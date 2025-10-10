AI compute demand growing 2x faster than Moore’s Law, with $500 billion a year now needed

The post AI compute demand growing 2x faster than Moore’s Law, with $500 billion a year now needed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI’s appetite for compute is growing so fast that it’s left Moore’s Law choking in the dust. Over the past decade, the demand for processing power has been expanding at more than double the pace the chip industry followed for over fifty years. According to data from OpenAI itself, the world now needs to spend $500 billion every single year, until 2030, just to keep up. That doesn’t even include GPUs or servers. Just the physical buildings. Moore’s Law used to define the future, claiming that transistors on chips would double every two years. That future is now dead. Over the last ten years, the compute needed to train and run large AI systems has exploded past that timeline. The gold standard of tech progress has been crushed by demand that’s gone completely off the rails. Data centers have become the world’s new oil fields, only way bigger, hotter, and far more expensive. Data centers now cost more than office buildings in the U.S. By 2028, data center investment will climb to $900 billion globally, driven by an insane 41% annual growth in AI servers and an overall market growth of 23%, according to OpenAI. The growth is the fastest the sector has ever seen, though all of this building has created a black hole in revenue. There is now an $800 billion funding gap, and just to hit construction goals by 2030, the market needs nearly $2 trillion in revenue. Construction costs for just the centers alone (without racks, chips, or anything inside) have hit $43 billion a year, up 322% since 2020. Meanwhile, the U.S. has $40 billion worth of data centers currently under construction, a jump of 400% since 2022. For the first time ever, these unfinished centers will soon be worth more than all U.S. office…