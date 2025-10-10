2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Israel Blocked From Competing At 2025 World Gymnastics Championships

Israel Blocked From Competing At 2025 World Gymnastics Championships

The post Israel Blocked From Competing At 2025 World Gymnastics Championships appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ANTWERP, BELGIUM – OCTOBER 07: Gold medalist Artem Dolgopyat of Team Israel celebrates after winning the Men’s Floor Exercise Final on Day Eight of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Antwerp Sportpaleis on October 07, 2023 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Getty Images Indonesian officials announced Thursday that they will block Israeli athletes from competing at the upcoming world gymnastics championships in Jakarta. Yusril Ihza Mahendra, Indonesia’s senior minister of law, announced Thursday that “the (Indonesian) government will not grant visas to Israeli gymnasts who intend to attend the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta.” The world gymnastics championships are the largest and most prestigious competition outside of the Olympic Games. With over 86 nations represented, this year’s premier competition is slated to begin on October 19 and run through October 25. As a Muslim-majority nation, Indonesia’s decision comes after a history of national support for the people of Palestine. Despite the nation’s political leanings, the news marks a distinct departure from the treatment of the Israeli Gymnastics Federation on the international stage. The Indonesian Gymnastics Federation had previously submitted a sponsorship letter for six Israeli athletes to obtain visas for this month’s competition. Additionally, the decision comes as a surprise due to FIG President Morinari Watanaba’s visit to the nation in late September. During the visit, Watanaba was pictured with Israeli gymnasts and met with Israeli officials. They discussed the “long-standing and close relationship between the Israeli Gymnastics Association and the World Gymnastics Association.” The talks also emphasized “the importance of the participation of Israeli gymnasts in the international arena as a whole and at the World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, in particular.” ForbesNext Stop, Jakarta: USA Gymnastics Names 2025 World Championship TeamBy Caroline Price However, Indonesian officials announced Thursday that “the federation has withdrawn…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+25.61%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.72-1.01%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01787+22.31%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 07:43
Compartilhar
Coinbase, Mastercard Pursue BVNK Acquisition in Historic Stablecoin Deal

Coinbase, Mastercard Pursue BVNK Acquisition in Historic Stablecoin Deal

The post Coinbase, Mastercard Pursue BVNK Acquisition in Historic Stablecoin Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Coinbase, Mastercard could acquire BVNK for $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion. If consummated, it would be the largest stablecoin M&A. Deal elevates stablecoin roles in cross-border payments. Coinbase and Mastercard are reportedly in advanced talks to potentially acquire BVNK, a stablecoin infrastructure firm, for $1.5–$2.5 billion in London. If finalized, this acquisition would be the largest in the stablecoin sector, potentially accelerating stablecoin adoption and impact related digital asset markets significantly. USDC Market Position and Regulatory Implications In 2021, BVNK raised a significant $50 million, achieving a valuation of $750 million, underscoring its rapid growth and appeal to institutional investors. As of recent data from CoinMarketCap, USDC trades at $1.00 with a market cap of formatNumber(75576251583, 2), accounting for 1.83% of market dominance. The 24-hour volume hits formatNumber(20141475294, 2), and supply stands at 75,589,274,760 as of October 9, 2025. Insights from Coincu’s research team suggest that the GENIUS Act is likely a pivotal regulatory framework, influencing stablecoin utilities. Such regulatory clarity could bolster institutional confidence, potentially accelerating stablecoin adoption and integration in cross-border financial connectivity. Market Trends and Future Outlook Did you know? The largest stablecoin-related merger so far was Stripe’s acquisition of Bridge for $1.1 billion. The ongoing negotiations could significantly impact the stablecoin market landscape, with potential shifts in market dominance and regulatory frameworks. USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:24 UTC on October 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap As the discussions progress, analysts are keenly observing the implications for both Coinbase and Mastercard, particularly in terms of market positioning and regulatory compliance. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing. Source: https://coincu.com/news/coinbase-mastercard-bvnk-stablecoin-acquisition/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+25.61%
1
1$0.003962+8.90%
MemeCore
M$2.04492-6.36%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 07:30
Compartilhar
BNB’s Price Still Breaking Boundaries – Here’s Why It Surged Above The $1,300 Mark

BNB’s Price Still Breaking Boundaries – Here’s Why It Surged Above The $1,300 Mark

The post BNB’s Price Still Breaking Boundaries – Here’s Why It Surged Above The $1,300 Mark appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNB’s Price Still Breaking Boundaries – Here’s Why It Surged Above The $1,300 Mark | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bnbs-price-breaking-boundaries/
Binance Coin
BNB$1,305.54+15.70%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021+0.47%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002216-6.45%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 07:23
Compartilhar
Trump Vows ‘Permanent’ Cuts To ‘Democrat Programs’

