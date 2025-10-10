‘A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms’ Cast And Crew Tease HBO show at NYCC

Peter Claffey in "A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms." Steffan Hill/HBO Seconds after debuting the first official teaser trailer for A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms at New York Comic Con on Thursday, co-creator and executive producer George R.R. Martin, co-creator and showrunner Ira Parker and stars Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell stepped onto the Empire Stage to thunderous applause from hundreds of fans. Over the course of nearly an hour, the cast and crew regaled attendees with stories from the set of the six-episode show, anecdotes about the audition process, teases about the jousting sequences and their thoughts on what makes A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms different from Game Of Thrones and its existing prequel series, House Of The Dragon. For starters, the half-hour drama series centers on a knight named Ser Duncan the Tall (Claffey) and his diminutive squire, Egg (Ansell). It's based on The Hedge Knight, the first of three novellas Martin wrote about Dunk and Egg, and has a decidedly different tone than the other Westeros-set shows. Chronologically, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is set a century before Game Of Thrones, and takes place between House of the Dragon and Game Of Thrones. And in this series, the Targaryens don't have their dragons. "These novellas are so lovely and sweet and they have so much hope, but they also have really brutal elements of this world that I think we've all come to love in Westeros, where anything can happen," Parker explained. "There is a level of unpredictability that resonates with people because that's just how your life is." Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg in "A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms." HBO The showrunner added that Dunk being the center of the narrative lends itself to a more "grounded" and "gritty" feel. "We've…