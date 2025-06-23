MEXC Exchange
Source: (Iran) The decision to strike US facilities in the Middle East has been made, but the precise targets are still under negotiation
PANews reported on June 23 that senior Iranian political sources said that the decision to attack US facilities in the Middle East has been made, but senior officials and commanders
PANews
2025/06/23 23:37
Is Trump Truth Social The Biggest Threat to Crypto in 2025?
Is Trump Truth Social the biggest threat to crypto and wider global peace? Former President Trump is again inserting himself into the heart of Middle East instability. Over the weekend, he publicly entertained the idea of toppling Iran’s leadership in a Truth Social post that has ramifications far beyond the U.S. And even as the.. The post Is Trump Truth Social The Biggest Threat to Crypto in 2025? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/23 23:36
Circle's gains expanded to more than 24%, and its share price approached the $300 mark
PANews reported on June 23 that U.S. stock market trends showed that Circle's (CRCL.N) share price rose by more than 24% and approached the $300 mark.
PANews
2025/06/23 23:31
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 360 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated
PANews reported on June 23 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $360 million, of which $169 million
PANews
2025/06/23 23:30
Iran may attack US military facilities within hours
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Iranian media: Senior Iranian political sources said that Iran is likely to attack US military facilities in the next few hours.
PANews
2025/06/23 23:29
A New World Currency is Shaping Through BRICS and Is Now One Step Closer
Did you know that Muammar Gaddafi, former leader of Libya, wanted to create a gold-backed dinar for all of Africa? He was the OG BRICS member. Or that Gaddafi wanted to stop trading oil in US dollars because he thought our global financial system was a giant Ponzi scheme? Well, the US couldn’t let that happen,.. The post A New World Currency is Shaping Through BRICS and Is Now One Step Closer appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/23 23:13
Karsa, a virtual account for US dollar wallet incubated by Y Combinator, is officially launched
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Privy , Karsa , a crypto project incubated by Y Combinator , has officially launched, providing global US dollar account services to
PANews
2025/06/23 23:07
Why is Crypto Crashing Today? Is Gold Price Dip a Better Buy Than Bitcoin?
This market is anything but predictable. First came the tariff escalations. Now, the threat of full-scale conflict between an Israel–U.S. coalition and Iran is dominating headlines. Investors across the board, from crypto to equities, are trying to make sense of the volatility, asking the big question: Why is crypto crashing today? Over the weekend, most.. The post Why is Crypto Crashing Today? Is Gold Price Dip a Better Buy Than Bitcoin? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/23 23:02
NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards
PANews reported on June 23 that according to the official blog of Magic Newton Foundation, Newton Protocol (NEWT) has announced its token economics, with a total supply of 1 billion
PANews
2025/06/23 22:59
Pompliano unveils ProCap Financial, eyes $1b BTC play via SPAC
Crypto media personality Anthony Pompliano raised $750 million for his Bitcoin treasuries firm.
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 22:54
