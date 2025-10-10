Exchange MEXC
Senate Democrats' DeFi regulation bill faces criticism: it's a disguised "crypto ban" and lacks legislative sincerity
PANews reported on October 10th that Democrats on the U.S. Senate Banking Committee proposed a DeFi regulation proposal, which has been criticized by Republicans and the industry. The six-page proposal would require the U.S. Treasury and financial regulators to define "control/influence" and determine whether a protocol is "sufficiently decentralized." It would also designate individuals or institutions that "design, deploy, control, or operate the front end" or "derive substantial benefits from DeFi protocols" as "intermediaries." Republicans called the proposal "non-legislative and lacking in policy logic," while Variant Fund Legal Director Jake Chervinsky called it "essentially equivalent to a crypto ban." The Senate is still advancing the crypto market structure bill, which needs to be coordinated with the House version; the Agriculture Committee has yet to release the CFTC draft.
PANews
2025/10/10 07:45
A New Controversial Move: U.S. Proposal Targets DeFi Front-End Operations
The post A New Controversial Move: U.S. Proposal Targets DeFi Front-End Operations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency landscape in the United States is facing a transformative moment as a newly published document reveals a provocative proposal from Senate Democrats aiming to regulate decentralized finance (DeFi). This initiative underscores the ongoing struggle to establish a coherent framework for crypto oversight. Continue Reading:A New Controversial Move: U.S. Proposal Targets DeFi Front-End Operations Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/a-new-controversial-move-u-s-proposal-targets-defi-front-end-operations
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 07:44
"Bitcoin Jesus" Roger Ver reaches deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, plans to pay approximately $48 million to settle tax case
PANews reported on October 10th that early Bitcoin investor Roger Ver ("Bitcoin Jesus") has reached a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the US Department of Justice, agreeing to pay approximately $48 million to settle tax fraud and tax evasion charges. The charges will be dismissed if the terms are met. Ver was indicted in 2024 for failing to pay approximately $48 million in taxes on crypto assets, and this year he hired a team of lawyers and lobbyists that previously defended Trump. Documents also indicate that he paid $600,000 to Roger Stone to seek tax changes. The case has not yet been brought to court, and details are subject to change.
PANews
2025/10/10 07:32
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 07:28
PANews
2025/10/10 07:15
Dogecoin Near $0.25 May Rally Toward $2.28 as 1.618 Fibonacci Repeats Amid Rising Institutional Accumulation
The post Dogecoin Near $0.25 May Rally Toward $2.28 as 1.618 Fibonacci Repeats Amid Rising Institutional Accumulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Dogecoin price prediction: Dogecoin is trading near $0.25 and technical analysis shows a repeated 1.618 Fibonacci extension pattern, suggesting a possible move toward $2.28 if current cycle momentum and institutional accumulation continue to support the trend. Repeated 1.618 Fibonacci extension in prior cycles points to similar upside potential Current price action near $0.25 and rising accumulation signal higher-probability targets. Institutional buys (CleanCore holdings) and strong liquidity support the technical outlook; market cap and volume remain elevated. Dogecoin price prediction: Dogecoin near $0.25 shows Fibonacci-based upside potential to $2.28; read analysis and market context for actionable insight. What is the Dogecoin price prediction based on Fibonacci levels? Dogecoin price prediction uses repeating Fibonacci extensions seen in past cycles; the 1.618 level historically marked major peaks, and current structure near $0.25 suggests a potential rise toward the $2.28 1.618 target if similar momentum and accumulation continue. How have historical cycles matched Fibonacci structure? Historical cycles (Cycle 1 and Cycle 2) reached the 1.618 Fibonacci extension before forming new bases. Cycle 3 shows similar higher lows, rising accumulation, and steady trading ranges…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 07:03
Ripple’s New Expansion Could Be Big For Its Stablecoin
The post Ripple’s New Expansion Could Be Big For Its Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple just announced a new partnership in Bahrain, agreeing to help expand the kingdom’s Web3 infrastructure with pilot projects, participation in industry events, and more. This could be a golden opportunity for the firm to expand its RLUSD user base, which is still rather tiny. However, the stablecoin’s liquidity is growing quickly and could potentially reach the $1 billion mark soon. Sponsored Sponsored Ripple’s Bahrain Deal Ripple has been making significant progress in expanding its RLUSD stablecoin recently; in the last few months, new partnerships have expanded its market access in Europe, East Asia, and across the African continent. Today, Ripple is gaining further global exposure thanks to a new partnership in Bahrain: Next up → the Kingdom of Bahrain. 🇧🇭 We’re expanding our presence in the Middle East through a partnership with Bahrain @FinTechBay: https://t.co/6ygStbtPPv Building on our Dubai regulatory license, this move reinforces our commitment to the MENA region. Together, we’ll… — Ripple (@Ripple) October 9, 2025 To be clear, Bahrain isn’t Ripple’s only expansion target at the moment; the firm also conducted top-level meetings in Luxembourg today. Still, this Bahrain deal has been finalized, and it offers many advantages. The firm is partnering with Bahrain Fintech Bay, a financial incubator and ecosystem builder with important government partnerships. Sponsored Sponsored Ripple hopes to expand Bahrain’s Web3 ecosystem in a variety of ways, supporting pilot programs and agreeing to take part in future industry conferences. RLUSD isn’t a centerpiece of this agreement, but it does play a notable role, as Ripple will integrate it with Bahrain’s financial institutions. Furthermore, this partnership comes at an interesting moment for the firm and its stablecoin. Ripple hasn’t just pursued regulatory acceptance for this token; it’s been continually building liquidity for several months. RLUSD’s market cap is rapidly approaching $1 billion, an impressive milestone: RLUSD…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 07:00
