real-world asset tokenization and DeFi-linked insurance applications.Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/10 05:42
Roger Ver, ‘Bitcoin Jesus,’ Settles $48M Tax Fraud Case with U.S. DOJ
Roger Ver, 'Bitcoin Jesus,' Settles $48M
Coinstats
2025/10/10 05:36