Trump Vows ‘Permanent’ Cuts To ‘Democrat Programs’

The post Trump Vows ‘Permanent’ Cuts To ‘Democrat Programs’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump said Thursday his administration would make “cuts that will be permanent” to “very popular Democrat programs” during the government shutdown as the Senate rejected bills to reopen the government for a seventh time, extending the closure into a tenth day. The government shutdown stretched on into a ninth day Wednesday AFP via Getty Images Timeline Thursday, Oct. 9Trump said “we’ll be making cuts that will be permanent, and we’re only gonna cut Democrat programs,” in his latest threat to force Democrats to vote in favor of the Republican spending plan to reopen the government. Thursday, Oct. 9The Senate rejected the GOP-backed bill for a seventh time Thursday in a 54-45 vote, short of the 60 needed to break filibuster, with no new Democratic votes supporting the legislation. Wednesday, Oct. 8The Senate voted 54-45 for the Republican spending plan, failing to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to pass, and 47-52 against the Democratic proposal, with the same three Democrats, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, again bucking their party to vote in favor of the GOP bill. Wednesday, Oct. 8House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters “I hope that the furloughed workers receive back pay, of course,” but acknowledged “there are some legal analysts who are saying that that may not be appropriate or necessary, in terms of the law requiring that back pay be provided.” Johnson said he’s spoken to Trump about the issue, and the president agrees “he doesn’t want people to go without pay.” Tuesday, Oct. 7President Donald Trump said “in four or five days” there will be “substantial” job cuts and “a lot of those jobs will never come back” if the shutdown continues, adding “we have a lot of things that we’re going to…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.22+6.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+25.61%
Octavia
VIA$0.0183+15.09%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 07:13
Compartilhar
‘A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms’ Cast And Crew Tease HBO show at NYCC

‘A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms’ Cast And Crew Tease HBO show at NYCC

The post ‘A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms’ Cast And Crew Tease HBO show at NYCC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Claffey in “A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms.” Steffan Hill/HBO Seconds after debuting the first official teaser trailer for A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms at New York Comic Con on Thursday, co-creator and executive producer George R.R. Martin, co-creator and showrunner Ira Parker and stars Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell stepped onto the Empire Stage to thunderous applause from hundreds of fans. Over the course of nearly an hour, the cast and crew regaled attendees with stories from the set of the six-episode show, anecdotes about the audition process, teases about the jousting sequences and their thoughts on what makes A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms different from Game Of Thrones and its existing prequel series, House Of The Dragon. For starters, the half-hour drama series centers on a knight named Ser Duncan the Tall (Claffey) and his diminutive squire, Egg (Ansell). It’s based on The Hedge Knight, the first of three novellas Martin wrote about Dunk and Egg, and has a decidedly different tone than the other Westeros-set shows. Chronologically, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is set a century before Game Of Thrones, and takes place between House of the Dragon and Game Of Thrones. And in this series, the Targaryens don’t have their dragons. “These novellas are so lovely and sweet and they have so much hope, but they also have really brutal elements of this world that I think we’ve all come to love in Westeros, where anything can happen,” Parker explained. “There is a level of unpredictability that resonates with people because that’s just how your life is.” Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg in “A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms.” HBO The showrunner added that Dunk being the center of the narrative lends itself to a more “grounded” and “gritty” feel. “We’ve…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+25.61%
StarsMint Stars
STARS$0.0004408+2.70%
Solana
SOL$195.05+9.46%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 07:07
Compartilhar
Patriots’ Terrell Jennings Ready To Answer In Antonio Gibson’s Absence

Patriots’ Terrell Jennings Ready To Answer In Antonio Gibson’s Absence

The post Patriots’ Terrell Jennings Ready To Answer In Antonio Gibson’s Absence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Since going undrafted out of Florida A&M in 2024, running back Terrell Jennings has spent time between the practice squad and active roster of the New England Patriots. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Three running backs currently reside on the active roster for the New England Patriots. One of whom will soon be placed on injured reserve. Antonio Gibson’s season ended on a kickoff return during the first game of October. After being ruled out with a knee injury against the Buffalo Bills, an MRI confirmed that the veteran sustained a torn ACL. That leaves proven production to replace both on offense and on special teams. It leaves a sophomore in line for a call-up from the practice squad of a 3-2 team. Terrell Jennings is ready to make the most of the difficult situation. “Me and Antonio is actually really close. That’s my locker buddy, as well,” the 24-year-old back told reporters during locker room availability on Wednesday. “He told me, ‘It’s your time, man. Just come on. It’s time to go.’ I took that hard, because that’s my brother. I’m with him every day. To see him go down like that, it hurt me to the core. Like, I would be wrong if I didn’t go out there and do my job to uphold his standard.” Jennings made his way to Gillette Stadium as a tryout at rookie minicamp in 2024. It led to a contract being signed by the undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M, who finished his FCS career with 381 carries for 1,754 yards and 24 touchdowns over 45 appearances. From there, the Rattlers product went on to pace the Patriots in rushing during his first NFL preseason before being waived at the 53-man roster…
READY
READY$0.041075+22.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+25.61%
MemeCore
M$2.04492-6.36%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 06:58
Compartilhar
U.S. Senate Targets Front-End Operators in New DeFi Regulation Proposal