Amina Bank Launches Polygon (POL) Staking With Up to 15% Rewards
The post Amina Bank Launches Polygon (POL) Staking With Up to 15% Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Update (Oct. 9, 12:30 pm UTC): This article has been updated to include additional commentary from Maria Adamjee. Swiss crypto bank Amina Bank has become the first financial institution to offer staking services for POL, the native token securing the Polygon network. The Zug-based bank, licensed by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), said on Thursday that it will provide institutional clients with up to 15% in staking rewards through a new partnership with the Polygon Foundation. “Our expansion of POL services provides institutional clients with regulated access to the blockchain, enabling our clients to be rewarded for providing stability and security to a blockchain network used by some of the biggest financial institutions,” Amina’s chief product officer Myles Harrison said. Maria Adamjee, head of investor relations at Polygon Labs, explained that staking rewards are calculated based on validator yields. She said if an institution purchases and stakes POL, they currently earn around 4% validator yield. On top of that, they’ll receive an additional 10% bonus in POL after staking for one year. “That’s how we arrive at the ‘up to 15%’ figure mentioned — it combines the network yield with the one-time bonus incentive,” she told Cointelegraph. “The base yield is variable and depends on network performance, while the bonus POL is fixed for participants who maintain their stake for the full year,” Adamjee added. Adamjee said they are seeing early interest from asset managers, corporate treasuries, and family offices. “The combination of rewards, airdrops, and network participation is proving quite attractive,” she noted. Related: DeFi staking: A beginner’s guide to proof-of-stake (PoS) coins Polygon surpasses $1 billion in tokenized assets Polygon (POL) underpins major Web3 initiatives from financial giants like BlackRock, JPMorgan, Franklin Templeton and Stripe. The network has also become a hub for tokenization and onchain…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 06:59
Ripple Expands Into Bahrain Through Partnership
The post Ripple Expands Into Bahrain Through Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple is expanding its Middle East footprint through a new partnership with Bahrain Fintech Bay, the Kingdom’s main fintech incubator and ecosystem platform, as part of its push to integrate blockchain and stablecoin infrastructure into regulated financial markets. The move builds on Ripple’s Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) license obtained earlier this year and underscores growing demand from Gulf institutions to adopt digital asset technologies under clear regulatory frameworks. “The Kingdom of Bahrain has emerged as an early adopter of blockchain technology, and was one of the first jurisdictions globally to regulate cryptoassets,” said Reece Merrick, managing director for the Middle East and Africa at Ripple. “At Ripple we look forward to working with Bahrain Fintech Bay to continue laying the foundations for a thriving local blockchain industry, as well as ultimately offering our digital assets custody solution and stablecoin RLUSD$0.9996 to Bahrain’s financial institutions.” Under the agreement, Ripple and Bahrain Fintech Bay will collaborate on pilot projects, educational programs, and local accelerator initiatives aimed at expanding digital-asset use cases such as tokenization, cross-border payments, and stablecoin applications. Ripple is also participating at the Fintech Forward 2025 conference in Sakhir this week, alongside regional banks, regulators, and global fintech firms. “Bahrain has long been recognised as a financial services hub, and today this legacy is being further enhanced in the digital assets and blockchain space,” said Suzy Al Zeerah, chief operating officer at Bahrain Fintech Bay. “This partnership with Ripple reflects Bahrain FinTech Bay’s commitment to bridging global innovators with the local ecosystem, creating opportunities for pilots, talent development, and cutting-edge solutions that will shape the future of finance.” Ripple, which operates over 60 regulatory licenses and registrations globally, said the partnership will help position Bahrain as a potential hub for compliant blockchain deployments in the Gulf region. The company’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 06:56
XRP Death Cross Alert: Key Short-Term Price Levels to Watch
The post XRP Death Cross Alert: Key Short-Term Price Levels to Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP has confirmed a death cross on its hourly chart, coinciding with its recent price drop. A death cross occurs when a short-term moving average such as the 50 MA falls below the long-term moving average. In the case of XRP, the hourly moving average 50 has fallen below the 200 MA, creating a death cross. XRP/USD Hourly Chart, Courtesy: TradingView The XRP price has steadily dropped since a high of $3.10 on Oct. 2. The drop reached a low of $2.78 in today’s trading session as the broader crypto market saw a retreat. Traders are currently eyeing Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks for clues on Fed policy amid data gaps from the government shutdown, which has now entered its ninth day. Recently released Fed minutes indicate that while officials were united in their drive to lower interest rates in September, they were divided over how many rate cuts they should enact from October onward. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at the Community Bank Conference in Washington today. What’s next? At press time, XRP was down 2.54% in the last 24 hours to $2.79 and down 5.7% weekly. According to Ali, a crypto analyst, XRP could find support at $2.73. If it holds, a rebound to $3.10 is likely. On the other hand, sellers will attempt to strengthen their positions by pulling the price below the $2.69 support. If they succeed, XRP may start a downward move toward $2.33. This negative view might be invalidated in the short term if the XRP price turns upward and closes above $2.73, as previously stated. This could catapult XRP to $3.20 and subsequently to $3.38. As reported, Ripple announced its collaboration with Bahrain FinTech Bay to accelerate crypto adoption and introduce RLUSD to key financial institutions in the Middle Eastern…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/10 06:53
