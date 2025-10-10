Ripple’s New Expansion Could Be Big For Its Stablecoin

Ripple just announced a new partnership in Bahrain, agreeing to help expand the kingdom's Web3 infrastructure with pilot projects, participation in industry events, and more. This could be a golden opportunity for the firm to expand its RLUSD user base, which is still rather tiny. However, the stablecoin's liquidity is growing quickly and could potentially reach the $1 billion mark soon. Ripple's Bahrain Deal Ripple has been making significant progress in expanding its RLUSD stablecoin recently; in the last few months, new partnerships have expanded its market access in Europe, East Asia, and across the African continent. Today, Ripple is gaining further global exposure thanks to a new partnership in Bahrain: Next up → the Kingdom of Bahrain. 🇧🇭 We're expanding our presence in the Middle East through a partnership with Bahrain @FinTechBay: https://t.co/6ygStbtPPv Building on our Dubai regulatory license, this move reinforces our commitment to the MENA region. Together, we'll… — Ripple (@Ripple) October 9, 2025 To be clear, Bahrain isn't Ripple's only expansion target at the moment; the firm also conducted top-level meetings in Luxembourg today. Still, this Bahrain deal has been finalized, and it offers many advantages. The firm is partnering with Bahrain Fintech Bay, a financial incubator and ecosystem builder with important government partnerships. Ripple hopes to expand Bahrain's Web3 ecosystem in a variety of ways, supporting pilot programs and agreeing to take part in future industry conferences. RLUSD isn't a centerpiece of this agreement, but it does play a notable role, as Ripple will integrate it with Bahrain's financial institutions. Furthermore, this partnership comes at an interesting moment for the firm and its stablecoin. Ripple hasn't just pursued regulatory acceptance for this token; it's been continually building liquidity for several months. RLUSD's market cap is rapidly approaching $1 billion, an impressive milestone: RLUSD…