U.S. Senate Targets Front-End Operators in New DeFi Regulation Proposal

U.S. Senate proposal targets regulation of DeFi front-end operators. Continue Reading:U.S. Senate Targets Front-End Operators in New DeFi Regulation Proposal The post U.S. Senate Targets Front-End Operators in New DeFi Regulation Proposal appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Union
U$0.007668+9.76%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001299-3.92%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/10 06:57
Compartilhar
Falcon Finance Attracts M2 Capital Investment to Advance Synthetic Dollar Protocol

Falcon Finance Attracts M2 Capital Investment to Advance Synthetic Dollar Protocol

Falcon Finance has secured a $10 million strategic investment from M2 Capital to advance its universal collateralization infrastructure for onchain liquidity and yield. UAE’s M2 Group Leads $10M Investment in Falcon Finance’s Universal Collateral Model BVI — Falcon Finance, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol focused on universal collateralization infrastructure, announced a $10 million strategic investment […]
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000946+21.43%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001299-3.92%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/10 06:32
Compartilhar
SquareX Shows AI Browsers Fall Prey to OAuth Attacks, Malware Downloads& Malicious Link Distribution

SquareX Shows AI Browsers Fall Prey to OAuth Attacks, Malware Downloads& Malicious Link Distribution

SquareX has released critical security research exposing major vulnerabilities in AI Browsers. The research could allow attackers to exploit AI B browsers to exfiltrate sensitive data, distribute malware and gain unauthorized access to enterprise SaaS apps. The timing of this disclosure is particularly significant as major companies including OpenAI, Microsoft, Google and The Browser Company have announced or released their own AI browsers.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0824+8.27%
Chainlink
LINK$19.05+11.01%
Major
MAJOR$0.11341+30.67%
Compartilhar
Hackernoon2025/10/10 02:19
Compartilhar
The HackerNoon Newsletter: As AI Hype Peaks, One Nonprofit Asks: “What For?” (10/9/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: As AI Hype Peaks, One Nonprofit Asks: “What For?” (10/9/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, October 9, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The Death Penalty was Abolished in France in 1981, President Barrack Obama received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009, North Korea Conducted Its First Nuclear Test in 2006, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Companies Will Soon Be Forced to Rehire Real Human Programmers and Stop Burning Cash on AI to Embracing the Uncertainty of Chaos-Driven Testing: Integration Tests That Can Destroy and Rebuild, let’s dive right in. Whos Used One Trillion Plus OpenAI Tokens? Salesforce, Shopify, Canva, Hubspot, 26 More Companies By @botbeat [ 8 Min read ] A deep dive into the 30 companies that burned over one trillion OpenAI tokens—featuring Duolingo, OpenRouter, and Indeed as top power users of GPT tech. Read More. Embracing the Uncertainty of Chaos-Driven Testing: Integration Tests That Can Destroy and Rebuild By @hacker5295744 [ 10 Min read ] Learn how to use chaos-driven testing in full stack apps with integration tests that simulate network failures and latency. Read More. The Machines That Make Music: Inside the Global Boom of AI-Generated Songs By @sharkroman [ 8 Min read ] 12M people use AI to make music—some mute, some viral, some sued. Suno Sora show how AI blurs lines between creator, consumer, and copyright. Read More. Companies Will Soon Be Forced to Rehire Real Human Programmers and Stop Burning Cash on AI By @josecrespophd [ 9 Min read ] AI code assistants are flooding production with bugs and tangled logic. Read More. As AI Hype Peaks, One Nonprofit Asks: “What For?” By @linked_do [ 10 Min read ] What does it mean to be pragmatic about AI adoption, while staying true to the values and mission driving people and organizations? Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0824+8.27%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$39.25+4.61%
Compartilhar
Hackernoon2025/10/10 00:02
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

The total stablecoin supply has risen to an all-time high of $301.5 billion

Last night, there were two whales that opened long positions: one with a floating profit of $1.561 million and one with a profit of $265,000 after closing the position.