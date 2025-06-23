MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-14 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
As stablecoin bill heads to House, Senate shifts to market structure
The digital assets subcommittee in the Senate will hold a Tuesday hearing to discuss a bipartisan effort to establish a crypto market structure.
SENATE
$0.01108
+34.62%
HOUSE
$0.012258
-13.94%
HOLD
$0.00007071
+1.63%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 01:39
Plume integrates AUSD to unlock DeFi across RWAfi
Plume, a blockchain platform for real-world asset finance, is integrating Agora’s U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin in a move that will unlock decentralized finance benefits for users and developers within the rapidly expanding RWAfi ecosystem. The Plume team announced its Agora stablecoin…
U
$0.01232
-1.20%
MOVE
$0.1516
+0.66%
DECENTRALIZED
$0.0000533
+0.56%
PLUME
$0.10646
+1.10%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 01:24
The missing link between DAG and real-world payments? BlockDAG’s 2026 plan might just be it
While DAG chains like Kaspa solve scalability, BlockDAG aims to connect this speed with real-world DeFi use cases, bridging DAG with payments, DEXs, and global finance by 2026. #partnercontent
LIKE
$0.011733
+2.73%
LINK
$16.24
+5.79%
DEFI
$0.002852
+18.98%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 01:00
Fortune 500 firm Fiserv to launch stablecoin on Solana
Fiserv, a Fortune 500 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, plans to launch a bank-friendly stablecoin that it says will go live on Solana in the coming months. In an announcement, Fiserv said the stablecoin will leverage the…
BANK
$0.07145
+3.86%
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000000065
-41.44%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 00:23
Veda locks $18m to push vault-based DeFi beyond the crypto bubble
DeFi’s complexity has long been a barrier to mainstream adoption. Veda, which hit $3.5 billion in TVL within eight months by abstracting that complexity, just raised $18 million to scale its vault system across a broader class of financial platforms.…
BUBBLE
$0.000644
-0.61%
DEFI
$0.002852
+18.98%
PUSH
$0.04312
-1.19%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 00:22
Benchmark raises Coinbase price target to $421, says it is at the heart of industry change
PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block , Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer raised the target price of Coinbase ( COIN ) from $ 301 to $ 421
HEART
$0.006987
+1.79%
CHANGE
$0.00215014
+2.38%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 00:03
India wants 30% of your crypto gains, but that’s not the worst part
A 30% tax on crypto profits in India is only part of the story. Traders face even bigger hurdles under the current tax regime.
NOT
$0.00216
+1.45%
GAINS
$0.02513
+1.41%
PART
$0.1756
+3.11%
Share
PANews
2025/06/23 23:57
New crypto venture capital fund Frachtis closes $20 million
PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the former Chorus One executive team established a new crypto venture capital fund Frachtis , focusing on the intersection
FUND
$0.0265
-5.62%
Share
PANews
2025/06/23 23:57
Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Coinbase Assets , Coinbase will list Sonic ( S ) assets on or after 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 24, 2025
SONIC
$0.23159
+0.26%
Share
PANews
2025/06/23 23:52
Well-known whale "ETH 50x Guy" closed his long position and turned short, betting on the decline of Bitcoin after earning millions of dollars
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Onchain Lens , the well-known whale " ETH 50x Guy " (@qwatio) has closed his long ETH position with 25x leverage ,
WELL
$0.000286
-1.68%
ETH
$3,062.01
+3.39%
Share
PANews
2025/06/23 23:46
Trending News
More
GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub
The CPC Central Committee: Improve the rules for hearing financial disputes in emerging fields such as digital currency and mobile payment
UK-listed Vaultz Capital has raised £1 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy
SAVVY MINING launches XRP-based cloud mining contracts to expand asset utility
Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price